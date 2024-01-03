Weekly home sales: Contemporary colonial on 2 acres in Westport sells for over $700K
This week’s top-selling home in Westport is a premier property in Longview Estates that sold for $735,000.
Built on 2 acres of impeccably landscaped land in 2005, 46 Spinnaker Way offers numerous amenities.
The 3,056 square foot open floor plan colonial has been tastefully designed with a fireplaced front-to-back living room, a gorgeous kitchen, a private den, and a three-season room. It also features an updated primary suite and a finished basement with a mudroom.
Last sold in 2005 for $493,050, the property has a two-car garage, a patio with a pergola, a fire pit, and an above-ground pool with a spacious deck.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
7 Alder Court, for $525,000
from Ronald Oliveira to Jesse Estrela.
1 Beach Avenue, for $2,537,500
from Steven Spiegel to Paul Benson.
386 Lucy Little Road, for $200,000
from Therese D Ashton RET to Douglas F. Furtado.
Lucy Little Rd (SS), for $300,000
from Rt 6 Realty Inc to Gerald Souza.
25 Middle Street, for $800,000
from Job N. Roach to Eric Simoni.
316 Old Fall River Road, for $285,000
from Cascade Funding Mtg T Nb4 to Manuel Martins.
85 Russells Mills Road, for $380,000
from Rachel E. Foley to Joaquin Lt.
9 Sharon Avenue, for $450,000
from Nogueira Abel F Est to Eleanor Taylor.
1 Woodbury Lane, for $1,180,000
from Luis A. Bolarinho to Jpmorgan Chase Bank Na.
Fall River
49 Bark Street, for $155,000
from 49 Rt to Justin L. Jorge.
195 Bark Street, for $290,000
from Robin Andrews to Nicolas L. Gosselin.
600 Broadway, for $615,000
from Sylvia Antonio to Segundo A. Barrera.
26 California Street, for $455,000
from Quintal Investments LLC to Vannarin Sim.
70 Chesworth Street, for $405,000
from Cody Rocha to Marilyn J. Carvalho.
177 Cottage Street, for $77,000
from Helen M. Galego to Peter Crancha.
566 Freelove Street, for $125,000
from Estrell Donald K Est to Aspen Properties Dev LLC.
325 Hope Street, for $636,000
from Celestial Capital LLC to Beda Kacou.
114 Knight Street, for $353,600
from Bryant Barber to Jessica M. Round.
434 Linden Street #4, for $250,000
from New Level Prop Invs LLC to Nancy Pereira.
225 Ridge Street, for $214,500
from Jorge Campoverde to Denice Campoverde.
280 Ridge Street, for $570,000
from Around The Clock Svcs Inc to Kimberly Cantave.
501 Rodman Street, for $5,061,267
from Lcp Supermarkets Remainde to Fall River Ra LLC.
135 Snell Street, for $695,000
from Owen Kiernan to Eve Properties LLC.
33 Webster Street, for $2,550,000
from Kc Webster LLC to Kams Apt LLC.
163 Winter Street, for $925,000
from Tmi Chw Potfolio LLC to California & Winter LLC.
Freetown
15 Algonquin Way, for $495,000
from Furtado Ft to David T. Hoey.
3 Locust Street, for $210,000
from Adam P. Ryan to Deterra Development LLC.
New Bedford
4292 Acushnet Avenue, for $325,000
from Joseph A. Dupont to Calodesu LLC.
259 Belair Street, for $360,000
from John Faria to Sara E. Benjamin.
283 Belair Street, for $415,000
from Tyler P. Benjamin to Willy Acchat.
39 Cape Street, for $1,325,000
from Shop Realty LLC to Squalus Realty LLC.
127 Carroll Street, for $472,500
from Liza J. Rebello to Mark L. Heleen.
161 Cove Street, for $585,000
from Carlos O. Dealvarenga to Melecio Z. Soc.
968 Geraldine Street #2C, for $339,000
from Michael A. Beaver to Rodrigues Family Condo Rt.
431 Hersom Street, for $318,000
from Christine Dumont to Charles E. Francoeur.
52 Morgan Street, for $439,900
from C&l Historical LLC to Job Roach.
8 Nash Road, for $471,000
from Daniel Pacheco to Yobany T. Tix.
82 Nash Road, for $471,000
from Daniel Pacheco to Yobany T. Tix.
Norfolk St (NS), for $85,000
from Brian Mello to Faria & Oliveira Prop LLC.
247 Ohio Street, for $445,000
from Relentless Re Group LLC to Derek Dumond.
12 Oneko Lane, for $270,000
from Camila R. Borges to Hlk TOf 2023.
30 Osborne Street, for $480,000
from Castelo Homes Inc to Buenaventura Alvarado.
1940 Phillips Road #22, for $235,000
from Paul Tome to Michael L Mello T.
46 Rockdale Avenue, for $580,000
from Lisa M. Reverdes to Mohammad M. Alam.
489 Rockdale Avenue, for $699,999
from Richard J. Silva to Jay Shakti Inc.
148 Rockland Street, for $565,000
from Fred Moreira to Dino A. Fortes.
114 S 7th Street, for $545,000
from Mjc Holdings LLC to Chrisla Gedeon.
Stone Street, for $185,000
from Barton James E Est to Michael F. Caron.
187 Thompson Street, for $430,000
from Gavin C. Alves to Antonio M. Perez.
Somerset
138 Bourn Avenue, for $555,000
from Armand J Lebel T to Salah E. Reyad.
143 Chatterton Avenue, for $390,000
from Gertrude Irt to Jlk Realy Development LLC.
46 Forsyth Avenue, for $395,000
from Adam J. Carvalho to Gerardo Atilano.
147 High Street, for $288,000
from Desrosiers Irt to Emily O. Keith.
175 Maple Street, for $255,000
from Souza Robert F Est to Llombd T.
Swansea
42 Hollister Road, for $376,000
from K R-Pacheco Riendeau RET to Daniel Wendling.
859 Hortonville Road, for $400,000
from Alcina Brown to Ashley A. Silvia.
433 Millers Lane, for $520,000
from Mary E Arruda RET to Mark D. Arruda.
12 Worthen Street, for $348,000
from Centura Bay LLC to Michael Walsh.
Tiverton
1173 Main Road, for $495,000
from Nettie H Bennett RET to Robert A Costa T.
76 Vitruvian Street, for $120,000
from Sandywoods Land TLLC to Mark Higgins.
Westport
90 Main Road, for $402,500
from Wendy A. Kuntz to Daniel Goodman.
408 Sodom Road, for $670,000
from Shirley A. Sylvia to 3j Rt.
46 Spinnaker Way, for $735,000
from Jon A. Keller to Cody Rocha.
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers for Greater Fall River in January