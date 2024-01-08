Weekly home sales: Handsome colonial on 1.61 acres in Lakeville sells for over $600K
This week’s top-selling home in Lakeville is a well-maintained colonial that sold for $660,000.
Located in the desirable Betty’s Neck, 18 Nachaomet Road is conveniently near Betty’s Neck Loop, the perfect spot for nature lovers.
The 1,664-square-foot home was built in 2000 and offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It features a stylish kitchen, a fireplaced living room, a separate laundry room, and a finished basement.
On a corner lot, the property has 1.61 acres of land with an attached two-car garage, a large deck, and a spacious stone patio. It was last sold in 2004 for $419,900.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
29 Blueberry Dr $210,908.
Jennifer E. and Kenneth J. Rebello to Kenneth J. Rebello
47 Hope St $330,000.
Joni M. Rhoads and Anthony Brown to Elizabeth Polk
13 Pershing Ave $375,000.
Ruth E. Rounseville to Thomas W. Dunlevy
BOURNE
6 Falmouth Rd $990,000.
Nora J Banks Ft and Nora J. Banks to John C. and Ingrid L. Green
45 Harbor Hill Dr Unit 45 $385,000.
Benjamin T. Denmark to Carolyn A. and Douglas S. Ball
23 Hill St $850,000.
Michael K. Immonen and Lynne W. Barton to Keith and Megan Abbett
1 Nairn Rd $699,999.
Oreilly James F Est and Neil F. Sullivan to Thomas and Carrie Reinert
204 North Rd $2,500,000.
Judith A. Loomis to William J. and Gretchen L. Cass
39 Old Plymouth Rd $402,000.
Dwight R. Davis to Michael Twomey and Julita Silva
35 Olney Rd $699,000.
Soja Properties LLC to Cynthia Reilly
1090 Shore Rd Unit 11 $1,750,000.
K Rt and Rose Will to Red Brook Harbor LLC
189 Tahanto Rd $1,275,000.
Redmond 3rd Ambrose J Est and Margaret N. RedmMatthew P. and Sharon J. Mielbye
CARVER
2 Commons Dr $760,000.
Roger A. Santos and Allison White-Santos to Paige Dowling and Shawn Feteriwski-Dowling
DARTMOUTH
156 Cross Rd $835,000.
John K. and Cynthia T. Delano to Cross Rd LLC
5 Mohawk Dr $435,000.
Triple M Realty Corp to Erin Rego and Jamie Dauphin
750 Potomska Rd $562,000.
Britnee J. Frenette to 750 Potomska Rd Rt and C Bottieglieri
FAIRHAVEN
100 Douglass Dr $790,000.
Stephen H. and Elizabeth A. Douglass to Buzzards Bay Coalition In
100 Douglass Dr $110,000.
Stephen H. and Elizabeth A. Douglass to Buzzards Bay Coalition In
77 Green St $686,000.
Mark D. and Jenny L. Duval to Sean E. and Susan E. Olson
54 Narragansett Blvd $160,000.
Donzilia Tadeau and Jose M. Domelo to Maria C. Demelo
183 Sconticut Neck Rd $450,000.
Ronald Oliveira to Vanessa and Sonya M. Furtado
FALL RIVER
353 Archer St $395,000.
Mary Ann Dillon T and Mary A. Dillon to Timothy R. Duarte
333 Belmont St $540,000.
Diane Case to Alex Pierre
454 Brayton Ave $610,000.
Gary C. and Brian J. Bigelow to Damascena C. Goncalves and Carlos A. Tavares
211 Columbia St $910,000.
Alvaro V. Barreira to Ehr1 LLC
353 County St $465,000.
Juanito T. Fernandes and Marisa Vieira to Aramis Reyes and Nyurka Hernandez
750 Davol St Unit 517 $253,000.
Keith R. Allan to Antonio Almeida
32 Dover St $416,000.
Aamsh LLC to Kssm LLC
469 Eldridge St $490,000.
Amanda Santos and Jonathan D. Castro to Bryan and Kimberly Besse
25 Garfield St $160,000.
Janice H. Read and Jeanne Pereira to Karen E. Poissant
200 Griffin St $275,000.
Sandyside Properties LLC to Worada U. Piva
596 Harvard St $425,000.
Normand E. and Janice A. Tetreault to Patricia C. Allen
104 Hood St $295,000.
Mary Archmbault to Hurley Homes LLC
453 Hope St $580,000.
Abel A. Ferreira and Antonio Almeida to Joanna Burzynska
896 Langley St $420,000.
Lisa M. Carvalho to Malissa Holden and Seth Walker
486 Ludlow St $391,017.
Christopher and Nicole A. Lafontaine to Chad E. and Ashley F. Silva
175 Middle St $510,000.
Anna J. Gluchaki to Raymond Louis
51 Montgomery St $405,000.
Margaret M. Ponte to Ryanne E. Cochrane
5022 N Main St $630,000.
Michelle G. Costa to Amanda M. Santos and Jonathan D. Castro
5239 N Main St Unit 13 $325,000.
Karen L. Check to Rosemary Senra and Cynthia A. Clark
140 Pearce St $450,000.
Fabio Paiva and Freedom Mortgage Corp to Dna Investments LLC
83 Prevost St $265,000.
Viveiros Ursula D De Est and Maria Estacio to 83 Prevost St LLC
45 Slater St $554,990.
Lsf9 Master Participation and US Bank NA Tr to Mohammad Z. Khan
324 Stafford Rd $325,000.
Erika M. Andrade and Benjamin J. Coelho to Raslyn and Roland Richardson
828-830 Stafford Rd $550,000.
