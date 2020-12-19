U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,709.41
    -13.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,179.05
    -124.32 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,755.64
    -9.11 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.99
    -8.06 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    49.08
    +0.72 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.80
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.18 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9480
    +0.0180 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.2670
    +0.1690 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,075.23
    +1,159.78 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.19
    +1.88 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,529.18
    -21.88 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,763.39
    -43.31 (-0.16%)
     

This Week in Apps: App Store privacy labels, Facebook criticizes Apple over ad targeting, Twitter kills Periscope

Sarah Perez
·18 min read

Welcome back to This Week in Apps, <a href="https://techcrunch.com/tag/this-week-in-apps/">the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy.

The app industry is as hot as ever, with a record 204 billion downloads and $120 billion in global consumer spend in 2019. Not including third-party Chinese app stores, iOS and Android users downloaded 130 billion apps in 2020. Consumer spend also hit a record $112 billion across iOS and Android alone. In 2019, people spent three hours and 40 minutes per day using apps, rivaling TV. Due to COVID-19, time spent in apps jumped 25% year-over-year on Android.

Apps aren’t just a way to pass idle hours — they’re also a big business. In 2019, mobile-first companies had a combined $544 billion valuation, 6.5x higher than those without a mobile focus.

Top Stories

Apple launches App Store privacy labels

Image Credits: Apple

Apple this week launched its promised App Store privacy labels across all its App Stores, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. The labels aim to give Apple customers an easier way to understand what sort of information an app collects across three categories: data used to track you, data linked to you and data not linked to you. Tracking, Apple explains, refers to the act of linking either user or device data collected from an app with user or device data collected from other apps, websites or even offline properties (like data aggregated from retail receipts) that’s used for targeted advertising or advertisement measurement. It can also include sharing user or device data with data brokers.

This aspect alone will expose the industry of third-party adtech and analytics SDKs (software development kits) — basically code from external vendors that developers add to their apps to boost their revenues.

Meanwhile, “data linked to you” is the personal information tied to your identity through your user account on the app, your device or other details. (You can read more about the program here.)

Apple launches its new app privacy labels across all its App Stores

Axios compared how various social media and messaging apps compare as determined by the labels. Not surprisingly, it found that Facebook-owned apps collected more data than apps like Telegram, Signal and Apple's Messages. It also found that Snap collected less data than the other major social networks.

Others noticed that Google had yet to provide any privacy label information for its biggest apps like Gmail, Googel Maps or Google Search.

Apple and Facebook fight over privacy changes

Also this week, Facebook took out full-page newspaper ads to attack Apple's upcoming privacy-centered changes, alleging that the decision will have negative impacts on small businesses. With a forthcoming update to iOS 14, developers will have to ask users permission to use their IDFA identifiers for ad targeting purposes, and they'll have very few characters to explain why it's necessary. Most users, who are sick of having their data taken and resold without any personal control over that process, will likely just say "No."

On the one hand, Facebook has much to lose as it already warned that without targeting and personalization, mobile app install campaigns brought in 50% less revenue for publishers. And the impacts to Facebook Audience Network on iOS will be even worse. But Facebook says it's well-diversified enough so this one change won't hurt its business as much as it will smaller ones run by "aspiring entrepreneurs."

Facebook isn’t happy about Apple’s upcoming ad tracking restrictions

It also pointed out that Apple's interests aren't only about consumer choice. When developers make less money from the traditional targeted ads, they'll turn to other means of generating revenues -- like in-app purchases and subscriptions, benefiting Apple.

We should also point out that Apple does a lot of data gathering and targeting of its own. In your iOS Privacy Settings, when you scroll way down to the bottom of the page, then click on Apple Advertising followed by View Ad Targeting Information, you'll find Apple's own admissions of how it tracks you across its platform, including data from your account info (age, gender, location), and by what content you've downloaded on Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Books and the App Store. It uses this data to target you with personalized ads on the App Store, in Apple News and in Stocks.

