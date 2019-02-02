Your Weekend Reading: The High Cost of Cheap Drugs

(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Cheap generic drugs have dangerous hidden costs. Bloomberg spent the last year investigating a global supply chain that ends in U.S. medicine cabinets. A look at records from West Virginia to China and India raises doubts about data meant to show that pharmaceuticals are safe.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

He never saw it coming. Bloomberg Businessweek gets deep inside the takedown of auto titan Carlos Ghosn.Boeing executives are debating whether to plow an estimated $15 billion into the 797, a new family of airliners that could transform air travel.Marie Kondo wants to save millions of people from clutter—and clean up financially along the way.

Welcome to the slaughterhouse of the future. It kills 22 hogs a minute, a speed generations of farmers would have once dismissed as fantasy.Watch how Nintendo continues to reinvent itself and stay relevant. Its next big boss fight? Online gaming.

What you’ll need to know next week

The Patriots and Rams face off Sunday in Super Bowl LIII. Trump’s rescheduled State of the Union address is Tuesday. Earnings are coming from GM, Toyota, Alphabet, Snap and Twitter. U.S. negotiators will head to China soon as trade talks heat up. The crisis in Venezuela has intensified. Who will prevail?

What you’ll want to read right now

President Nicolas Maduro’s attempt to shift 20 tons of bullion overseas unravelled because central bank staffers got scared of the prospect of U.S. sanctions and refused to follow orders. A Russian airplane that one lawmaker alleged was in Caracas to haul the metal away left without it. The issue of Venezuela’s gold reserves, and where they could end up, has become a microcosm of the nation’s crisis.

To contact the authors of this story: Ian Fisher in New York at ifisher10@bloomberg.netZara Kessler in New York at zkessler@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Rovella at drovella@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.