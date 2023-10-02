Weekly home sale: Cozy cape in New Bedford sells for over $500K
This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is a meticulously maintained cape that sold for $565,000.
This 2,108-square-foot home at 38 Apple Tree Lane was built in 2011 and offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
It boasts gleaming hardwood floors, a custom staircase, and high ceilings. The home features an oversized kitchen, a cozy loft area, office space, and a large master suite.
The property has a one-car garage, a trex porch, and a stamped concrete patio with a great pergola. It is conveniently located next to Dartmouth’s shopping and restaurant area. It was last sold in 2018 for $382,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
BOURNE
89 Bellavista Dr $700,000.
James J. Frew and Haley M. Nehms to David and Marie Ringquist
5 Florence St $465,000.
Cc Capital Invs LLC to Andrewld LLC
55 South Rd $2,400,000.
South Road Pocasset T and Cynthia M. Mendes to George W. and Anne E. Scott
CARVER
7 Bow St $642,500.
Philip P. and Michelle K. Shannon to James and Margaret Donahue
DARTMOUTH
35 Cross Rd $425,000.
Waldemar C. Da Silva to Jocelyn Rivas and Adam Medeiros
8 Diamond Ct $465,000.
Annette Moreau Family Nt and Anita M. BenjaminKeren Bolton
678 Elm St $2,100,000.
Ivy Feuerstadt RET and Ivy Feurestadt to 50 Wilson St Nt and Joshua C. Howland
40 Gifford Ave $450,000.
Kai Zheng to Daniel Irkinas
213 Little River Rd $895,000.
Montrose Rlty Partners LL to Little River Cottage LLC
217 Little River Rd $895,000.
Montrose Rlty Partners LL to Little River Cottage LLC
5 Mishawum Dr $480,000.
Vilmos and Iboly A. Barko to Thomas Junier and Marisha Cunha
4 White Alder Way $1,650,000.
Marc and Jayne Lampert to Adam Nunes
FAIRHAVEN
45 Balsam St $1,075,000.
Edward R. and Donna M. Goulart to Timothy Lowney
Nakata Ave $135,000.
David W. Carraeu to 44 Nakata Ave Rt and Peter S. Pleshaw
14 Ocean Ave $422,500.
Antonio S. and Dolores M. Dias to David and Jennifer Kerwin
7 Ridgecrest Ave $615,000.
Marianne Tichon RET and Micianne Tichon to Donna A. and James T. King
FALL RIVER
65 Bayview St $398,000.
S&c Karnasiewicz Ft and Constance KarnaseiwiczKelly and Kevin C. Andrade
67 California St $380,000.
Arthur R. and Lucille C. Bouchard to Fidel A. Estrella and Juana E. Pinales
17 Downing St $515,000.
Manuel C. and Teresa A. Reis to Ying Zhang
56 Duke St $515,000.
Cheri L. Mello to Eric F. and Jakson W. Pereira
658 Langley St $325,000.
Correia Joseph Est and Kerryann Tracy to Mak Re Investment Inc
90 Lisbon St $310,000.
Federal Hm Loan Mtg Corp to Lucas D. Dos Santos
24 Manchester St $410,000.
Fen and Youxi Yang to Luisana Ortiz
2501 S Main St $7,500,000.
Constractors Landing LLC to Fall Riv Redevelopment A
2501 S Main St $3,150,000.
Hyde Development LLC to Constractors Landing LLC
121 Snell St Unit 3 $143,000.
Paul E. and Cheryl L. Kilby to Gregory Kilby
FREETOWN
103 Narrows Rd $1,425,000.
Antonio D. and Jean M. Chaves to Roland and Karen Langevin
237 S Main St $581,000.
E M Mello & E A Flynn T and Edward M. Mello to Levo Maina and Rahab W. Ithong
LAKEVILLE
425 Bedford St $400,000.
Bedford Street Nt and Betty A. Green to Samantha N. Babineau and Darrell Vitali
32 Heritage Hill Dr $650,000.
James M. and Janet M. Whalen to Nicholas Forleo and Morgan E. Gentili
92 Kingman St $668,000.
Serse and Paula J. Balboni to Kevin D. Fichter
MARION
25 West Ave $1,025,000.
Eleanor L Hunter 1990 T and Todd W. Hunter to Planting Is 25 West Ave L
MIDDLEBORO
39 Katie Dr $540,000.
Anthony J. and Sharon J. Capaviella to Wade R. Henderson and Aiyanna S. Davis
121 Plympton St $525,000.
Kathleen A. and Gregory A. Ferrier to Jessie C. Hall and Rylie M. Lagerquist
39 Smith St Unit 5 $355,000.
Charles W. and Wendy Stoddard to Lisa Cangeme
NEW BEDFORD
38 Apple Tree Ln $565,000.
Kyle R. Pelland and Hillary Dorgan to Jose and Doris C. Dacosta
255 Austin St $450,000.
Ronald C. and Wendy Perry to Gligorov S. Bazile
208 Coffin Ave $299,000.
Hai V. Nguyen and Tina M. Huynh to Allison Westerlund
1784 Phillips Rd $365,000.
Hathaway Robert Est and Steven R. Roy to Carlos and Sandra P. Dacosta
1884 Phillips Rd $487,000.
Charles E. Francoeur and Anastasiya Weiner to Zachary Dacosta
213 Shaw St $190,000.
Leslie L. Alvarado to Pedro I. Gomez-Ferez and Alicia Lovos
59 Spruce St $136,000.
Elizabeth C. Cecilio and Us Bank TNa Tr to Ronald Oliveira
59 Spruce St $165,000.
Ronald Oliveira to Sama Saadoon
1106 Tacoma St $430,000.
Tony A. and Karen A. Viera to Jaysse Tanghal and Samantha L. Mcgraw
985 Wildwood Rd $395,000.
Bruce and Nancy A. Desmarais to Leonel H. Solorzano
36 Windsong Cir $428,000.
Edgar D. and Kristen L. Alves to David G. Pepin
ROCHESTER
128 North Ave $810,000.
Jeffrey B. and Ethel L. Wallace to Kenneth Weber and Monica Keeley
WAREHAM
46 Cohasset Rd $540,000.
Cortney and Johnny Carrion to Christopher P. and Wendy A. Osullivan
2 Fearing Hill Rd $485,000.
9 Tyler Avenue Rt and William P. Bachant to Zachary C. Wicker and Mika E. Berman
2 Helminth Ave $300,000.
Kenneth G. and Elizabeth F. Ackerman to Benjamin Ackerman
WESTPORT
409 Pine Hill Rd $2,800,000.
Teri L. Trupia and James D. Curry to Lynne C. Taylor
16 Pine Tree Ave $399,000.
Karen J. Alvares to Michael Dane
12 Washington St $291,000.
Mann James Randolph Est and Chelsea Mann to Joseph G. Vanconcellos
