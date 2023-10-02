U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

Weekly home sales: Beautifully renovated craftsman in Dighton sold for $550K

Faith Harrington, The Standard-Times
·2 min read

This week’s top-selling home in Dighton is a beautifully restored craftsman that sold for $550,000.

Bright and airy, 548 School St. has high ceilings, sun-filled windows, and refinished wood floors and trim.

Built in 1910, the three-bedroom home has 1,988 square feet of living space with a renovated kitchen, a fireplaced living room, a home office, and a full basement.

Situated on .32 acres of land, it features a relaxing front porch, a detached garage, and a private backyard with a fire pit. It was last sold in 2006 for $290,000.

Real Estate
Real Estate

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

81 Seymour St, $451,900

Mendonca Patricia A Est Feeley, Cynthia A to Bomback, Lucas Cabral, Jennifer

Dighton

1151 Smith St, $486,000

Hinchliffe, Joshua J Hinchliffe, Brianne M to Halliwell, Noah

548 School St, $550,000

Obrien, Thomas Obrien, Jessica L to Crossman, Benjamin I Crossman, Jordan A

112 Lincoln Ave, $405,000

Crossman, Benjamin Crossman, Jordan A to Reilly, Jason T Tremblay, Jenna A

2031 Cedar St, $501,000

Stinvil, Mario to Huntley, Alexis

Raynham

28 Cedar St, $430,000

Alvarnaz Paul Est Alvarnaz, Peter to Noonan, Jessica Noonan, Francis

Taunton

450 Somerset Ave, $216,000

Metea, Kristopher S to Baptiste, Brett G

23 Dora Dr, $430,000

Dora Estates LLC to Rosa, Dionisia

70 Landing Dr, $435,000

Alr Real Estate LLC to Bloomstein Jr, Augie J Bloomstein, Katelyn A

23 Dora Dr, $420,000

Dora Estates LLC to Bowker, Sean G

204 Shores St, $425,000

Strojny, Michael to Gupta, Shivani

925 Crane Ave S, $345,000

Top Notch Transitional Sv to Macomber, Chad

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Dighton.