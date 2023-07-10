Weekly home sales: New Bedford home with several buildable lots sold for $600K

This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is a craftsman-style home that sold for $600,000.

The property at 104 Bismark St., has almost three acres of land with a possible 8 building lots. The home built on the land in 1927 has been well maintained and features original stunning hardwood floors, woodwork, and built-ins.

It has 1,376 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The expansive acreage has several outbuildings such as a one-car garage, chicken coop, and multiple sheds.

Top selling home in New Bedford.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

1461 Main St $175,500.

Diane and Ermest Ventura to Oliveira Investment Inc

37 Wamsutta Ave $273,256.

Alice Soares and Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLC to Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb7

BOURNE

326 Barlows Landing Rd $650,000.

Susan A Hughes T and Robert J. Swartz to Mark and Kerri Culhane

133 Bellavista Dr $639,900.

Kennedy Ft and Michael R. Kennedy to Daniel and Theresa Brogan

57 Deseret Dr $730,000.

David M. and Katherine M. Mayhew to Jennifer Horton Lt and Jennifer N. Horton

5 Hideaway Vlg Unit F $455,000.

David Iovanna to Kevin F. and Carolyn G. Osgood

87 Lewis Point Rd $1,525,000.

Michael A Cubellis RET and Michael A. CubellisDaniel E. Woodside

11 Russell Rd $649,900.

Charles P Coleman Irt and Susan J. Warren to Wilson Ft and David G. Wilson

CARVER

133 Center St $485,000.

Jacob J. Page to Kathleen A. Cerra and Michelle L. Nobles

197 Plymouth St $485,500.

Fnma to Michael and Jessica Delcourt

6 Russell Trufant Rd $650,000.

John and Amanda Paige to Sabrina M. Roy and Brett Devincent

23 Shaw St $451,000.

Jill M. Lauzon to Sarah Linscott and Shane Hibbard

DARTMOUTH

39 Beverly St $420,000.

Lillian A Shwartz RET and Steven P. Shwartz to Matthew and Kelly Pepin

414 Gulf Rd W $390,000.

Helder and Nelson Medeiros to Dcs Ventures LLC

38 Pembroke Dr $487,500.

Susan W. Ibrahim to Ana I. Exposito and Benjamin M. Rubio

107 Stackhouse St $275,000.

Eleanor and Dennia Lewis to Appleton Grove LLC

11 Woodlawn Rd $700,000.

Lawrence M Waler Lt and Diane J. Walder to Bobby L. and Sara M. Hazelton

FALL RIVER

319-321 Belmont St $531,000.

Eric D. and Holli Faria to Tetrault Realk Estate LLC

244 Brayton Ave $415,000.

Guilherme F. and Maria G. Aguiar to Matthew and Gouveia Gouveia

160 Brightman St Unit 3 $185,000.

Detyga LLC to Robert L. Evans

562 Cambridge St $361,000.

Timmy T. Nguyen and Hong X. Bui to Andrew R. Chouinard and Nicole B. Bishop

529 Eastern Ave $750,000.

529 Eastern Ave LLC to River Fall 529 LLC

81 Forest St $415,000.

Humberto Tavares and Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLC toT&a Realty TInc

109 Langley St Unit 6 $190,000.

Michael J. Martinez and Neil J. Feldman to Arianna-Skye Bazinet

898 Rodman St $530,000.

Sirivudh Tech to Golam R. Faruque and Shaikh M. Haq

1170 Wilson Rd Unit 54 $325,000.

Joshua Frias to David W. and Eileen M. Eldon

FREETOWN

12 E Public St $370,000.

James Campbell to Spencer King

LAKEVILLE

6 Carriage House Dr $870,000.

Maria Rocha-Matterazzo to Rashid and Bita H. Zakeri

County St (rear) $200,000.

County Road Rt and William H. Markson to Steven J. and Mary E. Malloch

13 Highland Rd $760,000.

Wicks Ft and Christopher W. Wicks to John Nathan

16 Spruce Rd $615,000.

Louis Vermette to Marie C. Rocha-Matterazzo

MARION

33 Cove Cir $1,150,000.

Muise Ft and Robin M. Muise to Kristina L. Angus

44 Lewis St $1,300,000.

Bruce and Elaine A. Linton to Bryon G. and Cynthia M. Deysher

932 Point Rd $450,000.

Deimonte R. Guinn and Lidiannie N. Mendez to Sdr Nt and Steven D. Romsey

MATTAPOISETT

7 Massasoit Way $460,000.

Carvalho Claire Marie Est and Raymond J. CarvaAlmeida Lt and Karen B. Almeida

MIDDLEBORO

7 Fairview St $410,000.

Keay Sheila Patricia Est and Lorraine Willson toJose A. Adorno-Pizzarro

372 Plymouth St $395,000.

Priolo Concrete Forms Inc to Joseph Knowles and Courtney Uebanus

277 Thompson St $246,500.

Caryn L. Marshall and Jason P. Evirs to Jason P. Evirs

79 Wall St $316,000.

Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Tyler T. Dickson and Jacquelyn A. Oconnell

NEW BEDFORD

3374 Acushnet Ave $425,000.

Sandra S. Stapleton to Teves Family Realty LLC

133 Aquidneck St $500,000.

Edward Kwiecien to Santos E. Lovos and Ana R. Palacios

104 Bismark St $600,000.

Michael W. and Mark R. Amaral to Dream Homes LLC

29 Emerson St $332,000.

Elizabeth Cidade to Melissa A. Thompson

1042 May St $340,000.

Christian and Tarrah Preusser to Theresa Gomes

170 Mill St Unit 170 $300,000.

John Afonso Prop LLC to Jessica and Sally M. Bowden

121 Nash Rd $360,000.

Shannon M. and Luica Garcia to Luis M. Monteiro and Daniela M. Andrade

496 Nash Rd $415,000.

Marshall A. Connolly to Top Flight Properties LLC

32 Puritan Way $437,000.

Derek Couto to Daniel S. Andrade

146 Sycamore St $312,000.

Megan S. Sbdullahi to James Estrella

1056 Victoria St Unit A16 $310,000.

Servais Paul H Est and Theresa M. Muldoon to Foster L. Bates

33 Washburn St $150,000.

Wilson and Iris N. Bajandas to L&m Re Investment LLC

ROCHESTER

69 Paradise Ln $861,000.

Chris M. and Cynthia M. Donley to Jeffrey E. and Wendy C. Flynn

8 Robinson Rd $1,200,000.

Lisa M. and David L. Mann to Kristi and Randal Hutchings

WAREHAM

5 Bush St $610,000.

Potential Properties LLC to Erion and Esneralda Callo

23 Crooked River Rd $375,000.

Francis Iula to Leitta Brooks and Marcus Jackson

43 Ellis Ave $435,000.

Sharon J. Gasbarro to Lee P. Neary

4 Myas Ct $606,000.

Murphy Jr Richard H Est and David R. Cox to Eli D. Olsen

WESTPORT

476 Old County Rd $400,000.

Terence J. Mcdonough to Michael C. Less

1 Rose Ave $350,000.

Jose P. and Lucy M. Resendes to Kyle Westhaver and Sarah Como

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in New Bedford sold for $600,000