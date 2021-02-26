U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

This week's best deals: $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and more

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·4 min read

As February comes to a close, we saw a number of solid devices go on sale this week — including brand new smartphones. While Nintendo's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is $10 off, Amazon knocked the prices of all of Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphones down by hundreds. Those handsets just came out last month, making now a good time to grab one if you've been meaning to upgrade. Here are the best tech deals we found this week that you can still get today.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21

All of Samsung's latest smartphones are on sale at Amazon, with a couple seeing $200 discounts. The regular Galaxy S21 is $100 off while both the Galaxy S21+ and the S21 Ultra are $200 off. While the S21 is the best value Android phone you can get at the moment, the S21 Ultra is a substantial upgrade that will serve power-users and creatives well.

Buy Galaxy S21 at Amazon - $700 Buy Galaxy S21+ at Amazon - $800 Buy Galaxy S21 Ultra at Amazon - $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch 3 is down to a record low price of $249 at Amazon, which is $150 off its normal price. You'll pay $30 more for the 44mm model, but that, too, is an all-time low. We gave the Galaxy Watch 3 a score of 86 for its spinning bezel and solid activity and sleep tracking.

Buy Galaxy Watch 3 41mm at Amazon - $249 Buy Galaxy Watch 3 44mm at Amazon - $279

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Nintendo Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Nintendo Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Nintendo's Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit racing kit is just about $10 off at Amazon, bringing it down to just about $90. It's a small discount but a decent one for a Nintendo Switch accessory that rarely goes on sale. The kit gives you the Luigi racing cart and "gates" with which to make your own track around your home. With it and the free software downloaded to your Switch, you can move your racing endeavors (partially) off the screen and into your living room.

Buy Mario Kart: Home Circuit Luigi pack at Amazon - $90.12

LG CX OLED TVs

LG CX OLED smart TV
LG CX OLED smart TV

The 55-inch LG CX OLED TV is down to a record low of $1,350 at Amazon and Best Buy. Newegg recently joined this sale by knocking $800 off the 65-inch CX OLED model, and you'll get a free $200 Newegg gift card when you buy. While new 2021 models will be coming out soon, this 2020 TV remains a good pick if you don't want to shell out around $2,000 or more for the latest versions. The CX lineup uses LG's a9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K and it supports 120Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and more.

Buy 55-inch LG CX OLED at Amazon - $1,350 Buy 55-inch LG CX OLED at Best Buy - $1,350 Buy 65-inch LG CX OLED + $200 gift card at Newegg - $1,997

New tech deals

Roku Streambar

Roku's Streambar is down to $109 on Amazon, which is $20 off its normal price. We've seen it $10 less than this before, but if you want a solid, compact soundbar with the power of a Roku streaming device inside, this is a great pick. We gave it a score of 86 for its solid sound quality, Dolby Audio support and its ability to work as a Bluetooth speaker.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $109

Roomba i7+ + Braava M6 bundle

If you want a robot combo that can handle vacuuming and mopping, this one on sale at Wellbots is a good pick. Now you can get the Roomba i7+ vacuum and the Braava M6 mop for $1,099, which is $150 off its normal price. We like the i7+ for its cleaning power and included base, into which it empties debris so you don't have to handle its bin after every cleaning. The Braava M6 uses its water reservoir to handle hardwood, tile and other types of flooring. These two devices also work together now to separately map your home for more efficient cleaning.

Buy Roomba bundle at Wellbots - $1,099

Twelve South HiRise Pro

Twelve South's iMac stand, the HiRise Pro, is down to $109 on Amazon, which is more than $60 off its normal price. It's a more elegant accessory for those what want to lift their iMac or monitor to a more comfortable viewing position. It also provides extra storage space with its interior, adjustable shelves, giving you a place to put hard drives and other trinkets that you need to access regularly.

Buy HiRise Pro at Amazon - $109

Logitech G203 Lightsync gaming mouse

Logitech's G203 Lightsync gaming mouse is down to an all-time low of $30. In addition to coming in a few fun colors, this mouse also has customizable RGB lighting so you can make it your own in that way, too. It also has an 8,000 DPI sensor and six buttons that you can program using Logitech's G Hub software.

Buy Logitech G203 at Amazon - $30

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4

One of our favorite grilling gadgets, the ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 in gray is on sale for $69, or $30 off its normal price. It's one of the best instant-read thermometers for cooking that we've tried and we like its rotating, backlit display and its automatic on/off function that's triggered by movement. Just pick it up when you need to use it and, when you're done, it will shut off after you've set it down.

Buy Thermapen Mk4 at ThermoWorks - $69

