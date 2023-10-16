Weekly home sales: New Bedford home with accessory apartment sells for over $500K

This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is a well-maintained ranch that sold for $549,000.

Settled in a quiet north end neighborhood, 1121 Churchill St. has been completely updated. The one-floor home is a great find with an accessory apartment and the perfect yard for entertaining.

The 1,480-square-foot home has an open concept with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and gleaming woodwork throughout. It features three bedrooms, a modern kitchen, and a new laundry area.

The backyard is the showstopper with a covered cabana that has a built-in bar, barbecue, and TV overlooking an in-ground pool. It was last sold in 2021 for $440,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

89 Keene Rd $749,900.

Paul H. and Karen A. Proulx to Daniel Gonsalves and Patricia M. Ramos

990 Main St $750,000.

Francisco I. Goncalves to Paola and Egidio L. Tiburcio

23 Mattapoisett Rd $725,000.

Robert J. and Jane L. Bartolome to Brandon C. and Ashley J. Mattos

53 Pembroke Ave $255,000.

Cynthia J. Wood to Thornton Capital LLC

BOURNE

41 Bourne Neck Dr $454,000.

David L. and Sandra J. Montgomery to James P Young T and James P. Young

51 Canal Rd Unit 5 $90,000.

Lynda C. Campbell to Michael Poirier and Audrey Cooke

35 Clubhouse Dr $600,000.

Hampson Frank R Est and Bradford E. Hampson to Andrew D. Armstrong

32 Everett Rd $599,000.

Corrie L. and Joseph J. Akstin to Jesse M. and Holly Peters

24 Harbor Hill Dr Unit 24 $385,000.

Jacquelyn Hoyt to Brenda L. King

333 Old Plymouth Rd $650,000.

James W. and Marjorie A. Williams to Timothy D. and Gail A. Ohara

99 Phillips Rd $2,200,000.

Szeto Bourne Realty LLC to Mark and Linda Griffin

104 Village Dr Unit 104 $222,000.

Gary M. and Steven H. Shultz to Brian Hester

6 Vineyard Cir $738,000.

Raguraman Krishnasamy and Siewko Tan to Katherine and Evan Cleary

CARVER

24 Cranberry Cir $250,000.

Dugan Fay J Est and Patricia F. Marami to Kevin and Kimbely Marani

50 Forest St $150,000.

Richard G. Naphen to Michael Fiske

5 Kestrel Way $800,000.

Robert B. and Debbie L. Paul to Andrew D. and Rachel L. Morey

11 Lillian Way $487,000.

Neil D. Severance and Freedom Mortgage Corp to Jake Pylant

265 Tremont St $500,000.

Holzman Ft and James E. Holzman to Nicholas F. Bongarzone

DARTMOUTH

455 Chase Rd $449,900.

Ryan R. Hawes and Beatriz Camacho-Hawes to Alex Rollins and Danielle M. Robidoux

13 Costa St $370,000.

Ann Silverberg to Rebecca E. Jackson

238 Little River Rd $7,500,000.

Steven and Genevieve R. Spiegel to James X. Muleen and Nola Anderson

13 Oliver St $360,000.

Patricia A. Mangan-Ball to Coutney Larsen

28 Pinehurst St $250,000.

Equity Holdings T and Lauren E. Vieira to A&C Construction LLC

34 Potter St $535,000.

Paul H. and Lisa A. Belmonte to Rene and Monique Jeffrey

FAIRHAVEN

26 Dover St $559,900.

Egidio L. and Paola Tiburcio to Zackery Nanfelt and Melissa Roberts

10 Winter St $260,000.

Brenton Brian Est and Andre Breton to Southvcoast Redevllc

FALL RIVER

575 Aetna St $454,000.

Jason S. Lavoie to Robert and Simone Lafleur

403 America St $562,000.

Dyna E. Palmer to Bryan E. Harvey

289 Belmont St $560,000.

Lisa M. Medeiros to Tetrault Real Estate LLC

1592 Copicut Rd $500,000.

James Couto to Joshua Rego and Samantha Braga

298 Cypress St $499,999.

Richard C. and Linda S. Silvia to Yerky U. Pina

128 Harrison St $475,000.

Maria D. Soares to Josue Mendoza

281 Harrison St $580,000.

Amancio Cordeiro Inc to Lauren and Michael Cavanaugh

1427 Highland Ave $500,000.

Eric L. Kelly to Madeleine Petraglia and Sean Cusick

649 Mount Hope Ave $425,000.

Brian T. Ferreira and Michelle Blanchette to Robin and Antonio Furtado

171 Ogrady St Unit 207 $195,000.

Tremmel Victor John Est and Eileen A. CheethamJoshua Carreiro and Latriccia Watts

956 Robeson St $390,000.

Nasser Sr Francis E Est and Rita E. Champagne toPamela Eufrasio and Maria A. Giacomini

