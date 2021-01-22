The best deals we found this week: $40 off Google's Pixel 4a 5G and more

This week brought a return of some holiday sale prices, plus a few deals that are even better than those we saw late last year. Google’s Pixel 4a 5G fell to a new record-low price, while the 8th-generation iPad remains on sale for $299. If you want to up your smart-home game, August’s WiFi smart lock is more than $65 off and some Beats headphones are 50 percent off, too. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4a 5G

One of Google’s newest smartphones, the Pixel 4a 5G is down to $459, or $40 off its normal price. It’s a great option for those that want a pure Android experience in a handset that won’t break the bank. We gave it a score of 86 for its sleek (if a bit boring) design, versatile camera array and for having a real headphone jack.

Buy Pixel 4a 5G at Amazon - $459 Buy Pixel 4a 5G at Best Buy - $459 Buy Pixel 4a 5G at B&H Photo - $459 Buy Pixel 4a 5G at Google - $459

8th-generation iPad

8th-generation Apple iPad

You can still grab the 8th-generation iPad for $299, or $30 off its normal price. A few colors of the iPad Air are also on sale, discounted by $40. The former is arguably the best option for new iPad users, while the latter is the best iPad for most people thanks to its updated design, impressive performance and healthy battery life.

Buy 8th-generation iPad at Amazon - $299 Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $559

MacBook Pro M1

MacBook Pro M1

The latest MacBook Pro with the new M1 chipset is $80 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $1,219. That’s close to the lowest price we’ve seen, even if it’s not an all-time low. We gave it a score of 84 for its impressive performance, speedy GPU, great keyboard and trackpad and solid battery life.

Buy MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon - $1,219

Beats Solo Pro

Beats Solo Pro headphones

The Beats Solo Pro wireless ANC headphones are half off right now at Woot, bringing them down to $150. We gave these cans a score of 81 for their solid ANC, great sound quality and convenient pairing and hands-free Siri thanks to Apple’s H1 chip.

Buy Beats Solo Pro at Woot - $150

Razer BlackWidow keyboard

Razer BlackWidow keyboard

Razer’s BlackWidow mechanical keyboard is still $50 off, bringing it down to $70. It’s a solid gaming keyboard that non-gamers will also appreciate for everyday use. If you’re willing to skip the extras that come with the BlackWidow Elite keyboard, this is a great deal on the simpler version. You can also snag Razer’s Viper ambidextrous mouse to $40.

Over at Best Buy, a bunch of other Razer accessories are on sale today only. These include the BlackWidow V3 Pro wireless keyboard for $60 off and the DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless mouse for $30 off.

Buy BlackWidow keyboard at Amazon - $70 Buy Viper mouse at Amazon - $40 Shop Best Buy Razer sale

Affinity apps

Serif Affinity creative apps

Serif has brought back a deal it introduced at the start of the pandemic — 50 percent off its Affinity Designer, Photo and Publisher apps across all platforms. If you’re not sure if you want to take the plunge, you can give any of them a whirl for free for 90 days, and that offer extends even to those who had a trial in the past. Serif’s programs a decent alternatives to Adobe Illustrator, PhotoShop and InDesign not only thanks to their feature set, but also because they don’t lock you into a subscription payment.

Buy Affinity apps

New deal additions

Echo Show 5

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is back down to $45, which is its all-time-low price. It returned to its original price for a little less than a week before going on sale again proving that it’s worth waiting a few days to buy it if you see that it’s going for the usual $90. We gave the Echo Show 5 a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm, great sound quality and physical camera shutter. If you want a slightly larger screen, the Echo Show 8 is also on sale for $80.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 8 at Amazon - $80

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential bundle

Best Buy has a bundle that includes the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential plus a 4-pack of C by GE smart light bulbs for $30. Considering the lowest price on the Smart Clock Essential was $25, this is a great deal that gives you basically a whole room of smart lighting for only $5 extra. We gave Lenovo’s little device a score of 83 for its simple design, built-in night light and handy smart home controls.

Buy Smart Clock Essential bundle at Best Buy - $30

Roomba 675

The Roomba 675 robot vacuum is down to $199, which is the best price we’ve seen since it dropped to $175 for Black Friday. This is a standard Roomba with a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush that gets into corners. You can control it and set cleaning schedules via the companion smartphone app, and it also works with the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands.

Buy Roomba 675 at Amazon - $199

