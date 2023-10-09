Weekly home sales: Charming antique home in Westport sells for over $1M
This week’s top-selling home in Westport is an antique home that sold for $1,025,000.
Nestled in the heart of Westport Point, 1904 Main Road brings you back in time with its old-world charm and elegance.
The home was built in 1845 and has custom wooden accents, built-ins, and dark wood floors throughout along with three intricate fireplaces.
With 2,015 square feet of living space, the home boasts four sun-drenched bedrooms, a recently updated kitchen, and multiple cozy sitting areas.
Located on a .35 acre lot it has both a covered and noncovered porch, original stone walls, and beach frontage. It was last sold in 2017 for $540,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
14 Laura Keene Ave $350,000.
Lynn Whitney to Eric A. Camara
BOURNE
16 Florence St $525,000.
Jonathan and Megan Smith to Timothy J. Obrien and Amanda A. Gould
10 Luigi Ave $695,000.
Diane E. Mero to Michael J. and Yvonne D. Crehan
106-A Waterhouse Rd $480,000.
Valmore Crete to John Frawley
CARVER
74 Cranberry Rd $694,500.
Kimberly M. Annable to Meaghan Desmond
22 Jowett St $575,000.
Ross Santos to Grinaldo L. and Fernanda M. Defreitas
60 Plymouth St $730,000.
Sixty Plymouth Street Rt and Vance M. LoiselleRonald and Lee Hill
2 Shaw Rd Unit A $235,000.
Andrew J. Whalen to Mador Construction LLC
DARTMOUTH
41 Deerfield Ln $695,000.
M M Vaillancourt RET and Melissa M. VaillancouLindsey G. Perrault and Michael R. Rondeau
54 Kingston St $400,000.
Joan H. Rebello and Lori A. Bosworth to Debra A. Rioux and Jeffrey L. Provost
19 Meadow St $200,000.
Michael R. Rose to Susan R. Fracoeur
3 Mishawum Dr $450,000.
Vilmos and Ibolya Barko to Reid J. and Valeria L. Mello
FAIRHAVEN
29 Brae Rd $377,800.
Lois V. Barton to Brace Rd Acquiston LLC
34 Chestnut St $442,500.
Allen Cheryl A Est and Kirby Allen to Nancy L. Silva
45 Highland Ave $330,000.
Cynthia Viera 2017 RET and Robert S. Viera to Michael and Brian Stabell
100 Weeden Rd $455,000.
Nancy A. and Bardley H. Gebhardt to Mark L. and Marie-Armande Wilson
FALL RIVER
222 Albion St $80,000.
Marino A. Benevides to Marino Z. Benevides
382 America St $370,000.
Robert J. and Patricia A. Ollila to Donald Legault and Tammy L. Everett
133 Bigelow St $342,000.
Quintal Investments LLC to Shawna F. and Torey Almeida
73 Brow St $330,000.
Byron A. Abad to Duwal S. Benitez
27 Bullock St $250,000.
Maria L. Rego to Matthew and Bryanna R. Botvin
53 Fenner St $375,000.
Joann Barrett and Julie Kayata to Jade K. Stpierre and Jose R. Rodriguez
144 Grove St Unit 3 $185,000.
Naomi Melo to Miguel A. Sousa
248 Jefferson St $660,000.
Maro P. Loureiro to Gmr Properties Iii LLC
105 Johnson St $580,000.
Br105johnson LLC to Beatriz M. and Filipe M. Gomes
24 Leo St $405,000.
Handy and Rachelle Charles to Joseph Annacius
1535 Meridian St $615,000.
Raymond A. and A C. Mitchell to Shane T. and Tanisha T. Galus
22 Michael St Unit 22 $355,000.
Hugh M. and Daphney Williams to Huldah Pierre
3896 N Main St $545,000.
Home Innova LLC to Ana Cojocaru
4234 N Main St Unit 101 $375,000.
Richard A. Costa to Lucetta Pineault
70 Orswell St $114,000.
Warren Congregation Of Je to Natalia M. and Jarede A. Ferreira
152 Saint Mary St $600,000.
Ermelinda Rorato to Henseley and Maria Elysee
700 Shore Dr Unit 312 $325,000.
Judith A Ferretti RET and Judith A. Ferretti to Daniel J. Daniel
64 Shove St $375,000.
Jeffrey P Walkden RET and Jeffrey P. Walkden to Kenneth Robitaille and Michelle Moniz
783 Slade St Unit 103 $145,000.
Mark Coholan and Adtiana Campodonico to Csa Properies LLC
67 Willow St $326,000.
Greene Michael R Est and Stephen A. Greene to Michael R. Greene
FREETOWN
186 Braley Rd $95,800.
Alan L. and Donna M. Alves to Paulo E. and Danielle Goncalves
15 Chace Rd $525,000.
Cris Parker to Benjamin C. and Chelsea J. Dellarocco
51 Mason Rd $520,000.
Robert and Eleln L. Correia to Christopher R. Serra
223-A Middleboro Rd $125,000.
