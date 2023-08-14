Weekly home sales: Contemporary home on the Taunton River in Somerset sold for $690K
This week’s top-selling property in Somerset is a contemporary waterfront home that sold for $690,000.
Situated on the Taunton River with views of Mount Hope Bay, 1330 Riverside Ave. brings a vacation vibe to the home. With 1,845 square feet of living space, this house has an open floor plan with serene water views throughout.
Built in 2002, it features a modern kitchen, a cozy living room with a wood stove, and three bright and airy bedrooms. The property has a dock and mooring, two spacious decks, and a covered parking area under the home. It was last sold in 2003 for $349,900.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
Barkerville Rd (off), for $975,000
from Denormandie Family Irt to Al Peters.
21 Charles Joseph Drive, for $852,000
from Martins Brother Consts In to David N. Burt.
22 Charles Joseph Drive, for $845,000
from Roso Investment Rt to Amanda Baptiste.
23 Charles Joseph Drive, for $850,000
from Roso Investment Rt to Zachary Lyons.
24 College Lane, for $553,500
from Wayne W. Jaye to Jared Bruneau.
34 Gifford Avenue, for $410,000
from Samantha Bruneau to S Anderson-Stewart.
25 Norwell Street, for $550,000
from Javie Villanueva to Julio Monteiro.
257 Russells Mills Road, for $394,000
from Melissa C. Lincoln to Esther Kaizerman.
31 Sable Avenue, for $383,000
from Barbara Sher to Elias Medeiros.
267 Samuel Barnet Boulevard, for $1,040,000
from Northstar Learning Ctrs I to Southeastern Massachusetts.
63 Summit Avenue, for $349,900
from Frieda Rebello to Gitsit Solutions LLC.
24 Travers Street, for $383,500
from Ronald Oliveira to James A. Jackson.
Fall River
262 Anthony Street, for $388,500
from Krystal Dechaine to Rose Uzokwe.
225 Blackstone Street, for $650,000
from Luis M. Silva to Pedro Ferreira.
495 Chicago Street, for $190,000
from Cruz Gregory A Est to Paulo D. Teles.
68 Congress Street, for $365,000
from Danielle Magano to Manuel A. Bonanca.
159 Covel Street, for $536,000
from Antone Correia to Yordan S. Iiiev.
43 Crawford Street, for $575,000
from Saturday Real Estate LLC to Brian Burr.
85 Emerson Street, for $479,000
from Bernardo Contracting LLC to Cole Boulanger.
165 Frost Street, for $526,000
from Joao Silva to Kema Brown.
27 Fulton Street, for $365,000
from Estrela Irt to Ceuma P. Rosa.
53 Harvard Street, for $460,000
from Rd Holdings LLC to Jason Lonergan.
974-976 High Street, for $700,000
from High St Realty LLC to Ali Tural.
243 Lindsey Street, for $320,000
from Everett J. Mello to 253 Lindsey LLC.
253 Lindsey Street, for $320,000
from Everett J. Mello to 253 Lindsey LLC.
281 London Street, for $430,000
from Robert W. Janelle to T&a Realty TInc.
4234 N Main Street #309, for $285,000
from E Terpak Special Needs T to Raymond A. Mitchell.
16 N Rocliffe Street, for $435,000
from Agostinho Ponte to Pisey Phuong.
309 Palmer Street, for $650,000
from Eugenia Soares Lopes Ft to Presner Nelson.
480-482 Pearce Street, for $560,000
from Camara Irt Rt to 480 Pearce LLC.
46 Pitman Street, for $850,000
from Alfa 7 Properties LLC to Cfi Development LLC.
135 Pleasant Street, for $450,000
from Campos FT to Deb Property Group LLC.
1351 Pleasant Street, for $450,000
from Campos FT to Deb Property Group LLC.
492 Quincy Street #1, for $295,000
from J J Rak Self-Settled T to Susan M. Tucker.
62 Saint James Street, for $200,000
from Joseph C. Raposo to Joseph C. Raposo.
28 Sawdy Pond Road, for $750,000
from R&d Arruda Ft to Brittanie L. Arruda.
700 Shore Drive #511, for $415,000
from Margot A Lavoie T to Carlos L. Pereira.
171 Snell Street, for $380,000
from Marino A. Benevides to Trottjoseph Lee.
482 Snell Street, for $585,000
from Marino Z. Benevides to David J. Wilcox.
415 Stafford Road, for $425,000
from Michael Martins to Jesse Rego.
Terrace St (WS), for $125,000
from Manuel Ferreira to Marino Z. Benevides.
135 Vale Street #16, for $205,000
from Manuel A. Bonanca to Michael M. Jordan.
100 Warner Street, for $490,000
from Kevin S. Paiva to Patrick J. Donovan.
358 William Street, for $890,000
from G&m Fall River Nt to 49 Hamlet Realty LLC.
Freetown
3 Betty Spring Road, for $535,000
from Gary P. Carvalho to Eric S. Stjohn.
47 County Road, for $415,000
from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb1 to Ryan Pina.
26 Gurney Road, for $1,200,100
from Laronda Ft to 26 Gurney Rd LLC.
Little Compton
3 Donovan Way, for $400,000
from P J & Kris E Donovan Irt to Kimberly Donovan.
38 Pond View Drive, for $1,675,000
from David T. Peirce to Keith J. Lacy.
New Bedford
223 Acushnet Avenue, for $450,000
from Diversity Group LLC to Mario R. Tipaz.
