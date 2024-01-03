Weekly home sales: Contemporary colonial on 2 acres in Westport sells for over $700K

This week’s top-selling home in Westport is a premier property in Longview Estates that sold for $735,000.

Built on 2 acres of impeccably landscaped land in 2005, 46 Spinnaker Way offers numerous amenities.

The 3,056 square foot open floor plan colonial has been tastefully designed with a fireplaced front-to-back living room, a gorgeous kitchen, a private den, and a three-season room. It also features an updated primary suite and a finished basement with a mudroom.

Last sold in 2005 for $493,050, the property has a two-car garage, a patio with a pergola, a fire pit, and an above-ground pool with a spacious deck.

Top selling home in Westport this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

7 Alder Court, for $525,000

from Ronald Oliveira to Jesse Estrela.

1 Beach Avenue, for $2,537,500

from Steven Spiegel to Paul Benson.

386 Lucy Little Road, for $200,000

from Therese D Ashton RET to Douglas F. Furtado.

Lucy Little Rd (SS), for $300,000

from Rt 6 Realty Inc to Gerald Souza.

25 Middle Street, for $800,000

from Job N. Roach to Eric Simoni.

316 Old Fall River Road, for $285,000

from Cascade Funding Mtg T Nb4 to Manuel Martins.

85 Russells Mills Road, for $380,000

from Rachel E. Foley to Joaquin Lt.

9 Sharon Avenue, for $450,000

from Nogueira Abel F Est to Eleanor Taylor.

1 Woodbury Lane, for $1,180,000

from Luis A. Bolarinho to Jpmorgan Chase Bank Na.

Fall River

49 Bark Street, for $155,000

from 49 Rt to Justin L. Jorge.

195 Bark Street, for $290,000

from Robin Andrews to Nicolas L. Gosselin.

600 Broadway, for $615,000

from Sylvia Antonio to Segundo A. Barrera.

26 California Street, for $455,000

from Quintal Investments LLC to Vannarin Sim.

70 Chesworth Street, for $405,000

from Cody Rocha to Marilyn J. Carvalho.

177 Cottage Street, for $77,000

from Helen M. Galego to Peter Crancha.

566 Freelove Street, for $125,000

from Estrell Donald K Est to Aspen Properties Dev LLC.

325 Hope Street, for $636,000

Story continues

from Celestial Capital LLC to Beda Kacou.

114 Knight Street, for $353,600

from Bryant Barber to Jessica M. Round.

434 Linden Street #4, for $250,000

from New Level Prop Invs LLC to Nancy Pereira.

225 Ridge Street, for $214,500

from Jorge Campoverde to Denice Campoverde.

280 Ridge Street, for $570,000

from Around The Clock Svcs Inc to Kimberly Cantave.

501 Rodman Street, for $5,061,267

from Lcp Supermarkets Remainde to Fall River Ra LLC.

135 Snell Street, for $695,000

from Owen Kiernan to Eve Properties LLC.

33 Webster Street, for $2,550,000

from Kc Webster LLC to Kams Apt LLC.

163 Winter Street, for $925,000

from Tmi Chw Potfolio LLC to California & Winter LLC.

Freetown

15 Algonquin Way, for $495,000

from Furtado Ft to David T. Hoey.

3 Locust Street, for $210,000

from Adam P. Ryan to Deterra Development LLC.

New Bedford

4292 Acushnet Avenue, for $325,000

from Joseph A. Dupont to Calodesu LLC.

259 Belair Street, for $360,000

from John Faria to Sara E. Benjamin.

283 Belair Street, for $415,000

from Tyler P. Benjamin to Willy Acchat.

39 Cape Street, for $1,325,000

from Shop Realty LLC to Squalus Realty LLC.

127 Carroll Street, for $472,500

from Liza J. Rebello to Mark L. Heleen.

161 Cove Street, for $585,000

from Carlos O. Dealvarenga to Melecio Z. Soc.

968 Geraldine Street #2C, for $339,000

from Michael A. Beaver to Rodrigues Family Condo Rt.

431 Hersom Street, for $318,000

from Christine Dumont to Charles E. Francoeur.

52 Morgan Street, for $439,900

from C&l Historical LLC to Job Roach.

8 Nash Road, for $471,000

from Daniel Pacheco to Yobany T. Tix.

82 Nash Road, for $471,000

from Daniel Pacheco to Yobany T. Tix.

Norfolk St (NS), for $85,000

from Brian Mello to Faria & Oliveira Prop LLC.

247 Ohio Street, for $445,000

from Relentless Re Group LLC to Derek Dumond.

12 Oneko Lane, for $270,000

from Camila R. Borges to Hlk TOf 2023.

30 Osborne Street, for $480,000

from Castelo Homes Inc to Buenaventura Alvarado.

1940 Phillips Road #22, for $235,000

from Paul Tome to Michael L Mello T.

46 Rockdale Avenue, for $580,000

from Lisa M. Reverdes to Mohammad M. Alam.

489 Rockdale Avenue, for $699,999

from Richard J. Silva to Jay Shakti Inc.

148 Rockland Street, for $565,000

from Fred Moreira to Dino A. Fortes.

114 S 7th Street, for $545,000

from Mjc Holdings LLC to Chrisla Gedeon.

Stone Street, for $185,000

from Barton James E Est to Michael F. Caron.

187 Thompson Street, for $430,000

from Gavin C. Alves to Antonio M. Perez.

Somerset

138 Bourn Avenue, for $555,000

from Armand J Lebel T to Salah E. Reyad.

143 Chatterton Avenue, for $390,000

from Gertrude Irt to Jlk Realy Development LLC.

46 Forsyth Avenue, for $395,000

from Adam J. Carvalho to Gerardo Atilano.

147 High Street, for $288,000

from Desrosiers Irt to Emily O. Keith.

175 Maple Street, for $255,000

from Souza Robert F Est to Llombd T.

Swansea

42 Hollister Road, for $376,000

from K R-Pacheco Riendeau RET to Daniel Wendling.

859 Hortonville Road, for $400,000

from Alcina Brown to Ashley A. Silvia.

433 Millers Lane, for $520,000

from Mary E Arruda RET to Mark D. Arruda.

12 Worthen Street, for $348,000

from Centura Bay LLC to Michael Walsh.

Tiverton

1173 Main Road, for $495,000

from Nettie H Bennett RET to Robert A Costa T.

76 Vitruvian Street, for $120,000

from Sandywoods Land TLLC to Mark Higgins.

Westport

90 Main Road, for $402,500

from Wendy A. Kuntz to Daniel Goodman.

408 Sodom Road, for $670,000

from Shirley A. Sylvia to 3j Rt.

46 Spinnaker Way, for $735,000

from Jon A. Keller to Cody Rocha.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers for Greater Fall River in January