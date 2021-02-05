U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

The best deals we found this week: $100 off the MacBook Pro M1 and more

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·6 min read

We saw a smattering of good deals on tech this week, including sales on Apple devices and OLED TVs. A few of the latest MacBooks with Apple’s new M1 chips are on sale while a couple of Vizio OLED TVs are hundreds of dollars off at Best Buy. You may not receive your new TV before the big game on Sunday, but it’s still worth checking out these Super Bowl TV deals if you’re in the market for a new set. Plus, Amazon’s Kindles are at the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday and Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure is back in stock and on sale. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.

MacBook Pro M1

Apple MacBook Pro M1
Apple MacBook Pro M1

A few of the latest MacBooks with Apple’s M1 chipset are on sale. The MacBook Pro M1 with 256GB of storage is $100 off and down to $1,199, while the MacBook Air M1 with 256GB of storage is $50 off and down to $949. The Air’s price went up by $20 since we first covered this deal, but the new sale price is still a decent one. Both the Pro and the Air impressed us with their fast performance, and we recommend the former if you want the most power you’ll get in an Apple laptop, and the latter if you want a fanless machine.

Buy the MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon - $1,199 Buy the MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $949

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air 2020
Apple iPad Air 2020

A few colors of the latest iPad Air are back down to $559 at Amazon. This discount has come and gone since the year began, and it’s typically attached to certain color options. Since the discount usually doesn’t stick around for long, now’s the time to grab the Air if you’ve had your eye on it. We gave it a score of 90 for its fast performance and WiFi speeds, good battery life and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. It’s also compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which happens to still be on sale right now.

Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $559

AirPods

Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods

Apple’s standard AirPods with the wired charging case are down to $120 at Amazon. While that’s $20 more than their all-time low, it’s the best deal we’re seen since Black Friday. These buds earned a score of 84 from us for their improved wireless performance, good battery life and convenient pairing with Apple’s H1 chip. If you’d rather invest in the better-sounding AirPods Pro, they’re also on sale right now for $200.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $120 Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $200

Vizio OLED TVs

Vizio H1 OLED TV
Vizio H1 OLED TV

You can still snag a few Vizio H1 OLED TVs for less at Best Buy: the 55-inch is down to $1,000 while the 65-inch is down to $1,500. These are both 4K smart TVs that support Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and DTS Virtual X surround sound. They also have HDMI 2.1 connections and Vizio’s ProGaming Engine, which automatically optimizes settings for console gameplay.

Buy 55-inch Vizio OLED at Best Buy - $1,000 Buy 65-inch Vizio OLED at Best Buy - $1,500

Kindle e-readers

Amazon Kindle
Amazon Kindle

Amazon’s Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite are on sale for $65 and $95, respectively. While not all-time lows, these are the best prices we’ve seen on the e-readers since the holiday shopping season. We gave the basic Kindle a score of 91 for its sleeker design and improved contrast display, while the Paperwhite earned a score of 95 for its waterproof design and new Audible support.

Buy Kindle at Amazon - $65 Buy Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon - $95

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure
Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure

The Ring Fit Adventure pack is $10 off, bringing it down to $70. It’s a role-playing game in which exercise moves your custom character forward, allowing you to explore new worlds and defeat enemies by squatting, lunging, jogging in place and more. If you’re itching for a new way to work out inside, this is a great one.

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon - $70

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Our favorite pair of wireless headphones, Sony’s WH-1000XM4, are down to $278 across the web. That’s an all-time low that we haven’t seen since the holiday shopping season. We gave the XM4 a score of 94 for their updated design, powerful ANC, excellent audio quality and multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Adorama - $278

New deal additions

iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular)

If you’re looking to make the iPad Pro your daily driver, a few specced-out models are on sale at Amazon. The 11-inch, WiFi + Cellular version with 512GB of storage has fallen to $1,186.55 (thanks for a few automatically applied coupons) and the 12.9-inch, WiFi + Cellular version with the same amount of storage is $100 off, bringing it down to $1,349. We gave the iPad Pro a score of 83 for its solid performance, LiDAR support and new iPadOS features like trackpad support.

