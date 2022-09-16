U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

This Week in Health News: 9 Stories You Need to See

·4 min read

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy health industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the healthcare industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

  1. New Antiviral Therapy May Block COVID-19 Transmission
    A new study show that a treatment previously developed by Gladstone Institutes, called a therapeutic interfering particle (TIP), also decreases the amount of virus shed from infected animals and limits transmission of the virus.

  2. Exact Sciences Demonstrates Power of Multi-Cancer Early Detection Approach with Data Presentation
    The data will inform the largest registrational multi-cancer early detection study ever conducted in the United States to support another leading test in Exact Sciences' screening portfolio.

  3. Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Share Their Colonoscopy Videos to Encourage People to 'LEAD FROM BEHIND'
    LEAD FROM BEHIND launched to raise awareness that colon cancer is The Preventable Cancer. One in 24 Americans gets colon cancer and it's rising in young people.

  4. New Longevity App Turns Back the Clock-- Reboot Your Age Lets You Do What You Love for Longer
    The Reboot Your Age app informs and inspires users to build healthy habits that make their physiological age younger than their calendar age.

  5. LifePoint Health Partners with Google Cloud to Transform Healthcare Delivery in Communities Across the United States
    The solution helps clinicians gain near real-time, holistic views of patient longitudinal records, and provides advanced analytics and AI in a secure, compliant, and scalable cloud environment.

  6. Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Contact Lens Innovation to Help Meet the Needs of Digitally Intense Lifestyles
    "With more time spent on digital devices, we designed these contact lenses by listening to patients and eye care professionals' feedback to address lifestyle requirements and help prevent dry and tired eyes from becoming normalized," said John Buch, OD, Senior Principal Research Optometrist, Johnson & Johnson Vision.

  7. Telehealth Utilization Fell Nearly 4% Nationally in June 2022
    COVID-19 maintained its ranking in the top five telehealth diagnoses across the nation, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker.

  8. Sober October U.S. Fundraiser Challenges Americans to Go Sober and Raise Funds for People in Recovery
    Individuals or teams of co-workers, friends, or family members that are of the legal drinking age can sign-up in September to participate throughout October.

  9. New Report Details Health and Environmental Impacts of Fuel-Burning Appliances at Home
    The use of fuels in homes releases pollutants that impact residents' health, according to "Health Impacts of Combustion in Homes," a comprehensive literature review released by the American Lung Association.

Read more of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNhealth on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-health-news-9-stories-you-need-to-see-301625969.html

SOURCE PR Newswire