Apple, meanwhile, has presented Facebook's tracking business as one that aims to "collect as much data as possible," in order to "develop and monetize detailed profiles of their users," in a "disregard to user privacy." And while it's true that Facebook's network spans apps and websites, Apple is doing the same thing within its own ecosystem...of a billion iPhones and other devices. Devices where Apple's own apps are often pre-installed and compete with third-party services in areas like books, music, TV, fitness, news and more.

Plus, Apple told developers when it launched the new App Store privacy labels this week, that developers don't have to disclose the data collected by Apple itself. Uh, wonder why that is?

Instead, developers have to come clean about all the other ways they collect and use customer data, including if data brokers are involved.

The move of course is a big gain for consumer privacy, as it establishes a new baseline for the industry, lays bare the amount to which users are tracked and forces companies to re-establishment trust with their customers instead of sneaking behind their back to gather and sell their data. But it's simultaneously an easy smokescreen for Apple's own interests, and Apple should not get a pass on that aspect just because it's also "a very good thing." Apple wanted a bigger portion of the adtech market and to grow its subscription business and it wants to fight for consumer privacy. But it largely only highlights the latter when speaking to reporters or making public statements.

The risk of criticizing Apple for such a pro-consumer move is that it looks like a defense of Facebook. But this issue is too complex to require that you simply choose sides. There are ways that Apple can both tackle consumer privacy issues and be more upfront about its own ongoing data collection practices -- and burying its data collection/ad targeting info at the very bottom of the iOS Privacy settings page is not it.

Twitter kills Periscope

Image Credits: Twitter

Twitter this week announced it's shutting down its standalone livestreaming app Periscope, which it acquired in 2015. The company said the app had been "an unsustainable maintenance-mode state" for some time, and Twitter has seen its usage decline as costs went up. The app will no longer function by March 2021, but Twitter says it's not giving up on live video. It notes that it brought most of Periscope's core capabilities to Twitter over the years.

Users will be able to download an archive of their Periscope broadcasts and data before the app is removed and those that have been published to Twitter will continue to live on as replays.

Twitter has a history of making bad calls on its standalone apps that seemed like smart decisions at the time. The company was early to the idea that music and social could work well when tied together when it launched a standalone Twitter Music app in 2013. Years later, other companies have proven that to be true -- TikTok said this week its app is driving hits, and got 70-some artists major label record deals. In 2020, over 176 songs passed 1 billion views as TikTok sounds.

Twitter #Music Depends Upon, But Also Pales In Comparison To, Other Music Discovery Services

Another idea Twitter killed, of course, was Vine, the app that could have been TikTok, had it lasted.

Now Twitter is killing its live video app, a project it abandoned, as everyone else is figuring out how to turn live video streams into e-commerce transactions. Today, Facebook and Instagram offer live video shopping, including in Instagram Reels, its TikTok rival. And TikTok itself launched its first big test of livestreamed video shopping in partnership with Walmart. Other big names who are investing in live video shopping include Amazon through its QVC-like Amazon Live, Alibaba through AliExpress, JD.com, Pinduoduo, WeChat and TikTok’s Chinese sister app, Douyin.

One could argue that Twitter just wants to stake out its own place and not follow the crowd, but its latest big feature was Stories, er, Fleets, a format that's just about everywhere. And its current test product is Spaces, a rival to Clubhouse and a handful of other audio-networking startups.

Weekly News

Platforms: Apple

  • Apple launches App Store privacy labels.

  • Apple releases macOS Big Sur version 11.1, which allows iPhone and iPad apps without resizable windows to enter into full-screen mode on Macs with the M1 chip. HBO Max will benefit from this, as well as some mobile games.

  • The Mac App Store publishes a list of apps that take advantage of the new M1 chip.

  • Apple talks about how to design an App Clip URL more efficiently in new blog post. It also announced that App Clip Codes -- the visual image that encodes a URL and can incorporate an NFC tag -- are also now available for creation in App Store Connect or with the new command line App Clip Code Generator.

