The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

·5 min read

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

Cision Canada - The Weekly Round-Up
Cision Canada - The Weekly Round-Up

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

  1. Équité Association Releases its Annual Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada 
    Équité's latest analysis highlights the following trends in vehicle thefts: all high-end vehicles, regardless of manufacturer, are targets, including pick-up trucks, SUVs, and luxury cars. Thieves continue to exploit technology through relay attacks and connecting to the on-board diagnostic port, which enables them to reprogram key fobs; and organized crime networks are stealing vehicles in greater volume for export internationally, with Montreal being the principal exit port for stolen vehicles.

  2. Sephora Canada marks milestone 100th store opening in Winnipeg, Manitoba with $100,000
    Sephora Canada is proud to announce its milestone 100th store location with the opening of Sephora Crossroads Station Shopping Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The grand opening will take place on November 18th 2022, marking the retailer's fourth location in the province of Manitoba. In tandem with the opening and as part of Sephora Canada's ongoing commitment to championing a diverse and equitable beauty community in Canada, the beauty retailer will donate $100,000 to Native Women's Association of Canada.

  3. Expanded Canada-India Air Transport Agreement to allow unlimited flights between both
    The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced the recent conclusion of an expanded air transport agreement between Canada and India. The expanded agreement allows designated airlines to operate an unlimited number of flights between the two countries. The previous agreement limited each country to 35 flights per week.

  4. There's Snowplace like Tims for the holidays! Tim Hortons holiday baked goods, beverages and festive packaging available this Wednesday across Canada 
    "In crafting our annual holiday menu, we always want to feature flavours and aromas that are evocative of this special time of year and give guests that feel warm and comforting feeling," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons. "This year, we're amplifying flavours like gingerbread and peppermint to get guests excited for the holiday season and to help transport them back to some of their favourite holiday memories shared with family and friends."

  5. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.1808 (C$0.2438), and Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Preferred Share Dividends 
    The common share dividend will be paid in cash or, if a shareholder has enrolled in the shareholder dividend reinvestment plan (the "Plan"), dividends will be reinvested in additional common shares ("Plan Shares") of AQN as per the Plan. Plan Shares will be acquired by way of a treasury purchase at the average market price as defined in the Plan less a 3% discount.

  6. DELOITTE CANADA ANNOUNCES 25TH ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY FAST 50 WINNERS 
    "The 2022 Technology Fast 50 winners are a testament to how the Canadian tech sector is thriving," says Anders McKenzie, partner, and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Despite unpredictable economic and global climates, tech companies from around the country are seizing new opportunities and meeting rapidly evolving market demands. It is inspiring to witness the accelerated innovations and the many technological advancements that position Canada as a leader on the global stage."

  7. GROUPE SÉLECTION UNDERGOES FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING TO PURSUE GROWTH 
    Groupe Sélection filed an application today under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. This process will allow for a financial and operational restructuring to pursue the growth plan and the development of services that have been promoting the well-being and health of residents for 30 years. Moreover, this financial restructuring process will have no impact on the operations of our complexes and residences and is mainly aimed at the construction and development divisions and certain management companies of the group.

  8. Visa Canada and RBC announce collaboration to expand flexible financing options in Canada with installment plans
    "Our collaboration with RBC is about enabling eligible Canadian cardholders and participating merchants to take part in the growing installments trend, delivering a more flexible payment experience within the familiarity of a Visa transaction process," said Brian Weiner, Vice-President and head of product and digital, Visa Canada.

  9. Public Test of Alert Ready on November 16, 2022 
    For provinces and territories participating in the test, their respective emergency management organizations will issue one test message over television, radio, and compatible LTE wireless devices.

  10. Argonaut Gold Announces Closing Of $17.25 Million Offering Of Flow Through Shares, Including Exercise In Full Of Underwriters' Option 
    The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated November 11, 2022 entered into among the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by Cormark Securities Inc., and including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.

About Cision Canada

Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud®and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Cision Canada)
(PRNewsfoto/Cision Canada)

SOURCE Cision Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/18/c1009.html

