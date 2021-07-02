U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.34
    +32.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.35
    +152.82 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.95 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.76
    -23.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.19
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.51 (+1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0400
    -0.4830 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,752.53
    +441.46 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.95
    +7.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.27
    -1.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.24 (+0.27%)
     

This week in growth marketing on TechCrunch

Miranda Halpern
·3 min read

TechCrunch is trying to help you find the best growth marketer to work with through founder recommendations that we get in this survey. We’re sharing a few of our favorites so far, below.

We’re using your recommendations to find top experts to interview and have them write their own columns here. This week we talked to Kathleen Estreich and Emily Kramer of new growth advising firm MKT1 and veteran designer Scott Tong, and published a pair of articles by growth marketing agency Demand Curve.

Demand Curve: Email marketing tactics that convert subscribers into customers Growth marketing firm Demand Curve shares their approaches to subject line length, the three outcomes of an email and how to optimize your format for each outcome.

(Extra Crunch) Demand Curve: 7 ad types that increase click-through rates The growth marketing agency tells us how to use customer reactions and testimonials, and other ads types to a startup's advantage.

MKT1: Developer marketing is what startup marketing should look like MKT1, co-founded by Kathleen Estreich, previously at Facebook, Box, Intercom and Scalyr, and Emily Kramer, previously at Ticketfly, Asana, Astro and Carta, tell us about the importance of finding the right marketer at the right time, and the biggest mistakes founders are still making in 2021.

The pandemic showed why product and brand design need to sit togetherScott Tong shares the importance of understanding users and his thoughts on how companies manage to work together collaboratively in a remote world.

(Extra Crunch) 79% more leads without more traffic: Here's how we did it — Conversion rate optimization expert Jasper Kuria shared a detailed case study deconstructing the CRO techniques he used to boost conversion rates by nearly 80% for China Expat Health, a lead generation company.

This week's recommended growth marketers

As always, if you have a top-tier marketer that you think we should know about, tell us!

Marketer: Dipti Parmar
Recommended by: Brody Dorland, co-founder, DivvyHQ
Testimonial: “She gave me an easy-to-implement plan to start with clear outcomes and timeline. She delivered it within one month and I was able to see the results in a couple of months. This encouraged me to hand over bigger parts of our content strategy and publishing to her.”

Marketer: Amy Konefal (Closed Loop)
Recommended by: Dan Reardon, Vudu
Testimonial: “Amy drove scale for us as we grew to a half-billion-dollar company. She identified and exploited efficiencies and built out a rich portfolio of channels.”

Marketer: Karl Hughes (draft.dev)
Recommended by: Joshua Shulman, Bitmovin.com
Testimonial: “Karl is incredibly knowledgeable in the field of content and growth marketing to a large (and equally niche) target audience of developers. He and his team at Draft.dev are some of the best at "developer marketing," which is a greatly underrated target audience.”

Marketer: Ladder
Recommended by: Anonymous
Testimonial: “They really get what I need. By testing different messaging on different personas, we discover what works and what doesn't to better understand our users and prospects. This is gold for a company at our stage. Showing those results to our investors blew their minds.”

