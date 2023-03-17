U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.25
    -8.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,140.00
    -109.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,589.75
    +6.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,776.80
    -9.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.01
    +0.66 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.80
    +14.80 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.31 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.39
    -2.75 (-10.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2135
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5400
    -1.0450 (-0.78%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,733.01
    +1,773.98 (+7.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.47
    +45.86 (+8.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.67
    +23.64 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

This Week in Environment News: 9 Stories You Need to See

·5 min read

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new trade-in program from Hydro Flask and air quality stats around the world.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the environment industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Environment Press Release Roundup, March 13-17, 2023. Photo provided by Hydro Flask. https://prn.to/406O9Te
PR Newswire Weekly Environment Press Release Roundup, March 13-17, 2023. Photo provided by Hydro Flask. https://prn.to/406O9Te

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

  1. Hydro Flask Launches Category-First Water Bottle Trade-In Program in the US
    As a reward for taking the extra step to ensure used products don't end up in a landfill, customers will receive a unique promo code of $5.00 for each used Hydro Flask product returned. The promo code can be used exclusively on Hydroflask.com, including the unique MyHydro™ personalization program.

  2. IQAir World Air Quality Report 2022 Finds Only 5% of Countries Meet WHO PM2.5 Air Pollution Guideline
    Six countries met the WHO PM2.5 guideline (annual average of 5 µg/m3 or less): Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, and New Zealand.

  3. Running Tide Becomes Microsoft's First Open Ocean-Based Carbon Removal Supplier
    Running Tide will remove the equivalent of 12,000 tons of carbon dioxide (C02e) over the next two years on behalf of Microsoft. It uses breakthrough technology that accelerates the ocean's ability to naturally remove carbon dioxide, sinking it to the deep ocean in a safe and permanent form.

  4. OPEC Fund approves over US$300 million in new financing and delivers on its Climate Action Plan
    The plan commits the organization to increase the share of its climate financing to 40% of all new financing by 2030 and to mainstream climate action into the project cycle, increasing climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience investments in energy, transport, agriculture, food, water and smart cities.

  5. From the Sea to the Sky: United Invests $5 Million in Algae-based Fuel Producer Viridos
    Viridos' algae-based biofuel technology has the potential to help solve our supply problem without the need for farmland or other agricultural resources and marks United's inaugural investment in its new cross-industry UAV Sustainable Flight Fund.

  6. World's Largest Tuna Company Leads Call for Restoration of Endangered Species
    Thai Union Group PLC, one of the world's leading seafood producers and one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products, announced its commitment to only source from vessels that are implementing best practices to protect ocean wildlife from bycatch.

  7. LyondellBasell and Grenergy Sign Five 15-year Solar Power Purchase Agreements
    The agreements represent about 329,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of solar power annually, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 90,000 European homes.

  8. IBM launches RFP to help accelerate global water management solutions for vulnerable populations
    IBM will support projects that can help improve access to safe drinking water for all, improve water quality by reducing pollution, increase water-use efficiency, protect and restore water-related ecosystems, increase sanitation management, and reduce the number of people suffering from water scarcity.

  9. SOLARCYCLE Raises $30M to Scale Advanced Recycling for the Solar Industry In order to meet the increasing demand for new solar panel production, SOLARCYCLE has developed proprietary technology that can cost-effectively return more than 95% of all the valuable materials, like aluminum, glass, copper, silver, and silicon, back into the solar value chain to help create a sustainable and scalable solar industry.

Read more of the latest environment-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNenv on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Lion Electric and PureCycle.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

  • Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

  • Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

  • Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

  • Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-environment-news-9-stories-you-need-to-see-301774556.html

SOURCE PR Newswire

Recommended Stories

  • Biden unveils EV charging plan; Will Tesla throw a wrench in it?

    On Tuesday the White House unlocked the latest stage of its $7.5 billion national EV charging network, opening applications to fund electric vehicle charging in local communities nationwide, as well as along designated highways, interstates, and major highways. This of course is a key step towards the administration’s goal of building a national network of 500,000 public EV charging stations by the year 2030. The program, part of the bipartisan infrastructure legislation signed into law last year, was well received by the transportation industry and analysts, but the country may need more in order to really make a difference.

  • Elon Musk’s $25,000 car for the masses was just unveiled—by Volkswagen

    The entrepreneur, however, is unlikely to be worried that Tesla’s planned lower-cost car will be bested by the affordable ID2—at least not yet.

