Weekly home sales: Elegant home in Taunton sells for over $800K
This week’s top-selling home in Taunton is a magnificent custom build that sold for $825,000.
Located in a rural cul-de-sac, 71 Tania Drive, a 4,033-square-foot home built in 1994 is a showstopper. It features vaulted, cathedral, and tray ceilings, custom woodwork, arched windows, and French doors.
The spacious open layout has an expansive kitchen, a lofted living room, a cozy den, and a laundry/pantry room. The elegant home offers five spacious bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a tucked-away office.
Situated on .70 acres of land the home has a two-car garage, a private patio space, and a beautifully landscaped lawn.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Berkley
9 Broadview Ave, $650,000
Galus, Shane T Galus, Tanisha S to Pereira, Kevin Murphy, Tara
13 Admirals Way, $480,000
Baptiste, Beverly Baptiste, Gary to Tolivaisa, Alexander
Dighton
24 Waterford Cir, $700,000
Deoliveira, Joshua K Deoliveira, Monique M to Kent, Michael Kent, Alicca
158 Lincoln Ave, $488,000
Severino, Bryan to Demartinez, Cindy B Zepeda, Rigoberto M
1293 Tremont St, $565,000
Mcconnell, Edward Mcconnell, Karen to Otis, Joseph Otis, Debra
Raynham
119 Francine Rd, $372,500
Pohl Ft Thorleey, Nora M to Cilinski, Emily P Matthews, Daniel J
553 South St E, $555,000
A-American Invs LLC to Mascarenhas, Richard Phin, Voun
Taunton
23 Oak Ave, $490,000
Perry, Deron T Perry, Erica A to Alexis, Thaddeus J Francis, Lisa M
632 Somerset Ave, $380,000
Agganis, Gregory to Aspen Properties Dev LLC
34 Downing Dr, $489,000
Alves, Inacio to Casseus, Carld Tavares, Nyhryan
34 Williams St, $460,000
Mcgrath, Ryan G Mcgrath, Kerri A to Choute, Onan
8 Clifton St, $431,600
Mary A Iwanick T Czerwonka, Michael P to Corr, Breanna M
68 Margaret Rd, $455,000
Ferreira Dev Group LLC to Dagher, Celina M Dagher, Joseph N
179 Van Buren St, $440,000
Curran, Ellen J Curran, Michael D to Debenedictis, Brett
70 Rosewood Dr, $735,000
Scanlon, Paul F to El-Husayni, Anwar Naidjate, Safiya
119 Birchwood Dr, $535,000
Fitzpatrick, John J to Ellis, Anthony J Ellis, Kathleen A
8 Pinecrest Dr, $451,500
Gay, Anna M Moniz, Theresa M to Etienne, Richard E Sinous, Myrdine
450 Somerset Ave, $210,000
Connell, Alyssa to Fossouo, Vanessa E
2 Karena Dr, $240,000
Cjm Rt Moniz Sr, Charles J to Fournier, Dennis
184 Van Buren St, $475,000
Adamski, Joshua Duarte, Kimberly to Garraud, Edy
581 Cohannet St, $592,000
Scerra, Ryan Scerra, Camille to Gibbons, Anthony Gibbons, Della
27 Cambridge St, $600,000
Ducharme, Stephen R Ducharme, Karen A to Gomes, Eunice L Gomes, Mario S
631 Whittenton St, $387,000
Corliss, Judith A Corliss, Peter A to Hargrove, Jordan M
820 Somerset Ave, $450,000
Costa, Thomas A Costa, Anthony D to Kenyon, Sean T Kenyon, Adrienna
125 Wintergreen Ln, $535,000
Wood, Clark S Wood, Leslie B to Proule, Alyson R Proule, Jason
71 Tania Dr, $825,000
Freitas, Jose A Freitas, Mary L to Rico, Jeff Happeny, Whitney
11 Anawan St, $356,000
Cutillo, Anthony to White, Dennis
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top-selling home in Taunton sells for $825,000