  • Apple launched iOS 12.5 for older phones that don't support iOS 14. The update brings the COVID-19 exposure notification support to these older devices and other security fixes.

  • Apple releases iPadOS 14.4 public beta.

  • Apple publishes a guide to locking down your Apple devices, which could be particularly useful for domestic abuse survivors.

Platforms: Google

  • Google announced the Play Store is now open to more car apps, including navigation, parking and charging apps for Android Auto.

  • Google Play Store opens up to 22 new countries in Africa, Oceania and elsewhere.

  • Google announces Android Things platform shutdown is January 5, 2021.

Services

  • Amazon's AWS announced the preview of Amazon Location, a service that will allow developers to add location-based features to their web-based and mobile applications. Amazon Location is based on mapping data from Esri and HERE Technologies, and includes built-in tracking and geofencing, but not routing.

AWS launches Amazon Location, a new mapping service for developers

Gaming

  • Game engine maker Unity teamed up with Snap to bring its Unity Ads supply to Snap Audience Network and bring Snap Kit to game developers. From the Unity Asset Store, game developers can use Snap Kit's Login Kit and Creative Kit, the latter which allows users to decorate their videos with stickers or ad AR lenses. Bitmoji avatars will be integrated with Unity in early 2021.

  • PUBG Mobile tops the list of billion-dollar mobile games in 2020, reports Sensor Tower. Five games topped $1 billion this year, including also Honor of Kings, Pokémon GO, Coin Master and Roblox.

  • Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service arrives on Android. Like the iOS version, the service works through the web browser in the U.S. It supports some Pixel, Samsung and OnePlus devices for now, with expanded device support arriving in time.

  • Roblox delays IPO to 2021. The company said the IPO performance of Airbnb and DoorDash, which soared on their debut leaving money on the table, made it too difficult to price shares.

  • A judge orders Apple to produce documentation from Tim Cook and Craig Federighi in the Epic Games/Fortnite lawsuit. The execs may also be called to testify, along with Eddy Cue, if Epic gets its way. Facebook also said this week it would aid Epic in its legal battle by providing supporting materials and documents, as a part of the discovery process.

  • Google's cloud gaming service, Google Stadia, arrives on iOS. The service bypasses the App Store to instead use a web app. It works on both iPhone and iPad (iOS 14.3 is required). Most games will need a gamepad to work.

Augmented Reality

  • The Unity/Snap deal, mentioned above, includes an AR component. Snap's Creative Kits allows users to share their gameplay, decorating still shots or 15-second videos with branded stickers, or attaching an AR lens that has been created with game branding to share with their Snapchat friends. These shares work to acquire new users as well, as they include referral links back to the game.

  • Facebook's Messenger Kids app updates with seasonal AR effects, as well as a way for parents to play Santa to kids.

  • Google adds an AR Baby Yoda in its Google Search app.

Googling for ‘Baby Yoda’ will bring him into your living room via augmented reality

Social & Photos

  • Facebook launches a TikTok-like app, Collab, that focuses on collaborative music making. TechCrunch had the exclusive interview.

  • Twitter launches its voice-based Spaces social networking feature, a Clubhouse rival, into beta testing. The feature lets select Twitter testers for the time being gather in audio-only chat rooms on Twitter's platform.

  • Discord rolls out mobile screen sharing, allowing users to "hang out" and watch videos or anything else on their phone.

  • Facebook relaunches Instagram Lite app, starting with a test in India before a global rollout. The app is under 2MB in size and is faster and more responsive. But it also lacks features like Reels, Shopping and IGTV.

  • Dating and friend-making app Bumble confidentially files for a February 2021 IPO.

  • Google Photos adds 3D "Cinematic" photos feature that uses machine learning to turn 2D photos into 3D -- even if the original didn’t include depth information from the camera. A virtual camera then animates a smooth panning effect for a more vivid experience.

