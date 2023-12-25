Weekly home sales: After 60 years of ownership this Dartmouth ranch sells for almost $600K

This week’s top-selling home in Dartmouth is a homey ranch that sold for $ 585,000.

Settled on a corner lot in a quiet cul-de-sac, 16 Linden Lane has been lovingly cared for by the same family for over 60 years.

Built in 1963 the cozy home has stunning wood finishes to the walls and the floors, spacious sundrenched rooms, and a mid-century style built in.

The home offers an inviting fireplaced living room, a galley-style kitchen, a comfy family room, and a full basement.

Just minutes from Padanaram, the property has 0.34 acres of land with a two-car garage.

Top selling house in Dartmouth this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

26 Blueberry Dr $815,000.

Melo Irt and Mario J. Melo to Brian Corey

3 Frank St $465,000.

Michael Defrias to Tyler J. Lopes and Gabriella R. Tedeschi

BOURNE

8 Dogwood Rd Unit 8 $625,000.

Ralph and Laura Detri to Anne V Thyrre RET and Peter C. Thyrre

49 Saint Margarets St $350,000.

Kondaur Cap Real Prop LLC to Paul and Lindsey Berggren

102 Williston Rd $736,650.

Nicholas A. and Kristina Fasoli to Matthew and Hannah Ouimet

3 Windmill Rd $700,000.

Robert P. and Karen Nixon to William and Barbara Hunt

CARVER

1 Robbins Path $655,000.

J & D Rt and Kelly A. Dolloff to Adga Rt

46 Spring St Unit 4 $325,000.

Smith-Facchini LLC to George W. Ahern

DARTMOUTH

484 Collins Corner Rd $330,000.

Durfee Rt and Brian J. Durfee to Benedict Properties LLC

24 Kennedy St $549,900.

Brittany L. Iacaponi to Andrew Berens and Hebatallah Laithy-Berens

16 Linden Ln $585,000.

Resendes Ft and Ann L. Defrias to Joao G. and Ana Varela

39 Longview Dr $375,000.

Gubler Rita S Est and Joseph Gubler to Brian Almeida

27 Shaker Rd $450,000.

Steven E. and Janine M. Duarte to Ana L. and Jason A. Clark

556 Slocum Rd $450,000.

Andrew and Theresa M. Pereira to Andrew J. Pereira

572 State Rd $150,000.

Steinke Bernard P Est and Bernard R. Steinke to Dalstev Nt and Steven Gaudencio

19 Village Dr $116,000.

Cory J W Thomas Est and Sheryl Cory to Sheryl O. Cory

Story continues

FAIRHAVEN

296 Huttleston Ave Unit 2 $638,000.

Nelson Bernardo to Enitza George

8 Lawton St $223,000.

Ana R. Leite to Blk Properties LLC and Kenneth Demelo

138 Main St Unit 13 $250,000.

Blk Properties LLC to M & R Real Estate LLC

FALL RIVER

121 Almy St $530,000.

Jeffrey Botelho and Caitlin Macdonald to Dana A. Royster-Buefort and Darryl M. Buefort

313 Durfee St Unit 3N $175,000.

Nathan S. Waddicor to Paulo B. and Jenna Moniz

265-267 Fountain St $600,000.

Fabio F. Raposo to Ricot Rejouis

30 Lapham St $158,000.

Cody Rocha to Troy Rocha

1245 N High St $425,000.

Maria D. Carrvalho and Chantal Crowell to Admilson M. Semedo

1260 Robeson St $435,000.

Martin Helen E Est and Jennifer L. Brightman to Raquel Machado and Derek Miranda

70 Winthrop St $220,000.

Weber Irt and Julia A. Dzialo to Jeffrey P. Dzialo

FREETOWN

37 Point Of Pines Rd $1,265,000.

Zoe A. Kelliher to Tetrault Real Estae LLC

LAKEVILLE

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 4 $222,200.

Residence At Lebaron Hls to Halsey B. Ormiston

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 2 $457,102.