89 School Brook Rd $494,000.

Jeremie Pereira to Kenson and Gerline Jean-Francois

58 Sevigny St $390,000.

Angela and Felica Imbriano to David L. Silva

351 Tecumseh St $525,000.

444 Pristine Dream Hm LLC to Ezinne V. Azums

330 Winter St $625,000.

Brandon C. and Ashley J. Mattos to Adam P. and Shyanne Santos

FREETOWN

8 Cushman Ave $501,007.

Anthony and Jillian Figueroa to Brenda M. Kinney

27 Forge Rd $525,000.

David H. Tomaszewski to Nichole M. Flounders

LAKEVILLE

2 Island Vw $290,000.

2 Island View Rt and Linda C. Roy to Donald A. Duarte

23 Lakeside Ave $499,900.

Susan Johnson to Teni Tashjian and Andrew Carreiro

35 S Kingman St $600,000.

Nichole M. Flounders to Andrew D. Bajercius and Erika Mortimer

MARION

11 Bayberry Ln $1,275,000.

Frederica See RET and Frederica See to Amanda B. Megargel

22 Pinewood Dr $855,000.

Cynthia L. and Albert J. Fox to Noel and Kyle Pardo

1121 Point Rd $235,000.

Ronald Oliveira to Clark Development Corp

1121 Point Rd $195,000.

Gilbert Leonardo and Lakeview Loan Servicing Ronald Oliveira

10 Puckerbrush Way $830,000.

Mark and Kristen P. Chomiak to Bernard H. and Dominque Maury

MATTAPOISETT

50 North St $635,000.

Leah Durocher and James Wilhelmsen to Coleen B. Thomsen

MIDDLEBORO

49 Anderson Ave $275,000.

Raymond W. Tubman to Calodesu LLC

26 Cinnamon Ridge Cir $610,000.

James W. Owen to Rober A. and Wendy A. Sylvia

164 Fuller St $485,000.

Michael and Therese Karales to 164 Fuller St Rt and Jacqueline Dovner

116 Tispaquin St $679,000.

Douglas D. and Sharon L. Seifert to Rose Bazile

37 Woodlawn St $550,000.

Kristen M. and Jonathan R. Marshall to Tyler J. Dehay and Laura V. Ceballos

NEW BEDFORD

173 Acushnet Ave $320,000.

Fortes Louise C Est and Jacqueline A. Rose to Jorge and Nelida Jesus

658 Ashley Blvd $360,000.

Ncneese-Lucas Irene J Est and Rebecca J. MckenJohn Honohan

1121 Churchill St $549,000.

David J. Grande and Cynthia A. Curry to Joseph W. and Emily S. Chambers

40 Donny Dr $450,000.

Matthew J. and Ryan T. Donovan to Alexis B. Morel and Ryan Pereira

28 Frederick St $525,000.

Michelle Furttado to Valery Depina and Ousmane Sembene

818 Hathaway Rd $485,000.

818 Hathaway Rd Rt and Janet Dufresne to Danielle Soares

159 Hillman St $376,000.

Freedom Rg LLC to Russells Mills Hldg LLC

468 Hillman St $365,000.

William and Kayla I. Rosado to Tod Gilderrsleeve

165 Jenney St $351,000.

Anthony Hernandez to David Jombo

1141 Joyce St $445,000.

Ricardo Re Solutions Inc to Stephanie Martins and Eric Lombard

1022 Kenmore St $375,000.