  • The UN wants to reflect sunlight back into space in order to cool the earth — but some companies are harnessing it instead. Here are 3 high-flying solar stocks that Wall Street likes

    Emission-free energy is ready and plentiful.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Facts about gas and propane—according to our scientist

    Reviewed’s chief scientist talks about natural gas vs. propane and what you should know before shopping for a gas stove or gas grill.

  • Duke Energy to start construction of floating solar pilot in Florida

    The pilot will feature more than 1,800 floating solar modules and occupy about 2 acres of water surface at the company's Hines Energy Complex in Bartow, it said. The energy company's power and gas utilities serve more than 8 million businesses and homes in the Carolinas, parts of Florida and the Midwest, and it owns about 50,000 MW of energy capacity.

  • Singapore Moves Ahead With Plan to Import Clean Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore took further steps toward its goal of sourcing renewable power abroad by inking agreements with Indonesia and Cambodia.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $30 Billion Lifeline for First RepublicIndonesia and Singapore agreed to jo

  • Electric Vehicles Might Not Be The Cheaper Alternative Consumers Thought: 2022 Study Reveals Surprising Results

    https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/images/story/2023/03/15/michael-fousert-yhxlyjylr3c-unsplash.jpg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 For many drivers, cost savings is the No. 1 reason to ditch their gas-powered vehicle in exchange for an electric model. Even though electric vehicles (EVs) are generally priced higher than their gas counterparts, they provide the opportunity to save money in the long run. That’s why the market continues to grow at a rapid pace. But there’s something you

  • 'I'm part of the solution': Bill Gates says he will keep using private jets, campaigning on climate change — after being asked if he's a hypocrite. Here are 3 actions he wants you to take

    One of them involves eating fake meat.

  • California Storm Blackouts Plunge Silicon Valley into Darkness

    (Bloomberg) -- Utility workers raced to restore power to parts of central California, after the latest atmospheric river struck the state with heavy rain and blasting winds, plunging parts of Silicon Valley into darkness.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB FailsWall S

  • California Crippling Drought Is Almost Over After Deluge of Rain

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s three-year drought is on the verge of ending, thanks to a string of powerful Pacific storms in recent months that left behind a record snowpack in the Sierra Nevada range. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Gov

  • Oregon halts electric vehicle rebates due to demand, money

    Oregon will temporarily suspend rebates for buying or leasing an electric vehicle for a year starting in May because too many people are applying and the program is running out of money, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday. A growing number of Oregonians are buying or leasing electric vehicles, with over 60,600 registered in the state. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday the suspension of the Clean Vehicle Rebate Program that has disbursed more than $71 million over five years to help people buy or lease roughly 25,000 of those vehicles.

  • How to determine if your drinking water is safe as EPA moves to restrict ‘forever chemicals’

    The EPA wants to crack down on "forever chemicals" in water. Water systems and utilities have three years to comply. Here's how to check your water's safety.

  • China’s Windy Winter Helps Suppress Power Sector Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- A surge in Chinese wind generation helped suppress coal burning at the start of the year, even as the government tried to kick-start the economy after abandoning Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeWin

  • As climate woes worsen, Africa's economies suffer, UN says

    From devastating cyclones and floods to an unrelenting drought, African countries are spending between 2% and 9% of their budgets to respond to extreme weather events, according to a report released by the United Nations on Wednesday. A committee of experts shared the findings at the annual U.N. conference of African ministers of finance and economic planning in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. “Climate change is having a devastating impact on Africa’s economies, and the situation is expected to worsen in the coming years,” Antonio Pedro, the acting executive secretary of the U.N. Economic Commission for Africa told The Associated Press.

  • U.S. stocks set for wild swings as trillions in options contracts set to expire Friday

    U.S. stocks could see increasingly wild swings in the coming days as option contracts tied to trillions of dollars in securities are set to expire on Friday, removing a buffer that some say has helped to keep the S&P 500 index from breaking out of a tight trading range.

  • Yellen Trashes GOP Plan to Prioritize Debt Payments

    Appearing before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in no uncertain terms that she does not think a Republican proposal for the U.S. to prioritize its debt payments in the event of a default is viable. The U.S. bumped up against the federal debt limit in January, forcing the Treasury to start taking “extraordinary measures” to make its payments. Absent an increase or suspension in the federal debt limit, the Treasury could be unable to meet its obligation

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced