The best Cyber Week tech deals you can still get today

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·7 min read

In the past week, we’ve seen a ton of great deals on some of this year’s best gadgets. Black Friday and Cyber Monday didn’t disappoint, with discounts on everything from headphones to SSDs to smartphone gimbals and more. But if you still have some holiday shopping to do, or have yet to find all the gadgets you want for yourself, there’s still some time — and the internet is not devoid of deals yet. Some of our favorite Cyber Monday sales are still going: you can still grab a high-end Roomba for hundreds of dollars off, a pair of solid Sony headphones still sit under $100 and a bunch of storage solutions remain on sale, too. Here are all of the best Cyber Monday tech deals you can still get today.

Sonos One

Sonos One
Sonos One

Both the Sonos One and Sonos One SL are back on sale today for $159 and $139, respectively. While $10 more than their Cyber Monday sale price, this remains a great deal if you want to save some money while building up a home audio system. We gave the Sonos One a score of 90 for its excellent sound quality, attractive design and multi-room audio capabilities when paired with other Sonos speakers.

Buy Sonos One on Sonos - $159 Buy Sonos One at Amazon - $159

Buy Sonos One SL on Sonos - $139 Buy Sonos One SL at Amazon - $139

iRobot Roomba i7+

iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum
iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum

The high-end Roomba i7+ is still on sale for $599. We gave the i7+ a score of 87 for its extra features and included Clean Base, which is an attached garbage of sorts into which the vacuum automatically empties its bin after each cleaning. If you don’t think you’ll need the Clean Base, you can get just the robo-vac (dubbed the Roomba i7) for $399 today, too.

Buy Roomba i7+ at Amazon - $599 Buy Roomba i7 at Amazon - $399

Buy Roomba i7+ at Wellbots - $599 Buy Roomba i7 at Wellbots - $399

Galaxy Buds+

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earbuds

Samsung’s solid Galaxy Buds+ are on sale for $100. They’re great options for Android users, but improvements to their hardware and software also make them good for iOS users, too. We gave them a score of 83 for their improved audio quality, great wireless range, long battery life and new dedicated iOS app.

Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Amazon - $100 Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Samsung - $100

Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds
Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds

The excellent Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds have hit $129, which is $50 off their normal price. While the price went up by $10 since we first covered this deal, this sale price is still a good one if you’ve been eyeing these buds. We gave them a score of 87 for their small, comfortable design, improved audio quality and long battery life. Jabra also recently brought active noise-cancellation to these buds via a firmware update.

Buy Elite 75t at Amazon - $129 Buy Elite 75t at Best Buy - $129

Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony WH-CH710N headphones
Sony WH-CH710N headphones

Sony’s WHCH710N earned a spot on our list of favorite wireless headphones for their affordability, but they’re a steal at this $88 sale price. We like them for their excellent, automatic noise-cancellation technology, good sound quality and 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $88 Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Best Buy - $88

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card (256GB)

Samsung Select EVO microSD card
Samsung Select EVO microSD card

Samsung’s EVO Select microSDXC card in 256GB remains on sale for $25. While you can find microSD cards for less, EVO is a reliable brand and we like you also get a full-sized adapter with this one. There are also discounts on the same cards in 512GB and 128GB capacities.

Buy EVO Select (256GB) at Amazon - $25

Crucial MX500 NAND SATA Internal SSD (1TB)

Crucial NAND SATA SSD
Crucial NAND SATA SSD

The 1TB Crucial MX500 is on sale for $95, which is only a couple of dollars more than its record low. It’s a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops, making it a good option if you need more space or just want to upgrade from a slow HDD. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity, which means all your saved files will remain intact even if you suddenly lose power.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $95

Samsung T7 Touch (1TB)

Samsung T7 Touch
Samsung T7 Touch

Samsung’s T7 Touch has dropped to $169 for the 1TB model, which is $60 off its normal price. Samsung debuted the T7 series earlier this year and the T7 Touch includes a fingerprint sensor on the portable SSD for extra security. Not only is the T7 nearly twice as fast as the previous T5 series, but it also has password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

Buy T7 Touch SSD at Amazon - $169 Buy T7 Touch SSD at Best Buy - $169

Crucial X8 portable SSD (1TB)

Crucial X8 portable SSD
Crucial X8 portable SSD

Crucial’s X8 portable SSD has fallen to $130 for a 1TB model. It has read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and it works with almost any device that has a USB-C 3. 1 Gen 2 or USB-A connector. We also like its aluminum unibody that’s designed to be drop-, shock- and vibration-proof.