Buy iPad Pro (11-inch) at Amazon - $1,186.55 Buy iPad Pro (12.9-inch) at Amazon - $1,349

Razer Valentine’s Day bundles

If your partner is in need of some new gaming gear, Razer has a number of peripheral bundles on sale for Valentine’s Day. The best value sets are likely the keyboard-and-mouse combos, like the “make love, and war” bundle that includes the BlackWidow V3 keyboard and the DeathAdder V2 mouse for $130, but there are a ton to choose from. You can also use the code VDAY21 to get an exclusive gift when you place an order of $129 or more.

Shop Razer Valentine’s Day bundles

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The excellent Galaxy Watch Active 2 is down to $199 right now, which is $50 off its normal price. That’s not quite its Black Friday price (around $175) but it’s still a good deal if you’re on the market for an Android-friendly smartwatch. We gave the wearable a score of 85 for its touch-sensitive bezel, upgraded sensors and handy, easy-to-use Tizen OS.

Buy Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Amazon - $199 Buy Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Best Buy - $199

Xbox Live Gold membership (6 months)

A 6-month membership to Xbox Live Gold is $7 off at Newegg right now when you use the code EMCESEU26 at checkout. If you don’t want to commit to a full year of the service for $60, this is a good way to get the benefits for some time while saving a bit of cash.

Buy Xbox Live Gold at Newegg - $33

Tile Slim

The Tile Slim is $6 off at Amazon, bringing it to a record low of $24. This Bluetooth tracker is designed to fit into your wallet or other thin space so you can keep track of it via the accompanying mobile app. It has a three-year battery inside, plus a waterproof design and a wireless range of 200 feet.

