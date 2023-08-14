Weekly home sales: Contemporary home on the Taunton River in Somerset sold for $690K

This week’s top-selling property in Somerset is a contemporary waterfront home that sold for $690,000.

Situated on the Taunton River with views of Mount Hope Bay, 1330 Riverside Ave. brings a vacation vibe to the home. With 1,845 square feet of living space, this house has an open floor plan with serene water views throughout.

Built in 2002, it features a modern kitchen, a cozy living room with a wood stove, and three bright and airy bedrooms. The property has a dock and mooring, two spacious decks, and a covered parking area under the home. It was last sold in 2003 for $349,900.

The top selling in Somerset.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

Barkerville Rd (off), for $975,000

from Denormandie Family Irt to Al Peters.

21 Charles Joseph Drive, for $852,000

from Martins Brother Consts In to David N. Burt.

22 Charles Joseph Drive, for $845,000

from Roso Investment Rt to Amanda Baptiste.

23 Charles Joseph Drive, for $850,000

from Roso Investment Rt to Zachary Lyons.

24 College Lane, for $553,500

from Wayne W. Jaye to Jared Bruneau.

34 Gifford Avenue, for $410,000

from Samantha Bruneau to S Anderson-Stewart.

25 Norwell Street, for $550,000

from Javie Villanueva to Julio Monteiro.

257 Russells Mills Road, for $394,000

from Melissa C. Lincoln to Esther Kaizerman.

31 Sable Avenue, for $383,000

from Barbara Sher to Elias Medeiros.

267 Samuel Barnet Boulevard, for $1,040,000

from Northstar Learning Ctrs I to Southeastern Massachusetts.

63 Summit Avenue, for $349,900

from Frieda Rebello to Gitsit Solutions LLC.

24 Travers Street, for $383,500

from Ronald Oliveira to James A. Jackson.

Fall River

262 Anthony Street, for $388,500

from Krystal Dechaine to Rose Uzokwe.

225 Blackstone Street, for $650,000

from Luis M. Silva to Pedro Ferreira.

495 Chicago Street, for $190,000

from Cruz Gregory A Est to Paulo D. Teles.

68 Congress Street, for $365,000

from Danielle Magano to Manuel A. Bonanca.

159 Covel Street, for $536,000

from Antone Correia to Yordan S. Iiiev.

43 Crawford Street, for $575,000

from Saturday Real Estate LLC to Brian Burr.

85 Emerson Street, for $479,000

from Bernardo Contracting LLC to Cole Boulanger.

165 Frost Street, for $526,000

from Joao Silva to Kema Brown.

27 Fulton Street, for $365,000

from Estrela Irt to Ceuma P. Rosa.

53 Harvard Street, for $460,000

from Rd Holdings LLC to Jason Lonergan.

974-976 High Street, for $700,000

from High St Realty LLC to Ali Tural.

243 Lindsey Street, for $320,000

from Everett J. Mello to 253 Lindsey LLC.

253 Lindsey Street, for $320,000

from Everett J. Mello to 253 Lindsey LLC.

281 London Street, for $430,000

from Robert W. Janelle to T&a Realty TInc.

4234 N Main Street #309, for $285,000

from E Terpak Special Needs T to Raymond A. Mitchell.

16 N Rocliffe Street, for $435,000

from Agostinho Ponte to Pisey Phuong.

309 Palmer Street, for $650,000

from Eugenia Soares Lopes Ft to Presner Nelson.

480-482 Pearce Street, for $560,000

from Camara Irt Rt to 480 Pearce LLC.

46 Pitman Street, for $850,000

from Alfa 7 Properties LLC to Cfi Development LLC.

135 Pleasant Street, for $450,000

from Campos FT to Deb Property Group LLC.

1351 Pleasant Street, for $450,000

from Campos FT to Deb Property Group LLC.

492 Quincy Street #1, for $295,000

from J J Rak Self-Settled T to Susan M. Tucker.

62 Saint James Street, for $200,000

from Joseph C. Raposo to Joseph C. Raposo.

28 Sawdy Pond Road, for $750,000

from R&d Arruda Ft to Brittanie L. Arruda.

32 Sawdy Pond Road, for $750,000

from R&d Arruda Ft to Brittanie L. Arruda.

700 Shore Drive #511, for $415,000

from Margot A Lavoie T to Carlos L. Pereira.

171 Snell Street, for $380,000

from Marino A. Benevides to Trottjoseph Lee.

482 Snell Street, for $585,000

from Marino Z. Benevides to David J. Wilcox.

415 Stafford Road, for $425,000

from Michael Martins to Jesse Rego.

Terrace St (WS), for $125,000

from Manuel Ferreira to Marino Z. Benevides.

135 Vale Street #16, for $205,000

from Manuel A. Bonanca to Michael M. Jordan.

100 Warner Street, for $490,000

from Kevin S. Paiva to Patrick J. Donovan.

358 William Street, for $890,000

from G&m Fall River Nt to 49 Hamlet Realty LLC.

Freetown

3 Betty Spring Road, for $535,000

from Gary P. Carvalho to Eric S. Stjohn.

47 County Road, for $415,000

from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb1 to Ryan Pina.

26 Gurney Road, for $1,200,100

from Laronda Ft to 26 Gurney Rd LLC.

Little Compton

3 Donovan Way, for $400,000

from P J & Kris E Donovan Irt to Kimberly Donovan.

38 Pond View Drive, for $1,675,000

from David T. Peirce to Keith J. Lacy.

New Bedford

223 Acushnet Avenue, for $450,000

from Diversity Group LLC to Mario R. Tipaz.

181 Ashley Boulevard, for $565,000

from Ousman Tounkara to Julio C. Rocha.

