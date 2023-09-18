U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Weekly home sales: Elegant home in Taunton sells for over $800K

Faith Harrington, The Standard-Times
·3 min read

This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is a magnificent custom build that sold for $825,000.

Located in a rural cul-de-sac, 71 Tania Drive, a 4,033-square-foot home built in 1994 is a showstopper. It features vaulted, cathedral, and tray ceilings, custom woodwork, arched windows, and French doors.

The spacious open layout has an expansive kitchen, a lofted living room, a cozy den, and a laundry/pantry room. The elegant home offers five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a tucked-away office.

Situated on .70 acres of land the home has a two-car garage, a private patio space, and a beautifully landscaped lawn.

The top selling home in Taunton this week is located at 71 Tania Drive, a 4,033-square-foot home built in 1994.
The top selling home in Taunton this week is located at 71 Tania Drive, a 4,033-square-foot home built in 1994.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

9 Broadview Ave, $650,000

Galus, Shane T Galus, Tanisha S to Pereira, Kevin Murphy, Tara

13 Admirals Way, $480,000

Baptiste, Beverly Baptiste, Gary to Tolivaisa, Alexander

Dighton

24 Waterford Cir, $700,000

Deoliveira, Joshua K Deoliveira, Monique M to Kent, Michael Kent, Alicca

158 Lincoln Ave, $488,000

Severino, Bryan to Demartinez, Cindy B Zepeda, Rigoberto M

1293 Tremont St, $565,000

Mcconnell, Edward Mcconnell, Karen to Otis, Joseph Otis, Debra

Raynham

119 Francine Rd, $372,500

Pohl Ft Thorleey, Nora M to Cilinski, Emily P Matthews, Daniel J

553 South St E, $555,000

A-American Invs LLC to Mascarenhas, Richard Phin, Voun

Taunton

23 Oak Ave, $490,000

Perry, Deron T Perry, Erica A to Alexis, Thaddeus J Francis, Lisa M

632 Somerset Ave, $380,000

Agganis, Gregory to Aspen Properties Dev LLC

34 Downing Dr, $489,000

Alves, Inacio to Casseus, Carld Tavares, Nyhryan

34 Williams St, $460,000

Mcgrath, Ryan G Mcgrath, Kerri A to Choute, Onan

8 Clifton St, $431,600

Mary A Iwanick T Czerwonka, Michael P to Corr, Breanna M

68 Margaret Rd, $455,000

Ferreira Dev Group LLC to Dagher, Celina M Dagher, Joseph N

179 Van Buren St, $440,000

Curran, Ellen J Curran, Michael D to Debenedictis, Brett

70 Rosewood Dr, $735,000

Scanlon, Paul F to El-Husayni, Anwar Naidjate, Safiya

119 Birchwood Dr, $535,000

Fitzpatrick, John J to Ellis, Anthony J Ellis, Kathleen A

8 Pinecrest Dr, $451,500

Gay, Anna M Moniz, Theresa M to Etienne, Richard E Sinous, Myrdine

450 Somerset Ave, $210,000

Connell, Alyssa to Fossouo, Vanessa E

2 Karena Dr, $240,000

Cjm Rt Moniz Sr, Charles J to Fournier, Dennis

184 Van Buren St, $475,000

Adamski, Joshua Duarte, Kimberly to Garraud, Edy

581 Cohannet St, $592,000

Scerra, Ryan Scerra, Camille to Gibbons, Anthony Gibbons, Della

27 Cambridge St, $600,000

Ducharme, Stephen R Ducharme, Karen A to Gomes, Eunice L Gomes, Mario S

631 Whittenton St, $387,000

Corliss, Judith A Corliss, Peter A to Hargrove, Jordan M

820 Somerset Ave, $450,000

Costa, Thomas A Costa, Anthony D to Kenyon, Sean T Kenyon, Adrienna

125 Wintergreen Ln, $535,000

Wood, Clark S Wood, Leslie B to Proule, Alyson R Proule, Jason

71 Tania Dr, $825,000

Freitas, Jose A Freitas, Mary L to Rico, Jeff Happeny, Whitney

11 Anawan St, $356,000

Cutillo, Anthony to White, Dennis

