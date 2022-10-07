U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See

·4 min read

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the auto and transportation industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
Cision PR Newswire logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

  1. Lexus Electrifies Fans in New Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Campaign for First-Ever Battery Electric Vehicle, The Lexus RZ 450e
    Quick thinking, a spear and the all-new, very agile, 2023 Lexus RZ 450e is all you need when you're the formidable Dora Milaje, evading with a host of villainous pursuers.

  2. Caterpillar Expands Construction Industries Portfolio with Four Battery Electric Machines
    Caterpillar is focused on delivering purpose-built solutions to help customers achieve their sustainability goals by geography, by jobsite and specific customer need.

  3. Subaru Supports Pet Organizations Through Adoption Events During Subaru Loves Pets Month
    Automaker Seeks to Unite Shelter Pets with Loving Homes at Retailer Pet Adoption Events Throughout October

  4. Top 4 Fall Driving Hazards
    Erie Insurance lists four of the top fall driving hazards and a few steps to make your commute safer.

  5. Charleston County Teen Driver Safety Week Events
    The National Safety Council Southeastern Chapter (SCNSC) and State Farm are partnering with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD SC) to help students develop safer driving habits.

  6. Lordstown Motors Begins Commercial Production of Endurance™ Pickup Truck
    The Lordstown Endurance is a full-size, all-electric pickup truck that is perfect for the commercial fleet market.

  7. DENSO Sponsors EcoCAR EV Challenge in Support of STEM Education, Future Workforce
    DENSO providing monetary and in-kind donations, including vehicle electrification components, mentorship and technical guidance

  8. EV Mobility & Proper Hotels Announce Electric Vehicle Rentals at Santa Monica Proper, DTLA Proper, and Austin Proper
    EV Mobility will deploy 2022 Tesla Model 3s to three Proper Hotels locations across the country, with plans to expand as new properties open.

  9. Daymak Inc. Does Their Part in the Battle Against Inflation by Announcing Their Green Value Line; 5 Electric Bicycles at $999 to Give Everyone the Opportunity to Go with the Most Affordable, Environmentally Friendly Mode of Transportation
    Daymak Inc., today has announced the Green Value Line, which is a selection of electric bikes all under $1000!

  10. Alaska Airlines' newest partner, Air Tahiti Nui, launches new service to islands of Tahiti
    South Pacific airline now flies nonstop between Seattle and French Polynesia; Mileage Plan members can earn and redeem miles for flights and purchase tickets on alaskaair.com

Read more of the latest auto- and transportation-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNtrnsp on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:

  • Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

  • Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.

  • Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.

  • Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/this-week-in-transportation-news-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301643477.html

SOURCE PR Newswire