  • TikTok's new guidelines strengthen policies on harassment, self-harm, violence and dangerous acts. The social app also rolled out new well-being features, like opt-in viewing screens that hide distressing content, a text-to-voice feature to make TikTok more accessible and COVID-19 vaccine info.

  • Halide's developer offers a deep dive on Apple's new ProRAW image format, which it describes as not just making RAW more powerful, but also more approachable. "ProRAW could very well change how everyone shoots and edits photos, beginners and experts alike," a Halide blog post says. They're not the only one singing ProRAW's praises -- Halide pointed to photographer Austin Mann's blog post as well.

Google Photos adds 3D ‘Cinematic’ photos, plus new Memories and collages

Streaming and entertainment

  • Netflix added a new audio-only mode on Android that allows users to save bandwidth and instead only listen to their program. The feature aims appeal to emerging markets users but could also serve as a way to turn Netflix into an alternative to listening to podcasts, at times.

  • Spotify launched on the Epic Games Store -- a marketplace that's shaping up to become a third-party app store. The two companies are both engaged with fighting Apple over its commission structure and rules on purchases.

  • TikTok released its first-ever U.S. music report which revealed the social app's outsized influence on the music industry. According to the report, more than 176 different songs surpassed 1 billion video views as TikTok sounds, over 70 artists that have broken on TikTok's platform have received major label deals, including Claire Rosinkranz, Dixie D'Amelio, Powfu, Priscilla Block and Tai Verdes, and others.

  • TikTok launches on TVs. The app is first available on Samsung smart TV models in Europe, but the Samsung partnership will allow it to be pre-installed going forward. The TV experience will be curated for family-friendly videos only.

  • Apple redesigns Shazam for iOS so it better fits with Apple Music's design language. The app is also now available on the web. Apple recently said Shazam had over 200M MAUs across iOS and Android.

E-commerce

Image Credits: Walmart

  • Walmart partners with TikTok on a test of a new shoppable product that will allow TikTok users to transact within the app. The retailer will run a holiday shopping event inside TikTok, where users can shop from influencer videos. After the event, users can continue to shop from Walmart's TikTok profile.

  • Shoploop, an app founded within Area 120, Google’s in-house incubator, has graduated to Google Search. The app competes with efforts in video-based shopping from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and others. Google has now brought Shoploop's short-form influencer videos to Google Shopping.

  • Discount e-commerce marketplace app Wish dropped below IPO price in its market debut. Wish opened at $22.75, below its $24 per share IPO pricing. Investors may be responding to the fact that Wish is growing slower and has a much smaller user base than top retailers, like Amazon and Walmart.

  • App Annie predicts U.S. users on Android will spend more than 1 billion hours in shopping apps in Q4 2020, a 50% YoY increase. Mobile sales are expected to reach $314 billion by year-end.

Security and Privacy

  • New mobile malware Goontact is targeting iOS and Android users in Chinese language-speaking countries, Korea and Japan. The spyware can steal contacts, SMS messages, photos and location information after a user is lured to a website hosting the spyware, which convinces them to sideload it on Android devices. On iOS, it primarily steals a phone number and contact list.

  • Secure messaging app Signal launches encrypted group calls on iOS and Android. The feature allows for up to five participants to chat.

Government and Policy

FTC orders ByteDance, Facebook, Snap and others to explain what they do with user data

Fintech

Health & Fitness

It won’t replace the gym, but Fitness+ will help you break a sweat

Funding and M&A

  • Reddit acquires TikTok rival Dubsmash to aid with Reddit's video push. The company says it will integrate Dubsmash's video creation tools into Reddit directly. Reddit had raised $20 million+ in venture funding.

  • MessageBird acquires real-time notifications and in-app messaging platform Pusher, based in London, for $35 million.

  • IntellectoKids raises $3 million from Allrise Capital and others for its edtech apps for kids aged 3 to 7 years old.

