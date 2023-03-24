U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.50
    -30.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,009.00
    -310.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,799.75
    -54.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,712.60
    -19.90 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.25
    -2.71 (-3.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.50
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0746
    -0.0091 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.47
    +2.21 (+9.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2215
    -0.0074 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0960
    -0.6930 (-0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,110.96
    +521.29 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.05
    +15.59 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,356.36
    -143.24 (-1.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

This Week in Energy News: 10 Stories You Need to See

PR Newswire
·5 min read

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new lithium processing facility in South Carolina.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Energy Press Release Roundup, March 20-24, 2023. Photo provided by Albemarle Corporation. https://prn.to/3JYPxSy
PR Newswire Weekly Energy Press Release Roundup, March 20-24, 2023. Photo provided by Albemarle Corporation. https://prn.to/3JYPxSy

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

  1. Vogtle Unit 4 begins Hot Functional Testing
    Hot functional testing marks the last series of major tests underway for the new nuclear unit ahead of initial fuel load. The testing represents a significant step towards operations and providing customers with a reliable, carbon-free energy source for the next 60 to 80 years.

  2. Sempra Launches Port Arthur LNG Project
    Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and chief executive officer of Sempra, said, "This project has the potential to become one of America's most significant energy infrastructure investments over time, while creating jobs and spurring continued economic growth across Texas and the Gulf Coast region."

  3. Infinity Power Finalizes Acquisition of Lekela Power in Africa's Biggest Renewable Energy Deal
    Lekela currently operates 1 gigawatt (GW) of wind power projects in South Africa, Egypt and Senegal, and has a 1.8 GW project pipeline, which are in various stages of development.

  4. Albemarle Corporation Announces New U.S. Lithium Mega-Flex Processing Facility in South Carolina
    Plans for the facility include an initial investment of at least $1.3 billion to help meet the surging demand for domestic and international electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries.

  5. FirstEnergy Installs New High-Voltage Wires in Northwest Ohio to Support Grid Reliability
    With the new wires, the line will be able to carry increased current in the event of unplanned service interruptions on other lines in the area. When completed, the $20 million project will enhance the reliability, resiliency, efficiency and operational flexibility of the transmission system in the area.

  6. PG&E Customers' Electricity 96% Greenhouse Gas-Free in 2022
    PG&E strongly supports California's clean energy policies, renewable goals, and efforts to limit, adapt to and reverse the impacts of climate change. This makes PG&E's mix of electricity sources among the cleanest in the world.

  7. Stanley Black & Decker Provides Update on Changes to Its Manufacturing and Logistics Network to Support Business Transformation
    Changes to its manufacturing and distribution network will include U.S. site expansions, site transformations into manufacturing centers of excellence, and site consolidation.

  8. Enel Partners with Nestlé for Investment in Ganado Solar Project
    Nestlé will also purchase the renewable energy attributes from the entire output of the solar plant, helping advance the company's efforts to create a more sustainable future and reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its operations.

  9. Aramco and DHL Supply Chain announce new end-to-end Procurement and Logistics Hub joint venture
    The joint venture aims to be operational in 2025 and provide reliable end-to-end integrated procurement and supply chain services for companies across the industrial, energy, chemical and petrochemical sectors. The joint venture would initially focus on Saudi Arabia, with aspirations to expand across the MENA region.

  10. ACEN acquires portfolio of eight operating wind projects in Texas, USA The portfolio will generate approximately 360 GWh of wind energy per year, enough to power around 24,000 households and avoid ~127,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp and LiqTech International, Inc.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

  • Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

  • Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

  • Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

  • Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-energy-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301780324.html

SOURCE PR Newswire

Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank shares plunge, default insurance hits four-year high

    LONDON (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank shares tumbled on Friday after the bank's credit default swaps that insure against default shot to a four-year high, highlighting concerns among investors about the overall stability of Europe's banks. European banks have had a rough ride in the last week with a state-backed rescue of Credit Suisse and turmoil among regional U.S. banks fuelling concerns about the health of the global banking sector. Deutsche shares, which have lost more than a fifth of their value so far this month, fell by as much as last 9.1% on Friday to just shy of Monday's five-month lows.

