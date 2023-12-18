Weekly home sales: Great amenities, pond rights help this Rochester home sell for $731K

This week’s top-selling home in Rochester is a two-story that sold for $731,000.

Situated in the highly desirable Snipatuit Pond Estates, 12 Forster Road is nestled in the woodland surrounded by gardens and walkways.

Built in 1994, the 2,198-square-foot home has custom built-ins, French doors, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. It boasts a pristine kitchen, a fireplace living room, a glass porch off of the elegant dining room, and a cozy den.

The immaculate property has 1.49 acres of land with a sunken hot tub, a deck, and a stone patio. It also offers beach rights in Marion and opportunities for boating and fishing. It was last sold in 2015 for $389,000.

Top selling house in Rochester this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

110 Gammons Rd $750,000.

Keith O. and Joyce E. Desilva to Christopher and Dawn Ingrade

232 Hamlin St $390,000.

Hilda Alley to Lauren I. Faria

84 Main St $300,000.

Frances A. Pegg to Peter Arruda

11 Wilbur Ave $310,000.

Danielle Lygren to Wagner W. Tiburtino

BOURNE

5 Aspen Rd Unit 5 $500,000.

Smith Ft and Steven M. Smith to Leora Amir

160 Clark Rd $1,950,000.

Cadence Soln Partners LLC to Corinne R Whittington Lt and Corinne R. Whittington

6 Pleasure Point Rd $825,000.

Arbo RET and Roger A. Arbo to Thomas C. and Barbara J. Collins

5 Wildwood Ln Unit A $649,900.

Ocean Dunes LLC to Cassandra Perry

CARVER

25 Copper Lantern Ln Unit 25 $369,900.

Elizabeth Callahn to Stephen M. Keaton

63 Cranberry Rd $420,000.

Donald M. Mandeville to Kenneth and Laureen Wagner

6 Doreen Way $430,000.

212 LLC to Nicole F. Day

31 Santana Way Unit 31 $489,000.

Priolo Concrete Forms Inc to Paul Kennedy

DARTMOUTH

414 Gulf Rd W $500,000.

Dcs Ventures LLC to Elizabeth Danforth RET and Elizabeth Danforth

8 Mccabe St $556,000.

Terceira Construction LLC to Frank H. Hand and Alberto G. Dasilva

26 Nimitz St $460,000.

Brooks Audrey L Est and Brenda E. Desilva to Tyler and Kaleigh A. Oliveira

57 Rosewood Ter $559,000.

Stockys Properties LLC and Jared Vaconcelos to Britney L. and Daniel R. Simoneau

18 Seminole Rd $385,000.

Blouin Ft and Richard F. Blouin to Caleb Bennett and Kylie Lague

107 Stackhouse St $395,000.

Appleton Grove LLC to Giovanie M. Ramos and Angela R. Dias

99 Willis St $375,000.

Nicholas Lorizio to Tracy R. Anthony

FAIRHAVEN

36 Causeway Rd $805,000.

Michael Karalis and Randy Florence to Irma D. Teves

304 Mill Rd $710,000.

Dawn A. and Christopher J. Ingrande to Megan and Jesse Viveiros

10 Pleasant St $459,000.

Carol -. Ashton to Sean and Sharon Mitchell

FALL RIVER

189 5th St $570,000.

189 Fifth St Property LLC to Willie C. and Annette Pittman

156 Archer St $495,000.

Alex Borges to Matthew Mota

141 Boyden St $333,000.

Citigroup Loan TInc and Us Bank TCom Na Tr to 22 Ricky Ln LLC

749 Cambridge St $475,000.

Richard and Veneranda Miozza to Zachary Vorce

39 Claflin St $385,000.

Jhonatta L. Ferreira to Biswas LLC

138-144 Columbia St $900,000.