Buy Tile Slime at Amazon - $24

  • The 5G Revolution Could Send These 3 Stocks Higher

    We’ve got a full month of 2021 behind us now, and a few trends are coming clearer. The coronavirus crisis may still be with us, but as vaccination programs expand, the end is in sight. With President Trump out of the picture, and the Democrats holding both Houses of Congress and the White House, politics is looking more predictable. And both of those developments bode well for an economic recovery this year. Looking back, at the year that was, we can also see some trends that stayed firm despite the pandemic, the shutdowns, and the supercharged election season. One of the most important is the ongoing rollout of 5G networking technology. These new networks bring with them a fuller realization of the promises inherent in the digital world. Faster connections, lower latency, higher online capacity, clearer signals – all will strongly enhance the capabilities of the networked world. And it won’t just be mundane things like telecommuting or remote offices that will benefit – 5G will allow Internet of Things and autonomous vehicles to further develop their potential. There is even talk of medical applications, of remotely located doctors performing surgery via digitally controlled microsurgical tools. And these are just the possibilities that we can see from now. Who know what the future will really bring? To this end, we pulled up TipRanks’ database to learn more about three exciting plays in the 5G space. According to the Street, we are likely to see further interesting developments in the next few years as this technology takes over. Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) The first 5G name we’re looking at, Skyworks, is a semiconductor chip manufacturer that brought in $3.4 billion in total revenues for FY2020. Skyworks, which is a prime supplier of chips for Apple’s iPhone series, saw a massive 68% year-over-year increase in 1QFY21 revenues – the top line reached $1.51 billion, a company record, and also much higher than analysts had forecast. Much of Skyworks’ fiscal Q1 sales success came after Apple launched the 5G-capable iPhone 12 line. Strong sales in the popular handset device meant that profits trickled down the supply line – and Skyworks channels a disproportionate share of its business to Apple. In fact, Apple orders accounted for 70% of Skyworks’ revenue in the recent quarter. iPhone wasn’t the only 5G handset on the receiving end of Skyworks’ chips, however – the company is also an important supplier to Korea’s Samsung and China’s Xiaomi, and has seen demand rise as these companies also launch 5G-capable smartphones. Finally, Skyworks supplies semiconductor chip components to the wireless infrastructure sector, specifically to the ‘small cell’ transmission units which are important in the propagation network of wireless signals. As the wireless providers switch to 5G transmission, Skyworks has seen orders for its products increase. In his note on Skyworks for Benchmark, 5-star analyst Ruben Roy writes: “SWKS significantly beat consensus estimates and provided March quarter guidance that is also well ahead of consensus estimates as 5G related mobile revenue and broad-based segment revenue continued to accelerate… In addition to continued strength of design win momentum and customer activity, we are encouraged with SWKS confident tone relative to the overall demand environment and content increase opportunities.” In line with his comments, Roy rates SWKS a Buy along with a $215 price target. At current levels, this implies an upside of 20% for the coming year. (To watch Roy’s track record, click here) Roy is broadly in line with the rest of Wall Street, which has assigned SWKS 13 Buy ratings and 7 Holds over the past three month -- and sees the stock growing about 15% over the next 12 months, to a target price of $205.69.(See SWKS stock analysis on TipRanks) Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Qorvo’s chief products are chipsets used in the construction of radio frequency transmission systems that power wifi and broadband communication networks. The connection of this niche to 5G is clear – as network providers upgrade their RF hardware to 5G, they also upgrade the semiconductor chips that control the systems. This chip maker has a solid niche, but it is not resting on its laurels. Qorvo is actively developing a range of new products specifically for 5G systems and deployment. This 5G radio frequency product portfolio includes phase shifters, switches, and integrated modules, and contains both infrastructure and mobile products. Qorvo posted $3.24 billion in total revenues for fiscal 2020. That revenue represents a 4.8% year-over-year increase – and the company’s sales have been accelerating in fiscal 2021. The most recent quarterly report, for the second fiscal quarter, showed $1.06 billion in revenues, a 31% yoy increase. Rajvindra Gill, 5-star analyst with Needham, is bullish on Qorvo’s prospects, noting: “Qorvo reported strong sales and gross margins as 5G momentum rolls into CY21 on atypical seasonality... The company is planning for 500M 5G handsets to be manufactured in 2021, with an incremental $5-7 of content/unit from 4G to 5G. Management believes that ultra-wideband adoption will be a key growth driver in for smartphones going forward..." To this end, Gill puts a $220 price target on QRVO shares, suggesting room for 31% upside in 2021. Accordingly, he rates the stock a Buy. (To watch Gill’s track record, click here) What do other analysts have to say? 13 Buys and and 6 Holds add up to a Moderate Buy analyst consensus. Given the $192.28 average price target, shares could climb ~15% from current levels. (See QRVO stock analysis on TipRanks) Telefonakiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) From chipsets, we’ll move on to handsets. Ericsson, the Swedish telecom giant has long been a leader in mobile tech, and is well known for its infrastructure and software that make possible IP networking, broadband, cable TV, and other telecom services. Ericsson is the largest European telecom company, and the largest 2G/3G/4G infrastructure provider outside of China. But that is all in the background. Ericsson is also a leader in the rollout of Europe’s growing 5G networks. Ericsson is involved in 5G rollout in 17 countries in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, and its product line includes infrastructure base units and handsets, giving the company an interest in all aspects of the new 5G networks. Ericsson’s revenue performance in 2020 was not notably distressed by the corona crisis. Yes, the top line dipped in Q1, but that was in line with the company’s historical pattern of rising revenue from Q1 through Q4. While the company’s 1H20 revenues showed small yoy declines, the 2H20 gains were higher. In Q3, the $6.48 billion top line was up 8.7% yoy, and Q4’s $8.08 billion revenue was up 17% from the prior year. The company’s shares have also performed well during the ‘corona year,’ and show a 12 month gain of 64%. Raymond James’ 5-star analyst Simon Leopold bluntly assigns Ericsson’s recent gains to its participation in 5G rollouts. “Japan's awaited 5G roll-out has started. Share gains continue as Ericsson benefits from challenges facing its biggest competitors and more operators embrace 5G… it seems obvious that Ericsson should be gaining market share... Competitor Nokia shunned the Chinese 5G projects, citing profitability challenges, yet Ericsson appears to be profiting in the challenging region.” Leopold rates this stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target implies an upside potential of ~14% for the year ahead. (To watch Leopold’s track record, click here) The Raymond James analyst, while bullish on ERIC, is actually less so than the Wall Street consensus. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a unanimous 5 reviews, and the $16.50 average price target indicates 25% growth potential from the share price of $13.19. (See ERIC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for 5G stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The third stimulus check: New $1,400 payment moves closer in the fast lane

    Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats are fast-tracking new aid. When might you get more cash?

  • The worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, according to Suze Orman

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that may be coming.

  • The Biden Stock Market Won’t Be Like the Trump Market. What to Expect.

    Savita Subramanian, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s widely followed strategist, points to opportunities in financials, energy, industrials, and health care.

  • Four High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these five dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    Are you putting away enough for retirement? See how your 401(k) savings stacks up against your peers.

  • China's Luckin Coffee seeks U.S. Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection

    The coffee chain said the Chapter 15 petition, which would facilitate the restructuring of its debts, is not expected to materially impact its day-to-day operations, and that its stores remain open. Chapter 15 bankruptcy allows a foreign debtor to shield assets in the United States. Xiamen-based Luckin had positioned itself as an ambitious home-grown challenger to U.S. coffee giant Starbucks Corp , but said last April that as much as 2.2 billion yuan ($340 million) in 2019 sales had been fabricated.

  • Electric Aircraft Startup Archer to Go Public at Multibillion Dollar Valuation via SPAC – Sources

    By John Jannarone and Jarrett Banks Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation Inc. plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a deal that will give the company a multibillion dollar valuation, according to people familiar with the matter. The announcement could come as early as next week, these people told IPO […]

  • Investors Have Shunned Utilities Despite Their Steady Dividends. Here Are 6 to Consider for Yield.

