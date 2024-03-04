Weekly home sales: After a century of being owned by one family Berkley home sells for $490K

This week’s top-selling home in Berkley is a rare two-family home that sold for $490,000.

Situated in a quiet neighborhood, 8 Grove St. is changing hands after being owned by the same family for almost a century.

Built in 1900, this home shows showcases charming craftsmanship, beautiful hardwood floors, and great built-ins.

The 2,014 square-foot home offers side-by-side units each with its own inviting front porch and laundry room. Both units have an eat-in kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, and one bathroom.

With an acre of land, the property boasts a private yard, a detached office, and a detached two-car garage with a workshop.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

8 Grove St, $490,000

Aggi Rt Perry, Andrea A to Jablonski, Nicholas A Jablonski, Larissa N

Dighton

1070 Smith St, $417,700

Mccrohan, Alexis D to Mourao, John Mourao, Nina A

Raynham

111 Elizabeth Dr, $547,000

Baker, Gina M to Augustin, Michelene Tanis, Phito

383 South St W, $680,000

Faidell, Kathleen to Wild Dahlia 383 T Havenga, Shawna

Taunton

110 Dean St, $350,000

Moss Home Solutions LLC to Baker, Denise

136 Duffy Dr, $416,000

Mandeville, Robert W to Boutiette, Aaron J Perini, Dianne L

46 Dublin Dr, $379,000

Stanley Ft Stanley, Richard W to Charmant, Elizabeth

40 Windsor Ct, $475,000

Rutherford, Mark A Rutherford, Jennifer L to Durant Jr, Francis M Durant, Leigh

450 Somerset Ave, $215,000

Sousa, Jose M Nichols, Sandy to Fossouo, Vanessa

24 Union St, $690,000

Reed, Brian to Fuentes, Carlos H Larios, Concepcion

1816 Bay St, $512,000

Ellis, Rebecca to Leconte-Mathieu, Guerda

55 Hamlen St, $469,000

Hamlen 2020 LLC to Neves, Anilton C Neves, Terri

82 Arlington St, $615,000

Boreri Marjorie J Est Raposo, Alicia C to Perez, Yorelis Jones, Antwunn

215 High St, $449,000

Canaan Homes LLC to Pierre, Marie C

10 Lanes Ave, $585,000

Dasilveira, Quintiliano M Dasilveira, Qumuno M to Rocha, Nilson D Depina, Carmen J

16 Greylock Ave, $300,000

Crossman Eleanor A Est Goldrick, Loretta A to Rosa, Oscar

37 Kilmer Ave, $500,000

D&s Equity Builders LLC to Thermitus, Rachael

81 Cotley St, $540,000

Mccaffrey Ft Mccaffrey, William M to Tuttle, David A

