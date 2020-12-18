U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

This week's best deals: $60 off the Apple Watch SE and more

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·7 min read

We’re officially one week away from Christmas, even though it may not feel like it, which means these are truly the final days to snag last-minute holiday gifts. Believe it or not, there are still sales you can grab and some of those gadgets could still arrive before Christmas. Of note are sales on the Apple Watch SE, the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro and a powerful configuration of the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. Here are the best deals we found this week that you can still get today.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE

The 44mm Apple Watch SE is down to a record low of $250, which is $60 off its normal price. While this only applies to the Space Gray aluminum model with a black sport band, it’s a great deal on the larger model of the Watch SE. We gave it a score of 88 for its comfortable design, powerful OS and comprehensive feature list for the price.

Buy the Apple Watch SE (44mm) at Amazon - $250

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro
NVIDIA Shield TV Pro

The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is on sale for $180, which is $20 off its normal price and a rare sale for the Android TV system. But it’s much more than a vehicle for Google’s streaming OS — it comes with its own storage, works as a Plex server and runs NVIDIA’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service, too. If you prefer to spend a bit less, the standard NVIDIA Shield TV is discounted to $130 right now as well.

Buy NVIDIA Shield TV Pro at B&H - $180 Buy NVIDIA Shield TV Pro at Best Buy - $180

Buy NVIDIA’s Shield TV at Best Buy - $130 Buy NVIDIA’s Shield TV at Amazon - $130

Razer Blade 15 Base

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

The solid Razer Blade 15 laptop is a whopping $450 off at Amazon right now. The model you’re getting here includes a 10th-generation Core i7 processor, a 1080p 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. While it doesn’t have the bells and whistles offered in the Advanced or Studio versions of the same laptop, it’s still a great gaming notebook at a price that’s hard to beat.

Buy Razer Blade 15 Base on Amazon - $1,350

GoPro Hero 8 Black

GoPro Hero 8 Black
GoPro Hero 8 Black

GoPro’s solid Hero 8 Black action cam is down to $250 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve seen. While the Hero 9 is the latest cam from GoPro, you’ll still get a pro-level device with the Hero 8 Black. We gave it a score of 90 for its straightforward operation, practical new design and improved stability. If you purchase directly from GoPro, you can get a discount on bundles of the Hero 8 Black or the Hero 9 Black as well.

Buy GoPro Hero 8 Black at Amazon - $249 Buy GoPro Hero 8 Black at Best Buy - $250

Buy Hero 8 Black with GoPro subscription - $300 Buy Hero 9 Black bundle with GoPro subscription - $350

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones remain on sale for $278, which is the same discount we saw on Black Friday. These are our current favorite wireless headphones because they take everything we loved about the XM3s and added useful new features to it. We gave them a score of 94 for their solid ANC, great sound quality and new multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278

iRobot Roomba S9+

iRobot Roomba S9+
iRobot Roomba S9+

Roomba’s high-end S9+ robot vacuum with Clean Base is still $200 off, bringing it down to $900. It’s the lowest we’ve ever seen this model that, in addition to cleaning your home on its own, automatically disposes the dirt in its bin into the Clean Base after every job. If you want to spend even less but get most of the same features that the S9 series has, the Roomba i7+ and i7 vacuums remain on sale for $600 and $400, respectively.

Buy Roomba S9+ at Amazon - $900 Buy Roomba S9 at Amazon - $700

Buy Roomba S9+ at Wellbots - $900 Buy Roomba S9 at Wellbots - $700

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony WH-CH710N headphones
Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony’s WH-CH710N remain on sale for $88, which is close to their lowest price ever. They are a solid option if you’re looking for a pair of ANC headphones that won’t break the bank. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $88 Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Best Buy - $88

Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds
Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds

The excellent Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds have hit $119, which is $60 off their normal price. We already liked these earbuds enough to give them a score of 87, but Jabra recently pushed out a firmware update that brought active noise-cancellation to them. In addition to that, these buds have a small, comfortable design, good sound quality and long-lasting batteries.

