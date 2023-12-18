Weekly home sales: Great amenities, pond rights help this Rochester home sell for $731K
This week’s top-selling home in Rochester is a two-story that sold for $731,000.
Situated in the highly desirable Snipatuit Pond Estates, 12 Forster Road is nestled in the woodland surrounded by gardens and walkways.
Built in 1994, the 2,198-square-foot home has custom built-ins, French doors, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. It boasts a pristine kitchen, a fireplace living room, a glass porch off of the elegant dining room, and a cozy den.
The immaculate property has 1.49 acres of land with a sunken hot tub, a deck, and a stone patio. It also offers beach rights in Marion and opportunities for boating and fishing. It was last sold in 2015 for $389,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
110 Gammons Rd $750,000.
Keith O. and Joyce E. Desilva to Christopher and Dawn Ingrade
232 Hamlin St $390,000.
Hilda Alley to Lauren I. Faria
84 Main St $300,000.
Frances A. Pegg to Peter Arruda
11 Wilbur Ave $310,000.
Danielle Lygren to Wagner W. Tiburtino
BOURNE
5 Aspen Rd Unit 5 $500,000.
Smith Ft and Steven M. Smith to Leora Amir
160 Clark Rd $1,950,000.
Cadence Soln Partners LLC to Corinne R Whittington Lt and Corinne R. Whittington
6 Pleasure Point Rd $825,000.
Arbo RET and Roger A. Arbo to Thomas C. and Barbara J. Collins
5 Wildwood Ln Unit A $649,900.
Ocean Dunes LLC to Cassandra Perry
CARVER
25 Copper Lantern Ln Unit 25 $369,900.
Elizabeth Callahn to Stephen M. Keaton
63 Cranberry Rd $420,000.
Donald M. Mandeville to Kenneth and Laureen Wagner
6 Doreen Way $430,000.
212 LLC to Nicole F. Day
31 Santana Way Unit 31 $489,000.
Priolo Concrete Forms Inc to Paul Kennedy
DARTMOUTH
414 Gulf Rd W $500,000.
Dcs Ventures LLC to Elizabeth Danforth RET and Elizabeth Danforth
8 Mccabe St $556,000.
Terceira Construction LLC to Frank H. Hand and Alberto G. Dasilva
26 Nimitz St $460,000.
Brooks Audrey L Est and Brenda E. Desilva to Tyler and Kaleigh A. Oliveira
57 Rosewood Ter $559,000.
Stockys Properties LLC and Jared Vaconcelos to Britney L. and Daniel R. Simoneau
18 Seminole Rd $385,000.
Blouin Ft and Richard F. Blouin to Caleb Bennett and Kylie Lague
107 Stackhouse St $395,000.
Appleton Grove LLC to Giovanie M. Ramos and Angela R. Dias
99 Willis St $375,000.
Nicholas Lorizio to Tracy R. Anthony
FAIRHAVEN
36 Causeway Rd $805,000.
Michael Karalis and Randy Florence to Irma D. Teves
304 Mill Rd $710,000.
Dawn A. and Christopher J. Ingrande to Megan and Jesse Viveiros
10 Pleasant St $459,000.
Carol -. Ashton to Sean and Sharon Mitchell
FALL RIVER
189 5th St $570,000.
189 Fifth St Property LLC to Willie C. and Annette Pittman
156 Archer St $495,000.
Alex Borges to Matthew Mota
141 Boyden St $333,000.
Citigroup Loan TInc and Us Bank TCom Na Tr to 22 Ricky Ln LLC
749 Cambridge St $475,000.
Richard and Veneranda Miozza to Zachary Vorce
39 Claflin St $385,000.
Jhonatta L. Ferreira to Biswas LLC
138-144 Columbia St $900,000.
