This week's best deals: $110 AirPods, $278 Sony headphones and more

As the holidays inch closer we’re still seeing solid deals on some of the latest gadgets. Even though most of the flagship deals have come and gone now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, you’re still able to save a lot of money on speakers, robot vacuums, computer accessories and more. What’s more, many of these items are still slated to arrive before Christmas if you don’t delay your holiday shopping much longer. Here are the best deals we found this week (plus some holdovers from Cyber Week) that you can still get today.

AirPods

Apple AirPods

Apple’s AirPods with the wired charging case returns to its Black Friday price of $110. While not the lowest we’ve seen them, this is still a great deal that’s worth considering if you have yet to buy a pair for someone you love or yourself. We gave AirPods a score of 84 for their great wireless performance and good battery life.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $110

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

The excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones are back down to $278, which was their sale price on Black Friday. These are our current favorite wireless headphones because they essentially take everything we loved about the XM3s and added useful new features on top of it. We gave them a score of 94 for their solid ANC, great sound quality and new multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278

Roomba S9+

iRobot Roomba S9+

Those looking to invest in a Roomba can now get the S9+ robot vacuum with Clean Base for $200 off, bringing it down to $900. It’s the lowest we’ve ever seen this high-end robo-vac that, in addition to cleaning your home on its own, automatically disposes the dirt in its bin into the Clean Base after every job. If you don’t want the Clean Base, the Roomba S9 is the same vacuum and is also on sale for $700. You can also spend even less if you’re willing to part with the S9 series’ corner-friendly design as the Roomba i7+ and i7 vacuums remain on sale for $600 and $400, respectively.

Buy Roomba S9+ at Amazon - $900 Buy Roomba S9 at Amazon - $700

Buy Roomba S9+ at Wellbots - $900 Buy Roomba S9 at Wellbots - $700

Razer peripherals

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse

Best Buy is having a one-day sale on Razer gaming accessories and it includes some of our favorite mice and keyboards. Of note is the Basilisk X HyperSpeed mouse, which is now on sale for $38. It’s a palm grip-style mouse with a sensor rated for 16,000 CPI and 450 IPS, and it runs on one AA battery. Razer estimates it’ll last for 285 hours of runtime in performance wireless mode, or 450 hours when connected via Bluetooth.

Buy Basilisk X HyperSpeed at Best Buy - $38 Buy Basilisk X HyperSpeed at Amazon - $38 Buy Basilisk V2 at Best Buy - $55

Buy BlackWidow Elite keyboard at Amazon - $85 Buy Huntsman Elite at Best Buy - $147 Buy Huntsman Elite at Amazon - $147 Buy Nari Ultimate at Best Buy - $125

Sonos One

Sonos One

The Sonos One and Sonos One SL continue to be on sale for $159 and $139, respectively. While $10 more than their Cyber Monday sale price, this remains a great deal if you want to save some money while building up a home audio system. We gave the Sonos One a score of 90 for its excellent sound quality, attractive design and multi-room audio capabilities when paired with other Sonos speakers.

Buy Sonos One on Sonos - $159 Buy Sonos One at Amazon - $159

Buy Sonos One SL on Sonos - $139 Buy Sonos One SL at Amazon - $139

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony’s WH-CH710N made it onto our list of favorite wireless headphones for their mix of features and relatively low price tag. They’re still on sale for $88 right now, though, which makes them a no-brainer if you’re looking for a pair of ANC headphones that won’t break the bank. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $88 Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Best Buy - $88

Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds

The excellent Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds have hit $129, which is $50 off their normal price. We gave them a score of 87 for their small, comfortable design, improved audio quality and long battery life. Jabra also recently brought active noise-cancellation to these buds via a firmware update.

Buy Elite 75t at Amazon - $129 Buy Elite 75t at Best Buy - $129

Galaxy Buds+

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Samsung’s solid Galaxy Buds+ are down to $100. They’re great options for Android users, but improvements to their hardware and software also make them good for iOS users, too. We gave them a score of 83 for their improved audio quality, great wireless range, long battery life and new dedicated iOS app.

Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Amazon - $100

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB)

Samsung Select EVO microSD card

You can still get Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 256GB for only $25. While you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and we like you also get a full-sized adapter with this one.

Buy EVO Select (256GB) at Amazon - $25

Samsung T7 Touch (1TB)

Samsung T7 Touch

Samsung’s T7 Touch has dropped to $169 for the 1TB model, which is $60 off its normal price. Samsung debuted the T7 series earlier this year and the T7 Touch includes a fingerprint sensor on the portable SSD for extra security. Not only is the T7 nearly twice as fast as the previous T5 series, but it also has password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

Buy T7 Touch SSD at Amazon - $169 Buy T7 Touch SSD at Best Buy - $169

Crucial MX500 NAND SATA Internal SSD (1TB)

Crucial NAND SATA SSD

The 1TB Crucial MX500 is on sale for $95 right now. It’s a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops, making it a good option if you need more space or just want to upgrade from a slow HDD. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity, which means all your saved files will remain intact even if you suddenly lose power.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $95

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential remains half off at $25 right now. This is a parred-down version of the original Smart Clock, with the main difference being the limited information the Essential’s display shows (it keeps things simple with the time, date and current temperature). We gave the Essential a score of 83 for its minimalistic design, built-in night light and good smart home controls.

Buy Smart Clock Essential at Best Buy - $25 Buy Smart Clock Essential at Walmart - $25

Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot 2020

The new Echo Dot is down to $30, which is roughly 42 percent off its normal price. It has a spherical design that’s refreshing to see after years of the hockey-puck-like previous generation. We also liked its improved sound quality, 3.5mm audio jack and tap-to-snooze feature. If you want the convenience of a glanceable clock, the Echo Dot with clock is also on sale for $40.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $30 Buy Echo Dot with clock at Amazon - $40

Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is still on sale for $45, which is 50 percent off its normal price. We gave it a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm feature, great sound quality and physical camera shutter. Amazon also still has the bundle with the Show 5 and a Blink Mini camera for only $50, too.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon - $50

Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The all-new Fire TV Stick is $10 off right now, bringing it down to $30. Amazon released this dongle only a few months ago and it has a faster processor, Dolby Atmos audio support and an Alexa voice remote. The even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite is also on sale for $18.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $30 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18

Weber SmokeFire pellet grills

Weber SmokeFire grills

Weber’s connected SmokeFire grills are $200 off at the moment, bringing the EX4 down to $799 and the EX6 down to $999. It might seem strange to invest in a grill right now, but you’ll save money by doing so during this holiday sale. We gave the SmokeFire grills a score of 80 for their unique design features, support for four probes and improved connected features like remote temperature adjustment.

Buy SmokeFire EX4 at Weber - $799 Buy SmokeFire EX6 at Weber - $999

New deal additions

HBO Max (6-month sub)

New and returning subscribers to HBO Max can save 20 percent when they pay for six months of the service upfront. That comes out to $70 for the six-month period, which is pretty good considering the usual rate is $15 per month (or $90 for six months). The offer is also running through January 15, so you have a bit more time to decide if you want to take the plunge.

Buy HBO Max (6-months) - $70

