Weekly home sale: Stylish colonial surrounded by woodlands in Dighton sold for over $500K
This week’s top-selling home in Dighton is an elegant colonial that sold for $535,000.
Light and airy, this home at 961 Dighton Woods Circle is in a desirable neighborhood surrounded by woodlands.
With 2,040 square feet of living space, the home features an open floor plan flooded with natural light and gleaming hardwood floors.
Built in 2014, it has been beautifully maintained offering a modern kitchen, a formal dining room, three spacious bedrooms, and a large finished basement.
The property has a private backyard with an oversized deck, it was last sold in 2014 for $275,074.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dighton
961 Dighton Woods Cir, $535,000
Renzi, Philip M Renzi, Alexia to Daniel, Kadeem Vermillion, Heather L
394 Tremont St, $449,000
Cadet, Voltaire J to Ross, Courtney
Taunton
55 Hamlen St, $489,000
Hamlen 2020 LLC to Benner, Bayleigh E Bruckbauer, Steven
19 Ingell St, $429,900
Binda Realty LLC Highgarden Realty LLC to Chery, Wisbert Valbrun, Guerline
39 Adams St, $675,000
Monteiro, Alvaro to Dejesus, Nicilda
21 Liberty St, $635,000
Hank Reardon Realty LLC to Fabian, Alberto Pimentel, Yoelkin F
925 Crane Ave S, $380,000
Gautieri, Emilio M Gautieri, Julie to Ferro, Amelia Ferro, Paulo
18 Newcomb Pl, $650,000
Marques Maria A Est Damaso, Maria G to Lopes, Joao P Alfama, Valdo S
450 Somerset Ave, $215,000
Hedderig, Benjamin to Perry, Jordan A
137 Crane Ave S, $476,000
Malpass, Brandi to Rogers, Will J Rogers, Jessica L
456 Tremont St, $300,000
Rossi Jr Joseph Est Cooperstein, Robert L to Spellman-Malloch Re Aucti
456 Tremont St, $385,000
Spellman-Malloch Re Aucti to Tehan, Tyler-Bernard
3 W Weir St, $430,000
Barriteau, Kyra to Teixeira, Jose
15 Dickinson Dr, $382,500
Ambrosio, Leticia S Ambrosio, Ramon S to Zuniga, Mandey
