Weekly home sales: New Bedford home with accessory apartment sells for over $500K
This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is a well-maintained ranch that sold for $549,000.
Settled in a quiet north end neighborhood, 1121 Churchill St. has been completely updated. The one-floor home is a great find with an accessory apartment and the perfect yard for entertaining.
The 1,480-square-foot home has an open concept with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and gleaming woodwork throughout. It features three bedrooms, a modern kitchen, and a new laundry area.
The backyard is the showstopper with a covered cabana that has a built-in bar, barbecue, and TV overlooking an in-ground pool. It was last sold in 2021 for $440,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
89 Keene Rd $749,900.
Paul H. and Karen A. Proulx to Daniel Gonsalves and Patricia M. Ramos
990 Main St $750,000.
Francisco I. Goncalves to Paola and Egidio L. Tiburcio
23 Mattapoisett Rd $725,000.
Robert J. and Jane L. Bartolome to Brandon C. and Ashley J. Mattos
53 Pembroke Ave $255,000.
Cynthia J. Wood to Thornton Capital LLC
BOURNE
41 Bourne Neck Dr $454,000.
David L. and Sandra J. Montgomery to James P Young T and James P. Young
51 Canal Rd Unit 5 $90,000.
Lynda C. Campbell to Michael Poirier and Audrey Cooke
35 Clubhouse Dr $600,000.
Hampson Frank R Est and Bradford E. Hampson to Andrew D. Armstrong
32 Everett Rd $599,000.
Corrie L. and Joseph J. Akstin to Jesse M. and Holly Peters
24 Harbor Hill Dr Unit 24 $385,000.
Jacquelyn Hoyt to Brenda L. King
333 Old Plymouth Rd $650,000.
James W. and Marjorie A. Williams to Timothy D. and Gail A. Ohara
99 Phillips Rd $2,200,000.
Szeto Bourne Realty LLC to Mark and Linda Griffin
104 Village Dr Unit 104 $222,000.
Gary M. and Steven H. Shultz to Brian Hester
6 Vineyard Cir $738,000.
Raguraman Krishnasamy and Siewko Tan to Katherine and Evan Cleary
CARVER
24 Cranberry Cir $250,000.
Dugan Fay J Est and Patricia F. Marami to Kevin and Kimbely Marani
50 Forest St $150,000.
Richard G. Naphen to Michael Fiske
5 Kestrel Way $800,000.
Robert B. and Debbie L. Paul to Andrew D. and Rachel L. Morey
11 Lillian Way $487,000.
Neil D. Severance and Freedom Mortgage Corp to Jake Pylant
265 Tremont St $500,000.
Holzman Ft and James E. Holzman to Nicholas F. Bongarzone
DARTMOUTH
455 Chase Rd $449,900.
Ryan R. Hawes and Beatriz Camacho-Hawes to Alex Rollins and Danielle M. Robidoux
13 Costa St $370,000.
Ann Silverberg to Rebecca E. Jackson
238 Little River Rd $7,500,000.
Steven and Genevieve R. Spiegel to James X. Muleen and Nola Anderson
13 Oliver St $360,000.
Patricia A. Mangan-Ball to Coutney Larsen
28 Pinehurst St $250,000.
Equity Holdings T and Lauren E. Vieira to A&C Construction LLC
34 Potter St $535,000.
Paul H. and Lisa A. Belmonte to Rene and Monique Jeffrey
FAIRHAVEN
26 Dover St $559,900.
Egidio L. and Paola Tiburcio to Zackery Nanfelt and Melissa Roberts
10 Winter St $260,000.
Brenton Brian Est and Andre Breton to Southvcoast Redevllc
FALL RIVER
575 Aetna St $454,000.
Jason S. Lavoie to Robert and Simone Lafleur
403 America St $562,000.
Dyna E. Palmer to Bryan E. Harvey
289 Belmont St $560,000.
Lisa M. Medeiros to Tetrault Real Estate LLC
1592 Copicut Rd $500,000.
James Couto to Joshua Rego and Samantha Braga
298 Cypress St $499,999.
Richard C. and Linda S. Silvia to Yerky U. Pina
128 Harrison St $475,000.
Maria D. Soares to Josue Mendoza
281 Harrison St $580,000.
Amancio Cordeiro Inc to Lauren and Michael Cavanaugh
1427 Highland Ave $500,000.
Eric L. Kelly to Madeleine Petraglia and Sean Cusick
649 Mount Hope Ave $425,000.
Brian T. Ferreira and Michelle Blanchette to Robin and Antonio Furtado
171 Ogrady St Unit 207 $195,000.
Tremmel Victor John Est and Eileen A. CheethamJoshua Carreiro and Latriccia Watts
956 Robeson St $390,000.
Nasser Sr Francis E Est and Rita E. Champagne toPamela Eufrasio and Maria A. Giacomini
