Weekly home sales: New Bedford tenement home with great private backyard sells for $551K

This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is an updated multi-family that sold for $551,000.

Situated on a quiet road at 17 Reynolds Street, this beautiful tenement home features three units. There are two spacious units with large eat-in kitchens, cozy living rooms, and three good-sized bedrooms. An additional unit is an updated two-bedroom apartment with newer fixtures.

The home has 3,218 square feet of living space, an amazing sunroom with vaulted ceilings, and a large basement with a half bathroom.

The property boasts a stunning secluded backyard with vibrant cherry blossom trees, rose bushes, and beautiful stonework. It was last sold in 2021 for $400,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

280 Hamlin St $360,000.

Andrea G. Ventura to Calvin and Georgia Snow-Cohn

BOURNE

30 Center Ave $625,000.

Hollis Rt and Stephen Webby to Tyler J. Bolton

15 Observatory Ln $425,000.

Melissa Parsons to Ark A. Perra

896 Sandwich Rd $680,000.

Oates Ft and Lynda W. Smith to Brian M. Durante and Karen M. Houghton

10 Sunny Ln $302,000.

South Cape RET and Brian Reyenger to Dennis Lee

46 Thom Ave $532,500.

Burt Lt and Robert G. Burt to Carolyn M. Mulvey

14 Tower Cir $410,000.

John F. and Laurie A. Cunningham to Michael P. and Susannah Doyle

604 Village Dr Unit 604 $295,000.

Kevin Dmytryck and Christine Pimenta to Caitlin M. Griffin and Zachary A. Chesky

39 Wilson Ave $125,000.

Cook Robert D Est and Deane G. Anderson to Robert J. Bowman

CARVER

9 Circuit Ave $550,000.

Richard and Suzanne R. Dionne to Matthew and Kristen Furlong

10 Cornish St $520,000.

Ramsey Ft and Diane B. Ramsey to Paula M. Clooney

14 Craig St $640,000.

Coyne FT and Siobhan P. Coyne to Charles Lawson and Christina Caraco

7 Ewell St $850,000.

Aaron J. and Ashleigh R. Ohearn to James and Adrienne Elliman

DARTMOUTH

27 Meadowood Dr $410,000.

Kevin M. Leahy to Alyson E. Lyons

18 Norwell St $405,000.

Janice M. Dunnet to Gian M. Souza and Wayne J. Goulart

17 Seminole Rd $400,000.

Ronald G. Ruiz to Jason A. and Destiny L. Ruiz

337 Slocum Rd $611,000.

Christopher W. Woodard to Craig and Alicia Cote

FAIRHAVEN

10 Beachwood St $375,000.

Lillian Garbaciak to Kadie and Kyle P. Hodnett

38 Hedge St $495,000.

Daniel R. Benton to Andrea G. Ventura and Matthew J. Bird

350 Sconticut Neck Rd $501,500.

Richard A. and Christine P. Stewart to Eric and Vanecita Grammer

FALL RIVER

156 Barnes St $210,488.

Rego Maria E Est and Nina S. Willever to Mercor LLC

106 David St $585,000.

Leonildo Sousa to Ashley Correia and Angelina Amaral

479 Durfee St Unit 10 $195,000.

Richard P Schefer RET and Catherine L. Nellis toRobert E. Beck

49 Earle St Unit B $265,000.

Eugenio S. and Lucia Rebelo to Laura R. Barbosa

153 Field St $382,500.

James A. Cavanaugh to Jordan J. Moniz

81 Forest St $560,000.

T&a Realty TInc to Fm Investment LLC

5455 N Main St Unit 8F $215,000.

Brittany Andrade to Lisa M. Gulino

371 Newhall St $477,500.

John J. and Louise B. Dacey to Jesse L. Rivera

517 Palmer St $410,000.

517 Palmer St LLC to Howard Sinclair & Son Ele

1251 President Ave $350,000.

Leslie Newton and Tracey Thomas to John J. and Louie B. Dacey

15 Progress St $393,000.

Cheung W. and Po C. Tso to Wanderson F. Medina

739 Rock St $678,000.

Matthew B. and Wendy A. Chaves to Anne M. Robinson

170 Rockland St $450,000.

Eddie J. Sanchez to Akeen Walcott and Ahmad Tyler

439 Smith St $425,000.

Tiago and Grace Pacheco to Brittany Andrade

51 Swindells St $225,000.

Timothy Temple to Rebecca L. Collins

452 Tecumseh St $340,000.

452 Tecumseh St LLC to Rubens Derisse and Marie F. Lafleur

1170 Wilson Rd Unit 36 $331,000.

Davi R. Raymond to Stephen S. Ferreira

85 Wingold St $379,900.

Brenda L. Mccarthy to Mohamad Eleskandarani and Engy Abderlahman

420 Woodman St $200,000.

Michael K. George to Kane Rt and Peter A. Saulino

FREETOWN

2 Doctor Braley Rd $522,500.

Harrie E. and Sarah N. Ashley to Cody B. and Sarah Demedeiros

41 Point Of Pines Rd $1,100,000.

Curran Ft and Thomas E. Curran to 586 Manley St LLC

6 Winfield St $625,000.

Keith R. and Marie P. Nickerson to Jonathan Saizonou and Zuri W. Nicholas

LAKEVILLE

122 Precinct St $495,000.

Southcoast Redevllc to Matthew and Ashley Ferreira

MATTAPOISETT

16 Winnatuxett Beach Rd $955,000.

Anne K Shepley Lt and Jennifer F. Shepley to Cynthia C Smith RET and Cynthia C. Smith

