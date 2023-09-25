Weekly home sales: Exquisite executive ranch in Tiverton sells for $1M

This week’s top-selling home is a one-of-kind executive ranch in Tiverton that sold for $1,050,000.

On a lush-arced corner lot, 53 William Barton Drive is a spectacular dwelling with 5,074 square feet of living space.

A grand four-bedroom single-level home built in 2019 it has a sunny-open concept layout with dark hardwood floors, a beautiful stone fireplace, and a relaxing farmer’s porch.

This beauty of a home features a custom kitchen with a knockout center island, a large master suite with an exquisite ensuite, and a separate laundry room.

There is a spacious finished basement which nearly doubles the living space offering two large rooms and a bathroom, a three-car garage, and a deck perfect for entertaining. It was last sold in 2019 for $749,900.

Top selling house in Tiverton.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

Barneys Joy Road, for $650,000

from Buzzard Bay Coalition Inc to Samuel B. Knight.

5 Idlewood Avenue, for $590,000

from Kevin R. Gomes to Jared Bzdula.

45 Sheldon Street, for $440,000

from Kelly L. Resendes to Joao Malhinha.

Fall River

418 Anthony Street, for $540,000

from Stevie Mejia to Aisha N. Resendes.

30 Carver Street, for $355,000

from Jose A. Cordeiro to Heloisa B. De Silva.

53 Grinnell Street, for $375,000

from William Malicia to Kerry Malicia-Mackay.

Ledge Street #K22-94, for $105,000

from Maria Andrade to Bcc Marvell LLC.

Ledge Street #K22-95, for $105,000

from Maria Andrade to Bcc Marvell LLC.

Ledge Street #K22-97, for $105,000

from Maria Andrade to Bcc Marvell LLC.

Ledge Street #K22-98, for $105,000

from Maria Andrade to Bcc Marvell LLC.

Ledge Street, for $105,000

from Maria Andrade to Bcc Marvell LLC.

977-987 Locust Street, for $710,000

from 977 987 Locust St LLC to Cipriano Properties LLC.

225 Shove Street #4, for $220,000

from Shove 225 Rt to Gali T.

475 Tecumseh Street, for $460,000

from Phyllis A Davenport Irt to Kamleshkumar Patel.

465 Valentine Street, for $450,000

from Diane M. Nadeau to Curtis Mateus.

Freetown

7 Boxberry Lane, for $249,000

from Ritter Family LLC to Antonio B. Medina.

Little Compton

7 Donovan Way, for $932,500

from William W. Kain to Joan Shulman.

223-B John Dyer Road, for $922,500

from Charles L. Simmons to Cwalt Inc.

New Bedford

279-281 Bates Street, for $501,000

from Abilio C. Fernandes to Odanrick Cabral.

85 Beetle Street, for $720,000

from David B. Bock to Whaling City Rental Prop.

15 Belleville Avenue, for $385,000

from Joao C. Raposo to Jonah M. Hamilton.

65 Chancery Street, for $75,000

from Jo-Jeanne Realty LLC to Julio Barbosa.

14 Crapo Street, for $520,000

from Thiago D. Silva to Patricia N. Matei.

156 Davis Street, for $340,000

from Cordeiro Lt to Jose Rios.

58 Fair Street, for $565,000

from Soares Luis D Est to Samuel Denis.

159 Hillman Street, for $209,000

from Sharon B. Chandler to Freedom Rd LLC.

1040 June Street, for $430,000

from Eric A. Gale to Karen L. Glover.

9 Junior Street, for $138,000

from Gpretti Santos to Emanuel D. Santos.

23 Locust Street, for $235,000

from Arthur Silva to Hurley Homes LLC.

875 Old Plainville Road #E, for $320,000

from Manideep Gunna to Maria L. Raposo.

312 Oliver Street, for $415,000

from One More Home LLC to Manuel Gomes-Rivera.

584 Orchard Street, for $649,000

from Renaissance Dev Corp to Mass Postal Holdings LLC.

54 Query Street, for $428,152

from Angel L. Montanez to 1 Avail LLC.

54 Query Street, for $247,000

from 1 Avail LLC to Adelberto M. Garcia.

137 Sycamore Street, for $250,000

from Taylor R. Allen to Liana Vazquez.

307 Tinkham Street, for $130,000

from Maria M. Lima to Gl Foss LLC.

87 Tremont Street, for $75,000

from Paul A. Piva to Julio Barbosa.

1 Washington Street #B, for $520,000

from Opr Development LLC to Maliha Arshad.

1 Washington Street #A, for $525,000

from Opr Development LLC to Margaret R. Concannon.

76 Whitlow Street, for $487,000

from Danielle E. Sherman to Katelyn O. Donoghue.

Somerset

79 Angus Street, for $210,000

from Martin Bernat to Susan Keith.

48 Apostle Road, for $422,500

from Miranda Arthur L Est to Andrew J. Farias.

105 Bradley Avenue, for $150,000

from Tallage Davis LLC to Roso Inv Relty T.

110 Connecticut Avenue, for $450,000

from Siu M. Wong to Erin B. Geary.

Swansea

35 Hidden Woods, for $765,000

from John Marcille to Kyle M. Gates.

51 Magnolia Drive, for $240,000

from Gp Builders LLC to Thomas Jeronimo.

Tiverton

9 Birch Street, for $354,000

from Flora A. Prestipino to Christopher Bowley.

Chase Crnr, for $175,000

from Brian Vivieros Contractin to Anthony Mazzulla.

Church Street, for $175,000

from Brian Vivieros Contractin to Anthony Mazzulla.

260 King Road, for $369,000

from King Edwena C Est to Calvin G. King.

77 Main Road, for $470,000

from E Ring Property Mgmt Corp to 77 Main Road LLC.

2545 Main Road, for $515,000

from Kenneth D. Martin to John Mullen.

45 Starboard Drive #160, for $730,000

from Douglas W. Arent to Judy P. Abelman.

53 William Barton Drive, for $1,050,000

from Matthew D. Crocker to Keith Patton.

Westport

14 Aimes Way, for $975,000

from D & L Medeiros T to Alyssa Karam.

14 Hunters Way, for $750,000

from Bridget Cleary to Tobias Stapleton.

50 Robert Street, for $339,000

from Amaral Rogelio B Est to Matthew O. Noonan.

81-A Sylvia Lane, for $475,000

from Edward A Myles 2015 RET to Christine S. Munro.

