Weekly home sales: Charming three-family in Somerset Village sells for over $700K
This week’s top-selling home in Somerset is an appealing multi-family that sold for $750,000.
Built in historic Somerset Village in 1900, 190 Maple St. is the ultimate investment property conveniently located near the new T-station.
The three-family home features polished wood floors, handy built-ins, and multiple skylights. Meticulously renovated the units have been modernized while still keeping the overall charm of the 2,565-square-foot home.
With 0.56 acres of lush land, the property boasts stone walls, an entertaining pool house, a refreshing inground pool, and a ditched two-car garage. It was last sold in 2008 for $400,000
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
156 Cross Road, for $835,000
from John K. Delano to Cross Rd LLC.
84 Faunce Corner Mall Road #330, for $155,000
from Ega Realty LLC to Eric Paradis.
88 Faunce Corner Mall Road #260, for $140,000
from Green Hill Realty Corp to Alan Heinrich.
5 Mohawk Drive, for $435,000
from Triple M Realty Corp to Erin Rego.
750 Potomska Road, for $562,000
from Britnee J. Frenette to 750 Potomska Rd Rt.
255 Samuel Barnet Boulevard, for $2,300,000
from G Ec Durham Industries In to Ms&w Properties LLC.
Fall River
353 Archer Street, for $395,000
from Mary Ann Dillon T to Timothy R. Duarte.
1050 Bedford Street, for $600,000
from John J. Camara to 1050 Bedford St LLC.
333 Belmont Street, for $540,000
from Diane Case to Alex Pierre.
454 Brayton Avenue, for $610,000
from Gary C. Bigelow to Damascena C. Goncalves.
681 Brayton Avenue, for $245,000
from Antone D. Vargas to Joao F. Cardoso.
Bronson St (NS), for $75,000
from Joseph M. Pereira to 7 Prop Mgmt General Prtnr.
211 Columbia Street, for $910,000
from Alvaro V. Barreira to Ehr1 LLC.
589 Commerce Drive #589, for $7,155,382
from Spartan Bsms Holdings LLC to Nbpiv Commerce LLC.
599 Commerce Drive #599, for $7,155,382
from Spartan Bsms Holdings LLC to Nbpiv Commerce LLC.
353 County Street, for $465,000
from Juanito T. Fernandes to Aramis Reyes.
750 Davol Street #517, for $253,000
from Keith R. Allan to Antonio Almeida.
32 Dover Street, for $416,000
from Aamsh LLC to Kssm LLC.
469 Eldridge Street, for $490,000
from Amanda Santos to Bryan Besse.
Emmett Street, for $100,000
from Ganczarski Louis J Est to Michael J. Prevost.
25 Garfield Street, for $160,000
from Janice H. Read to Karen E. Poissant.
200 Griffin Street, for $275,000
from Sandyside Properties LLC to Worada U. Piva.
596 Harvard Street, for $425,000
from Normand E. Tetreault to Patricia C. Allen.
104 Hood Street, for $295,000
from Mary Archmbault to Hurley Homes LLC.
453 Hope Street, for $580,000
from Abel A. Ferreira to Joanna Burzynska.
896 Langley Street, for $420,000
from Lisa M. Carvalho to Malissa Holden.
486 Ludlow Street, for $391,017
from Christopher Lafontaine to Chad E. Silva.
175 Middle Street, for $510,000
from Anna J. Gluchaki to Raymond Louis.
51 Montgomery Street, for $405,000
from Margaret M. Ponte to Ryanne E. Cochrane.
23 Morgan Street, for $450,000
from 155 Lincoln St Realty LLC to Beyond Stellar Prop LLC.
5022 N Main Street, for $630,000
from Michelle G. Costa to Amanda M. Santos.
5239 N Main Street #13, for $325,000
from Karen L. Check to Rosemary Senra.
140 Pearce Street, for $450,000
from Fabio Paiva to Dna Investments LLC.
83 Prevost Street, for $265,000
from Viveiros Ursula D De Est to 83 Prevost St LLC.
720 S Main Street, for $265,000
from Blue Dimond Ent LLC to 720 S Main St LLC.
45 Slater Street, for $554,990
from Lsf9 Master Participation to Mohammad Z. Khan.
324 Stafford Road, for $325,000
from Erika M. Andrade to Raslyn Richardson.
828-830 Stafford Road, for $550,000
from Alexander C. Greene to Mishel Gonzalez.
22 Swan Street, for $155,000
from Lorraine A. Camara to K&mb Investments LLC.
50 Tecumseh Street, for $385,000
from Nexgeforum LLC to Legacy Prop Inv Group LLC.