Alexander C. Greene to Mishel Gonzalez
22 Swan St $155,000.
Lorraine A. Camara to K&mb Investments LLC
50 Tecumseh St $385,000.
Nexgeforum LLC to Legacy Prop Inv Group LLC
631 Walnut St $455,000.
Rui M. and Joao R. Pereira to Alfred Ozil
786 Walnut St $299,900.
Lana Remy to Quintal Investments LLC
583 Wood St $495,000.
Jeffrey P. and Donald R. Gosselin to Adam Silva and Nahian Chowdhury
635 Woodman St $515,000.
Joseph P. and Brittany Almeida to Jacques and Mareleynne Mcguffie
FREETOWN
1 Ducharme Dr $325,000.
Nomura Hm Equity Loan Inc and Hsbc Bank Usa TrSouthcoast Constract LLC
51 Point Of Pines Rd $565,000.
Donald R. Schenck and Samantha R. Varney to John B. Nelson and Jacqueline P. Francisco
LAKEVILLE
100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 13 $222,200.
Residences LLC to Trevor Bumpus
100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 3 $528,125.
Residences LLC to Alexander F. Paulo and Katherine M. Noyes
18 Nachaomet Rd $660,000.
Hassan Rt and James F. Hassan to Keith and Emily Greene
3 Pace Ct Unit 3 $625,900.
Sullivan Mayberry Ft and Alisha M. Bouchard to 3 Pace Ct Rt and Wayne J. Pimentel
MARION
7 Zora Rd $905,000.
7 Zora Rd RET and Harry J. Schmitt to Mark and Ashley D. Herman
MATTAPOISETT
16 Beach St $735,000.
Leclair M Donna Est and Leon R. Leclair to Maura A. Connolly
MIDDLEBORO
5 Stacey Rd $543,500.
Mark W. Parquette to Michelle Tees
NEW BEDFORD
195 Bedford St $550,000.
Thomas J. and Kathleen S. Dacosta to Mark D. and Jenny L. Duval
480 Bolton St $380,000.
William A. Viveiros to Josiah L. Cordero and Quinn L. Demelo
522 Bolton St $400,000.
Fernanda M. and Joseph A. Fumo to Shawn J. Fumo and John S. Ornellas
314 Chancery St $191,000.
Rosemary Villegas and Wintrust Mortgage to Ronald Oliveira
595-597 Coggeshall St $641,000.
Fernando J. Ferreira to Russells Mills Hldg LLC
1043 Cove Rd $310,000.
Wilmer A. Caranza to Jessica M. Silva
93 Deane St $350,000.
Around Clock Services Inc to Four Generations Prop LLC
1781 E Rodney French Blvd $425,000.
Escalante Beatrice A Est and Michelle L. EscalGabrielly E. Dornelles
75 James St $360,000.
Florence K. Santos to Hurley Homes LLC
5 Jean St $511,000.
Jared A. Machado to Juan Tecum-Toj and Maria E. Tino
37 Maryland St $306,000.
Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb3 to Four Generations Prop LLC
100 Parker St $425,000.
Olimpia J. Goncalves to Ambrocio Aj and Miria C. Ixcuna
208-210 Query St $450,000.
Eric and Beverly Rebelo to Shakeela Najjar and Sayed Mahmud
263 Reed St $279,900.
Kyle Brum to Natasha E. Trieb
107 Robeson St $450,000.
Thornton Capital LLC to Katia O. Almeida and Alexio Rocha
39 Smith St $457,000.
Julio and Helen Dias to Darline Martin
46 State St $530,000.
Jessica S. Dossantos and Mark C. Lewis to Kyle Sequeira
15 Tilton St $375,000.
Emanuel and Melissa A. Vieira to Richardo Irizarry and Jocclyn Pacheco
70 Winterville Rd $509,900.
Carina S. and John L. Antoni to James Pacheco
ROCHESTER
58 Alley Rd $551,000.
Edward C. and Christine B. Rossi to Justin White
370 High St $240,000.
Pierce James Est and Frederick E. Lacomb to Potential Properties LLC
11 Katlyn Cir Unit 12 $701,925.
Plumb Corner LLC to George A. and Lorraine G. Marceau
WAREHAM
49 E Central Ave $230,000.
Anthony Paganelli to Landing Investments LLC
49 E Central Ave $266,250.
First Lndg Invesements LL to Lucas Ricker and Nicholas Darzenta
14 Gray St $385,000.
Karen Truscott to Joan M. Flynn
333 Marion Rd $110,000.
Kelvin R. Britto to Kevin R. Britto
333 Marion Rd $110,000.
Gayle A. Britto to Kevin R. Britto
84 Martin St $420,000.
David and Christine Frye to Andrew and Susan Trask
10 Sherman St $212,920.
Mary J. and Anna T. Tynan to Bright Inv Prop LLC
24 Starboard Dr Unit 65 $589,900.
Windward Pines Ii LLC to James R. and Sally A. Smith
25 Starboard Dr Unit 51 $634,900.
Windward Pines Ii LLC to Stephen and Christine Brennan
WESTPORT
10 Adirondack Ln $520,000.
Morgan Santos and Justin Raposo to Steven P. Hebert
8 Jeffries St $160,000.
Alphonso Petrasso and Ann M. Lewis to 8 Jeffries St Realtrust and Patricia Alfonso
7 Lenox Ave $460,000.
John J. Reade to Donald J. and Loryn A. Silva
26 Tickle Rd $550,000.
Mcgarr Thomas J Est and Thomas S. Mcgarr to Cara L. and Ethan R. Grillo
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Real estate transactions in Greater New Bedford for January