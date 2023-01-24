U.S. markets closed

Weekend Pacific Surfliner Service to Resume on Feb. 4

·3 min read

Trains will travel between San Diego and Orange County on Saturdays and Sundays without a bus connection, while tracks remain closed on weekdays for construction

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los AngelesSan DiegoSan Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, will restore partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles. Trains will again operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays starting February 4.

Weekend Pacific Surfliner Service to Resume on Feb. 4
Weekend Pacific Surfliner Service to Resume on Feb. 4

Passenger rail service was suspended between Irvine and Oceanside on September 30, 2022, out of an abundance of caution after officials noticed movement of the tracks and the adjacent hillside.

Throughout the track closure, the Pacific Surfliner has operated shuttle buses between Irvine and Oceanside stations to maintain vital connections between Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Limited train service to San Juan Capistrano was restored on October 31, 2022.

Emergency construction work, which is being led by the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), has successfully stopped the movement of the hillside and stabilized the tracks in south San Clemente, clearing the way for some rail service to resume. To ensure worker safety and the most efficient completion of the project, rail service will operate only on the weekends. Construction will continue on weekdays until the project is complete, which is estimated to be at the end of March.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and I want to thank our customers for their patience during this extended track closure," said Jason Jewell, Managing Director of the LOSSAN Agency. "We're excited to resume weekend Pacific Surfliner train service between Los Angeles and San Diego."

On weekends, beginning on February 4, limited train service will be restored between Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego Counties with no bus connection required, these trains include:

  • Southbound trains 562, 564, 770, 774, 580, 784, and 588

  • Northbound trains 765, 567, 777, 581, 785, 591, and 595

As a result of recent storms, tracks are closed north of Goleta for repairs and construction, with thruway bus service providing connections to San Luis Obispo and the Bay Area. Train service is anticipated to be fully restored north of Los Angeles the week of February 13th.

The schedule that has been in place since October 31, 2022, will remain in effect Monday through Friday. Service is expected to fully resume at the end of March.

Updated schedules and passenger information is available on the Pacific Surfliner website (PacificSurfliner.com/advisory) and Twitter (@PacSurfliners).

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los AngelesSan DiegoSan Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

About OCTA

The Orange County Transportation Authority is the county transportation planning commission, responsible for funding and implementing transit and capital projects for a balanced and sustainable transportation system that reflects the diverse travel needs of the county's 34 cities and 3.2 million residents. With the mission of keeping Orange County moving, this includes freeways and express lanes, bus and rail transit, rideshare, commuter rail and active transportation. To sign up for more OCTA news, visit octa.net/GetConnected.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weekend-pacific-surfliner-service-to-resume-on-feb-4-301728736.html

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

