Weekly home sales: Charming investment property in Taunton sells for over $700K

This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is a well-cared-for multi-family that sold for $720,000.

Built in 1890, 67 Wales St. is the perfect investment property or owner-occupied dwelling. The 2,928 square foot home has three units, with a renovated owner’s unit complete with an updated kitchen and a beautifully newly tiled bathroom.

The charming home has a cute farmer’s porch, sun-filled rooms, built-ins, and pristine hardwood floors. Situated on a 9,583-square-foot lot, the property boasts a nice-sized yard, a car garage, and a concrete patio. It was last sold in 2017 for $310,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Raynham

106 Tearall Rd, $835,000

Bassett Ft Bassett, Gardner G to Graca, Jason E

Taunton

3 Karena Dr, $245,000

Post, David M to Augustin, Delourdes

26 Andrew Ave, $431,000

Andrews, Deborah to Bruneau, Emmanuel Bruneau, Suzette

13 Oconnor St, $450,000

Deborah A Depina Lt Depina, Deborah A to Chaperon, Jean O Louis, Denies P

67 Wales St, $720,000

Mustafaj, Skender Mustafaj, Suzana to Coleman, David F Coleman, Sarah D

21 Russell St, $650,000

Botelho, Tyler to Fernandes, Elton Silva, Ana

2 Morton St, $628,000

2 Morton LLC to Kullas, Dean J

215 High St, $462,000

Canaan Homes LLC to Massenat, Farah D

215 Longmeadow Rd, $325,000

Thomas, Susan M to Schofield, Tyler Tenorio, Alyssa

701 Winthrop St, $485,000

Cahoon, Darryl Cahoon, Nancy to St martin, Joshua D Vachon, Nicole A

