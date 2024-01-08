Weekly home sales: Charming three-family in Somerset Village sells for over $700K

This week’s top-selling home in Somerset is an appealing multi-family that sold for $750,000.

Built in historic Somerset Village in 1900, 190 Maple St. is the ultimate investment property conveniently located near the new T-station.

The three-family home features polished wood floors, handy built-ins, and multiple skylights. Meticulously renovated the units have been modernized while still keeping the overall charm of the 2,565-square-foot home.

With 0.56 acres of lush land, the property boasts stone walls, an entertaining pool house, a refreshing inground pool, and a ditched two-car garage. It was last sold in 2008 for $400,000

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

156 Cross Road, for $835,000

from John K. Delano to Cross Rd LLC.

84 Faunce Corner Mall Road #330, for $155,000

from Ega Realty LLC to Eric Paradis.

88 Faunce Corner Mall Road #260, for $140,000

from Green Hill Realty Corp to Alan Heinrich.

5 Mohawk Drive, for $435,000

from Triple M Realty Corp to Erin Rego.

750 Potomska Road, for $562,000

from Britnee J. Frenette to 750 Potomska Rd Rt.

255 Samuel Barnet Boulevard, for $2,300,000

from G Ec Durham Industries In to Ms&w Properties LLC.

Fall River

353 Archer Street, for $395,000

from Mary Ann Dillon T to Timothy R. Duarte.

1050 Bedford Street, for $600,000

from John J. Camara to 1050 Bedford St LLC.

333 Belmont Street, for $540,000

from Diane Case to Alex Pierre.

454 Brayton Avenue, for $610,000

from Gary C. Bigelow to Damascena C. Goncalves.

681 Brayton Avenue, for $245,000

from Antone D. Vargas to Joao F. Cardoso.

Bronson St (NS), for $75,000

from Joseph M. Pereira to 7 Prop Mgmt General Prtnr.

211 Columbia Street, for $910,000

from Alvaro V. Barreira to Ehr1 LLC.

589 Commerce Drive #589, for $7,155,382

from Spartan Bsms Holdings LLC to Nbpiv Commerce LLC.

599 Commerce Drive #599, for $7,155,382

from Spartan Bsms Holdings LLC to Nbpiv Commerce LLC.

353 County Street, for $465,000

from Juanito T. Fernandes to Aramis Reyes.

750 Davol Street #517, for $253,000

from Keith R. Allan to Antonio Almeida.

32 Dover Street, for $416,000

from Aamsh LLC to Kssm LLC.

469 Eldridge Street, for $490,000

from Amanda Santos to Bryan Besse.

Emmett Street, for $100,000

from Ganczarski Louis J Est to Michael J. Prevost.

25 Garfield Street, for $160,000

from Janice H. Read to Karen E. Poissant.

200 Griffin Street, for $275,000

from Sandyside Properties LLC to Worada U. Piva.

596 Harvard Street, for $425,000

from Normand E. Tetreault to Patricia C. Allen.

104 Hood Street, for $295,000

from Mary Archmbault to Hurley Homes LLC.

453 Hope Street, for $580,000

from Abel A. Ferreira to Joanna Burzynska.

896 Langley Street, for $420,000

from Lisa M. Carvalho to Malissa Holden.

486 Ludlow Street, for $391,017

from Christopher Lafontaine to Chad E. Silva.

175 Middle Street, for $510,000

from Anna J. Gluchaki to Raymond Louis.

51 Montgomery Street, for $405,000

from Margaret M. Ponte to Ryanne E. Cochrane.

23 Morgan Street, for $450,000

from 155 Lincoln St Realty LLC to Beyond Stellar Prop LLC.

5022 N Main Street, for $630,000

from Michelle G. Costa to Amanda M. Santos.

5239 N Main Street #13, for $325,000

from Karen L. Check to Rosemary Senra.

140 Pearce Street, for $450,000

from Fabio Paiva to Dna Investments LLC.

83 Prevost Street, for $265,000

from Viveiros Ursula D De Est to 83 Prevost St LLC.

720 S Main Street, for $265,000

from Blue Dimond Ent LLC to 720 S Main St LLC.

45 Slater Street, for $554,990

from Lsf9 Master Participation to Mohammad Z. Khan.

324 Stafford Road, for $325,000

from Erika M. Andrade to Raslyn Richardson.

828-830 Stafford Road, for $550,000

from Alexander C. Greene to Mishel Gonzalez.

22 Swan Street, for $155,000

from Lorraine A. Camara to K&mb Investments LLC.

50 Tecumseh Street, for $385,000

from Nexgeforum LLC to Legacy Prop Inv Group LLC.

