Weekly home sales: Beautifully renovated craftsman in Dighton sold for $550K
This week’s top-selling home in Dighton is a beautifully restored craftsman that sold for $550,000.
Bright and airy, 548 School St. has high ceilings, sun-filled windows, and refinished wood floors and trim.
Built in 1910, the three-bedroom home has 1,988 square feet of living space with a renovated kitchen, a fireplaced living room, a home office, and a full basement.
Situated on .32 acres of land, it features a relaxing front porch, a detached garage, and a private backyard with a fire pit. It was last sold in 2006 for $290,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Berkley
81 Seymour St, $451,900
Mendonca Patricia A Est Feeley, Cynthia A to Bomback, Lucas Cabral, Jennifer
Dighton
1151 Smith St, $486,000
Hinchliffe, Joshua J Hinchliffe, Brianne M to Halliwell, Noah
548 School St, $550,000
Obrien, Thomas Obrien, Jessica L to Crossman, Benjamin I Crossman, Jordan A
112 Lincoln Ave, $405,000
Crossman, Benjamin Crossman, Jordan A to Reilly, Jason T Tremblay, Jenna A
2031 Cedar St, $501,000
Stinvil, Mario to Huntley, Alexis
Raynham
28 Cedar St, $430,000
Alvarnaz Paul Est Alvarnaz, Peter to Noonan, Jessica Noonan, Francis
Taunton
450 Somerset Ave, $216,000
Metea, Kristopher S to Baptiste, Brett G
23 Dora Dr, $430,000
Dora Estates LLC to Rosa, Dionisia
70 Landing Dr, $435,000
Alr Real Estate LLC to Bloomstein Jr, Augie J Bloomstein, Katelyn A
23 Dora Dr, $420,000
Dora Estates LLC to Bowker, Sean G
204 Shores St, $425,000
Strojny, Michael to Gupta, Shivani
925 Crane Ave S, $345,000
Top Notch Transitional Sv to Macomber, Chad
204 Shores St, $425,000
Strojny, Michael to Shah, Sayed Syed, Ali
