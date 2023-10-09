Weekly home sales: Charming antique home in Westport sells for over $1M

This week’s top-selling home in Westport is an antique home that sold for $1,025,000.

Nestled in the heart of Westport Point, 1904 Main Road brings you back in time with its old-world charm and elegance.

The home was built in 1845 and has custom wooden accents, built-ins, and dark wood floors throughout along with three intricate fireplaces.

With 2,015 square feet of living space, the home boasts four sun-drenched bedrooms, a recently updated kitchen, and multiple cozy sitting areas.

Located on a .35 acre lot it has both a covered and noncovered porch, original stone walls, and beach frontage. It was last sold in 2017 for $540,000.

Top selling house in Westport.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

14 Laura Keene Ave $350,000.

Lynn Whitney to Eric A. Camara

BOURNE

16 Florence St $525,000.

Jonathan and Megan Smith to Timothy J. Obrien and Amanda A. Gould

10 Luigi Ave $695,000.

Diane E. Mero to Michael J. and Yvonne D. Crehan

106-A Waterhouse Rd $480,000.

Valmore Crete to John Frawley

CARVER

74 Cranberry Rd $694,500.

Kimberly M. Annable to Meaghan Desmond

22 Jowett St $575,000.

Ross Santos to Grinaldo L. and Fernanda M. Defreitas

60 Plymouth St $730,000.

Sixty Plymouth Street Rt and Vance M. LoiselleRonald and Lee Hill

2 Shaw Rd Unit A $235,000.

Andrew J. Whalen to Mador Construction LLC

DARTMOUTH

41 Deerfield Ln $695,000.

M M Vaillancourt RET and Melissa M. VaillancouLindsey G. Perrault and Michael R. Rondeau

54 Kingston St $400,000.

Joan H. Rebello and Lori A. Bosworth to Debra A. Rioux and Jeffrey L. Provost

19 Meadow St $200,000.

Michael R. Rose to Susan R. Fracoeur

3 Mishawum Dr $450,000.

Vilmos and Ibolya Barko to Reid J. and Valeria L. Mello

FAIRHAVEN

29 Brae Rd $377,800.

Lois V. Barton to Brace Rd Acquiston LLC

34 Chestnut St $442,500.

Allen Cheryl A Est and Kirby Allen to Nancy L. Silva

45 Highland Ave $330,000.

Cynthia Viera 2017 RET and Robert S. Viera to Michael and Brian Stabell

100 Weeden Rd $455,000.

Nancy A. and Bardley H. Gebhardt to Mark L. and Marie-Armande Wilson

FALL RIVER

222 Albion St $80,000.

Marino A. Benevides to Marino Z. Benevides

382 America St $370,000.

Robert J. and Patricia A. Ollila to Donald Legault and Tammy L. Everett

133 Bigelow St $342,000.

Quintal Investments LLC to Shawna F. and Torey Almeida

73 Brow St $330,000.

Byron A. Abad to Duwal S. Benitez

27 Bullock St $250,000.

Maria L. Rego to Matthew and Bryanna R. Botvin

53 Fenner St $375,000.

Joann Barrett and Julie Kayata to Jade K. Stpierre and Jose R. Rodriguez

144 Grove St Unit 3 $185,000.

Naomi Melo to Miguel A. Sousa

248 Jefferson St $660,000.

Maro P. Loureiro to Gmr Properties Iii LLC

105 Johnson St $580,000.

Br105johnson LLC to Beatriz M. and Filipe M. Gomes

24 Leo St $405,000.

Handy and Rachelle Charles to Joseph Annacius

1535 Meridian St $615,000.

Raymond A. and A C. Mitchell to Shane T. and Tanisha T. Galus

22 Michael St Unit 22 $355,000.

Hugh M. and Daphney Williams to Huldah Pierre

3896 N Main St $545,000.

Home Innova LLC to Ana Cojocaru

4234 N Main St Unit 101 $375,000.

Richard A. Costa to Lucetta Pineault

70 Orswell St $114,000.

Warren Congregation Of Je to Natalia M. and Jarede A. Ferreira

152 Saint Mary St $600,000.

Ermelinda Rorato to Henseley and Maria Elysee

700 Shore Dr Unit 312 $325,000.

Judith A Ferretti RET and Judith A. Ferretti to Daniel J. Daniel

64 Shove St $375,000.

Jeffrey P Walkden RET and Jeffrey P. Walkden to Kenneth Robitaille and Michelle Moniz

783 Slade St Unit 103 $145,000.

Mark Coholan and Adtiana Campodonico to Csa Properies LLC

67 Willow St $326,000.

Greene Michael R Est and Stephen A. Greene to Michael R. Greene

FREETOWN

186 Braley Rd $95,800.

Alan L. and Donna M. Alves to Paulo E. and Danielle Goncalves

15 Chace Rd $525,000.

Cris Parker to Benjamin C. and Chelsea J. Dellarocco

51 Mason Rd $520,000.

Robert and Eleln L. Correia to Christopher R. Serra

223-A Middleboro Rd $125,000.