  • Mobile edtech startup Aceable raises $50 million to accelerate the expansion of its service for state-accredited classes.

  • Brainly raises $80 million for its crowdsourced homework help app now used by 350 million users.

  • Tap Network, a customizable rewards program used by app makers like Uber, raises $4 million.

  • Canadian challenger banking app Neo Financial raises $50 million CAD and expands into savings accounts.

MessageBird acquires real-time notifications and in-app messaging platform Pusher for $35M

Downloads

Canvas

Canvas is a new iPhone app from Occipital, the company behind RedLaster and 360 Panorama -- apps that were ahead of the curve on the next frontier for iPhones. Canvas leverages the lidar scanner in the iPhone 12 Pro to create 3D scans of your home. 9to5Mac reviewed the app this week, describing the process of using Canvas as "pretty simple." You just stand in the center of the room, then moved the photo up and down as you turn as the app overlays an AR grid on your room. The app did have some glitches with smaller rooms and alcoves. When the scan is done, you can pay a fee to have it turned into a professional CAD model for using in remodeling plans.

Gawq

Image Credits: Gawq

Gawq's newly launched news aggregator app aims to tackle the problem of fake news and the “echo chamber” problem created by social media, where our view of the world is shaped by manipulative algorithms and personalized feeds. The app aims to present news from a range of sources, while allowing users to filter between news, opinion, paid content and more, as well as compare sources, check facts and even review the publication’s content for accuracy.

Gawq wants to burst your ‘echo chamber’ with its smarter news app

PhotoRoom

Image Credits: PhotoRoom

TechCrunch's Romain Dillet looked this week at PhotoRoom, a new Android photography app that can automatically remove the background from your photo and swap it with another. The app, a YC alum, had previously been available on iOS where it competes with a variety of photo editing apps offering similar functionality.

Soosee

Soosee already operates a clever app that uses your iPhone camera to scan food labels for things you want to avoid -- like dietary constraints, allergens, microplastics or antibiotics, for example. But we have to get this company a shoutout for having one of the cleanest App Store privacy labels around.

The company tweeted this in November (see below), but at the time of publication the label had been updated with exactly one item. It now collects Purchase data, under the "Data Not Linked to You" section. Good job, Soosee! Support apps like this.

Latest Stories

  • Bank Of America Names Top 11 Stock Picks For 2021

    Bank of America just unveiled its top stocks for next year among the 11 S&P 500 sectors. But the bank might hope its picks do better than they did in 2020.

  • Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year

    The group offers good appreciation potential, while providing some downside protection if the stock market falters in 2021.

  • Ray Dalio says son killed in Connecticut car accident

    Billionaire hedge fund investor Ray Dalio has tweeted about the death of his 42-year-old son, killed this week in a car accident.

  • How Biden's student loan forgiveness could blow up your tax bill

    If the stars don't align, the resulting "tax bomb" would cost you thousands.

  • Bill Gates-backed electric car battery startup is on the cusp of changing the industry

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh chats with Yahoo Finance about the company's big battery breakthrough.

  • Six High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these three dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Tesla Stops Gigafactory Berlin Construction Due To Missing $100M Deposit: Report