Corey J. and Craig J. Cabral to Craig J. and Diane R. Cabral
LAKEVILLE
39 Hill St $650,000.
Eric and Vanecita Grammer to Devin D. Hunter and Destiny M. Fritz
7 Hollis Ave $440,000.
Nynelyon Inc to Gary A. and Sue L. Smith
5 Johnson Dr $875,000.
Robert G. and Diane A. Lankowski to Gabrielle M. Costa and Scott W. Gould
2 Ledge St $175,000.
Jane T. Berdine to G & G Development LLC
MATTAPOISETT
29 Water St $844,000.
Nicholas J. Piva to Jay M. and Didipathak Theva
MIDDLEBORO
179 Chestnut St $312,500.
Mark Moran to Lindsey R. Moran and Paul Davis
13 Lane St $250,000.
John R. Barnicoat to Amy Vickerty and Darrin Stoddard
194 Wareham St $595,000.
Kim L. Willingham to Jeffrey R. Boyle
NEW BEDFORD
3982 Acushnet Ave $445,000.
Rivers Edge Prop LLC to Diego O. Chitic and Antonia Q. Venture
162 Ash St $274,000.
Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb7 and Wilmington SavinAndre Maldonado
128 Clifford St $327,000.
Appleton Grove LLC to Aurora M. Mendes and Soraya M. Pina
1065 County St $500,000.
Kerry P. De Miranda to Alessandro B. De Pina
304 Cummington St $462,500.
Carol Rheaume and Jane F. Reilly to Timothy and Karen J. Landerville
165 David St $281,250.
Doris Rodrguez and Bk Of Ny Mellon T to Resi Asset Mtg Products I and Bk Of Ny Mellon T Com Tr
834 Hathaway Rd $485,000.
834 Hathaway Rd Rt and Janet Dufresne to Richard Stein and Kasey Stokesbury
54 Hazard St $305,000.
William Cudlitz to Zakery Dayson
170 Highland St $300,512.
James M. Cooke and Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Nationstar Mortgage LLC
24 Margin St $410,000.
Fallon C. Holloway-Lewis to Jennifer Praticante and Andrew Sylvia
48 Milford St $235,000.
Bethany A. Newman to Ian Yates
226 Mill St $350,000.
Willam and Christina Rivera to Esaie Saby and Landie Felix
787 New Plainville Rd $290,000.
Debra A. Rioux and Robin A. Pelletier to Amanda L. Anderson
1290 Rockdale Ave $510,000.
Peggy W. Fellouris to May Institute Inc
217 Rounds St $450,000.
Morgan Holdings LLC to William and Christina Rivera
240-242 Rounds St $570,000.
Mary D Dacosta RET and Russell G. Whynacht to Maple Rounds LLC
1056 Victoria St Unit C21 $387,500.
Mona Provencher to Peter C. Papagni and Miriam E. Morse
ROCHESTER
104 Marion Rd $425,000.
Lynne Rushton-Hardy to Kimberley M. Annable
WAREHAM
26 Blissful Ln $267,300.
Robert C. Keith to Constitution Prop LLC
2512 Cranberry Hwy $1,000,000.
Gabriel Ft and Christopher P. Gabriel to Taunton Fed Cu
18 Cromesett Rd $390,000.
Antell Ft and Timothy J. Antell to Vladimir Smirnov
142 Glen Charlie Rd $410,000.
Constitution Prop LLC to Mary A. and Michael J. Fischer
22 Hideaway Ln $264,993.
Karen D. Sanders and Us Bank TNa Tr to Vrmtg Asset T and United States Bk T N A Tr
261 Marion Rd $353,000.
Samantha E. and Brandon Morais to Matthew Gurley
80 Pinehurst Dr $765,000.
Robert James Peavey Sr Lt and Kerry A. Harlor toJeff and Renee Hunt
6 River Ter $620,000.
George B. and Kareen D. Shaw to Kevin V. Jonak
8 Shore Ave $374,000.
Mary M. Cuthbert to Oriano Alfano
98 Squaws Path $389,900.
Peter G. and Anne M. Brogan to Michael H. and Theresa M. Cormier
13 Starboard Dr Unit 45 $604,900.
Windward Pines Ii LLC to J&c Sumrners Reaty T and John H. Summers
WESTPORT
4 Bergeron Ln $780,000.
St Anton Houses Inc to Mark M. Younan
422 Briggs Rd $455,000.
Roger S. and Debra Belanger to Brandon J. Texeira and Brittney Teixeria
1878 Drift Rd Unit H $450,000.
Sibbald Ft and Douglas M. Sibbald to Timothy R. and Elizabeth Darcy
12 John Reed Rd $380,000.
Bernard A G Taradash T and Bernard A. TaradashPatricia A. and Glenn A. Ellis
1904 Main Rd $1,025,000.
Anne S. Hyoltermann to R L & Cherie B Duncan RET and Richard L. Duncan
116 Old County Rd $915,000.
Martin W. Mcgough and Anna M. Cole to Joseph W. and Nicole J. Culotta
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
