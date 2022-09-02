The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See
The Movie Theatre Association of Canada and the Cinema Foundation Launch National Cinema Day, Bringing Audiences Across North America to the Movies for $3.00
Coming to a theatre near you, the Movie Theatre Association of Canada (MTAC) and The Cinema Foundation welcome moviegoers across Canada and the U.S. to celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick-off National Cinema Day, September 3. [...] The one-day event will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across North America.
Tim Hortons Pumpkin Spice lineup and the NEW Maple Collection featuring Maple Syrup, Maple Butter and Soft Maple Candies are now available at your local Tims
One of the most anticipated seasons of the year is now here: it's Pumpkin Spice and maple syrup season at Tim Hortons! A new lineup of Pumpkin Spice food and beverages is back at Tims for a limited time, along with a new Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut and the limited-edition Tim Hortons Maple Collection with three delicious and giftable confectionery items made with 100 per cent Canadian maple syrup.
ReconAfrica and NAMCOR Successfully Reach Total Depth of the 8-2 Well On Time & On Budget
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce they have successfully reached total depth of the third stratigraphic test well, 1819/8-2 ("8-2"), in the Kavango basin of NE Namibia.
WildBrain Television Announces Three More Original Greenlights From Canadian Producers Exclusive to Family Channel
WildBrain Television, one of Canada's most-loved kids' and family broadcast networks, announces that Family Channel, its flagship broadcast network, has greenlit three new content projects across live-action and animation, in partnership with independent Canadian producers.
Five reasons why Canadians must change the face of childhood cancer
In an effort to increase awareness of childhood cancer, Childhood Cancer Canada (CCC) is sharing five reasons why Canadians need to help make a difference. During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the national foundation is increasing awareness through a variety of initiatives including having more than 60 Canadian landmarks being lit up gold to honour the Gold Ribbon, the international symbol for childhood cancer awareness.
CIBC continues innovation by offering clients no-fee same-day cash pick up abroad through MoneyGram with its Global Money Transfer service
To help clients save time, increase convenience and remove barriers to sending and receiving funds abroad, CIBC today announced the expansion of its Global Money Transfer (GMT) service to include cash pick up through MoneyGram, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, enabling same-day, no-fee cash transfers to more than 40 countries.
Holland America Line's 2022 'Culinary Cruises' Welcome Celebrity Chefs from its Culinary Council Back On Board
Foodies and culinary novices alike, who are ready for a gastronomic adventure can set sail on a Holland America Line "Culinary Cruise" in 2022 with a member from the line's Culinary Council. The celebrity chefs will share their expertise and secrets on everything from the correct way to make a sushi roll and how to perfectly temper chocolate to preparing seafood and creating a delicious sauce.
BioSteel Celebrates Toronto Blue Jays Sponsorship with Launch of New Limited-Edition Flavour
Today, BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") announced the release of Blue Cherry, a new limited-edition sports drink that celebrates the brand's partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays. [...] As a sponsor of the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2022 season, BioSteel is the exclusive sports drink product in the Blue Jays home and away dugouts and bullpens, and fans have been enjoying celebratory BioSteel cooler dumps, affectionally known as #BioSteelBaths, all season.
Celebrating 20 years in style: photography contest shines a light on the Palais' glass façade
This fall, the Palais des congrès will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its iconic glass façade, which was unveiled when the Palais expanded in 2002. To highlight this colourful structure's 20th anniversary, the Palais has launched a photography contest, open to the public, running from August 19 to September 30, 2022.
New Canadian Indigenous-Focused Comedy Series The Canoe Project To Launch September 30 on Fibe TV1
Canoe Productions Inc. and The Hunting Party are proud to announce The Canoe Project, a new short-form comedy series that is set to make its national debut in Canada on Fibe TV1 on September 30, 2022. The series was created by comedian Mark Harnett alongside producer Gaelen Patrick Condon (Incredible Violence, Infanticide!), and stars both Harnett and Jimmy MacKinley (Trailer Park Boys, CBC Radio Laugh Out Loud).