    While Gigafactory Berlin construction has been moving at a fast pace, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had a few setbacks, including stopping tree clearing due to animal rights activists court cases.Now, a report from Electrek says Tesla has missed a $100 million security deposit, which is causing things to go on hold temporarily. Tesla didn't obtain overall approval to build Gigafactory Berlin, according to Electrek, and is operating with partial approvals to keep advancing the project at a quicker pace.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.The deposit is needed in case the project is never finished. In the event that happens, Tesla would be responsible to pay for the demolition. The $100 million deposit covers that possibility, although at this point it seems unlikely.The payment was supposedly due on Dec. 17.Photo courtesy of TeslaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Elon Musk Hopes To Visit China Next Month Amid Start Of Model Y Production * Video Shows Tesla Model Y Production Beginning In China(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority.The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Boards of Directors want accountability, and company officers are held to both standards. So, when they start buying up their own company’s stock, it’s a sign that investors should investigate further.Government regulators, in an effort to level the informational playing field, have required that insiders regularly publish their stock transactions, making it a simple matter for investors to follow them. Even better, TipRanks collates the information in the Insiders’ Hot Stocks page, and provide tools and data filters to easily browse through raw data. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you.Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)We’ll start with the popular Del Taco, the California-based taco chain. Del Taco boasts a $344 million market cap, over 600 restaurants, and a loyal fan base, giving it a solid foundation in the fast-food franchise market. Most of the company’s locations are west of the Mississippi, but the company has been making inroads to the eastern US.Like many brick-and-mortar, traffic-dependent businesses, Del Taco has had a hard year. The coronavirus crisis had dampened traffic, social and economic lockdown policies have reduced income streams. The company has started to recover, however. After heavy net losses early in the year, EPS has returned to positive numbers, and revenue in Q3, $120 million, was up more than 15% sequentially. The share price, which fell by two-thirds at the height of the economic crisis last winter, has regained its losses. TACO is now trading up 17% for the year.The insiders are bullish on the stock. The most recent purchase, helping tip the sentiment needle into positive territory, is from Board member Eileen Aptman, who bought up 88,952 shares, shelling out over $650,000. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan covers Del Taco, and he rates the shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $13 shows the extent of his confidence, indicating room for 40% upside growth. (To watch Setyan’s track record click here)Backing his stance, Setyan wrote, “We believe TACO's current valuation is predicated on an overly pessimistic assessment of its medium- to long-term fundamentals in a post-COVID QSR environment… Even with what we believe are conservative comp, unit growth, and margin assumptions through 2022, we estimate 12% EPS growth in 2022. We estimate 1% of incremental comp would equate to $0.04-0.06 in incremental EPS and every 10 bps of incremental margin equates to $0.01 in incremental EPS in our model.”Overall, there is little action on the Street heading Del Taco's way right now, with only one other analyst chiming in with a view on the stock. An additional Hold rating means TACO qualifies as a Moderate Buy. The average price target is $11, and implies a potential upside of ~19%. (See TACO stock analysis on TipRanks)CuriosityStream (CURI)Next up is CuriosityStream, an online video streaming channel in the educational segment. CuriosityStream specializes in factual video content, and offers services by subscription. The channel claims over 13 million subscribers globally. Its founder, John Hendricks, first gained fame creating the Discovery Channel, a similarly themed cable TV channel, in 1985.CuriosityStream is new to the public markets, having IPO’d earlier this year through a merger with Software Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed as a ‘blank check’ company to make the deal. It’s no surprise to see insiders make large purchases in new stocks, but the moves on CuriosityStream deserve note. John Hendricks made three large purchases earlier this month, buying up blocs of 15,473 shares, 26,000 shares, and 11,684 shares over a four-day period. Hendricks paid $473,561 for the new shares.Covering the stock for B. Riley, analyst Zack Silver wrote, “We see CURI as well positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning global streaming market by establishing itself as the go-to factual programmer for the post pay TV era. CURI's subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service is differentiated not only by the sheer volume of curated factual titles available on the platform but also by its compelling price point… we expect that CURI’s strategy of monetizing its content through multiple revenue streams will enable a more efficient path to scale…”Silver rates the stock a Buy, and his $16 price target implies a 40% one-year upside. (To watch Silver’s track record, click here)CURI has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating based on 2 recent Buy reviews. The average price target is $14, suggesting this stock has room to grow ~23% from the current trading price of $11.50. (See CURI stock analysis on TipRanks)Allegheny Technologies (ATI)Last but not least is Allegheny Technologies, a metallurgy company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Allegheny has two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which specializes in titanium-based and nickel-based alloys, and Advanced Alloys & Solutions, which includes stainless and specialty steels, electrical steels, duplex alloys, and zirconium, hafnium, and niobium alloys. The company’s metal technology is used in the electrical industry, automotive sector, aerospace, and in oil & gas production.Allegheny’s revenues and shares are down this year, as the company has been buffeted by the corona crisis. Disruptions in supply chains, distributions networks, and customer orders have all had a negative impact, as have social and economic shutdown policies. Quarterly revenues have fallen by 37%, from $955 million in Q1 to $598 million in the third quarter. Shares are down 21% year-to-date.All of this would seem to make ATI a poor stock choice, but the company has used the time to retrench wisely, and reorient its production models.Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan pointed this out when he bumped his stance earlier this month from Neutral to Buy. He wrote, “We are upgrading ATI to Buy from Hold following the Company’s planned exit from commodity stainless. This move alters ATI’s historical risk profile by removing the most volatile vertical… Parting with ATI’s heritage in stainless has been a long sought-after investor goal; exiting now also allows ATI to avoid maintenance and a potential inventory overbuild during the recovery phase.”In addition, Sullivan notes that business in the aerospace sector will likely recover soon, providing a boon for Allegheny: “with the 737-MAX return to service, Airbus A320 production upward pressure, and vaccines at hand the more focused aerospace ATI core will directly correlate to an aero recovery.”Sullivan's Buy rating comes with a $21 price target that implies room for 27% growth over the coming 12 months. (To watch Sullivan’s track record, click here)Turning to the insider trades, we find that the company’s CFO and SVP, Donald Newman, purchased 12,500 shares this month, paying over $210K for the bloc. His total holding is now 80,042 shares, valued at $1.3 million.All in all, Allegheny gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on an even split among 4 reviews, of 2 Buys and 2 Holds. The shares are priced at $16.32 and the $18.25 average price target implies ~12% upside potential.(See ATI stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Fastest-Growing Stocks: Square Stock Among 8 Stocks Expecting Up To 144% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring GRWG stock, Square, Micron and five other stocks expecting up to 144% growth.