672 Ashley Boulevard, for $380,000

from Jeanne M. Raphael to Noe C. Oliveira.

1249 Ashley Boulevard, for $670,000

from 1249 Ashley Blvd Rlty LLC to Laxmi Real Esteate LLC.

1619 Braley Road #91, for $230,000

from Hernani M. Guilherme to Patrick Mcgillicuddy.

1261 Church Street #13, for $210,000

from Tabarius Brown to Fernando M. Piedade.

163 Clinton Street, for $382,500

from Dylan R. St Pierre to Raekwon M. Grace.

1 Concord Street, for $415,000

from Jared Nickerson to Feliz I. Okonkwo.

308 County Street, for $352,000

from Mary Angela Costa RET to Beatriz Oneill.

657 County Street, for $195,000

from Pilgrim Hill Holdings LLC to Tid Holdings LLC.

657 County Street, for $140,000

from Berta M. Encarnacao to Pilgrim Hill Hld LLC.

810-812 County Street, for $465,000

from Hurley Homes LLC to Wilfredo L. Guarcas.

1040 Cove Road #5, for $145,000

from Manuel S. Vinagre to Brahim Laghlam.

46 Donny Drive, for $550,000

from Lilla Judith M Est to Joseph C. Latimer.

11 Franklin Street, for $410,000

from Most Reverend Gregory Joh to Khalil Arsanios.

163 Heritage Drive, for $430,000

from Brahim Laghlam to Eileen Poles.

171 Jenney Street, for $354,000

from Springwell Properties LLC to Carlos A. Rosario.

268 Loftus Street, for $465,000

from Craig M. Cote to Cadida Nunes-Andrade.

982 Maplewood Street, for $450,000

from Diane L. Desrosiers to Vigeant Ft.

48 Morton Court, for $350,000

from Yusra Cruise to Charliw W. Townsend.

175 Pine Grove Street, for $250,000

from Fryzel Ft to Jacob J. Fryzel.

267 Purchase Street, for $491,000

from Thiago D. Silva to Bessy R. Zavala.

193 Robeson Street, for $420,000

from Relentless Re Group LLC to Casey P. Oliveira.

604 S 2nd Street, for $280,000

from Silvina De Frias Irt to Lucky Dog Hld LLC.

123 Sawyer Street #10, for $372,500

from Potkay-Jennings Rt to Water J. Araujo.

60 State Street, for $535,000

from David Coelho to Cerissa Correia.

299 Tarkiln Hill Road, for $407,500

from Joe A. Pinto to Desirae N. Polland.

187 Thompson Street, for $285,000

from Ann E. Oliveira to Gavin C. Alves.

Somerset

82 Adams Street, for $434,000

from Jeffrey L. Driscoll to Scott Lawrence.

181 Centre Street, for $465,000

from Shawn E. Souza to Gina Vincent.

371 Highview Avenue, for $529,500

from Couto Ft to E Ring Property Mgmt Corp.

237 Kaufman Road, for $490,000

from John Ribeiro to Stephanie L. Gendron.

450 Luther Avenue, for $410,000

from Mackenzie M. Casey to Raya Irt.

82 Perry Avenue, for $480,000

from New Level Prop Invrestmen to Eleanor Y. Allen.

1330 Riverside Avenue, for $690,000

from Dennis R. Masson to Jack H. Tran.

Swansea

22 Brentwood Court, for $692,000

from Lynn S. Conos to Justin Correa.

82 Front Street, for $389,900

from Reed Ft to Manny V. Lindo.

69 Glenwood Drive, for $410,000

from Sequle Realty LLC to Melissa M. Benoit.

368 Mount Fair Circle, for $260,000

from Benjamin Cheryl Est to Teldar LLC.

34 Sears Road, for $750,000

from Pilotte Rt to Demetri Brother Ma LLC.

193 Tess Abigail Lane, for $830,000

from J M Camara Equipment Inc to Marlene Demelo.

1380 Wilbur Avenue, for $650,000

from Brent A. Miranda to Justin G. Santos.

Tiverton

129 Briarwood Avenue, for $367,750

from Kevin Keith to Alex Gomes.

44 Gooseberry Lane, for $1,100,000

from Kurt S. Poulton to Stephanie Bahr.

23 Hayden Avenue, for $380,000

from Tri J Construction LLC to Veronica Botelho.

4502 Main Road, for $629,900

from Nelson J. Cooper to Janet C. Nelson.

50 Primrose Lane, for $390,000

from Donna N. Oehrtmann to Rebecca C. Prizio-Chatham.

Sawdy Pond Avenue, for $750,000

from R&d Arruda Ft to Brittanie L. Arruda.

28 Sawdy Pond Avenue, for $750,000

from R&d Arruda Ft to Brittanie L. Arruda.

32 Sawdy Pond Avenue, for $750,000

from R&d Arruda Ft to Brittanie L. Arruda.

25 Warren Avenue, for $378,000

from Alyssa Buchanan to Nathan Hurd.

Westport

23 Briar Drive, for $505,000

from Robert G. Bouchard to Paul Sousa.

19 Hebert, for $424,000

from Antonio M. Raposo to Jacqueline M. Aguiar.

702 Horseneck Road, for $551,000

from Lynch John L Est to 702 Westport Rt.

21 Lakeshore Road, for $430,000

from Carolyn Wnuk to Thomas Whalen.

319 Main Road, for $690,000

from Caitlin Sampers to Lucy M. Resendes.

848 Sanford Road, for $669,000

from Ledgemont Rt to Eugenio Rebelo.

217-R Tickle Road, for $167,957

from Carol A. Nedeau to Brian D. Nadeau.