David Desa Rt and David Desa to Kenneth Cabral
268 Cory St $660,000.
Marcio Garcia to Mfw Sons Of Mary LLC
59 Garfield St $440,000.
Ri Propety Wire LLC to Keurin and Maria Barros
433 Grinnell St $330,000.
Matthew Szargowicz to Frank Delgado
538 Hanover St $480,000.
Stanton Irt and Thomas L. Stanton to Shane L. Benjamin and Corey J. Pratt
26 N Rocliffe St $450,000.
Agostinho and Maria C. Ponte to Emmanuela Pierre and Dumont Bernard
201 Pearce St Unit 3W $220,000.
Erasmo F. Costa to Clara T. Soares
181 Rathgar St $451,000.
Justin J. Pacheco to Angeline L. Ellison
101 Read St $360,000.
Bednarz Judith A Est and Stephen M. Wallace to Chelsey L. Dasilva
1931 Robeson St $360,825.
Carla F. Gilday and Ana C. Gwynne to Kelsey Colot and Fabienne C. Perseval
41 Rosedale St $389,900.
Kristen Souza to Kaitrin Christ
485 Stetson St $385,000.
Roger J. and Mary C. Benevides to Joao J. and Cathleen S. Silva
31 Warburton St $428,000.
Thomas J. Oliveira and Kelly Dealmeida to Manuel M. Delgado
213 Weetamoe St $222,000.
Preferred Preperty Soln L to Elevator Properties Inc
FREETOWN
93 Narrows Rd $1,200,000.
Gregg S. Ruth to 93 Narrows LLC
LAKEVILLE
29 Hybrid Dr $858,677.
Residences LLC to Neil and Maria Martin
63 Kingman St $706,000.
Diguda T and Tracey A. Juda to Pauline Hollis
15 School St $708,000.
Lucas Lt and Andrew P. Lucas to Ryan P. and Lindsey M. Mackenzie
MARION
16 Cottage St Unit 3 $1,262,500.
Ann K. Ziegler to John R. and Amy Oleary
812 Mill St $383,000.
Correia Ft and Mikki L. Correira to Johnson Family Invs LLC
11 Olde Sheepfield Rd $875,000.
Susan G Ford RET and Matthew J. Downey to Christopher A. and Veronica Brockwell
MATTAPOISETT
3 Creek St $1,490,000.
Daniel J Sullivan RET and Bruce C. Gamache to S Creek St LLC
20 Silver Shell Ave $2,350,000.
Alan Fine Personal T Ii and Rebecca F. BoochinSnoopy Holdiong LLC
MIDDLEBORO
31 Acorn St $320,000.
Grannum Jr Sherwin S Est and Ty J. Grannum to Eliza Thornton
1151 Centre St $530,000.
Barbara A. Bonenfant and Emil J. Kleiner to Moises Rodriguez-Galo
358 Marion Rd $606,000.
Julie J. Hutcheson to John Halisey
34 Mayflower Ave $515,000.
Anthony W. and Bridget A. Small to Zachary Dellechiaie and Kayla Dasilva
108 N Grove St $562,500.
Gary T. and Stacey E. Moquin to Nicole B. Maguire
98 Plain St $675,000.
Gar Con Corp to Karlyn Leth and James Hurley
52 Pleasant St $760,000.
Joshua M. Paulin to Stu Charlesworth
79 Plympton St $500,000.
Dube Albert B Est and Suzanne M. Dube to Mary-Lou T and Joseph A. Arruda
31 Sheffield Rd $799,900.
Reeve Lt and David A. Reeve to Eric J. and Lauren C. Wabrek
496 Wareham St $419,000.
Brian M. Mcmahon to Allison E. Barnes and Kyle Hackett
NEW BEDFORD
504 Bolton St $1,000,000.
J&m Bakeries LLC to Mia Mei Lee LLC
163 Bonney St $577,000.
Anildo M. Ribeiro and Carmen A. Luz to Erickson G. Rodrigues and Clarinda G. Fernandes
159-161 Central Ave $323,000.
Daniel Pacheco and Mary A. Dasilva to Hurley Homes LLC
1180 Chaffee St $570,000.
Jesse and Megan Viveiros to Walters S. and Alda F. Couto
231 Church St $359,000.
M Q Teixeira Chrch St Nt and Maria Q. TeixeiraFlavio M. and Jahmila I. Silva
85-87 Cottage St $605,000.
