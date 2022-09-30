U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,664.50
    +10.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,330.00
    +45.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,256.00
    +27.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,690.20
    +8.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.19
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.30
    +3.70 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.98
    +0.26 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9753
    -0.0066 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.68
    +1.50 (+4.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1029
    -0.0094 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6640
    +0.2210 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,405.61
    -26.35 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.56
    -2.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,887.04
    +5.45 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See

·4 min read

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

  1. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion Extend Free Weekly Credit Reports in the U.S. Through 2023
    The full-year extension will help U.S. consumers manage their financial health during a period of rising inflation and continued economic uncertainty.

  2. Bank of America Study Finds 84% of Employers Now Say Offering Financial Wellness Tools Helps Increase Employee Retention
    The report also explored the impact of the current economic and inflationary environment on employees' financial wellness, revealing that 62% of employees are stressed about their finances.

  3. Deloitte US Announces $1.5 Billion Social Impact Investment to Foster a More Equitable Society
    The ten-year commitment will focus on education and workforce development, financial inclusion, and health equity.

  4. PNC Bank Transforms Digital Mortgage Application Process
    Through PNC's enhanced mortgage application platform, customers now are able to digitally apply for a mortgage and import bank or payroll information directly into their application simply by providing their necessary credentials — decreasing the amount of time it takes to locate necessary documents.

  5. U.S. Workers Share Salary Expectations and Priorities in Today's Job Market
    "As long as job openings outnumber job seekers, workers will have more leverage to negotiate for what they want," said Robert Half senior executive director Paul McDonald. "Staying on top of compensation levels is a critical first step to recruiting and retaining top talent — and preparing for potential market fluctuations."

  6. Black Entrepreneurs Backed by Northwestern Mutual Drive Innovation and Improved Outcomes Across Industries
    Northwestern Mutual, in partnership with gener8tor, announced the addition of five dynamic tech startups to its Black Founder Accelerator, an initiative launched to provide targeted resources and financing to promising Black entrepreneurs.

  7. Food, Nutrition and Health Investor Coalition Launches to Invest $2.5 Billion in Startups Improving Hunger and Health Outcomes through Food
    The FNHIC includes agtech, food tech, nutrition, healthcare, biotech, pharma, and generalist firms, as well as innovators and executives supporting the development of innovative new technologies that will increase access to high-quality, affordable, nutritious foods and deliver positive health outcomes.

  8. Penta Launches As The World's First Comprehensive Stakeholder Solutions Firm
    Penta will work with clients to define, inform, and strengthen decision-making and understanding between business leaders and their stakeholders.

  9. Seven in Ten Hispanic Small Businesses Optimistic About Future, Despite Headwinds The study of more than 600+ Hispanic small businesses around the country reinforced that in times of global economic distress, HSBs encounter disproportionate barriers in accessing and maintaining the capital and resources needed to run and scale a business.

  10. Mortgage Delinquencies Near Record Low in August; Foreclosure Starts Up 15% from July, Still More Than 40% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
    Black Knight data shows improvement was broad based, with the number of borrowers a single payment past due falling by 4% and those 90 or more days delinquent down 4.5%.

Read more of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNfinance on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

  • Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

  • Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

  • Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

  • Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-finance-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301637548.html

SOURCE PR Newswire

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Cruise Lines set to report earnings ahead of Friday's opening

    Cruise company Carnival Cruise Lines will report its third-quarter earnings on Friday morning.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • It’s the worst September for stocks since 2008. What that means for October.

    September is living up to its reputation as an ugly month for stocks. Here's what the data says about October performance.

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • More Likely to 5x First: Roku vs. Shopify

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were huge pandemic favorites during 2020 and early 2021. Investors were optimistic about Roku's position within the connected TV market, and Shopify was putting up fantastic earnings results as it powered a growing number of e-commerce sites. With slowing growth, increasing competition, and the current bear market, both Roku and Shopify have been down over 80% in the past year.

  • This is How Much A $200,000 Annuity Will Score You Monthly

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Upstart Is Cornering This $2.1 Trillion Lending Market

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been one of Wall Street's most volatile stocks; in just under two years since going public, the stock's gone from $20 to $400 back down again -- a stressful ride indeed! The company is still young and has to prove to investors that it has the staying power to not only survive but thrive over the coming years. There is still a lot of work to be done on that front, but Upstart has seemingly found a niche that could help it to grow and establish itself enough to win back investors.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes as investors are shifting sentiment on the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary moves. They are not exactly disapproving – but they are reconciling to the idea that we’re in for a hard landing, and that the Fed’s projected 4.6% peak inter

  • Nike stock plunges as investors trip over all that inventory

    Nike's quarter and outlook left much to be desired.

  • Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Did Warren Buffett Say He'd Write A $25 Billion Check For?

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is well known for his frugality. The extent of his frugal quirks are well-documented. You may already know that he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast or that he lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for about $31,000. You may even know from his documentary “Becoming Buffett” that his No. 1 is: Never lose money. What you may have missed though, was the Oracle of Omaha’s fancy for farmland. It must be heavy on his mind lately, as he alluded to it as

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Moves -1.76%: What You Should Know

    Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed the most recent trading day at $43.07, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Fall With Inflation Data Due; Nike Dives On Inventories

    Futures signaled a new bounce as Treasury yields fell ahead of the Fed's favorite inflation gauge. Nike plunged on inventory woes.

  • Here’s why investors should start betting on Apple and the stock market now

    Seasonal factors may lift stocks and technical factors suggest tech's big beast should be bought in coming days

  • Micron earnings suggest the chip downturn could be worse than Wall Street expects

    Micron Technology Inc. executives, who warned about a semiconductor downturn in late June, on Thursday described a worse-than-expected drop in business as "sharp and sudden."

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks futures nudge higher ahead of economic data

    U.S. stocks attempted to find their footing Friday morning after a vicious sell-off that sent the S&P 500 to yet another low for the year.

  • SoFi's Business Model & Strong Execution Make This Analyst Remain Bullish

    After meeting with SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) CFO at the firm's Annual Software Summit, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Buy rating and $8 price target. Also Read: Analyst Upgrades SoFi Technologies, Says Potential Student Loan Refinancing Boom Is Coming He was encouraged to learn more about the resiliency of its high-FICO borrowers; hedging measures; low loan losses and delinquency rates; Galileo's unique transaction-based pricing model offering protection against a weaker econo

  • PC Demand Is Tanking. What It Means for Nvidia, AMD and Intel Stock.

    Susquehana analyst Christopher Rolland lowered price targets for Nvidia, AMD, and Intel stock. “PC-market weakness may be extending beyond consumer and into enterprise,” he wrote.