181 Ashley Boulevard, for $565,000
from Ousman Tounkara to Julio C. Rocha.
672 Ashley Boulevard, for $380,000
from Jeanne M. Raphael to Noe C. Oliveira.
1249 Ashley Boulevard, for $670,000
from 1249 Ashley Blvd Rlty LLC to Laxmi Real Esteate LLC.
1619 Braley Road #91, for $230,000
from Hernani M. Guilherme to Patrick Mcgillicuddy.
1261 Church Street #13, for $210,000
from Tabarius Brown to Fernando M. Piedade.
163 Clinton Street, for $382,500
from Dylan R. St Pierre to Raekwon M. Grace.
1 Concord Street, for $415,000
from Jared Nickerson to Feliz I. Okonkwo.
308 County Street, for $352,000
from Mary Angela Costa RET to Beatriz Oneill.
657 County Street, for $195,000
from Pilgrim Hill Holdings LLC to Tid Holdings LLC.
657 County Street, for $140,000
from Berta M. Encarnacao to Pilgrim Hill Hld LLC.
810-812 County Street, for $465,000
from Hurley Homes LLC to Wilfredo L. Guarcas.
1040 Cove Road #5, for $145,000
from Manuel S. Vinagre to Brahim Laghlam.
46 Donny Drive, for $550,000
from Lilla Judith M Est to Joseph C. Latimer.
11 Franklin Street, for $410,000
from Most Reverend Gregory Joh to Khalil Arsanios.
163 Heritage Drive, for $430,000
from Brahim Laghlam to Eileen Poles.
171 Jenney Street, for $354,000
from Springwell Properties LLC to Carlos A. Rosario.
268 Loftus Street, for $465,000
from Craig M. Cote to Cadida Nunes-Andrade.
982 Maplewood Street, for $450,000
from Diane L. Desrosiers to Vigeant Ft.
48 Morton Court, for $350,000
from Yusra Cruise to Charliw W. Townsend.
175 Pine Grove Street, for $250,000
from Fryzel Ft to Jacob J. Fryzel.
267 Purchase Street, for $491,000
from Thiago D. Silva to Bessy R. Zavala.
193 Robeson Street, for $420,000
from Relentless Re Group LLC to Casey P. Oliveira.
604 S 2nd Street, for $280,000
from Silvina De Frias Irt to Lucky Dog Hld LLC.
123 Sawyer Street #10, for $372,500
from Potkay-Jennings Rt to Water J. Araujo.
60 State Street, for $535,000
from David Coelho to Cerissa Correia.
299 Tarkiln Hill Road, for $407,500
from Joe A. Pinto to Desirae N. Polland.
187 Thompson Street, for $285,000
from Ann E. Oliveira to Gavin C. Alves.
Somerset
82 Adams Street, for $434,000
from Jeffrey L. Driscoll to Scott Lawrence.
181 Centre Street, for $465,000
from Shawn E. Souza to Gina Vincent.
371 Highview Avenue, for $529,500
from Couto Ft to E Ring Property Mgmt Corp.
237 Kaufman Road, for $490,000
from John Ribeiro to Stephanie L. Gendron.
450 Luther Avenue, for $410,000
from Mackenzie M. Casey to Raya Irt.
82 Perry Avenue, for $480,000
from New Level Prop Invrestmen to Eleanor Y. Allen.
1330 Riverside Avenue, for $690,000
from Dennis R. Masson to Jack H. Tran.
Swansea
22 Brentwood Court, for $692,000
from Lynn S. Conos to Justin Correa.
82 Front Street, for $389,900
from Reed Ft to Manny V. Lindo.
69 Glenwood Drive, for $410,000
from Sequle Realty LLC to Melissa M. Benoit.
368 Mount Fair Circle, for $260,000
from Benjamin Cheryl Est to Teldar LLC.
34 Sears Road, for $750,000
from Pilotte Rt to Demetri Brother Ma LLC.
193 Tess Abigail Lane, for $830,000
from J M Camara Equipment Inc to Marlene Demelo.
1380 Wilbur Avenue, for $650,000
from Brent A. Miranda to Justin G. Santos.
Tiverton
129 Briarwood Avenue, for $367,750
from Kevin Keith to Alex Gomes.
44 Gooseberry Lane, for $1,100,000
from Kurt S. Poulton to Stephanie Bahr.
23 Hayden Avenue, for $380,000
from Tri J Construction LLC to Veronica Botelho.
4502 Main Road, for $629,900
from Nelson J. Cooper to Janet C. Nelson.
50 Primrose Lane, for $390,000
from Donna N. Oehrtmann to Rebecca C. Prizio-Chatham.
Sawdy Pond Avenue, for $750,000
from R&d Arruda Ft to Brittanie L. Arruda.
25 Warren Avenue, for $378,000
from Alyssa Buchanan to Nathan Hurd.
Westport
23 Briar Drive, for $505,000
from Robert G. Bouchard to Paul Sousa.
19 Hebert, for $424,000
from Antonio M. Raposo to Jacqueline M. Aguiar.
702 Horseneck Road, for $551,000
from Lynch John L Est to 702 Westport Rt.
21 Lakeshore Road, for $430,000
from Carolyn Wnuk to Thomas Whalen.
319 Main Road, for $690,000
from Caitlin Sampers to Lucy M. Resendes.
848 Sanford Road, for $669,000
from Ledgemont Rt to Eugenio Rebelo.
217-R Tickle Road, for $167,957
from Carol A. Nedeau to Brian D. Nadeau.
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Somerset sells for $690,000