    Many utility stocks have remained unloved through much of the pandemic, their attractive yields and reliable dividends notwithstanding.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s talk about risk and the big picture. It’s an appropriate time, as the big risk – presented by the COVID-19 pandemic – is finally receding thanks to the ongoing vaccination program. COVID is leaving behind an economy that was forced into shutdown one year ago while in the midst of a great expansion, boosted by the deregulation policies. While the new Biden Administration is busy reversing many Trump policies, at least for now the economy is rebounding. And this brings us to risk. A time of economic growth and rebound is a forgiving time to move toward risk investments, as general economic growth tends to lift everything. Two strategists from JPMorgan have recently chimed in, promoting the view that the market’s fundamentals are still sound, and that small- to mid-cap sector is going to keep rising. First, on the general conditions, quant strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote, “Although the recent technical selloff and short squeeze is receiving a lot of attention, we believe the positive macro setup, improving fundamentals and COVID-19 outlook, strength of the US consumer, as well as the reflation theme remain the bigger forces at play. Not only should this drive further equity upside, but it remains favorable for continued rotation into economic reopening…” Building on this, Eduardo Lecubarr, chief of the Small/Mid-Cap Strategy team, sees opportunity for investors now, especially in the smaller value stocks. “We stick to our view that 2021 will be a stockpicker’s paradise with big money-making opportunities if you are willing to go against the grain… Many macro indicators did fall in January but SMid-Caps and equities in general continued to edge higher,” Lecubarr noted. And if you are prone to look at high-risk, small- to mid-cap stocks, you’ll find yourself drawn to penny stocks. The risk involved with these plays scares off the faint hearted as very real problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwinds could be masked by the low share prices. So, how should investors approach a potential penny stock investment? By taking a cue from the analyst community. These experts bring in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover and substantial experience to the table. Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both tickers boast a Strong Buy consensus rating and could climb over 200% higher in the year ahead. CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) We will start with CNS Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of glioblastomas, a class of aggressive tumors that attack the braid and spinal cord. These cancers, while rare, are almost always terminal, and CNS is working a new therapy designed to more effectively cross the blood-brain barrier to attack glioblastoma. Berubicin, CNS’s flagship drug candidate, is an anthracycline, a potent class of chemotherapy drugs derived from the Streptomyces bacteria strains, and used in the treatment of a wide variety of cancers. Berubicin is the first drug in this class to show promise against glioblastoma cancers. The drug candidate has completed its Phase 1 clinical trial, in which 44% of patients showed a clinical response. This number included one patient who showed a ‘Durable Complete Response,’ defined as a demonstrated lack of detectable cancer. Following the success of the Phase 1 study, CNS applied for, and received, FDA approval of its Investigational New Drug application. This gives the company the go-ahead to conduct a Phase 2 study on adult patients, an important next step in the development of the drug. CNS plans to start the mid-stage trial in 1Q21. Based on the potential of the company’s asset in glioblastoma, and with its share price at $2.22, several analysts believe that now is the time to buy. Among the bulls is Brookline’s 5-star analyst Kumaraguru Raja who takes a bullish stance on CNSP shares. “Until now, the inability of anthracyclines to cross the blood brain barrier prevented its use for treatment of brain cancers. Berubicin is the first anthracycline to cross the blood-brain barrier in adults and access brain tumors… Berubicin has promising clinical data in a Phase 1 trial in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) and has Orphan drug designation for treatment of malignant gliomas from the FDA. We model approval of Berubicin for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma in 2025 based on the Phase 2 data with 55% probability of success for approval. We model peak sales of $533 million in 2032,” Raja opined. “CNS pipeline also includes WP1244 (novel DNA binding agent) that is 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation is expected to enter the clinic in 2021… In vivo testing in orthotopic models of brain cancer showed high uptake of WP1244 by brain and subsequent antitumor activity,” the analyst added. To this end, Raja rates CNSP a Buy, and his $10 price target implies room for a stunning 350% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Raja’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and 1 Hold add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $8.33 average price target, shares could climb ~275% in the year ahead. (See CNSP stock analysis on TipRanks) aTyr Pharma (LIFE) The next stock we’re looking at, aTyr Pharma, has a focus on inflammatory disease. Its leading drug candidate, ATYR1923, is a Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) agonist, working through the receptor proteins expressed by the NRP2 gene. These pathways are important for cardiovascular development and disease, and play a role in the inflammatory lung disease pulmonary sarcoidosis. In December, the company reported that the drug candidate had completed enrollment of 36 patients in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, testing the drug in the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis. Results of the current study are expected in 3Q21, and will inform further trials of ATYR1923, including against other forms of inflammatory lung disease. On a more immediate note, in early January the company announced top-line results of another Phase 2 clinical involving ATRY1923 – this time in the treatment of patients hospitalized with severe respiratory complications from COVID-19. The results were positive, showing that a single dose of ATYR1923 (at 3 mg/kg) resulted in a 5.5-day median recovery time. Overall, of the patients dosed in this manner, 83% saw recovery in less than one week. Covering LIFE for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Zegbeh Jallah noted, “We like the risk profile here, with two shots on goal, and updated data details from the COVID study is expected in the coming months. Also announced recently, is that data from aTyr's Pulmonary Sarcoidosis program, will be reported in 3Q21… the success of either of these studies could result in a doubling or more of the market cap as these opportunities appear to barely be accounted for by investors.” In line with his optimistic approach, Jallah gives LIFE shares a Buy rating and his $15 price target suggests an impressive 277% potential upside for the coming year. (To watch Jallah’s track record, click here) Other analysts are on the same page. With 2 additional Buy ratings, the word on the Street is that LIFE is a Strong Buy. On top of this, the average price target is $13.33, suggesting robust growth of ~236% from the current price of $3.97. (See LIFE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Why is the stock market ripping higher again?

    Stocks are back to grinding higher. Here are two good reasons why.

  • These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

    China is attempting to dominate the projected $802 billion electric vehicle market, but America could pull ahead with the help of innovative companies.