631 Walnut Street, for $455,000
from Rui M. Pereira to Alfred Ozil.
786 Walnut Street, for $299,900
from Lana Remy to Quintal Investments LLC.
101 Winter Street, for $515,000
from Tmi Chw Portfolio LLC to Califonia & Winter LLC.
137 Winter Street, for $850,000
from Tmi Chw Portfolio LLC to Derek Dimuzio.
583 Wood Street, for $495,000
from Jeffrey P. Gosselin to Adam Silva.
635 Woodman Street, for $515,000
from Joseph P. Almeida to Jacques Mcguffie.
Freetown
1 Ducharme Drive, for $325,000
from Nomura Hm Equity Loan Inc to Southcoast Constract LLC.
51 Point Of Pines Road, for $565,000
from Donald R. Schenck to John B. Nelson.
New Bedford
195 Bedford Street, for $550,000
from Thomas J. Dacosta to Mark D. Duval.
480 Bolton Street, for $380,000
from William A. Viveiros to Josiah L. Cordero.
522 Bolton Street, for $400,000
from Fernanda M. Fumo to Shawn J. Fumo.
314 Chancery Street, for $191,000
from Rosemary Villegas to Ronald Oliveira.
127-129 Clara Street, for $573,000
from Correia FT to Daniel A. Raposo.
595-597 Coggeshall Street, for $641,000
from Fernando J. Ferreira to Russells Mills Hldg LLC.
1043 Cove Road, for $310,000
from Wilmer A. Caranza to Jessica M. Silva.
93 Deane Street, for $350,000
from Around Clock Services Inc to Four Generations Prop LLC.
1781 E Rodney French Boulevard, for $425,000
from Escalante Beatrice A Est to Gabrielly E. Dornelles.
75 James Street, for $360,000
from Florence K. Santos to Hurley Homes LLC.
5 Jean Street, for $511,000
from Jared A. Machado to Juan Tecum-Toj.
37 Maryland Street, for $306,000
from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb3 to Four Generations Prop LLC.
100 Parker Street, for $425,000
from Olimpia J. Goncalves to Ambrocio Aj.
208-210 Query Street, for $450,000
from Eric Rebelo to Shakeela Najjar.
263 Reed Street, for $279,900
from Kyle Brum to Natasha E. Trieb.
107 Robeson Street, for $450,000
from Thornton Capital LLC to Katia O. Almeida.
39 Smith Street, for $457,000
from Julio Dias to Darline Martin.
46 State Street, for $530,000
from Jessica S. Dossantos to Kyle Sequeira.
81 Summer Street, for $710,000
from Ti Partners LLC to Gus T Bees Properties LLC.
15 Tilton Street, for $375,000
from Emanuel Vieira to Richardo Irizarry.
70 Winterville Road, for $509,900
from Carina S. Antoni to James Pacheco.
Somerset
60 Barrows Street, for $340,000
from Luis M. Sepulveda to Michelle Allard-Costa.
53 Brushwood Drive, for $435,000
from Emma C. Pavao to Brittney F. Sousa.
2304 County Street, for $282,000
from Richard Durfee to Aaron Day.
190 Maple Street, for $750,000
from Lauren Soares to David Moniz.
123 Mount Vernon Avenue, for $475,000
from Willliam H. Anderson to Samantha Reaume.
291 Oneil Road, for $315,000
from Irene Ferreira to Vanessa Rosa.
Swansea
378 Ocean Grove Avenue, for $250,000
from John M. Rodrigues to God Place LLC.
21 Princeton Street, for $30,000
from Jennifer Kelley to Jennifer Kelley.
Tiverton
30 Blackbird Court, for $264,000
from Ferreira Patricia A Est to Robert E. Janiesch.
144 Colonial Avenue, for $525,000
from Gregory F. Darmody to Christopher Lafontaine.
1881 Crandall Road, for $400,000
from Richard A. Cote to Colton R. Craig.
61 Leger Lane, for $375,000
from Peggy L. Burns to Edward T. Brant.
40 Ridgeside Lane, for $443,000
from Ralph G. Doliber to Katrina B. Velle.
Westport
10 Adirondack Lane, for $520,000
from Morgan Santos to Steven P. Hebert.
2 Amory Petty Way, for $650,000
from Scott J. Boyd to David Joynt.
8 Jeffries Street, for $160,000
from Alphonso Petrasso to 8 Jeffries St Realtrust.
7 Lenox Avenue, for $460,000
from John J. Reade to Donald J. Silva.
26 Tickle Road, for $550,000
from Mcgarr Thomas J Est to Cara L. Grillo.
