Weekly home sale: Stylish colonial surrounded by woodlands in Dighton sold for over $500K

This week’s top-selling home in Dighton is an elegant colonial that sold for $535,000.

Light and airy, this home at 961 Dighton Woods Circle is in a desirable neighborhood surrounded by woodlands.

With 2,040 square feet of living space, the home features an open floor plan flooded with natural light and gleaming hardwood floors.

Built in 2014, it has been beautifully maintained offering a modern kitchen, a formal dining room, three spacious bedrooms, and a large finished basement.

The property has a private backyard with an oversized deck, it was last sold in 2014 for $275,074.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dighton

961 Dighton Woods Cir, $535,000

Renzi, Philip M Renzi, Alexia to Daniel, Kadeem Vermillion, Heather L

394 Tremont St, $449,000

Cadet, Voltaire J to Ross, Courtney

Taunton

55 Hamlen St, $489,000

Hamlen 2020 LLC to Benner, Bayleigh E Bruckbauer, Steven

19 Ingell St, $429,900

Binda Realty LLC Highgarden Realty LLC to Chery, Wisbert Valbrun, Guerline

39 Adams St, $675,000

Monteiro, Alvaro to Dejesus, Nicilda

21 Liberty St, $635,000

Hank Reardon Realty LLC to Fabian, Alberto Pimentel, Yoelkin F

925 Crane Ave S, $380,000

Gautieri, Emilio M Gautieri, Julie to Ferro, Amelia Ferro, Paulo

18 Newcomb Pl, $650,000

Marques Maria A Est Damaso, Maria G to Lopes, Joao P Alfama, Valdo S

450 Somerset Ave, $215,000

Hedderig, Benjamin to Perry, Jordan A

137 Crane Ave S, $476,000

Malpass, Brandi to Rogers, Will J Rogers, Jessica L

456 Tremont St, $300,000

Rossi Jr Joseph Est Cooperstein, Robert L to Spellman-Malloch Re Aucti

456 Tremont St, $385,000

Spellman-Malloch Re Aucti to Tehan, Tyler-Bernard

3 W Weir St, $430,000

Barriteau, Kyra to Teixeira, Jose

15 Dickinson Dr, $382,500

Ambrosio, Leticia S Ambrosio, Ramon S to Zuniga, Mandey

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Dighton sells for over $500K