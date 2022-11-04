U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

·6 min read

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

Cision Canada - The Weekly Round-Up
Cision Canada - The Weekly Round-Up

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

  1. Mars Petcare to Acquire Champion Petfoods, Maker of ORIJEN and ACANA
    Ikdeep Singh, Global President, Mars Pet Nutrition, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Champion Petfoods and its more than 800 talented people to the Mars Petcare family. The Champion Petfoods team has been a pioneer in developing high-quality and premium pet food in the natural category that pet lovers around the world trust. Together, we will be even better positioned to support pet lovers and fulfill our Purpose to create A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™."

  2. Statement - Government of Canada orders the divestiture of investments by foreign companies in Canadian critical minerals companies 
    "The federal government is determined to work with Canadian businesses to attract foreign direct investments from partners that share our interests and values. Canada's critical minerals are key to the future prosperity of our country. We will continue to encourage and work with Canadian businesses that  require investment capital, by helping to identify and find partnerships that will serve in the best interest of Canadian businesses, workers, and the economy.

  3. Porter Aviation Holdings Inc., OIAA investing over $65 million at Ottawa International Airport 
    Porter is in the process of building two aircraft hangars, over approximately 150,000 sq. ft., to maintain its growing fleet, featuring the new Embraer E195-E2 and existing De Havilland Dash 8-400. OIAA is constructing a new taxiway and related infrastructure to support the hangar development, as well as future opportunities in this section of the airport.

  4. Google Canada opens doors to new office in downtown Montréal and commits $2.75 million towards Québec's tech ecosystem & digital skills training 
    The office proudly pays homage to local Montréal communities and the vibrancy of the city. To deepen support for Quebec's technology ecosystem, Google is committing $2.75 million, which includes continued support of Mila, expanding Google Career Certificate courses and providing Google.org grants to Digital Moment, NPower Canada and other local nonprofits. "Since our beginnings in 2004 where 3 engineers made up our entire presence, the new office is home to a variety of teams that work on some of the most crucial products and services Google offers worldwide, everything from cybersecurity, to AI research, to Chrome and Cloud," says Fabrice Jaubert, Montréal Site Lead, Google Canada.

  5. Air Canada and Emirates Activate Codeshare Partnership to Extend Global Networks and Enhance Customer Experience 
    Air Canada and Emirates today announced the launch of their codeshare cooperation. The new partnership will allow customers of the carriers to enjoy seamless connectivity to 46 markets spanning three continents, including to destinations across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

  6. Air Canada Announces Canada's Best New Restaurants 2022 
    The Top 10 were selected by award-winning journalist Nancy Matsumoto after a month-long cross-Canada journey, where she dined anonymously at more than 30 establishments nominated by an expert panel. "Air Canada is proud to take off with this tradition once again and to put the Top 10 best new restaurants on Canada's culinary map," says Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand, Air Canada. "It's inspiring to see these restaurants make their mark with world-class cuisine while also leading the way on industry trends such as sustainability and workplace wellness. We wish them all luck and success."

  7. Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results 
    "This is a critical moment in time for our customers in retail and hospitality." said JP Chauvet, CEO of Lightspeed. "They are recognizing that technology is the key to evolving their businesses. Lightspeed's omni-channel commerce platform helps SMBs automate mundane tasks, better connect with consumers and act on compelling data insights, which is why we continue to see strong demand for our technology solutions."

  8. OPSEU/SEFPO education workers to walk out in solidarity with CUPE colleagues 
    OPSEU/SEFPO education workers will walk off the job this Friday in a monumental show of solidarity with their CUPE colleagues who are set to stage a province-wide protest against Stephen Lecce and the Ford government's Bill 28. Bill 28, which is a legislative attack on workers' constitutional right to fair and free collective bargaining, was introduced on October 31 after CUPE gave its five days' notice for job action, with the possible start of a strike on Friday, November 4.

  9. Tourmaline Delivers Strong Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow in Q3 2022, Announces Increased Base Dividend and Declares Special Dividend 
    Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to release financial and operating results for the third quarter ("Q3") of 2022, increase the quarterly base dividend and declare a special dividend.

  10. Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co. and RH among first retailers announced for Royalmount, Montreal's new Midtown destination
    Louis Vuitton will launch its first dedicated store in Quebec with the opening of a new 9,150 sq ft flagship at Royalmount. Gucci will also be bringing their first dedicated store to the market, taking a 8,700 sq ft space at the heart of the district. They will be joined by Tiffany & Co. which is opening its largest store in the city. RH will open a 46,500 sq ft gallery which will be the brand's flagship store in Montreal and its first presence in Quebec.

Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.

About Cision Canada

Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud®and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.

(PRNewsfoto/Cision Canada)

SOURCE Cision Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/04/c6284.html

