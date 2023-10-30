Weekly home sales: Charming investment property in Taunton sells for over $700K
This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is a well-cared-for multi-family that sold for $720,000.
Built in 1890, 67 Wales St. is the perfect investment property or owner-occupied dwelling. The 2,928 square foot home has three units, with a renovated owner’s unit complete with an updated kitchen and a beautifully newly tiled bathroom.
The charming home has a cute farmer’s porch, sun-filled rooms, built-ins, and pristine hardwood floors. Situated on a 9,583-square-foot lot, the property boasts a nice-sized yard, a car garage, and a concrete patio. It was last sold in 2017 for $310,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Raynham
106 Tearall Rd, $835,000
Bassett Ft Bassett, Gardner G to Graca, Jason E
Taunton
3 Karena Dr, $245,000
Post, David M to Augustin, Delourdes
26 Andrew Ave, $431,000
Andrews, Deborah to Bruneau, Emmanuel Bruneau, Suzette
13 Oconnor St, $450,000
Deborah A Depina Lt Depina, Deborah A to Chaperon, Jean O Louis, Denies P
67 Wales St, $720,000
Mustafaj, Skender Mustafaj, Suzana to Coleman, David F Coleman, Sarah D
21 Russell St, $650,000
Botelho, Tyler to Fernandes, Elton Silva, Ana
2 Morton St, $628,000
2 Morton LLC to Kullas, Dean J
215 High St, $462,000
Canaan Homes LLC to Massenat, Farah D
215 Longmeadow Rd, $325,000
Thomas, Susan M to Schofield, Tyler Tenorio, Alyssa
701 Winthrop St, $485,000
Cahoon, Darryl Cahoon, Nancy to St martin, Joshua D Vachon, Nicole A
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Real estate transactions in Taunton in October