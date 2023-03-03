U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,997.50
    +12.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,091.00
    +73.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,106.00
    +44.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.50
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.94
    -0.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.80
    +13.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.32 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.49
    -1.09 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2000
    -0.5200 (-0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,344.67
    -1,042.20 (-4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.50
    -27.67 (-5.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,960.86
    +16.82 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

·5 min read

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Lilly's new prices for insulin and travelers' favorite beaches.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

  1. Lilly Cuts Insulin Prices by 70% and Caps Patient Insulin Out-of-Pocket Costs at $35 Per Month
    Lilly is taking these actions to make it easier to access Lilly insulin and help Americans who may have difficulty navigating a complex healthcare system that may keep them from getting affordable insulin.

  2. Time Reveals 2023 Women of the Year List of Extraordinary Leaders Working Toward a More Equal World
    "The 12 women featured on this year's list come from across the globe and have made significant impact in their respective communities and fields, from activism and government to sports and the arts. Many of them have faced immense challenges that inspired them to push for change," write TIME Executive Editor Naina Bajekal and Senior Editor Lucy Feldman.

  3. Garnier Nutrisse Announces Drew Barrymore as Brand Ambassador A self-proclaimed avid at-home hair dyer, Barrymore's role debuts with a creative campaign highlighting Garnier Nutrisse's new and improved Nourishing Color Crème formula for nourished hair and better color.

  4. Tripadvisor Names Best Beaches in the World for Travelers' Choice Awards 2023
    Looking at the quality and quantity of ratings for beach experiences, Tripadvisor was able to determine travelers' absolute favorite beaches of the year, providing the best guidance for everyone looking to plan their own unforgettable beach trips this year.

  5. LG Begins U.S. Rollout of 2023 OLED TV Lineup
    LG's latest OLED TVs elevate the viewing experience with self-lit picture quality, powerful image processing technologies, and an upgraded webOS platform providing even more smart features, as well as access to an ever-increasing library of lifestyle services.

  6. Mercedes-Benz AG Partners with Cisco to Drive Hybrid Work Innovation in Automotive New Mercedes-Benz E Class vehicles will be equipped with Webex Meetings and Calling and utilize Webex AI audio capabilities to enable greater flexibility for the hybrid workforce – while putting safety at the forefront.

  7. Athletic Brewing and Super Coffee Create World's First Pre-Workout Brew Called Suped Up, the new non-alcoholic beer was inspired by the power of positive energy and the grind of endless grit. It is brewed with high-quality coffee and spent brewer's grains. The result is a rich, Extra Dark brew that is full-bodied and contains 5 grams of protein.

  8. Introducing Instacart Business: Taking Care of Business So You Can Take Care of Yours "From stocking up on snacks in the office break room to getting last-minute supplies delivered to a family-owned restaurant, our affordable, convenient and flexible marketplace connects thousands of retailers to businesses nationwide, but with some new features tailor-made for this important community," said Asha Sharma, COO of Instacart.

  9. USPS Moves Forward with Awards to Modernize and Electrify the Nation's Largest Federal Fleet
    The Postal Service has awarded new contracts to purchase 9,250 Commercial-Off-the-Shelf Battery Electric Vehicles and 14,000 EV Charging Stations.

  10. Quizlet Launches 'Q-Chat,' AI Tutor Built with OpenAI API
    Q-chat automatically quizzes students and helps deepen their knowledge of whatever concepts they are learning in a conversational and engaging way.

  11. NASA Administrator Selects New Head of Science
    As NASA's head of Science, Fox's portfolio includes more than 100 NASA missions to explore the secrets of the universe – missions that assess questions as far ranging as how hurricanes form on Earth, how we can support astronauts on the Moon, and whether we are alone in the universe.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Wendy's, SeaWorld, and LendingTree.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

  • Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

  • Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

  • Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

  • Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Feb. 27-March 3, 2023. Photo provided by Garnier. https://prn.to/3ZqGnU4
PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Feb. 27-March 3, 2023. Photo provided by Garnier. https://prn.to/3ZqGnU4
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301761566.html

SOURCE PR Newswire

Recommended Stories

  • 'Stealing from Peter to pay Paul': Experts estimate Americans gambled away a record $100 billion in 2022 — here's why it’s easier than ever to fall into this 'invisible addiction'

    Research shows Americans are spending more on gambling and gaming despite inflation concerns.