631 Walnut Street, for $455,000

from Rui M. Pereira to Alfred Ozil.

786 Walnut Street, for $299,900

from Lana Remy to Quintal Investments LLC.

101 Winter Street, for $515,000

from Tmi Chw Portfolio LLC to Califonia & Winter LLC.

137 Winter Street, for $850,000

from Tmi Chw Portfolio LLC to Derek Dimuzio.

583 Wood Street, for $495,000

from Jeffrey P. Gosselin to Adam Silva.

635 Woodman Street, for $515,000

from Joseph P. Almeida to Jacques Mcguffie.

Freetown

1 Ducharme Drive, for $325,000

from Nomura Hm Equity Loan Inc to Southcoast Constract LLC.

51 Point Of Pines Road, for $565,000

from Donald R. Schenck to John B. Nelson.

New Bedford

195 Bedford Street, for $550,000

from Thomas J. Dacosta to Mark D. Duval.

480 Bolton Street, for $380,000

from William A. Viveiros to Josiah L. Cordero.

522 Bolton Street, for $400,000

from Fernanda M. Fumo to Shawn J. Fumo.

314 Chancery Street, for $191,000

from Rosemary Villegas to Ronald Oliveira.

127-129 Clara Street, for $573,000

from Correia FT to Daniel A. Raposo.

595-597 Coggeshall Street, for $641,000

from Fernando J. Ferreira to Russells Mills Hldg LLC.

1043 Cove Road, for $310,000

from Wilmer A. Caranza to Jessica M. Silva.

93 Deane Street, for $350,000

from Around Clock Services Inc to Four Generations Prop LLC.

1781 E Rodney French Boulevard, for $425,000

from Escalante Beatrice A Est to Gabrielly E. Dornelles.

75 James Street, for $360,000

from Florence K. Santos to Hurley Homes LLC.

5 Jean Street, for $511,000

from Jared A. Machado to Juan Tecum-Toj.

37 Maryland Street, for $306,000

from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb3 to Four Generations Prop LLC.

100 Parker Street, for $425,000

from Olimpia J. Goncalves to Ambrocio Aj.

208-210 Query Street, for $450,000

from Eric Rebelo to Shakeela Najjar.

263 Reed Street, for $279,900

from Kyle Brum to Natasha E. Trieb.

107 Robeson Street, for $450,000

from Thornton Capital LLC to Katia O. Almeida.

39 Smith Street, for $457,000

from Julio Dias to Darline Martin.

46 State Street, for $530,000

from Jessica S. Dossantos to Kyle Sequeira.

81 Summer Street, for $710,000

from Ti Partners LLC to Gus T Bees Properties LLC.

15 Tilton Street, for $375,000

from Emanuel Vieira to Richardo Irizarry.

70 Winterville Road, for $509,900

from Carina S. Antoni to James Pacheco.

Somerset

60 Barrows Street, for $340,000

from Luis M. Sepulveda to Michelle Allard-Costa.

53 Brushwood Drive, for $435,000

from Emma C. Pavao to Brittney F. Sousa.

2304 County Street, for $282,000

from Richard Durfee to Aaron Day.

190 Maple Street, for $750,000

from Lauren Soares to David Moniz.

123 Mount Vernon Avenue, for $475,000

from Willliam H. Anderson to Samantha Reaume.

291 Oneil Road, for $315,000

from Irene Ferreira to Vanessa Rosa.

Swansea

378 Ocean Grove Avenue, for $250,000

from John M. Rodrigues to God Place LLC.

21 Princeton Street, for $30,000

from Jennifer Kelley to Jennifer Kelley.

Tiverton

30 Blackbird Court, for $264,000

from Ferreira Patricia A Est to Robert E. Janiesch.

144 Colonial Avenue, for $525,000

from Gregory F. Darmody to Christopher Lafontaine.

1881 Crandall Road, for $400,000

from Richard A. Cote to Colton R. Craig.

61 Leger Lane, for $375,000

from Peggy L. Burns to Edward T. Brant.

40 Ridgeside Lane, for $443,000

from Ralph G. Doliber to Katrina B. Velle.

Westport

10 Adirondack Lane, for $520,000

from Morgan Santos to Steven P. Hebert.

2 Amory Petty Way, for $650,000

from Scott J. Boyd to David Joynt.

8 Jeffries Street, for $160,000

from Alphonso Petrasso to 8 Jeffries St Realtrust.

7 Lenox Avenue, for $460,000

from John J. Reade to Donald J. Silva.

26 Tickle Road, for $550,000

from Mcgarr Thomas J Est to Cara L. Grillo.