David Desa Rt and David Desa to Kenneth Cabral

268 Cory St $660,000.

Marcio Garcia to Mfw Sons Of Mary LLC

59 Garfield St $440,000.

Ri Propety Wire LLC to Keurin and Maria Barros

433 Grinnell St $330,000.

Matthew Szargowicz to Frank Delgado

538 Hanover St $480,000.

Stanton Irt and Thomas L. Stanton to Shane L. Benjamin and Corey J. Pratt

26 N Rocliffe St $450,000.

Agostinho and Maria C. Ponte to Emmanuela Pierre and Dumont Bernard

201 Pearce St Unit 3W $220,000.

Erasmo F. Costa to Clara T. Soares

181 Rathgar St $451,000.

Justin J. Pacheco to Angeline L. Ellison

101 Read St $360,000.

Bednarz Judith A Est and Stephen M. Wallace to Chelsey L. Dasilva

1931 Robeson St $360,825.

Carla F. Gilday and Ana C. Gwynne to Kelsey Colot and Fabienne C. Perseval

41 Rosedale St $389,900.

Kristen Souza to Kaitrin Christ

485 Stetson St $385,000.

Roger J. and Mary C. Benevides to Joao J. and Cathleen S. Silva

31 Warburton St $428,000.

Thomas J. Oliveira and Kelly Dealmeida to Manuel M. Delgado

213 Weetamoe St $222,000.

Preferred Preperty Soln L to Elevator Properties Inc

FREETOWN

93 Narrows Rd $1,200,000.

Gregg S. Ruth to 93 Narrows LLC

LAKEVILLE

29 Hybrid Dr $858,677.

Residences LLC to Neil and Maria Martin

63 Kingman St $706,000.

Diguda T and Tracey A. Juda to Pauline Hollis

15 School St $708,000.

Lucas Lt and Andrew P. Lucas to Ryan P. and Lindsey M. Mackenzie

MARION

16 Cottage St Unit 3 $1,262,500.

Ann K. Ziegler to John R. and Amy Oleary

812 Mill St $383,000.

Correia Ft and Mikki L. Correira to Johnson Family Invs LLC

11 Olde Sheepfield Rd $875,000.

Susan G Ford RET and Matthew J. Downey to Christopher A. and Veronica Brockwell

MATTAPOISETT

3 Creek St $1,490,000.

Daniel J Sullivan RET and Bruce C. Gamache to S Creek St LLC

20 Silver Shell Ave $2,350,000.

Alan Fine Personal T Ii and Rebecca F. BoochinSnoopy Holdiong LLC

MIDDLEBORO

31 Acorn St $320,000.

Grannum Jr Sherwin S Est and Ty J. Grannum to Eliza Thornton

1151 Centre St $530,000.

Barbara A. Bonenfant and Emil J. Kleiner to Moises Rodriguez-Galo

358 Marion Rd $606,000.

Julie J. Hutcheson to John Halisey

34 Mayflower Ave $515,000.

Anthony W. and Bridget A. Small to Zachary Dellechiaie and Kayla Dasilva

108 N Grove St $562,500.

Gary T. and Stacey E. Moquin to Nicole B. Maguire

98 Plain St $675,000.

Gar Con Corp to Karlyn Leth and James Hurley

52 Pleasant St $760,000.

Joshua M. Paulin to Stu Charlesworth

79 Plympton St $500,000.

Dube Albert B Est and Suzanne M. Dube to Mary-Lou T and Joseph A. Arruda

31 Sheffield Rd $799,900.

Reeve Lt and David A. Reeve to Eric J. and Lauren C. Wabrek

496 Wareham St $419,000.

Brian M. Mcmahon to Allison E. Barnes and Kyle Hackett

NEW BEDFORD

504 Bolton St $1,000,000.

J&m Bakeries LLC to Mia Mei Lee LLC

163 Bonney St $577,000.

Anildo M. Ribeiro and Carmen A. Luz to Erickson G. Rodrigues and Clarinda G. Fernandes

159-161 Central Ave $323,000.

Daniel Pacheco and Mary A. Dasilva to Hurley Homes LLC

1180 Chaffee St $570,000.

Jesse and Megan Viveiros to Walters S. and Alda F. Couto

231 Church St $359,000.

M Q Teixeira Chrch St Nt and Maria Q. TeixeiraFlavio M. and Jahmila I. Silva

85-87 Cottage St $605,000.