  • Lawmakers Call On Biden To Cancel $50,000 Of Student Debt Immediately

    This morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) held a press conference reintroducing a resolution that calls on President Biden to cancel up to $50,000 of federal student loan debt. “Canceling student loan debt is the single most effective executive action that President Biden can take to kick start this economy,” said Sen. Warren. The Higher Education Act of 1965 gives the president the authority to forgive student loan debt by issuing an executive order, and the Biden administration has signaled that they are open to the idea. “Canceling student loan debt is good for you whether you have student loan debt or not because it is good for our economy,” Warren continued. Roughly 45 million Americans currently carry about $1.7 trillion in student debt. The lawmakers emphasized that student debt cancellation wasn’t merely an economic stimulus, however, but a racial justice issue that would significantly close the racial wealth gap. “A disproportionate burden of student debt falls on people of color,” said Schumer. He called out predatory for-profit colleges that have been accused of targeting Black students in their marketing. Unsurprisingly, the loan default rate for for-profit college debt is higher than it is for public or private non-profit colleges. Rep. Pressley called the resolution a chance for Biden to “be bold and responsive to the movement that elected him.” “Let me be clear — the student debt crisis has always been a racial and economic justice issue,” she said. “But for too long, the narrative has excluded Black and Latinx communities and the ways in which this debt has exacerbated deeply entrenched racial and economic inequities in our nation. These disparities didn’t just magically occur. They are the consequences of generations of systemic racism, discrimination, and what I call policy violence that has systemically denied Black and Latinx families the opportunity to build wealth, forcing our families to take on greater rates of student debt for the chance at the same degree as our white counterparts.” “Take the 2008 financial crisis for example, when lawmakers bailed out Wall Street and abandoned Black and brown communities who lost everything,” she continued. “Many have yet to recover. So as we work to ensure an equitable recovery to the current crisis, we cannot afford to simply tinker around the edges.” Warren noted that, after 20 years of repayment, white students on average had just 5% of their student debt remaining. Black students, on the other hand, had around 95% still left unpaid. “Canceling student loan debt would help close the Black-white wealth gap by 28 points,” she continued, saying that the wealth gap between whites and Latinx people would narrow by a similar amount. Over 50 House members are currently cosponsoring this resolution, showing the growing momentum behind student debt cancellation. “This is the moment of reckoning, and the president must heed our calls,” said Pressley. Rep. Adams called the issue one of economic relief and financial freedom for Black and brown communities. “I’m a former college professor of 40 years,” she said. “And I know how young people struggle to pay this debt. President Biden now has the opportunity to build a stronger foundation of social and economic mobility for all, so we can live the true words of the late W.E.B. Du Bois, who said that of all of the civil rights, which the world has struggled and fought for 500 years, the right to learn is undoubtedly the most fundamental.” Rep. Omar spoke of the millions who can’t afford the essentials right now during the pandemic. “The last thing people should be worried about is student debt,” she said. “We know that student debt is not the result of bad decisions or behavior. It is the result of a broken system that tells the students to get an education or go to college in order to have a stable life, but then does not provide the resources to afford that education.” “I always say that America does not suffer from scarcity — we suffer from greed,” she said. Rep. Jones noted, crucially, that the enormous student debt burden Americans suffer from is “due in part to the fact that wages have remained stagnant for decades, even as the cost of a college education has skyrocketed.” In recent months, calls to raise the federal minimum wage to at least $15 per hour have gained momentum, and Biden has taken steps toward raising it to $15 per hour for federal employees. Currently, the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, established back in 2009. Though lawmakers say they have spoken with Biden at length on the matter, there isn’t yet a firm timeline on when debt cancellation could happen — whether in a few weeks or a few months. Currently, federal student loan payments are paused and interest rates are at 0% until September 2021. “The American people are strongly behind us on this issue — overwhelmingly,” said Schumer. He expressed confidence that continued pressure from both constituents and politicians would result in an executive order to cancel student debt. The resolution would cost around $650 billion, according to Warren. Though it would cancel $50,000 of federal student debt for most people, it doesn’t apply to everyone, only those who make under $125,000 a year. Some believe that the measure should go even further, canceling all student debt regardless of income. In 2019, Omar introduced a bill calling for the full forgiveness of both federal and private student loans. Biden has previously floated the idea of canceling $10,000 of student debt as soon as he took office. That has not happened yet. Omar, who has student loan debt herself, mentioned that the problem doesn’t just affect young Americans. “The fastest-growing number of people who are currently carrying student debt are over 50 — and that is also hindering their ability to plan for retirement,” she said. Warren agreed, saying, “Social security checks are supposed to be the bare minimum that people have to live on in their retirement years. And there’s very little that you can garnish a social security check for, but right now there are over 100,000 Americans whose social security checks are garnished to pay student loan debt.” Student debt is also notoriously difficult to discharge even in bankruptcy, due to an exemption in personal bankruptcy law passed in the 1970s. “We are not going to let up until we accomplish it,” Schumer vowed. “The people deserve nothing less,” said Pressley. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why Are People Upset About Canceling Student Debt?Real People On Having Student Debt During COVID-19Biden Is Making Sweeping Changes To Minimum Wage

