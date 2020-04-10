This week's best deals: NVIDIA Shield TV, the Apple Watch and more

This week brought a variety of deals on things from media streamers to smartwatches to audio production software. Best Buy knocked down the price of the NVIDIA Shield TV to $130, and it discounted the Apple Watch Series 5 by $50. Ableton is also offering its Live 10 software at a sale price that’s better that it was on Black Friday. Here are the best deals from the week that you can still get today.

NVIDIA Shield TV

You can still snag the NVIDIA Shield TV for $130 at Best Buy, which is $20 off its normal price. While not as prominent as the Rokus and the Fire TVs of the work, the NVIDIA Shield TV is a capable media streamer. It does a particularly good job at upscaling HD content to 4K thanks to its Tegra X1+ processor and AI technology. It supports all the usual streaming service suspects including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, and those with compatible TVs will get Dolby Vision and Atmos features as well.

Buy NVIDIA Shield TV at Best Buy - $130

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatch. More

The latest model of the Apple Watch remains on sale at Best Buy for $350. Sales on the latest Apple Watch don’t come by often, and when they do, you typically won’t see the price drop more than this. The Series 5 has all of the stellar features of the previous Apple Watch models, and it has a few unique features including an always-on LTPO display, a built-in compass and international emergency calling.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 at Best Buy - $350

Ableton Live 10

Ableton Live 10 audio production software. More

From now until May 30, you can get Ableton Live 10 audio production software for 30 percent off. This knocks the price of the Intro tier to $70, the Standard tier to $325 and the Suite tier to $525, making this deal better than what Ableton offered last Black Friday. A digital audio workstation like Live 10 is essential if you want to start making beats on your computer, and Ableton’s software lets you produce as well as perform your own music. If you’re not ready to take the plunge with Live 10, Ableton also increased its free-trial period from 30 days to 90 days. You can even get its Making Music instructional book for free, too (it normally costs $30 for a physical version).

Buy Ableton Live 10 starting at $70

Olympus E-M10 Mark II

Olympus O-MD E-M10 Mark II mirrorless camera. More

Adorama still has a great deal on a mirrorless camera: get the Olympus O-MD E-M10 Mark II Micro Four Thirds with an M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II R lens for $300. While this isn’t the latest model, it’s quite capable with its five-axis in-body stabilization, 16-megapixel sensor, tilting display and its 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder. The only downside is that it’s video recording abilities max out at 1080p at 60fps. Nevertheless, $300 for a mirrorless camera of this quality and a lens is a great deal.

Buy Olympus E-M10 II at Adorama - $300

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo 3rd gen smart speaker. More