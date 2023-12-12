Weekly home sales: Elegant colonial on a corner lot in Raynham sold for almost $800K
This week’s top-selling home in Raynham is a spacious colonial that sold for $775,000.
Nestled on a lush corner lot at 71 Cardinal Circle, this four bedroom home has 2,720 square feet of inviting living space.
The elegant home built in 2007 features a gorgeous entryway, gleaming hardwood floors, sun drenched rooms, and a cozy pellet stove. It boast a modern kitchen, a large family room, a formal dining room, and a 4 seasons room.
Situated on a half acre of landscaped land it has a two car garage, a great stone patio and stone walkways. It was last sold in 2008 for $497,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dighton
1850 Pine Hill Rd, $705,000
Gay, Robert N Gay, Lisa A to Carvalho, Katelyn Ricciardi, Louis
16 Waterford Cir, $320,056
Rego, Natasha to Cordeiro, Zeneide R
Raynham
71 Cardinal Cir, $775,000
Dague, Carol C to Lincoln, Alfred A Lincoln, Tanya M
96 Essex Cir, $567,000
Nasiff, Sageera to Mattos, Joann
87 Nicholas Rd, $500,000
Mr Kad LLC to Lofstrom, Anna Mcgovern 3rd, Leo
405 Park Pl, $312,000
Natale, Robbie to Larrivey, Jason C Larrivey, Megan R
498 N Main St, $505,000
Nickeron, Janis to Jefferson, Katherine Jefferson, Steven
Taunton
70 Lawton Ave, $470,000
Hawthorne Development Inc to Croce, Alphonse U Tran, Mai T
250 Burt St, $541,000
Viveiros, Dawn to Curran, Charles Curran, Pamela
162 Van Buren St, $440,000
Goldrick, Joseph P Goldrick, Cindy J to Depina, Ana
665 Cohannet St, $250,000
Hometown Res & Dev LLC to Desilets, Timothy D
56 Harrison Ave, $435,000
Vieira, Michael Vieira, Alexis to Harrison 4th, John Witherell, Chelsey
10 Kurts Pl, $629,900
Barbosa, Gisele to He, Andy
1 Karena Dr, $238,500
Hart, Patrick R to Henderson, Lakeysha
11 Railroad Ave, $460,000
Jt Builders LLC to Jean, Randy Jean, Suze M
6 Round Table Ln, $635,000
Silva, Antonio L Silva, Margaret to Kairu, Esther
2 4th Ave, $475,000
Piper, Megan A Piper, Kevin J to Khatib, Najib Moataz, Naima
81 Donna Ter, $520,000
Witschey Income Only Ft Witschey, Theresa E to Lamy, Frantz C Vieux, Marionye K
172 Duffy Dr, $499,900
Sousa, Margaret to Lawrence, Derek
4 Stevens St, $250,000
Oconnor 3rd, George A Oconnor, Karen E to Ld 2023 LLC
14 1st Ave, $412,000
Ofoogbu, Chimezie R to Luc, Myrlie Lochard, Brandon
125 Highland St, $330,000
Robertson, Pamela to Macdonald, Owen P
925 Crane Ave S, $406,000
Andre, Leonor M to Manos-Milso, Maria
52 Railroad Ave, $305,000
Sousa Lori Ann Est Silva, Gary to Mccafferty, Shawn Palmer, David
8 Shores St, $320,000
Campbell, Daniel to Oconnell, Elizabeth A
18 Park Pl, $340,000
Spooner, Robert W to Rafford, Brooke T Victoria, Andres
20 Winthrop Ave, $450,000
Bennett, Gary A Bennett, Kathleen M to Silva, Luis Silva, Luisa
34 Marvel St, $435,000
Corrado-Santoro, Marie Santoro, Robert to Smith, Ashlee M
375 Bay St, $208,000
Hubbard May Jane Est Derosa, Patricia to Todesco, Matthew
165 Caroline Dr, $393,000
Belair, Edward F Belair, Melissa A to Webber, Jennifer L
76 Kilmer Ave, $425,000
Mlb Binda Rlty Ent Inc to Xavier, Grace C
