This Week on Crypto Twitter: SBF Accused of Executing Massive Rug Pull from House Arrest

Illustration by Mitchell Preffer for Decrypt

While most of the leading coins posted light to moderately heavy losses over the week due to the scarcity of regulatory or institutional news, crypto Twitter was ablaze with rumors that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had rug pulled a memecoin from house arrest.

Scimitar Capital analyst Alex, who tweets using the handle @thiccythot_, analyzed on-chain activity to piece together the crazy story of the week’s most scandalous rug pull. It happened on Coinbase’s new Layer 2 blockchain, Base, which is built on the Ethereum extension, Optimism.

During the initial runup, the deployer was continuously adding liquidity into the pool BaldBaseBald added over 6,700 ETH or over $12.5M worth of liquidity in the first 24 hours surprising amount of capital for a memecoin on a new chain 🤔 3/ pic.twitter.com/CZszag2VL8 — thiccy (@thiccythot_) July 31, 2023

A lot of people thought it was SBF:

Holy shit, bald dev really is SBF https://t.co/bYWhfbquq4 — Psycho (@AltcoinPsycho) July 31, 2023

To Summarize: - Thousands of ETH between FTX and Bald

- Bald deployer was first voter on all sushi proposals

- Bald deployer tweets same sentence structure as SBF

- Bald deployer was biggest DYDX farmer

- Bald deployer DYDX posts sound like SBF (1/x) 👇 — hype (@hype_eth) July 31, 2023

just to catch you up SBF the guy with the fake crypto exchange and responsible for one of the biggest frauds in history may have launched a $30m scam last weekend under a memecoin called BALD while on house arrest in his parents basement using the blockchain of a man who was… pic.twitter.com/VjnSJCxg0E — RYAN SΞAN ADAMS - rsa.eth (@RyanSAdams) July 31, 2023

Crypto trader Bran spotted a connection between the Bald deployers and a wallet that triggered the epic death spiral of UST in May 2022. The collapse of Terra’s dollar-pegged UST was one of the worst cases of contagion the industry had ever seen, and the contagion spread so far that it had a hand in the downfall of several major crypto companies—including Celsius, Voyager, Vauld, Three Arrows Capital, and even FTX.

An address that frequently deposits into the Bald deployers Binance wallet, looks like it was one of the wallets that helped trigger the depeg of UST pic.twitter.com/nErM7gCa41 — Bran (@CryptoBran_) July 31, 2023

Blockchain researcher Igor Igamberdiev wrote a lengthy thread observing that the rug was probably not carried out by SBF, but was still would have to have been perpetrated by someone connected to Alameda, the trading firm and sister company of FTX to which the exchange sent customer funds in order to patch over the former’s poor balance sheet.

1/12 Alright, I've been sitting on this news all day, but let's look at the @BaldBaseBald deployer. This is definitely someone from Alameda, but I don't think we can safely say that this is @SBF_FTX (even though he is a psycho) Let's go👇 pic.twitter.com/qs7e2nMTI1 — Igor Igamberdiev (@FrankResearcher) August 1, 2023

Crypto journalist and YouTuber Tiffany Fong also wasn’t convinced it was SBF.

Guys, SBF hasn't had access to a normal phone or laptop since April 2023 when his bail conditions changed. He's basically been using a flip phone without internet connection & a laptop with restricted access to whitelisted websites (e.g. NYT, WSJ, Courtlistener, etc). Note: He… — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) July 31, 2023

Even so, SBF was the star of the show that day. In a tweet that’s too lengthy to reproduce here, crypto trader DeFi^2 (@DeFiSquared) followed the movements of the exploiter of the multichain protocol and it led him to a $40 million bribe that the FTX founder allegedly paid to the Chinese government.

“The rumor up to this point was that the multichain funds may be held by the Chinese government, and this seems to confirm it," DeFi^2’s analysis concludes. "The liquidation of the funds tonight also seems to confirm they have no intention of returning it.”

The rest of Crypto Twitter…

Crypto Twitter was also ablaze with activity elsewhere. It was truly a busy week. On Monday, U.S. Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr continued to signal his pro-Bitcoin stance.

Interesting argument that bitcoin not so bad for the environment after all. At the very least, environmental argument should not be used as smokescreen to curtail freedom to transact. #Kennedy24https://t.co/0BNbIJ9eoD — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 30, 2023

News broke that day that notorious crypto influencer and scammer Richard Heart is getting sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Richard Heart (@RichardHeartWin | $HEX) is sued by the SEC for securities fraud pic.twitter.com/pyiiAja8qO — Summers (@SummersThings) July 31, 2023

Crypto enthusiast and trademark attorney Jessica Neer McDonald broke down the salient points in the copyright trial between Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs and digital art troll, conceptual artist, and Yuga hater Ryder Ripps.

Yuga Labs v. Ripps et al - Day 1 of Trial How did we get here? Three key rulings. 🧵 1/ pic.twitter.com/JeM5UqLKIS — NeerMcD.eth 🚀 (@NeerMcD) July 31, 2023

Peter Van Valkenburgh, the Director of Research at pro-crypto policy lobbyists Coin Centre, wrote a great thread about why the IRS’s decision to tax block rewards at the moment of their creation rather than their sale is just “bad law."

As we've said for years, taxing block rewards at the moment of creation is unworkable and is a departure from traditional tax treatment for similar forms of new property that are produced by the taxpayer rather than received from a payor. https://t.co/oeKit4ZkCP 2/ pic.twitter.com/7IvAFaUTpq — Peter Van Valkenburgh (@valkenburgh) August 1, 2023

NFT artist Beeple, who set the record for the biggest NFT sale ($69.3 million), decided to buy his first NFT profile pic. Just last week he was soliciting advice from followers about how to make the purchase.

Beeple bought a CryptoPunk today 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q1AEUYvOQe — nft now (@nftnow) August 2, 2023

Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino threw some subtle shade at True USD, a Binance-affiliated dollar-pegged stablecoin that promises total regulatory compliance, reserves backed entirely by cold hard fiat, and real-time attestations of those reserves using Chainlink’s proof-of-reserve monitoring tool.

Finally, Bloomberg journo James Seyffart counted not ten, not eleven, but thirteen applications for Ethereum Futures ETFs filed to the SEC this week!