  • Tilson: Avoid Bitcoin And 'Lead A Happier And More Prosperous Life'

    Bitcoin prices pulled back from their all-time highs above $23,000 on Friday, but the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) traded higher by 1.7% on investor optimism that the huge 2020 bitcoin rally will spill over into 2021.Former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson predicted the bursting of the bitcoin bubble back in 2017, but Tilson has a different take on the cryptocurrency this time around. On Friday, Tilson said he doesn't recommend shorting bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, even at all-time highs.Related Link: Will Bitcoin 'Rise 50% And Possibly Double' In 2021? These Pros Think SoBack in 2017, Tilson said bitcoin was demonstrating signs of a classic market bubble. One of the biggest red flags at the time was the type of investors that were asking questions about bitcoin. Tilson noted that 2017 bitcoin investors were among the "least-knowledgeable investors imaginable." This time around, Tilson said much more mainstream investors and firms are involved in the bitcoin rally, which suggests the 2020 gains may be more likely to hold.How To Play It: While 2021 may not bring another 2018-style bitcoin bubble bursting, Tilson still isn't recommending investors buy bitcoin."I would never short any cryptocurrency - ironically, for the exact same reason I would never own one: there's no intrinsic value," Tilson said.Without any intrinsic value, Tilson said the price of bitcoin could literally go anywhere from $100 to $1 million and anywhere in between. Tilson said it's never a good idea to short an open-ended situation like that, but there is also nothing supporting bitcoin's valuation to the downside."In summary, I think you will lead a happier and more prosperous life if you avoid cryptocurrencies altogether," Tilson said.Benzinga's Take: Stocks, bonds, real estate and even gold have long, well-established track records of investment performance, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have only been around for a little over a decade.A cryptocurrency's supply is fixed, it doesn't have the intrinsic value of a share of stock or a plot of real estate, and it doesn't have the yield of a bond or certificate of deposit. Therefore, the prices of cryptocurrencies in the long term will be determined only by changes in long-term demand from investors and users.Latest Ratings for GBTC DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2018BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnSell Jul 2015WedbushInitiates Coverage onOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for GBTC View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Bitcoin 'Rise 50% And Possibly Double' In 2021? These Pros Think So * Bitcoin Crosses K For The First Time. Is This Rally A Repeat Of 2017?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will GE's Stock Reach $20 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) will reach $20 by 2022.GE Stock Forecast General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.See Also: Top 10 Blue Chip StocksGE trades around $11 at publication time, off the 52-week low of $5.48, and about 73% of Benzinga traders and investors said GE will reach $20 per share by 2022.Our study revealed investors saying GE Healthcare's footprint in the health care industry could prove valuable amid increased demand for radiopharmaceuticals and general medical imaging procedures. Others believe GE will see a boost to their core business of gas turbines and jet engines once the pandemic has subsided.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.Photo credit: Bubba73, via Wikimedia CommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will GE Or Boeing Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 8 Tax Breaks That Are Set to Expire on Dec. 31

