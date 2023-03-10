The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week

TORONTO, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and PI Financial Corp. Announce Merger to Create Leading Investment Advisory, Wealth Management and Capital Markets Firm

"This is an exciting day for our two firms," stated David Cusson, CEO and Director of Echelon. "PI and Echelon – two well-respected, profitable, and innovative firms – are creating an amalgamated firm that is greater than the sum of its parts. I have great respect for Jean-Paul and his team, and the exceptional firm they have built. I look forward to building on our momentum by bringing together complementary services and skills, and leveraging new opportunities created by this combination to build even greater value for our clients. With a shared, purpose-driven approach that values entrepreneurship and collaboration, we have a strong foundation to ensure a successful integration."

Sunshine Earth Labs Ltd. Retracts and Amends Previous Corporate Update Provided on March 2, 2023

Sale of these substances can only occur under the specific guidelines of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). Sale is allowed to another licensed dealer, pharmacist, practitioner, or hospital employee provided they have the necessary Health Canada License. This license does not permit the sale of any of these substances to the general public.

connectFirst Credit Union and Servus Credit Union Announce Intent to Merge

The announcement was made following initial discussions that commenced in late 2022 between the two boards and subsequent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding which charts the course for continued evaluation of this opportunity for each organization's members. The evaluation would explore how a merger could leverage combined expertise to deliver economies of scale, with an objective to propel both organizations forward in the provision of world-class financial products, services and member experience. The new entity's relative size would see over $31 billion in assets under administration.

The Chicken Big Mac is finally here for a limited time

Starting, March 7, Canadians can finally get their hands on the Chicken Big Mac and sink their teeth into a fresh take on a McDonald's classic, made specifically with chicken lovers in mind.

GREAT CANADIAN CASINO RESORT TORONTO, CANADA'S LARGEST DESTINATION CASINO RESORT, TO OPEN THIS SUMMER

"We see this as an unprecedented opportunity to introduce an entirely new, world-class experience in Canada that will bring together the best in casino gaming, exceptional live entertainment, dining, and accommodation in one very special place," said Matthew Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment. "We are very excited to reveal more about what this landmark destination will feature and what our guests can expect in the coming weeks, including the announcement of an opening date. This project has been several years in the making, and we are thrilled that we are close to bringing it to life," concluded Anfinson.

Newest Team Sports Retail Experience Launches in Canada

From hockey, basketball, soccer, and baseball, and all sports in between, Team Town Sports joins the Sporting Life and Golf Town banners, marking an epic introduction to the underserved team sports arena within the Canadian consumer landscape. Set to open locations across key Canadian markets in spring 2023, the store openings will be complemented with a best-in-class e-commerce platform, representing the latest step in the Sporting Life Group's journey to elevating the ordinary and delivering an impactful retail experience to Canadians nationwide.

Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win starts TODAY and to celebrate, Tims is unveiling the Roll Up Capitals of Canada - with Miramichi, N.B. taking the top spot

Tim Hortons guests can earn one Roll for each eligible item purchased at Tim Hortons – including select hot and cold beverages, breakfast items and NEW this year, lunch & dinner options like Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls – when scanning for Tims Rewards using their Tim Hortons app or their physical Tims Rewards card. Guests who place a mobile order on the Tim Hortons app will also receive an extra bonus Roll for their purchase! To qualify for the bonus roll, guests must have at least one eligible Roll Up To Win menu item in their cart when they complete their purchase.

Purolator to make single largest network investment in its 60-year history

"Purolator was the first Canadian courier to launch fully electric curbside-delivery trucks nationally. Our ambition is to be the greenest courier company in Canada, and with this investment, Purolator will take yet another important step toward a more sustainable future and healthier planet," said John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. "We've set ambitious goals for ourselves and are working with our customers and partners every day to reduce our carbon footprint and protect our environment."

L'Oréal Paris Canada Announces Evolution of Women of Worth Program for 2024

In honour of International Women's Day, L'Oréal Paris Canada announced today that the brand will be taking an exciting new approach to their beloved Women of Worth program in 2024. Since the program launch in 2017, this philanthropic initiative honoured an exceptional group of strong, diverse, and passionate women leaders, who continue to work tirelessly to implement local and global change, while bringing hope to Canadians. These courageous leaders devote their time, resources, heart,and soul into finding innovative programs, inspiring solutions, and providing crucial support to their communities and beyond.