Maurice P. and Claudette A. Vezina to Kalita Brownell and Zilda Custodio

16 Lafrance Ct $200,000.

William Cudlitz to John Afonso Prop LLC

50 Little Oak Rd $370,000.

James S. and Glenda R. George to Kaitlin Trahan and John M. Vassal

2088 Phillips Rd Unit 25 $70,000.

Richard M. Fryer to Emma R. Fryer

261 Pine Grove St $405,000.

Mark M. Mahoney and James S. Finefield to Christopher P. and Chantel W. Szwaja

75-77 Query St $260,000.

Alves Irt and George Alves to Southcoast Prop Buyers LL

358 Reed St $450,000.

Marc and Donna M. Oliveira to Brian and Rebecca C. Gaffney

32 Ricketson St $565,000.

Vital Robert J Est and Ryan J. Vital to Emauel Vieira and Melissa Benevides-Vieira

45 Rotch St $475,000.

Keri A. Heffernan to Nancy M. Godleski

52 Russell St $495,000.

Antonio R. Castro to Felipe R. Panjoj

29 Sowle St $450,000.

Sylvia Lt and Robert A. Sylvia to Keith Dacosta and Ashley C. Hobbs

562-564 Union St $510,000.

Bryan J. and Rosemarie L. Giusti to Carmelle Jean and Jacky Joseph

15 West St $402,000.

Laszlo Kakuk to Dustin Travis

60 Willow St $180,000.

David Coelho to Daniel Turpin

WAREHAM

5 11th Ave $365,000.

Kevin R. Francis to Andrea Downey

6 1st St $165,600.

Lisa C. Vandusen and Denise C. Hixon to Anne M. Haarmann

45 Camardo Dr $340,000.

Rosmary A. and Richard A. Proia to Leonard M Laporta RET and Leonarda M. Laporta

11 Chapel St $416,000.

Michael E. and Pamela J. Drew to Joel S. Holder and Holin E. Davison

4 Cranberry Grove Way Unit A $390,000.

Doyon Lt and Joan C. Doyon to Daniel J. and Kathleen A. Dugan

33 Datewood St $425,000.

J & T Perry Ft and James A. Perry to Sean Moroney and Christine Willander

16 Hiawatha Rd $217,000.

David W. Moore to Beatriz H. Arroyo

6 Jetty Ct Unit 6 $699,900.

Joseph G. Roy and Kathleen Taylor-Roy to Diane L. and Michael Pacheco

388 Marion Rd $1,050,000.

Nilde Cerundolo to Briarwood Bch Clb Motel L

40 Restful Ln $378,610.

William Mayer and Susan Sharples to John F. Cooney

9 Sippican Rd $400,000.

Diane Fraggos and Linda Hood to Edward and Paula Robitaille

7 Terry Ln W $280,000.

Paula M. Allen-Deegan to Hurley Homes LLC

WESTPORT

12 Crestview Dr Unit 12 $540,000.

M Alland & L M Omahony Lt and Mark E. Alland to Susan G. and Harry Eng

11 Emerson St $330,000.

Ruziee Vanda Est and Jonas Ruzas to Ashley Taber

480 Gifford Rd $537,000.

Jon B. and Donna J. Grace to Andrew J. Barth and Aimee R. Butterfield

190 Highland Ave $605,000.

Joseph P. and Louise A. Nicoletti to Yuri and Molly K. Lopes

5 Songbird Ln $967,000.

John F. and Janet R. Wright to David P. Valcovic and Patricia E. Cornell