  • Biden is crushing the life out of London’s battered stock market

    Concerns about London retaining its standing as one of the world’s pre-eminent financial centres are nothing new.

  • Salesforce Under Fire for Paying Celebrity $10 Million Despite Layoffs

    Times are supposedly tough over at Salesforce as the company executes a plan to layoff 8,000 employees, but a new report details an expense its signed off on that seems like a luxury. The business software company is paying Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey more $10 million a year to be a creative adviser and TV pitchman, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. McConaughey, who is being paid through a combination of cash and equity, was brought to the company by friend and CEO Marc Benioff, according to the report.

  • Shares in Taylor Swift label Universal Music fall after results

    Shares of Universal Music Group NV dropped Friday morning trading after the record label behind Taylor Swift booked a lower profit for 2022.

  • Snoop Dogg Joins Crypto Casino Roobet as ‘Chief Ganjaroo Officer’

    The iconic rapper takes his next step into Web3, this time with crypto gambling.

  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Reviving The XFL With $15 million Bet On The Future Of Football

    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wears many hats. He’s an A-list actor. He’s a former professional wrestler and college football player. He’s a businessman. And since August 2020, he’s been the owner of the XFL. Consisting of eight teams across the United States, the third edition of the XFL is the most recent to enter the professional American football market. Working in its favor is a season that runs from February to May, ensuring that it doesn’t compete directly with the National Football League (N

  • GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Gives Up Early Rally on Wednesday

    The British pound has rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, touching the 50-Day EMA, before giving back some of the gains.

  • Don't make me watch 'Boba Fett' to understand 'The Mandalorian' season three

    The Mandalorian is back for season three, but you'll need to watch The Book of Boba Fett to fully understand it.

  • Does this new robot-staffed chocolate emporium signal a themed restaurant comeback?

    Dinner with a robot assist? Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal Studios' CityWalk is a popular weekend reservation. Will it revive themed restaurants?

  • Bridgewater Exits Ray Dalio Era With Hedge Fund Overhaul, Bets on AI and Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates was bound to be different once billionaire founder Ray Dalio no longer commanded the world’s largest hedge fund. Very different, it turns out.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 Ye

  • Stocks and bonds are moving in tandem, something many investors have never seen before. Here’s a strategy for that.

    "For the past 30 years, the correlation between stocks and bonds has been negative." That's now changed, and here's the rub for investors.

  • Venus Williams joins private equity firm Topspin Consumer Partners

    Venus Williams has joined private equity firm Topspin Consumer Partners as an operating partner, the latest endeavor in the world of business by a top tennis champion who has emerged as a prolific entrepreneur. Williams will work with companies owned by Topspin on their marketing strategies and investment opportunities, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday. Williams started working for Topspin last November, the firm added.

  • LSE Announces £750 Million Buyback From Refinitiv Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc said it plans to buy back £750 million ($899 million) of shares from former Refinitiv owners including Blackstone Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp. as it eyes more growth in the data business.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Tycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters Equati

  • SoftBank-Backed Arm Rules Out UK Listing for Now to Focus on US IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd. has decided against selling shares on the London Stock Exchange for now, dealing a blow to UK politicians who were lobbying the home-grown technology giant ahead of its initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Speech Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomCitigroup Cuts

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • LSE Group targets Blackstone/Thomson Reuters stake buyback as raises outlook

    London Stock Exchange Group announced plans to buy back more of its shares on Thursday as it raised its income growth outlook and highlighted its successful integration of Refinitiv, saying this had supercharged its ability to generate cash. LSEG said it would seek shareholder consent to buy more of its own stock from a consortium of Blackstone and Thomson Reuters from which it acquired data analytics group Refinitiv for $27 billion in January 2021. "In addition to our existing share buyback, we are today announcing plans to seek shareholder approval for a buyback directed towards the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium's stake, which will benefit all shareholders," LSEG Chief Executive David Schwimmer said in a statement.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Sees Earnings Soar, With Further Growth To Come

    Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.