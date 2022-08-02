The week ahead at YVR and July performance

Over 2 million passengers travel through YVR in July

Almost 470,000 passengers expected this week

MUSQUEAM TERRITORY, BC and RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - To support passengers in their journey through the airport, YVR is providing weekly passengers forecasts, busiest days and times for travel, number of destinations served, and important reminders and tips as well as monthly performance data.

For the week of August 1 – 7, YVR is expected to welcome an average of approximately 67,000 passengers per day for a total of 469,781, connecting these travellers to 95 destinations across Canada and the world.

Within this week, Thursday August 4 and Sunday August 7 are the busiest travel days with 68,516 and 69,800 passengers expected, respectively. To put this in perspective, YVR welcomed an average of 29,139 passengers daily this time last year (2021) and 81,270 pre-pandemic (2019).

Looking back on the full month of July, 2,060,126 passengers travelled through YVR; 1,018,469 of which were departing and 1,041,657 arriving. During that timeframe, a total of approximately 965,000 bags were processed.

Based on data provided by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), approximately 81.5 per cent of passengers were screened within 15 minutes during July.

YVR's full data set for the week ahead and month of July is outlined in The week ahead at YVR section below.

Latest highlights at YVR include:

Skip the wait and pre-order food and beverage online with the recently launched YVR Order Now program.

Driving to the airport? Passengers can reserve their spot online and save on the price by booking on yvr.ca/parking.

At YVR this week, passengers can experience:

Current travel reminders include:

Please arrive at the airport early—two hours ahead of scheduled domestic flights and three hours ahead for U.S. and international flights. Masks remain mandatory in the terminal and onboard your flight.

All travellers arriving to Canada from abroad are required to complete ArriveCAN. At YVR, travellers can save time with Customs and Immigration by using the Advance Declaration option in ArriveCAN to electronically submit their declaration information before arriving in Vancouver, reducing processing time spent in the Customs Hall.

The Government of Canada has resumed mandatory random testing for travellers who qualify as fully vaccinated and are arriving in Canada from an international destination, including the U.S. Travellers who have been selected for testing will receive an email with information to arrange their test as physical testing is no longer conducted at the airport.

More information to help travellers prepare for their next trip through YVR, including travel measures and top tips, is available at yvr.ca/travelplanning

The week ahead at YVR

Travel forecasts for the week of August 1 - 7, 2022*

469,781 Total Passengers 236,986 Arrivals 232,795 Departures 122,213 Domestic 62,019 U.S. 52,754 International 123,235 Domestic 59,682 U.S. 49,878 International















Daily

Sunday: 69,800

Monday: 63,490

Tuesday: 67,627

Wednesday: 67,915

Thursday: 68,516

Friday: 66,277

6-7a.m. / 10-1 p.m. / 3-5p.m.

Peak times for check-in and security screening

95 destinations served

Across Canada and worldwide

*Data is estimated and compiled by Vancouver Airport Authority.

Performance at YVR

for the period of July 1 – 31, 2022*

2,060,126

Total passengers

81.5% of travellers screened within 15 minutes

through CATSA security screening checkpoints.

675,000

Approximate total pieces of outbound baggage

290,000

Approximate total pieces of inbound baggage

*Data is based on actual operations and compiled by Vancouver Airport Authority. Passenger and operational data is updated regularly and posted to our Facts & Stats page on YVR.ca.

This forward-looking report will be provided each week. Please email media_relations@yvr.ca to receive these updates to your inbox.

– YVR –

About YVR

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is a diverse global hub that connects people, cargo, data, and ideas and serves as a platform for our community to come together thrive. We are motivated by supporting regional economic development and making a positive difference in the lives of British Columbians. We do this with a focus on serving our passengers, partners, workers, and community through digital modernization, climate leadership, reconciliation, and financial sustainability.