Barton James E Est and Gregory M. Downey to James W. and Linda M. Clark

869 County St $505,000.

George Saba to Lucas S. Ixcoy

28 Dana St $319,000.

Souza Lawrence J Est and Susan M. Souza to Alex D. Dandurand

111 David St $560,000.

Elvin D. and Alexandra Merlo-Cruz to Jennife Allahyarian

291 Emerson St $292,500.

Chrysalis Properties LLC to Mariana S. Andre

16 Ethel St $370,000.

Quintal Investments LLC to Timothy Duarte

83-85 Eugenia St $339,000.

Manuel G. Henriques and Fin Of Amer Reverse LLRonald Oliveira

137 Field St $185,000.

Mark A. Medeiros to Roso Investment Rt and Ronald Oliveira

155 Hillman St $450,000.

Maria Fernandes to Ramon M. Cespedes and Sonia I. Negron

31 Holly Tree Ln $360,000.

Oakes Shelly Est and Linda A. Dale to Jacqueline Bousquet

524 Liberty St $355,000.

Daniel Simoneau to Samuel Martinez

993 Lucy St $369,000.

Marisa M. Cunha to George J. Saba

103 Mosher St $540,000.

Simone Lopes to Ruth G. Ruiz and Rafel Ernesto

100 Norman St $385,000.

Carol A. Pollard to Kortney and Gary Lafleur

942 Phillips Rd $326,000.

Grace Albano and Santander Bank NA to John Afonso Prop LLC

34 Rotch St $465,000.

Manuel A. and Nancy S. Fernandes to Heather M. Romano and Kristian A. Araujo

438 Summer St $485,000.

Pintos Homes LLC to Samantha and Taylor Botelho

248 Whitman St $560,000.

Robert and Denise Rossi to Edson D. Soares-Ross

ROCHESTER

12 Forster Rd $731,000.

James C. and Marcia A. Harrison to Nicholas D. and Sarah A. Richard

237 Hartley Rd $275,000.

Robert V. St Aubin and Fin Of Amer Reverse LLCRonald Oliveira

29 Stuart Rd $670,000.

Aaron M. and Priscilla L. Micetich to Helen M. Orourke

WAREHAM

16 13th St $339,000.

Roland M. and Suzanne M. Michaud to Ana P. De Oliveira

5 Acoaxet Ln $435,000.

Michael Santos to Sonia A. Barbosa

23 Crescent Pl $470,000.

Ryan and Victoria Anctill to Reva and Oseas Flores

34 Dogwood Ln $325,000.

James H. Casey to Alicia R. Calderon and Ashley Piccirilli

1 Glen Ave $650,000.

Hamilton Beach Rt and Lawrence F. Obrien to Thomas M. and Kathy-Ellen Glennon

229 Glen Charlie Rd $490,000.

Justin and Jenalea A. Viera to Ryan C. Doyle

4 Locust St $421,500.

Chen Huang and Trevor S. Watson to Christopher R. and Cynthia H. Latham

45 Main St Unit 115 $420,000.

Dawn K Hood T and Dawn K. Hood to Gabriel Ft and Christopher P. Gabriel

65 Mayflower Ln $295,000.

Estrella Mary L Est and Sara E. Estrella to Stockys Properties LLC and Jared Vasconcelos

8 Monroe Pkwy $405,000.

Allyson and Geoff Bonin to Julie Hurley

75 Papermill Rd Unit A $445,000.

F&c Mcgrath Ft and Maureen E. Lund to Dmytro Cherginets and Oksana Sidiakina

9 Sarahbeth Ln $750,000.

James C. and Kelly A. Lynch to William F. Calandro

WESTPORT

27 Christine Dr $492,000.

David Fournier to Stacy S. and Brian S. Boutwell

171 Gifford Rd $500,000.

R&d Irt and Ryan J. Landry to Richard and Laura R. Mundy

16 J Dr $585,000.

William and Madalee N. Kloeber to Andrea Pagliari and Nora Rose

204 Main Rd $615,000.

Michel & J A Duval Irt and Michael Duval to Deanna Lockard

