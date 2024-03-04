Weekly home sales: After a century of being owned by one family Berkley home sells for $490K
This week’s top-selling home in Berkley is a rare two-family home that sold for $490,000.
Situated in a quiet neighborhood, 8 Grove St. is changing hands after being owned by the same family for almost a century.
Built in 1900, this home shows showcases charming craftsmanship, beautiful hardwood floors, and great built-ins.
The 2,014 square-foot home offers side-by-side units each with its own inviting front porch and laundry room. Both units have an eat-in kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, and one bathroom.
With an acre of land, the property boasts a private yard, a detached office, and a detached two-car garage with a workshop.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Berkley
8 Grove St, $490,000
Aggi Rt Perry, Andrea A to Jablonski, Nicholas A Jablonski, Larissa N
Dighton
1070 Smith St, $417,700
Mccrohan, Alexis D to Mourao, John Mourao, Nina A
Raynham
111 Elizabeth Dr, $547,000
Baker, Gina M to Augustin, Michelene Tanis, Phito
383 South St W, $680,000
Faidell, Kathleen to Wild Dahlia 383 T Havenga, Shawna
Taunton
110 Dean St, $350,000
Moss Home Solutions LLC to Baker, Denise
136 Duffy Dr, $416,000
Mandeville, Robert W to Boutiette, Aaron J Perini, Dianne L
46 Dublin Dr, $379,000
Stanley Ft Stanley, Richard W to Charmant, Elizabeth
40 Windsor Ct, $475,000
Rutherford, Mark A Rutherford, Jennifer L to Durant Jr, Francis M Durant, Leigh
450 Somerset Ave, $215,000
Sousa, Jose M Nichols, Sandy to Fossouo, Vanessa
24 Union St, $690,000
Reed, Brian to Fuentes, Carlos H Larios, Concepcion
1816 Bay St, $512,000
Ellis, Rebecca to Leconte-Mathieu, Guerda
55 Hamlen St, $469,000
Hamlen 2020 LLC to Neves, Anilton C Neves, Terri
82 Arlington St, $615,000
Boreri Marjorie J Est Raposo, Alicia C to Perez, Yorelis Jones, Antwunn
215 High St, $449,000
Canaan Homes LLC to Pierre, Marie C
10 Lanes Ave, $585,000
Dasilveira, Quintiliano M Dasilveira, Qumuno M to Rocha, Nilson D Depina, Carmen J
16 Greylock Ave, $300,000
Crossman Eleanor A Est Goldrick, Loretta A to Rosa, Oscar
37 Kilmer Ave, $500,000
D&s Equity Builders LLC to Thermitus, Rachael
81 Cotley St, $540,000
Mccaffrey Ft Mccaffrey, William M to Tuttle, David A
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