  • The S&P 500 is currently mirroring 2009-2010 to a 'creepy' degree: veteran hedge funder

    The recovery from the coronavirus crash in March 2020 looked similar to 2009 at the time. Now, almost a year later it looks even more similar, says DataTrek's Nicholas Colas.

  • Clover Health calls Hindenburg attack desperate attempt to position itself as a 'white knight'

    Clover Health Investments (CLOV) on Friday responded to an attack from Hindenburg Research claiming the tech-focused healthcare company concealed key information from investors, including an active Justice Department investigation.

  • Teradata Stock Soars 35% on Triple-Digit Growth in Its Cloud Business

    Its earnings report was strong. But what really has the stock rocking is the disclosure that public-cloud-based annual recurring revenue was up 165% from a year earlier.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Biotech Surpasses GameStop as Best-Performing Retail Pick

    (Bloomberg) -- Biotech mania has overtaken internet chat rooms, pushing aside recent retail trading stars GameStop Corp. and Express Inc.Cassava Sciences Inc. nabbed the top spot as best microcap stock performer this year with an almost 680% rally.The small drug developer now has a market value of nearly $2 billion after briefly surpassing the $3 billion mark earlier this week. Its surge since the start of the year has displaced GameStop as the leader in the Russell Microcap Index. GameStop’s return had dwindled to about 184% through Thursday’s close, down from more than 1,000% at the end of last week.Trading in Cassava on Tuesday was frenzied with 76 million shares exchanging hands. Multiple trading halts were triggered after the Austin, Texas-based company released results from a small study of an experimental medicine in Alzheimer’s disease.One day later, Cassava was among the top seven most purchased stocks by retail investors, according to Eric Liu, the cofounder of Vanda Research. At the same time GameStop retail interest fell back to mid-January levels and Express saw investors flee.“Retail has basically just been rotating from one hot sector to the next,” Liu said. While retailers and silver funds sold off, pot stock Tilray Inc. and biotech Vaxart Inc. took the lead among the latest retail favorites, according to Vanda’s data.Pandemic reopening trades have gone out of favor for growth stocks which were later overtaken by electronic vehicles. Now touts on WallStreetBets are poised to take the lead.Meanwhile, even Cassava’s most bullish analyst was circumspect about the results from a small 100-person study.“Although encouraging, we interpret these observations with caution being from an non-controlled study,” Charles Duncan, an analyst with Cantor Fitzgerald wrote in a Feb. 2 research note.Results will have to be confirmed in a much larger placebo-controlled study, and the company plans to pursue a late-stage study in the latter half of this year. Duncan rates the company the equivalent of a buy and has a Wall Street high price target of $24. The stock gyrated on Thursday closing down 28% after gaining 34% intraday.Cassava was down 16% to $53.21 at 10:12 a.m.(Updates with Friday trading and year-to-date performance.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pepsi raises dividend by 7%

    PepsiCo Inc. said late Thursday its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0225 a share, a 7% increase versus the comparable year-ago period. The dividend is payable on March 31 to shareholders of record at market close on March 5. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and in 2020 it had its 48th straight annual dividend increase, the company said. Shares of PepsiCo were down 0.3% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 1.2%.