Barton James E Est and Gregory M. Downey to James W. and Linda M. Clark
869 County St $505,000.
George Saba to Lucas S. Ixcoy
28 Dana St $319,000.
Souza Lawrence J Est and Susan M. Souza to Alex D. Dandurand
111 David St $560,000.
Elvin D. and Alexandra Merlo-Cruz to Jennife Allahyarian
291 Emerson St $292,500.
Chrysalis Properties LLC to Mariana S. Andre
16 Ethel St $370,000.
Quintal Investments LLC to Timothy Duarte
83-85 Eugenia St $339,000.
Manuel G. Henriques and Fin Of Amer Reverse LLRonald Oliveira
137 Field St $185,000.
Mark A. Medeiros to Roso Investment Rt and Ronald Oliveira
155 Hillman St $450,000.
Maria Fernandes to Ramon M. Cespedes and Sonia I. Negron
31 Holly Tree Ln $360,000.
Oakes Shelly Est and Linda A. Dale to Jacqueline Bousquet
524 Liberty St $355,000.
Daniel Simoneau to Samuel Martinez
993 Lucy St $369,000.
Marisa M. Cunha to George J. Saba
103 Mosher St $540,000.
Simone Lopes to Ruth G. Ruiz and Rafel Ernesto
100 Norman St $385,000.
Carol A. Pollard to Kortney and Gary Lafleur
942 Phillips Rd $326,000.
Grace Albano and Santander Bank NA to John Afonso Prop LLC
34 Rotch St $465,000.
Manuel A. and Nancy S. Fernandes to Heather M. Romano and Kristian A. Araujo
438 Summer St $485,000.
Pintos Homes LLC to Samantha and Taylor Botelho
248 Whitman St $560,000.
Robert and Denise Rossi to Edson D. Soares-Ross
ROCHESTER
12 Forster Rd $731,000.
James C. and Marcia A. Harrison to Nicholas D. and Sarah A. Richard
237 Hartley Rd $275,000.
Robert V. St Aubin and Fin Of Amer Reverse LLCRonald Oliveira
29 Stuart Rd $670,000.
Aaron M. and Priscilla L. Micetich to Helen M. Orourke
WAREHAM
16 13th St $339,000.
Roland M. and Suzanne M. Michaud to Ana P. De Oliveira
5 Acoaxet Ln $435,000.
Michael Santos to Sonia A. Barbosa
23 Crescent Pl $470,000.
Ryan and Victoria Anctill to Reva and Oseas Flores
34 Dogwood Ln $325,000.
James H. Casey to Alicia R. Calderon and Ashley Piccirilli
1 Glen Ave $650,000.
Hamilton Beach Rt and Lawrence F. Obrien to Thomas M. and Kathy-Ellen Glennon
229 Glen Charlie Rd $490,000.
Justin and Jenalea A. Viera to Ryan C. Doyle
4 Locust St $421,500.
Chen Huang and Trevor S. Watson to Christopher R. and Cynthia H. Latham
45 Main St Unit 115 $420,000.
Dawn K Hood T and Dawn K. Hood to Gabriel Ft and Christopher P. Gabriel
65 Mayflower Ln $295,000.
Estrella Mary L Est and Sara E. Estrella to Stockys Properties LLC and Jared Vasconcelos
8 Monroe Pkwy $405,000.
Allyson and Geoff Bonin to Julie Hurley
75 Papermill Rd Unit A $445,000.
F&c Mcgrath Ft and Maureen E. Lund to Dmytro Cherginets and Oksana Sidiakina
9 Sarahbeth Ln $750,000.
James C. and Kelly A. Lynch to William F. Calandro
WESTPORT
27 Christine Dr $492,000.
David Fournier to Stacy S. and Brian S. Boutwell
171 Gifford Rd $500,000.
R&d Irt and Ryan J. Landry to Richard and Laura R. Mundy
16 J Dr $585,000.
William and Madalee N. Kloeber to Andrea Pagliari and Nora Rose
204 Main Rd $615,000.
Michel & J A Duval Irt and Michael Duval to Deanna Lockard
