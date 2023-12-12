Weekly home sales: Elegant colonial on a corner lot in Raynham sold for almost $800K

This week’s top-selling home in Raynham is a spacious colonial that sold for $775,000.

Nestled on a lush corner lot at 71 Cardinal Circle, this four bedroom home has 2,720 square feet of inviting living space.

The elegant home built in 2007 features a gorgeous entryway, gleaming hardwood floors, sun drenched rooms, and a cozy pellet stove. It boast a modern kitchen, a large family room, a formal dining room, and a 4 seasons room.

Situated on a half acre of landscaped land it has a two car garage, a great stone patio and stone walkways. It was last sold in 2008 for $497,000.

Top selling house in Raynham this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dighton

1850 Pine Hill Rd, $705,000

Gay, Robert N Gay, Lisa A to Carvalho, Katelyn Ricciardi, Louis

16 Waterford Cir, $320,056

Rego, Natasha to Cordeiro, Zeneide R

Raynham

71 Cardinal Cir, $775,000

Dague, Carol C to Lincoln, Alfred A Lincoln, Tanya M

96 Essex Cir, $567,000

Nasiff, Sageera to Mattos, Joann

87 Nicholas Rd, $500,000

Mr Kad LLC to Lofstrom, Anna Mcgovern 3rd, Leo

405 Park Pl, $312,000

Natale, Robbie to Larrivey, Jason C Larrivey, Megan R

498 N Main St, $505,000

Nickeron, Janis to Jefferson, Katherine Jefferson, Steven

Taunton

70 Lawton Ave, $470,000

Hawthorne Development Inc to Croce, Alphonse U Tran, Mai T

250 Burt St, $541,000

Viveiros, Dawn to Curran, Charles Curran, Pamela

162 Van Buren St, $440,000

Goldrick, Joseph P Goldrick, Cindy J to Depina, Ana

665 Cohannet St, $250,000

Hometown Res & Dev LLC to Desilets, Timothy D

56 Harrison Ave, $435,000

Vieira, Michael Vieira, Alexis to Harrison 4th, John Witherell, Chelsey

10 Kurts Pl, $629,900

Barbosa, Gisele to He, Andy

1 Karena Dr, $238,500

Hart, Patrick R to Henderson, Lakeysha

11 Railroad Ave, $460,000

Jt Builders LLC to Jean, Randy Jean, Suze M

6 Round Table Ln, $635,000

Silva, Antonio L Silva, Margaret to Kairu, Esther

2 4th Ave, $475,000

Piper, Megan A Piper, Kevin J to Khatib, Najib Moataz, Naima

81 Donna Ter, $520,000

Witschey Income Only Ft Witschey, Theresa E to Lamy, Frantz C Vieux, Marionye K

172 Duffy Dr, $499,900

Sousa, Margaret to Lawrence, Derek

4 Stevens St, $250,000

Oconnor 3rd, George A Oconnor, Karen E to Ld 2023 LLC

14 1st Ave, $412,000

Ofoogbu, Chimezie R to Luc, Myrlie Lochard, Brandon

125 Highland St, $330,000

Robertson, Pamela to Macdonald, Owen P

925 Crane Ave S, $406,000

Andre, Leonor M to Manos-Milso, Maria

52 Railroad Ave, $305,000

Sousa Lori Ann Est Silva, Gary to Mccafferty, Shawn Palmer, David

8 Shores St, $320,000

Campbell, Daniel to Oconnell, Elizabeth A

18 Park Pl, $340,000

Spooner, Robert W to Rafford, Brooke T Victoria, Andres

20 Winthrop Ave, $450,000

Bennett, Gary A Bennett, Kathleen M to Silva, Luis Silva, Luisa

34 Marvel St, $435,000

Corrado-Santoro, Marie Santoro, Robert to Smith, Ashlee M

375 Bay St, $208,000

Hubbard May Jane Est Derosa, Patricia to Todesco, Matthew

165 Caroline Dr, $393,000

Belair, Edward F Belair, Melissa A to Webber, Jennifer L

76 Kilmer Ave, $425,000

Mlb Binda Rlty Ent Inc to Xavier, Grace C