Buy Elite 75t at Amazon - $119 Buy Elite 75t at Best Buy - $119

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earbuds

You can still grab Samsung’s solid Galaxy Buds+ for only $100. They’re great options for Android users, but improvements to their hardware and software also make them good for iOS users, too. We gave them a score of 83 for their improved audio quality, great wireless range, long battery life and new dedicated iOS app.

Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Amazon - $100

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is still on sale for $25, or half off its normal price. This is a more basic version of the original Smart Clock — the Essential’s display will only show, well, the essentials, including time, date and current temperature. We gave the Essential a score of 83 for its minimalistic design, built-in night light and good smart home controls.

Buy Smart Clock Essential at Best Buy - $25 Buy Smart Clock Essential at Walmart - $25

Crucial MX500 NAND SATA Internal SSD (1TB)

Crucial NAND SATA SSD
Crucial NAND SATA SSD

The 1TB Crucial MX500 has been discounted to $89, which is a record low. It’s a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops, making it a good option if you need more space or just want to upgrade from a slow HDD. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity, which means all your saved files will remain intact even if you suddenly lose power.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $89

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB)

Samsung Select EVO microSD card
Samsung Select EVO microSD card

You can still get Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 256GB for only $25. While you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and we like you also get a full-sized adapter with this one.

Buy EVO Select (256GB) at Amazon - $25

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot 2020
Amazon Echo Dot 2020

The latest Echo Dot is down to $30, which is $20 off its normal price. It has a new spherical design and improved audio components, making it a decent upgrade from the previous Echo Dot. We liked its solid sound quality, 3.5mm audio jack and tap-to-snooze feature, too. If you want the convenience of a glanceable clock, the Echo Dot with clock is also on sale for $40.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $30 Buy Echo Dot with clock at Amazon - $40

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon Echo Show 5

You can still grab the Echo Show 5 for $45, which is half off it normal price. We gave it a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm feature, great sound quality and physical camera shutter. Amazon also still has the bundle with the Show 5 and a Blink Mini camera for only $50, too.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon - $50

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick

The all-new Fire TV Stick is $10 off right now, bringing it down to $30. Amazon released this dongle only a few months ago and it has a faster processor, Dolby Atmos audio support and an Alexa voice remote. The even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite is also on sale for $18.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $30 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18

New deal additions

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra’s latest wireless earbuds, the Elite 85t, are $30 off right now, bringing them down to $200. These are the follow-ups to the Elite 75ts, which currently hold the top spot on our best wireless earbuds list. We gave the Elite 85t a score of 86 for its powerful ANC, comfortable size and design and wireless charging capabilities.

Buy Elite 85t at Amazon - $200 Buy Elite 85t at Best Buy - $200

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless

Sennheiser’s top-of-the-line Momentum 3 Wireless headphones have dropped to $299, which is close to their all-time-low price. Normally $400, these cans have excellent sound quality and good ANC. In addition to that, we gave them a score of 79 for their comfortable design and good onboard controls.

Buy Momentum 3 Wireless at Amazon - $300

Tidal holiday sale

Tidal has extended its holiday offer, so you have more time to get a four-month subscription to either Tidal Premium or Tidal HiFi for only $4. HiFi is the more interesting of the two services, and we recommend giving it a shot to see if Tidal’s lossless, high-fidelity sound quality is worth spending $20 per month on.