89 School Brook Rd $494,000.
Jeremie Pereira to Kenson and Gerline Jean-Francois
58 Sevigny St $390,000.
Angela and Felica Imbriano to David L. Silva
351 Tecumseh St $525,000.
444 Pristine Dream Hm LLC to Ezinne V. Azums
330 Winter St $625,000.
Brandon C. and Ashley J. Mattos to Adam P. and Shyanne Santos
FREETOWN
8 Cushman Ave $501,007.
Anthony and Jillian Figueroa to Brenda M. Kinney
27 Forge Rd $525,000.
David H. Tomaszewski to Nichole M. Flounders
LAKEVILLE
2 Island Vw $290,000.
2 Island View Rt and Linda C. Roy to Donald A. Duarte
23 Lakeside Ave $499,900.
Susan Johnson to Teni Tashjian and Andrew Carreiro
35 S Kingman St $600,000.
Nichole M. Flounders to Andrew D. Bajercius and Erika Mortimer
MARION
11 Bayberry Ln $1,275,000.
Frederica See RET and Frederica See to Amanda B. Megargel
22 Pinewood Dr $855,000.
Cynthia L. and Albert J. Fox to Noel and Kyle Pardo
1121 Point Rd $235,000.
Ronald Oliveira to Clark Development Corp
1121 Point Rd $195,000.
Gilbert Leonardo and Lakeview Loan Servicing Ronald Oliveira
10 Puckerbrush Way $830,000.
Mark and Kristen P. Chomiak to Bernard H. and Dominque Maury
MATTAPOISETT
50 North St $635,000.
Leah Durocher and James Wilhelmsen to Coleen B. Thomsen
MIDDLEBORO
49 Anderson Ave $275,000.
Raymond W. Tubman to Calodesu LLC
26 Cinnamon Ridge Cir $610,000.
James W. Owen to Rober A. and Wendy A. Sylvia
164 Fuller St $485,000.
Michael and Therese Karales to 164 Fuller St Rt and Jacqueline Dovner
116 Tispaquin St $679,000.
Douglas D. and Sharon L. Seifert to Rose Bazile
37 Woodlawn St $550,000.
Kristen M. and Jonathan R. Marshall to Tyler J. Dehay and Laura V. Ceballos
NEW BEDFORD
173 Acushnet Ave $320,000.
Fortes Louise C Est and Jacqueline A. Rose to Jorge and Nelida Jesus
658 Ashley Blvd $360,000.
Ncneese-Lucas Irene J Est and Rebecca J. MckenJohn Honohan
1121 Churchill St $549,000.
David J. Grande and Cynthia A. Curry to Joseph W. and Emily S. Chambers
40 Donny Dr $450,000.
Matthew J. and Ryan T. Donovan to Alexis B. Morel and Ryan Pereira
28 Frederick St $525,000.
Michelle Furttado to Valery Depina and Ousmane Sembene
818 Hathaway Rd $485,000.
818 Hathaway Rd Rt and Janet Dufresne to Danielle Soares
159 Hillman St $376,000.
Freedom Rg LLC to Russells Mills Hldg LLC
468 Hillman St $365,000.
William and Kayla I. Rosado to Tod Gilderrsleeve
165 Jenney St $351,000.
Anthony Hernandez to David Jombo
1141 Joyce St $445,000.
Ricardo Re Solutions Inc to Stephanie Martins and Eric Lombard
1022 Kenmore St $375,000.
Maurice P. and Claudette A. Vezina to Kalita Brownell and Zilda Custodio
