Weekly home sales: Cozy raised ranch on 1 acre of land in Berkley sells for over $400K

This week’s top-selling home in Berkley is a classic raised ranch that sold for $455,000.

Built in 1984, 656 Berkley Street is warm and inviting with new bamboo flooring throughout, wood paneling, and a large bay window.

The home features a cozy fireplace living room, a comfortable kitchen, and three spacious bedrooms. It has great potential to double the 1,188-square-foot living space in the lower level which is currently storage and laundry.

Situated on 1 acre of land, the private fenced-in property is surrounded by trees and greenery. It was last sold in 2018 for $320,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

656 Berkley St, $455,000

Lopes, Tyler C Lopes, Lindsay to Braga-Conklin, Dylan Silva, Catherine D

Raynham

186 Princess Ln, $950,000

Hermenegildo, Nelson Hermenegildo, Lizete G to Copp-Putnam, Alyssa M Putnam, Zachary A

Taunton

115 Dighton Ave, $447,000

Roy, Edmund D to Almeida, Ashley E Almeida, Edmund P

227 Hart St, $610,000

Sousa, Kevin Sousa, Christal A to Andrade, Ivan Brito, Joviana

788 Cohannet St, $320,000

Williams, Kathleen M to Bishop, Stacey Bishop, Victor

110 Dean St, $320,000

Viveiros, Mark J Viveiros, Susan B to Callahan, James M

701 Winthrop St, $507,000

M&d Rt White, Arthur M to Chabot, Joanne Chabot Jr, Norman A

10 Fay St, $625,500

Gray, Jane R Oneill Jr, Francis J to Furtado, Helida M

115 Brushwood Dr, $480,000

Solo Realty LLC to Henshaw, Joshua E Henshaw, Melissa

35 Pilgrim Village Rd, $370,000

Greene, Emily Greene, Keith S to Hurley, James E

12 Oxford St, $292,000

Schoonmaker, Christopher to Kitabjian, Isabelle Murphy, Dylann

16 Creeping Jenny Ln, $775,000

Chabot, Joanne L Chabot Jr, Norman A to Lopes, Tyler Lopes, Lindsay

656 Somerset Ave, $455,000

Aspen Prop Group LLC to Mathy, Maimouna

1716 Carriage Ln, $340,000

Allain, David A to Werra Jr, Michael Veazie, Page

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property sales in January for Greater Taunton area