  • 4 Qualcomm Analysts On 'Capacity-Constrained' Quarter, 2021 Outlook

    QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares pulled back Thursday in the wake of the company's first-quarter report. The Qualcomm Analysts: Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm shares and upped the price target from $175 to $180. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $171 to $167. Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Strong Buy rating and $190 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating and $180 price target. Why Qualcomm's 5G Upgrade Prospects Are Intact: Qualcomm delivered an in-line revenue quarter, with industrywide capacity constraints limiting upside to revenue, Rosenblatt analyst Cassidy said in a note. Earnings exceeded expectations due to a higher gross margin, which benefited from certain customers making early and unexpected deliveries of products, the analyst said. The guidance for a seasonal decline in March quarter revenue and a sharp sequential decline in margin at the Qualcomm Technology Licensing segment should disappoint investors, he said. "We see this as temporary and not a structural change to the company's profitability." The guidance for a 4% sequential decline in the Qualcomm CDMA Technologies segment revenue is well above the 15% seasonal decline, Cassidy said. The upside will stem from increasing content in 5G smartphones and strong demand for adjacent automotive and IoT products, the analyst said. Rosenblatt said it sees no structural change to Qualcomm's prospects in front of the 5G upgrade cycle. Related Link: Qualcomm Analysts Hail Huawei Settlement As Asserting Company's 5G Tech Leadership Morgan Stanley Sees Qualcomm Tailwinds: Qualcomm's Chipsets segment revenue guidance for the March quarter was stronger than expected, but the company signaled a drawdown in the June quarter, Morgan Stanley analyst Moore said. View more earnings on QCOM This, along with lower royalty revenues for the March and June quarters, makes the quarter a complicated one, the analyst said. Operating expenses were slightly higher, and mix-related gross margin pressure is evident in chipsets, he said. All of these factors will be negative for the June quarter, Moore said. Royalties will reflect weaker expectations from Huawei in the March quarter and beyond, the analyst said. Yet the Huawei shortfall has been a key driver of the chipset outperformance, as the market share that previously accrued to Huawei shifts to Qualcomm customers, he said. Morgan Stanley said it still sees the potential for Qualcomm's tailwinds to resume going forward. Raymond James Sticks To Qualcomm Thesis: Qualcomm delivered a mixed report in which supply constraints failed to deliver the upside the Street had hoped for, Raymond James analyst Caso said. Yet the March quarter was solidly ahead and better than seasonal, with auto/IoT continuing to beat expectations, the analyst said. Commentary on the June quarter, he said, implied that chipset revenue would decline by about 14% sequentially due to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) seasonality. The China revenue opportunity — driven by replacing Huawei/HiSilicon — is now pushed to the second half of fiscal 2021 due to supply constraints, Caso said. "Net, the report probably isn't good enough for today given the stock's recent run, but it also doesn't change our thesis, and our FY22 numbers remain largely unchanged." Qualcomm's 2021 Looks Robust, KeyBanc Says: The company expects the supply constraints to impact first-half results and normalize in the second half, analyst Vinh said in a note. According to the company, the key drivers for 2021 are an anticipated high-single-digit annual increase in total global handset shipment, a doubling of 5G smartphones in 2021 to 500 million and anticipated share gains related to other OEMs gaining share at the expense of Huawei, the analyst said. QCOM Price Action: At last check, Qualcomm shares were retreating 8.83% to $147.97. Related Link: 'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Qualcomm, Blackstone And More Photo: Qualcomm. Latest Ratings for QCOM DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021RosenblattMaintainsBuy Feb 2021CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for QCOM View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Plug Power Is Rising For Fourth Straight SessionNio's Smart EV Industrial Park Partnership With Hefei Government: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.