    As year-end rapidly approaches, a bevy of federal tax breaks is set to expire on Dec. 31. Then Congress retroactively resurrected the deduction to cover qualified college expenses incurred in 2018-20. * Taxpayers with modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) up to $65,000, or up to $130,000 if you’re a married joint filer, can deduct qualified expenses up to $4,000.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Now As Extra Capital Raised For Next Stage Of EV Boom?

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

  • Chip Stocks Fall On Report Microsoft Will Take Things In House

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) is designing in-house processors for server computers running on the company's cloud services, a development which will reduce reliance on Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ: INTC) chip technology, according to a Bloomberg report.Several chips stocks fell on the news.Intel shares traded down 6.3% to $47.46. The stock has a 52-week high of $69.29 and a 52-week low of $43.61.Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed down 0.95% at $95.92 per share.Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares traded down 0.52% to $530.88. The stock has a 52-week high of $589.07 and a 52-week low of $180.68.Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares traded down 1.76% to $149.19. The stock has a 52-week high of $154.12 and a 52-week low of $67.68.Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares traded down 1.11% to $71.46. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.60 and a 52-week low of $31.13.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today * Why DraftKings And Flutter Are Trading Lower Today(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 4 Chip Stocks That Can Rise Even More in 2021

    The world’s growing appetite for 5G phones and other high-performance technology will mean more demand for semiconductors, according to Wells Fargo.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tech Titans Aren't Leading, Good For The Stock Market Rally; 3 Dow Giants Set To Jump

    The stock market rally is healthy without tech titans leading. Nike and JPMorgan are set to jump Monday. Tesla joins the S&P 500.

  • I’m retired and won’t live to see my mortgage paid off. Should I refinance to lower my monthly payment?

    'I need to lower the principal to help me stay in my home, because the cost of living is increasing every year.'

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, DocuSign And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a very good defense contractor and Cramer is sticking with it.McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is doing great and it's the linchpin of getting us the vaccine, said Cramer. He likes the stock for more than just the vaccine and he thinks its time has come.Cramer thinks it is not time to sell airlines. He prefers Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) over Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE).Cramer is not a buyer of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ: KBAL). He doesn't like the sector.Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is fine, said Cramer. The quarter was good, the dividend is good and the company has got a lot of cash.SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) is fine too, believes Cramer.DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is revolutionizing the way we buy everything, said Cramer. He loves it.Cramer is a buyer of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS).See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nike * Cramer Weighs In On Plug Power, Marvell And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • DraftKings and Square Are Growth Stocks With Ambitions to Be Like Amazon

    Hypergrowers can be difficult to value. But understanding where they see opportunities for gains is a start.

  • Fed loosens restrictions on bank share buybacks after second stress test

    The Fed concluded after a second round of stress tests that major U.S. banks had “strong capital levels.”