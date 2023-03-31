U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

PR Newswire
·5 min read

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the top EV picks from Cars.com and Jeep's new concept vehicles.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Transportation Press Release Roundup, March 27-31, 2023. Photo provided by Stellantis. https://prn.to/42Urko8
PR Newswire Weekly Transportation Press Release Roundup, March 27-31, 2023. Photo provided by Stellantis. https://prn.to/42Urko8

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

  1. Cars.com Releases its 2023 Top Picks for Electric Vehicles
    Cars.com experts examined the price, range, comfort and features of 40-plus EV models on sale in 2023 to determine the Top Picks for Value, Family, Luxury and Commuters.

  2. Dodge Fires Up Ordering for Challenger SRT Demon 170 - World's Fastest, Quickest and Most Powerful Muscle Car Ever Produced
    After identifying a dealer with available allocation through the Horsepower Locator tool, customers must contact the dealer directly to discuss a potential order.

  3. Selective Insurance Survey Finds the Dog Days of Driving are Here: Our Furry Friends Create Driver Distractions on US Roadways
    The study, conducted online by The Harris Poll, found that 91% of licensed drivers who drove with their dogs over the last 12 months admitted to interacting with them while driving. Many of these interactions required the driver to take their hands off the wheel or eyes off the road.

  4. Jeep® Brand Hits the Trails at 57th Annual Easter Jeep Safari With Collection of New Concepts
    Seven one-of-a-kind Jeep concept vehicles take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there's nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.

  5. Atlanta Motorsports Park Becomes First Race Track to Install Level 3 Fast Chargers for High Performance EVs
    These EV "superchargers" offer up to 180kW of charging, providing up to 125 miles of range in 10min with a maximum 400A output current. A total charge requires just 20 – 30 minutes for most vehicles.

  6. Nikola Celebrates 100 Sale Order Milestone for Nikola Tre Hydrogen FCEV Class 8 Truck
    With a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time of approximately 20 minutes based upon expected technology improvements, the Nikola Tre FCEV is anticipated to have among the longest ranges of all commercially available zero tailpipe emission Class 8 trucks.

  7. Club Car Launches New U.S. Street Legal Utility Vehicle
    The Club Car Urban features automotive styling, ergonomic design, a top speed of 25mph on roads, and customization. Customers can choose between a pickup bed or van box version, both equipped with heater options, Bluetooth stereo, in-cab refrigerator, first aid kit, and fire extinguisher.

  8. SimX Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract to Develop VR Medical Support Training Simulations for Aeromedical Evacuation and Critical Care Air Transport Training
    This new project will focus on adapting the current tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) technology to include AE/CCATT-specific training capabilities, such as high-fidelity aircraft environments and medical sets, kits, and outfits.

  9. BRP Teams Up With Tread Lightly! and Ridesafe to Promote Responsible Riding The program promotes safety, the environment, and riding etiquette. Tread Lightly! and BRP have committed to developing trainings and other tools dedicated to driving positive change through BRP's worldwide dealer network and all powersports riders.

  10. Hagerty Garage + Social Opens Miami Car Culture Clubhouse Hagerty Garage + Social Miami offers a premium clubhouse and car storage facility for car lovers and collectors. Garage + Social Miami features climate-controlled, dust-free storage with 24-hour security, personalized service, maintenance and detailing.

Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

  • Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

  • Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

  • Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

  • Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-transportation-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301786463.html

SOURCE PR Newswire