16 Lafrance Ct $200,000.
William Cudlitz to John Afonso Prop LLC
50 Little Oak Rd $370,000.
James S. and Glenda R. George to Kaitlin Trahan and John M. Vassal
2088 Phillips Rd Unit 25 $70,000.
Richard M. Fryer to Emma R. Fryer
261 Pine Grove St $405,000.
Mark M. Mahoney and James S. Finefield to Christopher P. and Chantel W. Szwaja
75-77 Query St $260,000.
Alves Irt and George Alves to Southcoast Prop Buyers LL
358 Reed St $450,000.
Marc and Donna M. Oliveira to Brian and Rebecca C. Gaffney
32 Ricketson St $565,000.
Vital Robert J Est and Ryan J. Vital to Emauel Vieira and Melissa Benevides-Vieira
45 Rotch St $475,000.
Keri A. Heffernan to Nancy M. Godleski
52 Russell St $495,000.
Antonio R. Castro to Felipe R. Panjoj
29 Sowle St $450,000.
Sylvia Lt and Robert A. Sylvia to Keith Dacosta and Ashley C. Hobbs
562-564 Union St $510,000.
Bryan J. and Rosemarie L. Giusti to Carmelle Jean and Jacky Joseph
15 West St $402,000.
Laszlo Kakuk to Dustin Travis
60 Willow St $180,000.
David Coelho to Daniel Turpin
WAREHAM
5 11th Ave $365,000.
Kevin R. Francis to Andrea Downey
6 1st St $165,600.
Lisa C. Vandusen and Denise C. Hixon to Anne M. Haarmann
45 Camardo Dr $340,000.
Rosmary A. and Richard A. Proia to Leonard M Laporta RET and Leonarda M. Laporta
11 Chapel St $416,000.
Michael E. and Pamela J. Drew to Joel S. Holder and Holin E. Davison
4 Cranberry Grove Way Unit A $390,000.
Doyon Lt and Joan C. Doyon to Daniel J. and Kathleen A. Dugan
33 Datewood St $425,000.
J & T Perry Ft and James A. Perry to Sean Moroney and Christine Willander
16 Hiawatha Rd $217,000.
David W. Moore to Beatriz H. Arroyo
6 Jetty Ct Unit 6 $699,900.
Joseph G. Roy and Kathleen Taylor-Roy to Diane L. and Michael Pacheco
388 Marion Rd $1,050,000.
Nilde Cerundolo to Briarwood Bch Clb Motel L
40 Restful Ln $378,610.
William Mayer and Susan Sharples to John F. Cooney
9 Sippican Rd $400,000.
Diane Fraggos and Linda Hood to Edward and Paula Robitaille
7 Terry Ln W $280,000.
Paula M. Allen-Deegan to Hurley Homes LLC
WESTPORT
12 Crestview Dr Unit 12 $540,000.
M Alland & L M Omahony Lt and Mark E. Alland to Susan G. and Harry Eng
11 Emerson St $330,000.
Ruziee Vanda Est and Jonas Ruzas to Ashley Taber
480 Gifford Rd $537,000.
Jon B. and Donna J. Grace to Andrew J. Barth and Aimee R. Butterfield
190 Highland Ave $605,000.
Joseph P. and Louise A. Nicoletti to Yuri and Molly K. Lopes
5 Songbird Ln $967,000.
John F. and Janet R. Wright to David P. Valcovic and Patricia E. Cornell
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Real estate transactions in New Bedford