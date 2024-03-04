Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,141.25
    -4.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,081.00
    -61.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,339.50
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,087.40
    +9.20 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.88
    -0.09 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    2,093.80
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.52
    +0.41 (+3.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2676
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2510
    +0.1870 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    65,437.40
    +3,663.63 (+5.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,667.28
    -15.22 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,109.23
    +198.41 (+0.50%)
     

Weekly home sales: After a century of being owned by one family Berkley home sells for $490K

Faith Harrington, The Standard-Times
·2 min read

This week’s top-selling home in Berkley is a rare two-family home that sold for $490,000.

Situated in a quiet neighborhood, 8 Grove St. is changing hands after being owned by the same family for almost a century.

Built in 1900, this home shows showcases charming craftsmanship, beautiful hardwood floors, and great built-ins.

The 2,014 square-foot home offers side-by-side units each with its own inviting front porch and laundry room. Both units have an eat-in kitchen, three spacious bedrooms, and one bathroom.

With an acre of land, the property boasts a private yard, a detached office, and a detached two-car garage with a workshop.

Top selling home in Berkley this week.
Top selling home in Berkley this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

8 Grove St, $490,000

Aggi Rt Perry, Andrea A to Jablonski, Nicholas A Jablonski, Larissa N   

Dighton

1070 Smith St, $417,700

Mccrohan, Alexis D to Mourao, John Mourao, Nina A   

Raynham

111 Elizabeth Dr, $547,000

Baker, Gina M to Augustin, Michelene Tanis, Phito   

383 South St W, $680,000

Faidell, Kathleen to Wild Dahlia 383 T Havenga, Shawna   

Taunton

110 Dean St, $350,000

Moss Home Solutions LLC to Baker, Denise

136 Duffy Dr, $416,000

Mandeville, Robert W to Boutiette, Aaron J Perini, Dianne L   

46 Dublin Dr, $379,000

Stanley Ft Stanley, Richard W to Charmant, Elizabeth

40 Windsor Ct, $475,000

Rutherford, Mark A Rutherford, Jennifer L to Durant Jr, Francis M Durant, Leigh   

450 Somerset Ave, $215,000

Sousa, Jose M Nichols, Sandy to Fossouo, Vanessa

24 Union St, $690,000

Reed, Brian to Fuentes, Carlos H Larios, Concepcion   

1816 Bay St, $512,000

Ellis, Rebecca to Leconte-Mathieu, Guerda

55 Hamlen St, $469,000

Hamlen 2020 LLC to Neves, Anilton C Neves, Terri   

82 Arlington St, $615,000

Boreri Marjorie J Est Raposo, Alicia C to Perez, Yorelis Jones, Antwunn   

215 High St, $449,000

Canaan Homes LLC to Pierre, Marie C

10 Lanes Ave, $585,000

Dasilveira, Quintiliano M Dasilveira, Qumuno M to Rocha, Nilson D Depina, Carmen J   

16 Greylock Ave, $300,000

Crossman Eleanor A Est Goldrick, Loretta A to Rosa, Oscar

37 Kilmer Ave, $500,000

D&s Equity Builders LLC to Thermitus, Rachael

81 Cotley St, $540,000

Mccaffrey Ft Mccaffrey, William M to Tuttle, David A

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Berkley sells for $490,000.

Advertisement