Buy Crucial X8 (1TB) at Amazon - $130

Crucial P5 NAND NVMe SSD (1TB)

Crucial P5 1TB 3D NAND NVMe Internal SSD
Crucial P5 1TB 3D NAND NVMe Internal SSD

Crucial’s P5 NAND NVMe SSD (1TB) remains at a record low of $120. This drive can reach sequential read speeds of up to 3,400MB/s and its M.2 format makes it a good option for both desktop and laptop users. If you’re looking for a storage solution that can handle hardcore gaming, intense creative work and the like, this internal SSD fits the bill.

Buy Crucial P5 (1TB) at Amazon - $120

Lenovo Smart Clocks

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

The original Lenovo Smart Clock is on sale for $35, which is an all-time low. It’s a compact Google Assistant smart display that also works well as a smart alarm clock. We gave it a score of 87 for its charming design, sunrise alarm feature and lack of a camera for extra privacy. If you want something a bit more basic, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is down to $25, which is another record low.

Buy Lenovo Smart Clock at Best Buy - $35 Buy Smart Clock Essential at Best Buy - $25 Buy Smart Clock Essential at Walmart - $25

Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot 2020
Amazon Echo Dot 2020

The new Echo Dot is down to $30, which is roughly 42 percent off its normal price. It has a new spherical design that’s refreshing to see after years of the hockey-puck design on the previous generation. We also liked its improved sound quality, 3.5mm audio jack and tap-to-snooze feature. If you want the convenience of a glanceable clock, the Echo Dot with clock is also on sale for $40.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $30 Buy Echo Dot with clock at Amazon - $40

Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 smart display.
Echo Show 5 smart display.

The Echo Show 5 has fallen to $45, which is 50 percent off its normal price. It’s one of the most versatile Alexa smart displays thanks to its compact size that features a 5-inch touchscreen. We gave it a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm feature (which helps it work as a smart alarm clock), great sound quality and physical camera shutter. You’re also able to bundle it with a Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon - $50

Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick

The all-new Fire TV Stick has fallen to $28, which is 30 percent off its normal price. This streaming stick only came out a few months ago and it features a faster processor, Dolby Atmos audio support and an Alexa voice remote. The even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite is also on sale for $18 now, while the Fire TV Stick 4K has been discounted to $30.

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon - $28 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $30

HP Envy x360 13

HP Envy x360 13
HP Envy x360 13

You can get a powerful version of the HP Envy x360 13 for $250 off, bringing the final price down to $750. It includes a Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, and you’ll also get Alexa built in and a shutter over the webcam.

Buy Envy x360 13 at Best Buy - $750

Weber SmokeFire pellet grills

Weber SmokeFire grills
Weber SmokeFire grills

Weber’s connected SmokeFire grills are $200 off right now, bringing the EX4 down to $799 and the EX6 down to $999. These are sale prices we last saw in the summertime, so even if you’re not planning on doing much grilling right now, it’s a good opportunity to upgrade your system for next year. We gave the SmokeFire grills a score of 80 for their unique design features, support for four probes and improved connected features like remote temperature adjustment.

Buy SmokeFire EX4 at Weber - $799 Buy SmokeFire EX6 at Weber - $999

New deal additions

Aukey Omnia 100W USB-C charger

Aukey’s solid 100W USB-C charger is a few dollars cheaper today than it was during Black Friday weekend. Just clip the on-page coupon to bring the price down to $30. We like this brick because, not only is it smaller than most other, similarly powerful chargers, but it also uses GaN technology to keep cool even while charging devices like a MacBook Pro.

Buy Omnia 100W charger at Amazon - $30

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C hub

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub. A dongle like this is a must-have if you rely on a laptop that only has a few USB-C ports. You’ll get a couple of USB-A ports along with an HDMI port, an SD card slot and two additional USB-C ports.

Buy PowerExpand+ hub at Amazon - $22

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

