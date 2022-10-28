U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

This Week in Finance News: 7 Stories You Need to See

·4 min read

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the finance industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

  1. Wages Have Failed to Match Inflation, 65% of Employed Consumers are Living Paycheck to Paycheck
    Anuj Nayar, LendingClub's Financial Health Officer, says, "Being employed is no longer enough for the everyday American. Wage growth has been inadequate, leaving more consumers than ever with little to nothing left over after managing monthly expenses."

  2. Nearly Half A Million Claims Have Been Filed Following Hurricane Ian
    Despite substantial damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles following Hurricane Ian, NICB encourages residents to take their time and not try to accelerate the rebuilding process in order to avoid being scammed.

  3. As 2022 M&A Activity Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Green Dealmaking Gains Steam
    Jens Kengelbach, BCG's global head of M&A, says, "The number of ESG-focused deals has been steadily rising for 20 years, and the number of environmental-related deals has doubled. Beyond the traditional motivations, sustainability is gaining importance as a reason to acquire or divest businesses."

  4. US Consumer Confidence Declined in October
    "Looking ahead, inflationary pressures will continue to pose strong headwinds to consumer confidence and spending, which could result in a challenging holiday season for retailers," said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.

  5. PayPal Introduces More Secure Payments with Passkeys
    Passkeys are designed to replace passwords and allow seamless logins for consumers across devices and platforms.

  6. Globant Launches WaaSabi Platform, Enabling Customers to Add Digital Wallets on Any Digital Experience
    WaaSabi is a B2B fintech solution with more than 42 features in a single API that offers plug-and-play functionality with payment and services providers, allowing companies to deliver the e-wallet experience that best suits their industry and regional needs.

  7. Savvy Ladies partners with Financial Fitness Group to launch its Financial Knowledge Program of Courses, furthering its Mission to Empower Women Through Free Financial Education
    These interactive financial courses will help women gain confidence and make informed financial decisions wherever they are on their financial journey.

Read more of the latest finance-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNfinance on Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-finance-news-7-stories-you-need-to-see-301662143.html

SOURCE PR Newswire

