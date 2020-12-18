This week's best deals: $60 off the Apple Watch SE and more

We’re officially one week away from Christmas, even though it may not feel like it, which means these are truly the final days to snag last-minute holiday gifts. Believe it or not, there are still sales you can grab and some of those gadgets could still arrive before Christmas. Of note are sales on the Apple Watch SE, the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro and a powerful configuration of the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. Here are the best deals we found this week that you can still get today.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE

The 44mm Apple Watch SE is down to a record low of $250, which is $60 off its normal price. While this only applies to the Space Gray aluminum model with a black sport band, it’s a great deal on the larger model of the Watch SE. We gave it a score of 88 for its comfortable design, powerful OS and comprehensive feature list for the price.

Buy the Apple Watch SE (44mm) at Amazon - $250

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro

The NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is on sale for $180, which is $20 off its normal price and a rare sale for the Android TV system. But it’s much more than a vehicle for Google’s streaming OS — it comes with its own storage, works as a Plex server and runs NVIDIA’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service, too. If you prefer to spend a bit less, the standard NVIDIA Shield TV is discounted to $130 right now as well.

Buy NVIDIA Shield TV Pro at B&H - $180 Buy NVIDIA Shield TV Pro at Best Buy - $180

Buy NVIDIA’s Shield TV at Best Buy - $130 Buy NVIDIA’s Shield TV at Amazon - $130

Razer Blade 15 Base

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

The solid Razer Blade 15 laptop is a whopping $450 off at Amazon right now. The model you’re getting here includes a 10th-generation Core i7 processor, a 1080p 144Hz display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. While it doesn’t have the bells and whistles offered in the Advanced or Studio versions of the same laptop, it’s still a great gaming notebook at a price that’s hard to beat.

Buy Razer Blade 15 Base on Amazon - $1,350

GoPro Hero 8 Black

Story continues

GoPro Hero 8 Black

GoPro’s solid Hero 8 Black action cam is down to $250 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve seen. While the Hero 9 is the latest cam from GoPro, you’ll still get a pro-level device with the Hero 8 Black. We gave it a score of 90 for its straightforward operation, practical new design and improved stability. If you purchase directly from GoPro, you can get a discount on bundles of the Hero 8 Black or the Hero 9 Black as well.

Buy GoPro Hero 8 Black at Amazon - $249 Buy GoPro Hero 8 Black at Best Buy - $250

Buy Hero 8 Black with GoPro subscription - $300 Buy Hero 9 Black bundle with GoPro subscription - $350

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

Sony's WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones remain on sale for $278, which is the same discount we saw on Black Friday. These are our current favorite wireless headphones because they take everything we loved about the XM3s and added useful new features to it. We gave them a score of 94 for their solid ANC, great sound quality and new multi-device connectivity.

Buy WH-1000XM4 at Amazon - $278 Buy WH-1000XM4 at Best Buy - $278

iRobot Roomba S9+

iRobot Roomba S9+

Roomba’s high-end S9+ robot vacuum with Clean Base is still $200 off, bringing it down to $900. It’s the lowest we’ve ever seen this model that, in addition to cleaning your home on its own, automatically disposes the dirt in its bin into the Clean Base after every job. If you want to spend even less but get most of the same features that the S9 series has, the Roomba i7+ and i7 vacuums remain on sale for $600 and $400, respectively.

Buy Roomba S9+ at Amazon - $900 Buy Roomba S9 at Amazon - $700

Buy Roomba S9+ at Wellbots - $900 Buy Roomba S9 at Wellbots - $700

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony’s WH-CH710N remain on sale for $88, which is close to their lowest price ever. They are a solid option if you’re looking for a pair of ANC headphones that won’t break the bank. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $88 Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Best Buy - $88

Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds

The excellent Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds have hit $119, which is $60 off their normal price. We already liked these earbuds enough to give them a score of 87, but Jabra recently pushed out a firmware update that brought active noise-cancellation to them. In addition to that, these buds have a small, comfortable design, good sound quality and long-lasting batteries.

Buy Elite 75t at Amazon - $119 Buy Elite 75t at Best Buy - $119

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earbuds

You can still grab Samsung’s solid Galaxy Buds+ for only $100. They’re great options for Android users, but improvements to their hardware and software also make them good for iOS users, too. We gave them a score of 83 for their improved audio quality, great wireless range, long battery life and new dedicated iOS app.

Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Amazon - $100

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is still on sale for $25, or half off its normal price. This is a more basic version of the original Smart Clock — the Essential’s display will only show, well, the essentials, including time, date and current temperature. We gave the Essential a score of 83 for its minimalistic design, built-in night light and good smart home controls.

Buy Smart Clock Essential at Best Buy - $25 Buy Smart Clock Essential at Walmart - $25

Crucial MX500 NAND SATA Internal SSD (1TB)

Crucial NAND SATA SSD

The 1TB Crucial MX500 has been discounted to $89, which is a record low. It’s a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops, making it a good option if you need more space or just want to upgrade from a slow HDD. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity, which means all your saved files will remain intact even if you suddenly lose power.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $89

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB)

Samsung Select EVO microSD card

You can still get Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 256GB for only $25. While you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and we like you also get a full-sized adapter with this one.

Buy EVO Select (256GB) at Amazon - $25

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot 2020

The latest Echo Dot is down to $30, which is $20 off its normal price. It has a new spherical design and improved audio components, making it a decent upgrade from the previous Echo Dot. We liked its solid sound quality, 3.5mm audio jack and tap-to-snooze feature, too. If you want the convenience of a glanceable clock, the Echo Dot with clock is also on sale for $40.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $30 Buy Echo Dot with clock at Amazon - $40

Amazon Echo Show 5

Amazon Echo Show 5

You can still grab the Echo Show 5 for $45, which is half off it normal price. We gave it a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm feature, great sound quality and physical camera shutter. Amazon also still has the bundle with the Show 5 and a Blink Mini camera for only $50, too.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon - $50

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The all-new Fire TV Stick is $10 off right now, bringing it down to $30. Amazon released this dongle only a few months ago and it has a faster processor, Dolby Atmos audio support and an Alexa voice remote. The even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite is also on sale for $18.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $30 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18

New deal additions

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra’s latest wireless earbuds, the Elite 85t, are $30 off right now, bringing them down to $200. These are the follow-ups to the Elite 75ts, which currently hold the top spot on our best wireless earbuds list. We gave the Elite 85t a score of 86 for its powerful ANC, comfortable size and design and wireless charging capabilities.

Buy Elite 85t at Amazon - $200 Buy Elite 85t at Best Buy - $200

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless

Sennheiser’s top-of-the-line Momentum 3 Wireless headphones have dropped to $299, which is close to their all-time-low price. Normally $400, these cans have excellent sound quality and good ANC. In addition to that, we gave them a score of 79 for their comfortable design and good onboard controls.

Buy Momentum 3 Wireless at Amazon - $300

Tidal holiday sale

Tidal has extended its holiday offer, so you have more time to get a four-month subscription to either Tidal Premium or Tidal HiFi for only $4. HiFi is the more interesting of the two services, and we recommend giving it a shot to see if Tidal’s lossless, high-fidelity sound quality is worth spending $20 per month on.

Get Tidal holiday offer

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.