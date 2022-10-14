U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

This Week in Energy News: 8 Stories You Need to See

·4 min read

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the energy and natural resources industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

  1. General Motors' New Energy Ecosystem Will Give Customers Control of Their Energy Needs and Help Mitigate Effects of Power Outages
    General Motors announced the introduction of Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial, which in combination with the existing Ultium Charge 360, create a holistic ecosystem of energy management products and services that will be housed under a new business unit called GM Energy.

  2. Honda and LG Energy Solution Announce Ohio as Home to Joint Venture EV Battery Plant 
    The two companies will commit to investing $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs, pending final government approvals.

  3. Honeywell Revolutionizes Ethanol-to-Jet Fuel Technology to Meet Rising Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel
    Depending on the type of ethanol feedstock used, jet fuel produced from Honeywell's ethanol-to-jet fuel process can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 80% on a total lifecycle basis, compared to petroleum-based jet fuel.

  4. GIP and Actis Announce Acquisition of Atlas Renewable Energy by GIP
    Atlas is the second largest independent renewables developer in Latin America with 14 fully contracted solar assets that produce 2.3GW of installed capacity, across Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Uruguay.

  5. Schneider Electric Unveils New Products to Increase Energy Efficiency on the Path to a Net-Zero World
    Amid the triple crisis – energy, economic and climate – currently facing governments, businesses and consumers, Schneider Electric is disrupting the way electrical infrastructure is managed and leading the path to a net-zero world.

  6. Novelis Breaks Ground on $2.5 Billion Aluminum Recycling & Rolling Plant 
    The highly advanced facility in Bay Minette, Ala., is expected to create up to 1,000 new jobs and will have an initial 600 kilotonnes of finished aluminum goods capacity per year focused on the beverage container market, with flexibility for automotive production.

  7. EnLink Midstream Signs Transportation Service Agreement with ExxonMobil 
    Under the terms of the TSA, EnLink will utilize portions of its existing pipeline network, as well as new facilities, to deliver carbon dioxide (CO2) from the Mississippi River corridor in southeastern Louisiana to ExxonMobil's 125,000-acre CO2 storage location under development in Vermilion Parish.

  8. Syzygy Launches CarbonModel.com, an Online Tool for Calculating Carbon Footprint and Levelized Cost of Hydrogen Production
    The free, opensource carbon and cost calculator offers cradle-to-gate analysis for assessing economics and environmental impact of hydrogen production pathways.

Read more of the latest energy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenergy on Twitter.