Get Tidal holiday offer

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    Step back, take a look at the bigger picture. The markets are up this week, with gains in all three main indexes amid optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill.At times like this, it is tempting to jump on a bandwagon and buy up the growth stocks, aiming to capitalize on the broader trends. But is that really the best play? Analysts from Wells Fargo are pointing out stocks with sky-high dividend yields from companies that have also demonstrated their commitment to keeping the payout reliable.This type of high-yield reliable dividend payer is generally seen as a defensive portfolio move, shoring up income streams during the fat times, to be ready for the lean. After the year we’ve just had, perhaps it’s time to take Wells Fargo’s advice, and get into some old-school portfolio protection. The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on two of Wells Fargo's picks – stocks with dividends yielding 8% – and that the investment firm sees with 15% upside or better.TC Pipelines LP (TCP)Starting in the energy industry, TC Pipelines is, as its name suggests, a player in the midstream sector. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of natural gas pipelines in the US and Canada, and is responsible for transporting as much as 25% of all the natural gas used in North America. The company’s network links northern British Columbia and Alberta with the Great Lakes region and the Appalachian gas regions, and extends to ports on the US Gulf Coast.TCP’s shares tumbled during this ‘corona crisis’ year, showing a 21% year-to-date loss. Revenues, however, have shown much lower volatility. The top line dropped 10% from the end of 2019 to its trough in 2Q20, and in Q3 bounced back to $99 million, a 4.2% sequential gain. Q3 earnings, at 90 cents per share, showed a 13% sequential gain and an 18% year-over-year gain. During the quarter, the company also reported paying out cash distributions totaling $47 million. This included the 65-cent dividend per common share, a payment that has been held steady for over two years. In the longer view, TCP has a 21-year history of dividend reliability. At the current payment, the dividend annualizes to $2.60 per share and yields 8.2%.Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish wrote the review on TC Pipelines, saying, “TCP reported solid Q3 results. For the most part, flows and utilization levels have remained unchanged throughout the pandemic and expansion projects are largely on schedule/budget… We view the stock as fundamentally undervalued, given attractive yield, robust coverage and improved balance sheet.”In line with these comments, Satish rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and sets a $41 price target that implies an upside of 35% for the year ahead. (To watch Satish’s track record, click here)The analyst consensus on TCP is not unanimous, but almost. The Strong Buy consensus rating is supported by 3 Buys against a single Hold. Shares sell for $30.39, and the average price target of $40.33 indicates an upside of ~33%. (See TCP stock analysis on TipRanks)Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)The second stock today is Golub Capital, a business development company in the middle market. Golub makes financing and lending solutions available to mid-market companies that might otherwise have difficulty accessing capital markets. Golub’s portfolio totals more than $30 billion in assets under management.The company saw a steep and deep share price loss last winter, when the corona crisis hit the economy. Shares remained depressed until the beginning of May, but since then have been rising slowly. Starting from the May 4 trough, GBDC is up 53%. Year-to-date, however, the stock remains down 17%.Quarterly results have been volatile this year. Q1 saw deep losses, Q2 saw a recovery, and Q3 showed a sequential drop-off to $98.1 million. EPS was solid, at 57 cents, a great improvement from the year-ago EPS loss of $1.02.Golub paid out its common share dividend at 29 cents per share in Q3, the third quarter in a row at that level. The company has a reliable payout history, going back over a decade, and a habit of adjusting the dividend payment to keep it sustainable. The current payment annualizes to $1.16 per common share, and gives a yield of 8.4%.Among the fans is Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea. In his latest note on Golub, the analyst noted, “GBDC continues to see portfolio-level operating performance, constructive sponsor support, and improvement in those companies most affected by shutdowns as the economy reopens… In our view, GBDC is a high-quality Quartile 1 BDC with a shareholder friendly structure, strong asset quality, and scale through resources of the Golub Capital platform.”In line with these upbeat comments, O’Shea rates Golub shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $16 price target suggests the stock has room for 16% growth next year. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)The Moderate Buy consensus rating on Golub comes from an even split between Buy and Hold reviews. The stock’s average price target is $16, matching O’Shea’s, and the current trading price is $13.75. (See GBDC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority.The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Boards of Directors want accountability, and company officers are held to both standards. So, when they start buying up their own company’s stock, it’s a sign that investors should investigate further.Government regulators, in an effort to level the informational playing field, have required that insiders regularly publish their stock transactions, making it a simple matter for investors to follow them. Even better, TipRanks collates the information in the Insiders’ Hot Stocks page, and provide tools and data filters to easily browse through raw data. