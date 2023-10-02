Weekly home sale: Cozy cape in New Bedford sells for over $500K

This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is a meticulously maintained cape that sold for $565,000.

This 2,108-square-foot home at 38 Apple Tree Lane was built in 2011 and offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It boasts gleaming hardwood floors, a custom staircase, and high ceilings. The home features an oversized kitchen, a cozy loft area, office space, and a large master suite.

The property has a one-car garage, a trex porch, and a stamped concrete patio with a great pergola. It is conveniently located next to Dartmouth’s shopping and restaurant area. It was last sold in 2018 for $382,000.

Top selling house in New Bedford.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

BOURNE

89 Bellavista Dr $700,000.

James J. Frew and Haley M. Nehms to David and Marie Ringquist

5 Florence St $465,000.

Cc Capital Invs LLC to Andrewld LLC

55 South Rd $2,400,000.

South Road Pocasset T and Cynthia M. Mendes to George W. and Anne E. Scott

CARVER

7 Bow St $642,500.

Philip P. and Michelle K. Shannon to James and Margaret Donahue

DARTMOUTH

35 Cross Rd $425,000.

Waldemar C. Da Silva to Jocelyn Rivas and Adam Medeiros

8 Diamond Ct $465,000.

Annette Moreau Family Nt and Anita M. BenjaminKeren Bolton

678 Elm St $2,100,000.

Ivy Feuerstadt RET and Ivy Feurestadt to 50 Wilson St Nt and Joshua C. Howland

40 Gifford Ave $450,000.

Kai Zheng to Daniel Irkinas

213 Little River Rd $895,000.

Montrose Rlty Partners LL to Little River Cottage LLC

217 Little River Rd $895,000.

Montrose Rlty Partners LL to Little River Cottage LLC

5 Mishawum Dr $480,000.

Vilmos and Iboly A. Barko to Thomas Junier and Marisha Cunha

4 White Alder Way $1,650,000.

Marc and Jayne Lampert to Adam Nunes

FAIRHAVEN

45 Balsam St $1,075,000.

Edward R. and Donna M. Goulart to Timothy Lowney

Nakata Ave $135,000.

David W. Carraeu to 44 Nakata Ave Rt and Peter S. Pleshaw

14 Ocean Ave $422,500.

Antonio S. and Dolores M. Dias to David and Jennifer Kerwin

7 Ridgecrest Ave $615,000.

Marianne Tichon RET and Micianne Tichon to Donna A. and James T. King

FALL RIVER

65 Bayview St $398,000.

S&c Karnasiewicz Ft and Constance KarnaseiwiczKelly and Kevin C. Andrade

67 California St $380,000.

Arthur R. and Lucille C. Bouchard to Fidel A. Estrella and Juana E. Pinales

17 Downing St $515,000.

Manuel C. and Teresa A. Reis to Ying Zhang

56 Duke St $515,000.

Cheri L. Mello to Eric F. and Jakson W. Pereira

658 Langley St $325,000.

Correia Joseph Est and Kerryann Tracy to Mak Re Investment Inc

90 Lisbon St $310,000.

Federal Hm Loan Mtg Corp to Lucas D. Dos Santos

24 Manchester St $410,000.

Fen and Youxi Yang to Luisana Ortiz

2501 S Main St $7,500,000.

Constractors Landing LLC to Fall Riv Redevelopment A

2501 S Main St $3,150,000.

Hyde Development LLC to Constractors Landing LLC

121 Snell St Unit 3 $143,000.

Paul E. and Cheryl L. Kilby to Gregory Kilby

FREETOWN

103 Narrows Rd $1,425,000.

Antonio D. and Jean M. Chaves to Roland and Karen Langevin

237 S Main St $581,000.

E M Mello & E A Flynn T and Edward M. Mello to Levo Maina and Rahab W. Ithong

LAKEVILLE

425 Bedford St $400,000.

Bedford Street Nt and Betty A. Green to Samantha N. Babineau and Darrell Vitali

32 Heritage Hill Dr $650,000.

James M. and Janet M. Whalen to Nicholas Forleo and Morgan E. Gentili

92 Kingman St $668,000.

Serse and Paula J. Balboni to Kevin D. Fichter

MARION

25 West Ave $1,025,000.

Eleanor L Hunter 1990 T and Todd W. Hunter to Planting Is 25 West Ave L

MIDDLEBORO

39 Katie Dr $540,000.

Anthony J. and Sharon J. Capaviella to Wade R. Henderson and Aiyanna S. Davis

121 Plympton St $525,000.

Kathleen A. and Gregory A. Ferrier to Jessie C. Hall and Rylie M. Lagerquist

39 Smith St Unit 5 $355,000.

Charles W. and Wendy Stoddard to Lisa Cangeme

NEW BEDFORD

38 Apple Tree Ln $565,000.

Kyle R. Pelland and Hillary Dorgan to Jose and Doris C. Dacosta

255 Austin St $450,000.

Ronald C. and Wendy Perry to Gligorov S. Bazile

208 Coffin Ave $299,000.

Hai V. Nguyen and Tina M. Huynh to Allison Westerlund

1784 Phillips Rd $365,000.

Hathaway Robert Est and Steven R. Roy to Carlos and Sandra P. Dacosta

1884 Phillips Rd $487,000.

Charles E. Francoeur and Anastasiya Weiner to Zachary Dacosta

213 Shaw St $190,000.

Leslie L. Alvarado to Pedro I. Gomez-Ferez and Alicia Lovos

59 Spruce St $136,000.

Elizabeth C. Cecilio and Us Bank TNa Tr to Ronald Oliveira

59 Spruce St $165,000.

Ronald Oliveira to Sama Saadoon

1106 Tacoma St $430,000.

Tony A. and Karen A. Viera to Jaysse Tanghal and Samantha L. Mcgraw

985 Wildwood Rd $395,000.

Bruce and Nancy A. Desmarais to Leonel H. Solorzano

36 Windsong Cir $428,000.

Edgar D. and Kristen L. Alves to David G. Pepin

ROCHESTER

128 North Ave $810,000.

Jeffrey B. and Ethel L. Wallace to Kenneth Weber and Monica Keeley

WAREHAM

46 Cohasset Rd $540,000.

Cortney and Johnny Carrion to Christopher P. and Wendy A. Osullivan

2 Fearing Hill Rd $485,000.

9 Tyler Avenue Rt and William P. Bachant to Zachary C. Wicker and Mika E. Berman

2 Helminth Ave $300,000.

Kenneth G. and Elizabeth F. Ackerman to Benjamin Ackerman

WESTPORT

409 Pine Hill Rd $2,800,000.

Teri L. Trupia and James D. Curry to Lynne C. Taylor

16 Pine Tree Ave $399,000.

Karen J. Alvares to Michael Dane

12 Washington St $291,000.

Mann James Randolph Est and Chelsea Mann to Joseph G. Vanconcellos

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in New Bedford.