Corey J. and Craig J. Cabral to Craig J. and Diane R. Cabral

LAKEVILLE

39 Hill St $650,000.

Eric and Vanecita Grammer to Devin D. Hunter and Destiny M. Fritz

7 Hollis Ave $440,000.

Nynelyon Inc to Gary A. and Sue L. Smith

5 Johnson Dr $875,000.

Robert G. and Diane A. Lankowski to Gabrielle M. Costa and Scott W. Gould

2 Ledge St $175,000.

Jane T. Berdine to G & G Development LLC

MATTAPOISETT

29 Water St $844,000.

Nicholas J. Piva to Jay M. and Didipathak Theva

MIDDLEBORO

179 Chestnut St $312,500.

Mark Moran to Lindsey R. Moran and Paul Davis

13 Lane St $250,000.

John R. Barnicoat to Amy Vickerty and Darrin Stoddard

194 Wareham St $595,000.

Kim L. Willingham to Jeffrey R. Boyle

NEW BEDFORD

3982 Acushnet Ave $445,000.

Rivers Edge Prop LLC to Diego O. Chitic and Antonia Q. Venture

162 Ash St $274,000.

Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb7 and Wilmington SavinAndre Maldonado

128 Clifford St $327,000.

Appleton Grove LLC to Aurora M. Mendes and Soraya M. Pina

1065 County St $500,000.

Kerry P. De Miranda to Alessandro B. De Pina

304 Cummington St $462,500.

Carol Rheaume and Jane F. Reilly to Timothy and Karen J. Landerville

165 David St $281,250.

Doris Rodrguez and Bk Of Ny Mellon T to Resi Asset Mtg Products I and Bk Of Ny Mellon T Com Tr

834 Hathaway Rd $485,000.

834 Hathaway Rd Rt and Janet Dufresne to Richard Stein and Kasey Stokesbury

54 Hazard St $305,000.

William Cudlitz to Zakery Dayson

170 Highland St $300,512.

James M. Cooke and Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Nationstar Mortgage LLC

24 Margin St $410,000.

Fallon C. Holloway-Lewis to Jennifer Praticante and Andrew Sylvia

48 Milford St $235,000.

Bethany A. Newman to Ian Yates

226 Mill St $350,000.

Willam and Christina Rivera to Esaie Saby and Landie Felix

787 New Plainville Rd $290,000.

Debra A. Rioux and Robin A. Pelletier to Amanda L. Anderson

1290 Rockdale Ave $510,000.

Peggy W. Fellouris to May Institute Inc

217 Rounds St $450,000.

Morgan Holdings LLC to William and Christina Rivera

240-242 Rounds St $570,000.

Mary D Dacosta RET and Russell G. Whynacht to Maple Rounds LLC

1056 Victoria St Unit C21 $387,500.

Mona Provencher to Peter C. Papagni and Miriam E. Morse

ROCHESTER

104 Marion Rd $425,000.

Lynne Rushton-Hardy to Kimberley M. Annable

WAREHAM

26 Blissful Ln $267,300.

Robert C. Keith to Constitution Prop LLC

2512 Cranberry Hwy $1,000,000.

Gabriel Ft and Christopher P. Gabriel to Taunton Fed Cu

18 Cromesett Rd $390,000.

Antell Ft and Timothy J. Antell to Vladimir Smirnov

142 Glen Charlie Rd $410,000.

Constitution Prop LLC to Mary A. and Michael J. Fischer

22 Hideaway Ln $264,993.

Karen D. Sanders and Us Bank TNa Tr to Vrmtg Asset T and United States Bk T N A Tr

261 Marion Rd $353,000.

Samantha E. and Brandon Morais to Matthew Gurley

80 Pinehurst Dr $765,000.

Robert James Peavey Sr Lt and Kerry A. Harlor toJeff and Renee Hunt

6 River Ter $620,000.

George B. and Kareen D. Shaw to Kevin V. Jonak

8 Shore Ave $374,000.

Mary M. Cuthbert to Oriano Alfano

98 Squaws Path $389,900.

Peter G. and Anne M. Brogan to Michael H. and Theresa M. Cormier

13 Starboard Dr Unit 45 $604,900.

Windward Pines Ii LLC to J&c Sumrners Reaty T and John H. Summers

WESTPORT

4 Bergeron Ln $780,000.

St Anton Houses Inc to Mark M. Younan

422 Briggs Rd $455,000.

Roger S. and Debra Belanger to Brandon J. Texeira and Brittney Teixeria

1878 Drift Rd Unit H $450,000.

Sibbald Ft and Douglas M. Sibbald to Timothy R. and Elizabeth Darcy

12 John Reed Rd $380,000.

Bernard A G Taradash T and Bernard A. TaradashPatricia A. and Glenn A. Ellis

1904 Main Rd $1,025,000.

Anne S. Hyoltermann to R L & Cherie B Duncan RET and Richard L. Duncan

116 Old County Rd $915,000.

Martin W. Mcgough and Anna M. Cole to Joseph W. and Nicole J. Culotta

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Westport sold for $1,025,000.