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you.Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)We’ll start with the popular Del Taco, the California-based taco chain. Del Taco boasts a $344 million market cap, over 600 restaurants, and a loyal fan base, giving it a solid foundation in the fast-food franchise market. Most of the company’s locations are west of the Mississippi, but the company has been making inroads to the eastern US.Like many brick-and-mortar, traffic-dependent businesses, Del Taco has had a hard year. The coronavirus crisis had dampened traffic, social and economic lockdown policies have reduced income streams. The company has started to recover, however. After heavy net losses early in the year, EPS has returned to positive numbers, and revenue in Q3, $120 million, was up more than 15% sequentially. The share price, which fell by two-thirds at the height of the economic crisis last winter, has regained its losses. TACO is now trading up 17% for the year.The insiders are bullish on the stock. The most recent purchase, helping tip the sentiment needle into positive territory, is from Board member Eileen Aptman, who bought up 88,952 shares, shelling out over $650,000. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan covers Del Taco, and he rates the shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $13 shows the extent of his confidence, indicating room for 40% upside growth. (To watch Setyan’s track record click here)Backing his stance, Setyan wrote, “We believe TACO's current valuation is predicated on an overly pessimistic assessment of its medium- to long-term fundamentals in a post-COVID QSR environment… Even with what we believe are conservative comp, unit growth, and margin assumptions through 2022, we estimate 12% EPS growth in 2022. We estimate 1% of incremental comp would equate to $0.04-0.06 in incremental EPS and every 10 bps of incremental margin equates to $0.01 in incremental EPS in our model.”Overall, there is little action on the Street heading Del Taco's way right now, with only one other analyst chiming in with a view on the stock. An additional Hold rating means TACO qualifies as a Moderate Buy. The average price target is $11, and implies a potential upside of ~19%. (See TACO stock analysis on TipRanks)CuriosityStream (CURI)Next up is CuriosityStream, an online video streaming channel in the educational segment. CuriosityStream specializes in factual video content, and offers services by subscription. The channel claims over 13 million subscribers globally. Its founder, John Hendricks, first gained fame creating the Discovery Channel, a similarly themed cable TV channel, in 1985.CuriosityStream is new to the public markets, having IPO’d earlier this year through a merger with Software Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed as a ‘blank check’ company to make the deal. It’s no surprise to see insiders make large purchases in new stocks, but the moves on CuriosityStream deserve note. John Hendricks made three large purchases earlier this month, buying up blocs of 15,473 shares, 26,000 shares, and 11,684 shares over a four-day period. Hendricks paid $473,561 for the new shares.Covering the stock for B. Riley, analyst Zack Silver wrote, “We see CURI as well positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning global streaming market by establishing itself as the go-to factual programmer for the post pay TV era. CURI's subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service is differentiated not only by the sheer volume of curated factual titles available on the platform but also by its compelling price point… we expect that CURI’s strategy of monetizing its content through multiple revenue streams will enable a more efficient path to scale…”Silver rates the stock a Buy, and his $16 price target implies a 40% one-year upside. (To watch Silver’s track record, click here)CURI has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating based on 2 recent Buy reviews. The average price target is $14, suggesting this stock has room to grow ~23% from the current trading price of $11.50. (See CURI stock analysis on TipRanks)Allegheny Technologies (ATI)Last but not least is Allegheny Technologies, a metallurgy company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Allegheny has two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which specializes in titanium-based and nickel-based alloys, and Advanced Alloys & Solutions, which includes stainless and specialty steels, electrical steels, duplex alloys, and zirconium, hafnium, and niobium alloys. The company’s metal technology is used in the electrical industry, automotive sector, aerospace, and in oil & gas production.Allegheny’s revenues and shares are down this year, as the company has been buffeted by the corona crisis. Disruptions in supply chains, distributions networks, and customer orders have all had a negative impact, as have social and economic shutdown policies. Quarterly revenues have fallen by 37%, from $955 million in Q1 to $598 million in the third quarter. Shares are down 21% year-to-date.All of this would seem to make ATI a poor stock choice, but the company has used the time to retrench wisely, and reorient its production models.Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan pointed this out when he bumped his stance earlier this month from Neutral to Buy. He wrote, “We are upgrading ATI to Buy from Hold following the Company’s planned exit from commodity stainless. This move alters ATI’s historical risk profile by removing the most volatile vertical… Parting with ATI’s heritage in stainless has been a long sought-after investor goal; exiting now also allows ATI to avoid maintenance and a potential inventory overbuild during the recovery phase.”In addition, Sullivan notes that business in the aerospace sector will likely recover soon, providing a boon for Allegheny: “with the 737-MAX return to service, Airbus A320 production upward pressure, and vaccines at hand the more focused aerospace ATI core will directly correlate to an aero recovery.”Sullivan's Buy rating comes with a $21 price target that implies room for 27% growth over the coming 12 months. (To watch Sullivan’s track record, click here)Turning to the insider trades, we find that the company’s CFO and SVP, Donald Newman, purchased 12,500 shares this month, paying over $210K for the bloc. His total holding is now 80,042 shares, valued at $1.3 million.All in all, Allegheny gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on an even split among 4 reviews, of 2 Buys and 2 Holds. The shares are priced at $16.32 and the $18.25 average price target implies ~12% upside potential.(See ATI stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • U.S. Blacklists More Than 60 Chinese Firms, Including SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Commerce Department announced it’s blacklisting Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., drone maker SZ DJI Technology Co. and more than 60 other Chinese companies “to protect U.S. national security.”“This action stems from China’s military-civil fusion doctrine and evidence of activities between SMIC and entities of concern in the Chinese military industrial complex,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed the move in a Friday morning interview with Fox Business. It was reported first by Reuters overnight. Shares in SMIC, China’s top chipmaker, slid 5.2% Friday in Hong Kong on the news.Other affected Chinese entities include those “that enable human rights abuses, entities that supported the militarization and unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea, entities that acquired U.S.-origin items in support of the People’s Liberation Army’s programs, and entities and persons that engaged in the theft of U.S. trade secrets,” according to the U.S. government statement.“There’s plenty in the open press about how DJI has been part of the surveillance state and overall suppression within China,” a senior Commerce official said.The majority of the newly banned companies are Chinese and will join the likes of Huawei Technologies Co. on a list that denies them access to U.S. technology from software to circuitry.Companies including Huawei and SMIC have been caught in the middle of worsening tensions between the world’s two largest economies, which have clashed on issues from trade to the pandemic.President Donald Trump had been widely expected to level more sanctions against China’s national champions before Joe Biden formally took office.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called the U.S.’s expansive use of sanctions against Chinese companies “unacceptable” in a video address to the Asia Society on Friday. He urged the U.S. to stop “over stretching the notion of national security,” and “the arbitrary suppression of Chinese companies.”Shanghai-based SMIC, a supplier to Qualcomm Inc. and Broadcom Inc., lies at the heart of Beijing’s intention to build a world-class semiconductor industry and wean itself from reliance on American technology. Washington in turn views China’s ascendancy and its ambitions to dominate spheres of technology as a potential geopolitical threat. A blacklisting threatens to cripple SMIC’s longer-term ambitions by depriving it of crucial gear.For U.S. companies exporting items to SMIC for making 10-nanometer or more advanced chips, their applications for a license will face “presumption of denial,” while items for producing chips more mature than 10-nanometer will be reviewed on a case by case basis, according to a senior Commerce official.Companies exporting parts made outside of the U.S. to SMIC will face certain restrictions depending on how much of their technologies are U.S.-origin, and Washington is talking to “like-minded governments” about forming a unified approach to the Chinese chipmaker, senior Commerce officials said. They declined to give details on which governments the U.S. is talking to and potential implications on non-U.S. companies like ASMl Holding NV and Tokyo Electron Ltd. that also supply equipment for making advanced chips.In response to the widening U.S. crackdown, China is planning to provide broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors in its next five-year plan to increase domestic self-sufficiency in chip manufacturing, people with knowledge of the matter have said. SMIC, backed by the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund as well as Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC Pte and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is expected to play a central role in that overall effort.SMIC representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment. The company had already been laboring under similar, less severe curbs after the Commerce Department in September placed it on a separate export restrictions list, accusing SMIC of supplying the military. Those sanctions took a toll on shares of the company, whose co-CEO Liang Mong Song this week unexpectedly resigned, triggering another selloff.Read more: China’s Top Chipmaker Slides After Co-CEO Abruptly Quits(Updates with DJI ban in lede and comments from Commerce officials from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