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • U.S. Banks are sitting on $1.7 trillion in unrealized losses, research says. That’s not a problem—until it is

    "As long as people aren't all coming in at the same time and demanding that their deposits back, you're okay, but that's exactly what's been happening," Prof. Stephan Weiler told Fortune. "So the chances of facing those unrealized losses are going up."

  • Down More Than 50%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    When stock prices fall, opportunities open up. That’s true whether we’re talking about a general market decline, or a slip in some individual stocks. However, it is crucial for investors to conduct due diligence and investigate the reasons behind the drop in price to ensure that they are making informed investment decisions. The key to success here is recognizing when a low-priced stock is fundamentally unsound or just facing tough trading conditions. Fortunately, Wall Street’s equity analysts a

  • Oil slides as U.S. holds off refilling strategic reserve

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell sharply on Friday amid declining European banking shares and after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years, dampening demand prospects. Banking stocks slid in Europe with Deutsche Bank and UBS Group hit hard by worries that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis have not yet been contained. "The lack of crude buying for the SPR represents a major blow to the oil demand outlook," PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock said.

  • The Fed gave stocks a reprieve, but the all-clear is a ways off: Morning Brief

    The market may have some answers post-Fed decision, but things are still on edge.

  • No 'Guarantee' But Yellen May Have Just Set a Trap for the Bears

    For once, Wall Street isn't blaming Powell for a market beatdown. Here's how I expect things to play out as we edge toward the end of March.

  • Stocks Slump, Fed Borrowing, Deutsche Bank Tumbles, Block Hits Back, Do Kwon Indictment - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures slump as bank crisis spreads into Europe; Banks borrow $164 billion from Fed amid acute funding stress; Deutsche Bank shares tumble as default risk spikes amid market turmoil; Block extends declines as group hits back at Hindenburg report and TerraUSD founder Do Kwon indicted by U.S. authorities on fraud charges.

  • BofA Says Investor Rush to Cash Is Fastest Since Covid Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are fleeing to cash in the biggest rush since the onset of the pandemic as concerns of an economic slowdown mount, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists who see equity and credit markets slumping in coming months. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles

  • Sorry, Elon! The Fed Didn't Drop Rates 50 BPS: Here's What the 0.25% Hike Means For Retirees

    With the recent collapse of two banks serving as a backdrop, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates another 25 basis points on Wednesday. The decision to raise the federal funds rate to a 4.75-5% target range comes on the heels of the … Continue reading → The post Fed's Latest Rate Hike: What Retirees Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Ru

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) closed at $126.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day.

  • Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $32.14, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day.

  • Think Texas has a cheaper tax burden than California? Think again.

    "When people are like, 'Oh California is so much more expensive than Texas,' that’s the top income tax rate."

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • Here’s What Retirement With Less Than $1 Million Looks Like in America

    Total household balances in retirement accounts for those 55 to 64 years old are $413,814 on average, according to its estimates based on 2019 data, the most recent available. “For many, the expectation of retirement doesn’t match the facts of their everyday financial lives,” said Larry Raffone, chief executive of Edelman Financial Engines. Dana and Elsie Jones hoped to become snowbirds in retirement, living half the year in Florida.

  • Wall Street reacts to Hindenburg's report on Block: 'We find it highly unlikely'

    Wall Street is not so sure about a new short call on Block.

  • T-Mobile and Verizon Are Pushing ‘Fixed Wireless’ Internet. What It Means for the Stocks.

    The telecoms companies are using the technology to offer increasingly popular bundles of mobile and home broadband.

  • Oil Dives Afresh as Equity Markets Slump and Dollar Rallies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped the most in over a week, tracking a slide in equity markets and feeling the effects of a stronger dollar.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidWest Texas Inter