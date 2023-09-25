Weekly home sales: Exquisite executive ranch in Tiverton sells for $1M
This week’s top-selling home is a one-of-kind executive ranch in Tiverton that sold for $1,050,000.
On a lush-arced corner lot, 53 William Barton Drive is a spectacular dwelling with 5,074 square feet of living space.
A grand four-bedroom single-level home built in 2019 it has a sunny-open concept layout with dark hardwood floors, a beautiful stone fireplace, and a relaxing farmer’s porch.
This beauty of a home features a custom kitchen with a knockout center island, a large master suite with an exquisite ensuite, and a separate laundry room.
There is a spacious finished basement which nearly doubles the living space offering two large rooms and a bathroom, a three-car garage, and a deck perfect for entertaining. It was last sold in 2019 for $749,900.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
Barneys Joy Road, for $650,000
from Buzzard Bay Coalition Inc to Samuel B. Knight.
5 Idlewood Avenue, for $590,000
from Kevin R. Gomes to Jared Bzdula.
45 Sheldon Street, for $440,000
from Kelly L. Resendes to Joao Malhinha.
Fall River
418 Anthony Street, for $540,000
from Stevie Mejia to Aisha N. Resendes.
30 Carver Street, for $355,000
from Jose A. Cordeiro to Heloisa B. De Silva.
53 Grinnell Street, for $375,000
from William Malicia to Kerry Malicia-Mackay.
Ledge Street #K22-94, for $105,000
from Maria Andrade to Bcc Marvell LLC.
Ledge Street #K22-95, for $105,000
from Maria Andrade to Bcc Marvell LLC.
Ledge Street #K22-97, for $105,000
from Maria Andrade to Bcc Marvell LLC.
Ledge Street #K22-98, for $105,000
from Maria Andrade to Bcc Marvell LLC.
Ledge Street, for $105,000
from Maria Andrade to Bcc Marvell LLC.
977-987 Locust Street, for $710,000
from 977 987 Locust St LLC to Cipriano Properties LLC.
225 Shove Street #4, for $220,000
from Shove 225 Rt to Gali T.
475 Tecumseh Street, for $460,000
from Phyllis A Davenport Irt to Kamleshkumar Patel.
465 Valentine Street, for $450,000
from Diane M. Nadeau to Curtis Mateus.
Freetown
7 Boxberry Lane, for $249,000
from Ritter Family LLC to Antonio B. Medina.
Little Compton
7 Donovan Way, for $932,500
from William W. Kain to Joan Shulman.
223-B John Dyer Road, for $922,500
from Charles L. Simmons to Cwalt Inc.
New Bedford
279-281 Bates Street, for $501,000
from Abilio C. Fernandes to Odanrick Cabral.
85 Beetle Street, for $720,000
from David B. Bock to Whaling City Rental Prop.
15 Belleville Avenue, for $385,000
from Joao C. Raposo to Jonah M. Hamilton.
65 Chancery Street, for $75,000
from Jo-Jeanne Realty LLC to Julio Barbosa.
14 Crapo Street, for $520,000
from Thiago D. Silva to Patricia N. Matei.
156 Davis Street, for $340,000
from Cordeiro Lt to Jose Rios.
58 Fair Street, for $565,000
from Soares Luis D Est to Samuel Denis.
159 Hillman Street, for $209,000
from Sharon B. Chandler to Freedom Rd LLC.
1040 June Street, for $430,000
from Eric A. Gale to Karen L. Glover.
9 Junior Street, for $138,000
from Gpretti Santos to Emanuel D. Santos.
23 Locust Street, for $235,000
from Arthur Silva to Hurley Homes LLC.
875 Old Plainville Road #E, for $320,000
from Manideep Gunna to Maria L. Raposo.
312 Oliver Street, for $415,000
from One More Home LLC to Manuel Gomes-Rivera.
584 Orchard Street, for $649,000
from Renaissance Dev Corp to Mass Postal Holdings LLC.
54 Query Street, for $428,152
from Angel L. Montanez to 1 Avail LLC.
54 Query Street, for $247,000
from 1 Avail LLC to Adelberto M. Garcia.
137 Sycamore Street, for $250,000
from Taylor R. Allen to Liana Vazquez.
307 Tinkham Street, for $130,000
from Maria M. Lima to Gl Foss LLC.
87 Tremont Street, for $75,000
from Paul A. Piva to Julio Barbosa.
1 Washington Street #B, for $520,000
from Opr Development LLC to Maliha Arshad.
1 Washington Street #A, for $525,000
from Opr Development LLC to Margaret R. Concannon.
76 Whitlow Street, for $487,000
from Danielle E. Sherman to Katelyn O. Donoghue.
Somerset
79 Angus Street, for $210,000
from Martin Bernat to Susan Keith.
48 Apostle Road, for $422,500
from Miranda Arthur L Est to Andrew J. Farias.
105 Bradley Avenue, for $150,000
from Tallage Davis LLC to Roso Inv Relty T.
110 Connecticut Avenue, for $450,000
from Siu M. Wong to Erin B. Geary.
Swansea
35 Hidden Woods, for $765,000
from John Marcille to Kyle M. Gates.
51 Magnolia Drive, for $240,000
from Gp Builders LLC to Thomas Jeronimo.
Tiverton
9 Birch Street, for $354,000
from Flora A. Prestipino to Christopher Bowley.
Chase Crnr, for $175,000
from Brian Vivieros Contractin to Anthony Mazzulla.
Church Street, for $175,000
from Brian Vivieros Contractin to Anthony Mazzulla.
260 King Road, for $369,000
from King Edwena C Est to Calvin G. King.
77 Main Road, for $470,000
from E Ring Property Mgmt Corp to 77 Main Road LLC.
2545 Main Road, for $515,000
from Kenneth D. Martin to John Mullen.
45 Starboard Drive #160, for $730,000
from Douglas W. Arent to Judy P. Abelman.
53 William Barton Drive, for $1,050,000
from Matthew D. Crocker to Keith Patton.
Westport
14 Aimes Way, for $975,000
from D & L Medeiros T to Alyssa Karam.
14 Hunters Way, for $750,000
from Bridget Cleary to Tobias Stapleton.
50 Robert Street, for $339,000
from Amaral Rogelio B Est to Matthew O. Noonan.
81-A Sylvia Lane, for $475,000
from Edward A Myles 2015 RET to Christine S. Munro.