Residences LLC to Winston Wang

7 Shamrock Ln $664,900.

Tnt Rt and Timothy S. Hashem to Michael Nevelos

8 Violet St $295,000.

Oliveira Investment Inc to Evan Dechristopher

MARION

17 Moorings Rd $10,200,000.

J T. Bowler to J Thomas Bowler Jr Irt and Ellen P. Bowler

1001 Point Rd $300,000.

Pina Jr August A Est and Steven E. Dragon to Albin R. Pina

MIDDLEBORO

33 Anderson Ave $120,000.

Ryan T. Lacrosse and Los Angeles to Freedom Rg LLC

22 Clay St $50,000.

Conroy Development Copr to Nexgeneration LLC

13 E Main St $90,000.

Joanne Jackson to George H. Jackson

98 Plain St Unit 3 $335,000.

Gar Con Corp to Alexandra R. Conway and Jacob Bittrolff

NEW BEDFORD

3792 Acushnet Ave $395,000.

Charlene R. Fahy to Justin G. Edward

146 Allord St $335,000.

Peter Hodgins and Beth Sylvia to Bernerette Dumorin

37 Ashley St $587,000.

Ipp Investment Team LLC to Aires Depina

112 Bryant Ln $560,000.

T&a Realty TInc to Flavio and Swhany Darocha

114-116A County St $775,000.

Inayat LLC to Afonso Rental Prop LLC

70 Dana St $470,000.

Francisco F Rodrigues Lt and Francisco F. RodrKyle and Shelby Bicknell

29 Edward St $475,000.

Maria C. Testa and Virgilio B. Gomes to Nicole L. Briggs and Adam S. Wilson

16-18 Fielding St $275,000.

Robert F. Deoliveira to Moss Home Solutions LLC

114 Grinnell St $415,000.

Prohome Buyers LLC to Pura M. Arias

139 Hathaway St $540,000.

Mario L. Santo and Maria F. Coelho to Mohammad A. Kalam and Fatama Khatun

136 N Front St $305,000.

Jaime Marujo to Ronald Oliveira

263-265 N Front St $461,500.

Francisco C. and Maria C. Sousa to Rosa Rivas and Juan C. Cruz

90 Nye St $425,000.

Patricia L. Kummer and Rachel D. Paim to Cleusa Fernandes and Djeison R. Abrey

1370 Pleasant St $400,000.

Hurley Homes LLC to Jorge D. Mendez and Walter J. Xirum

252 Reed St $375,000.

Benjamin Kaeterle and Lauen M. Keaterie to Wilfredo Diaz and Angela Costa

255 Reed St $180,500.

Fuller Gordon T Est and Scott A. Fuller to Jska LLC

1379 Rockdale Ave $410,000.

Robert I. Pierce to 199-203 Austin St Rt and Christopher Simmons

52 Rounds St $335,000.

Joanne M. Almeida and Scott J. Couto to Kyle J. Lemieux

87 Whitlow St $355,000.

Froias Claire I Est and Anthony Froias to Brady E. Robertson and Meagan Orr

WAREHAM

16 10th St $445,000.

Lisha Love to Jesse W. Perrin

51 Carver Rd $568,000.

Linda J. Beals and James F. Landry to Daniel and Jennifer L. Napolitano

200 Charge Pond Rd $392,000.

Big O Investments LLC to Prolific Realty LLC

200 Charge Pond Rd $377,000.

David R. Tew and Pennymac Loan Svcs LLC to Big O Investment LLC

6 Swan Ln $275,000.

David J. Bean to 6 Swan LLC

WESTPORT

156 Cherry And Webb Ln $3,000,000.

Antonio L. and Amanda B. Rodriguez to Stephen J. Ippolito

9 Mackady Ct $775,000.

Nelson B. Pereira to Ricardo M. Borges

14 Rose Ave $150,000.

Andrade Jr John W Est and John W. Andrade to Messier Real Estate LLC

26 Russell St $340,000.

Michael R. Orr and Nancy M. Reiff to John and Karin Wood

99 Sylvia Ln $435,000.

Meagher Paul T Est and Thomas W. Meagher to Claire Messier RET and Betty A. Sirois

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Real estate transaction for December in Greater New Bedford