MIDDLEBORO

96 N Grove St $642,500.

Christopher A Coelho T and Jillian A. Johnson to Amanda S. and John Clifford

NEW BEDFORD

160 Belleville Ave $300,000.

Adrian Dejesus to Benigna M. Chico and Jose A. Morales

544 Cottage St $335,000.

George P Avila T and Attorney S. Seguin to Robert Clermont

596 Cottage St $550,000.

Solange Nascimento to Matthew Damore

15 George St $325,000.

Relentless Re Group LLC to V&ll Investment LLC

968 Geraldine St Unit 2C $330,000.

Wayne J. Goulart to Michael A. Beaver

31 Hicks St $205,000.

Deal Team Six LLC to Buzzards Bay Renovations

44 Hussey St $400,000.

Alpoim Barriga to Cynthia A. Roy

110 Jenkins St $540,000.

Yaxeny M. Padilla to Sofia L. and Manuel S. Spinola

148 Myrtle St Unit 1 $222,000.

Spartan Ventures LLC to Richard and Jammie Mcelroy

2094 Phillips Rd Unit 32 $100,000.

Ryan and James D. Demedeiros to Middleeboro Ark LLC

17 Reynolds St $551,000.

Kary Cummings to Thomas P. Saxonis

164 Sawyer St $420,000.

Maria R. Calvao and Antonio S. Dasilva to Furtado Family LLC

54 Shawmut Ave $340,000.

Pintos Homes LLC to Veronica Pancto and Kutiria Negron

54 Tremont St $443,000.

Sophia A. and Alexander Santos to Darryl J. Lopes and Mya R. Medeiros

31 Valerie St $470,000.

Michelle Machado-Walsh to Keylin Coreas and Nathan Dasilva

40 Valerie St $300,200.

Cascade Funding Mtg T and Wilmington Saving Michael King

ROCHESTER

33 Rounseville Rd $555,000.

Zablowsky Ft and Timothy C. Zablowsky to Jason Los and Casey Farrands

WAREHAM

67 Algonquin St $464,500.

Carol Ross T and Carol Ross to Lamont K. Davis

188 Barker Rd $487,000.

Craig R. Edsall to Kyle F. Kennedy and Emily Trumbley

2697 Cranberry Hwy Unit 4 $320,000.

Tracey R. Ricardo to Judith L Silverstein RET and Judith L. Silverstein

2697 Cranberry Hwy Unit 15 $325,000.

Nancy L. Tremblay to Tanya Sullivan

200 Great Neck Rd $290,000.

Alain E. Savary and Norine A. Amaral to Tyler Griffin

88 Hathaway St $210,000.

Robert F. Hawkins to Bay Flow LLC

11 Madison St $478,000.

Hanks Ft and Ruth A. Hanks to Two Daniel Terrace Rt and Gregory N. Belcher

930 Main St $650,000.

Ernest E. and Dawn I. Alden to Nathan Lebrun

69 Maple Springs Rd $350,000.

Norman O. and Jeanne M. Brodeur to Jorge and Jennifer Silva

2 Mayflower Ave $460,000.

Debra E. Paiva to Kayla M. Orlando and Joseph M. Lopes

50 Oak St $575,000.

Justin and Shawn Hughes to Robert D. and Sandra Harvey

41 Pine Lake Dr $415,000.

Stanhewicz G T Est and Carolyn M. Solomon to Joseph A Neves 2022 T and Joseph A. Neves

7 Puritan Ave $487,000.

Craig R. Edsall to Kyle F. Kennedy and Emily Trumbley

1 Roosevelt St $490,000.

Charles and Karen Mchugh to Dereck L. Maher and Nicole Terry

26 Starboard Dr Unit 4 $604,900.

Windward Pines Ii LLC to Edward Jdestefano Jr Nt and Edward J. Destafano

WESTPORT

6 Lakeshore Rd $420,000.

Matthew and Kathy Medeiros to Badiana Badio

203 Mouse Mill Rd $680,000.

Elaine A. Farias to William A. and Paula A. Wright

676 Sodom Rd $583,000.

Springwell Properties LLC to Lance N. and Joyce A. Fiondella

256 Tickle Rd $335,000.

Lisa M. Ellis and Paula M. Cambra to Joseph G. Vasconcellos

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in New Bedford sells for $551,000