Weekly home sales: Handsome colonial on 1.61 acres in Lakeville sells for over $600K

This week’s top-selling home in Lakeville is a well-maintained colonial that sold for $660,000.

Located in the desirable Betty’s Neck, 18 Nachaomet Road is conveniently near Betty’s Neck Loop, the perfect spot for nature lovers.

The 1,664-square-foot home was built in 2000 and offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It features a stylish kitchen, a fireplaced living room, a separate laundry room, and a finished basement.

On a corner lot, the property has 1.61 acres of land with an attached two-car garage, a large deck, and a spacious stone patio. It was last sold in 2004 for $419,900.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

29 Blueberry Dr $210,908.

Jennifer E. and Kenneth J. Rebello to Kenneth J. Rebello

47 Hope St $330,000.

Joni M. Rhoads and Anthony Brown to Elizabeth Polk

13 Pershing Ave $375,000.

Ruth E. Rounseville to Thomas W. Dunlevy

BOURNE

6 Falmouth Rd $990,000.

Nora J Banks Ft and Nora J. Banks to John C. and Ingrid L. Green

45 Harbor Hill Dr Unit 45 $385,000.

Benjamin T. Denmark to Carolyn A. and Douglas S. Ball

23 Hill St $850,000.

Michael K. Immonen and Lynne W. Barton to Keith and Megan Abbett

1 Nairn Rd $699,999.

Oreilly James F Est and Neil F. Sullivan to Thomas and Carrie Reinert

204 North Rd $2,500,000.

Judith A. Loomis to William J. and Gretchen L. Cass

39 Old Plymouth Rd $402,000.

Dwight R. Davis to Michael Twomey and Julita Silva

35 Olney Rd $699,000.

Soja Properties LLC to Cynthia Reilly

1090 Shore Rd Unit 11 $1,750,000.

K Rt and Rose Will to Red Brook Harbor LLC

189 Tahanto Rd $1,275,000.

Redmond 3rd Ambrose J Est and Margaret N. RedmMatthew P. and Sharon J. Mielbye

CARVER

2 Commons Dr $760,000.

Roger A. Santos and Allison White-Santos to Paige Dowling and Shawn Feteriwski-Dowling

DARTMOUTH

156 Cross Rd $835,000.

John K. and Cynthia T. Delano to Cross Rd LLC

5 Mohawk Dr $435,000.

Triple M Realty Corp to Erin Rego and Jamie Dauphin

750 Potomska Rd $562,000.

Britnee J. Frenette to 750 Potomska Rd Rt and C Bottieglieri

FAIRHAVEN

100 Douglass Dr $790,000.

Stephen H. and Elizabeth A. Douglass to Buzzards Bay Coalition In

100 Douglass Dr $110,000.

Stephen H. and Elizabeth A. Douglass to Buzzards Bay Coalition In

77 Green St $686,000.

Mark D. and Jenny L. Duval to Sean E. and Susan E. Olson

54 Narragansett Blvd $160,000.

Donzilia Tadeau and Jose M. Domelo to Maria C. Demelo

183 Sconticut Neck Rd $450,000.

Ronald Oliveira to Vanessa and Sonya M. Furtado

FALL RIVER

353 Archer St $395,000.

Mary Ann Dillon T and Mary A. Dillon to Timothy R. Duarte

333 Belmont St $540,000.

Diane Case to Alex Pierre

454 Brayton Ave $610,000.

Gary C. and Brian J. Bigelow to Damascena C. Goncalves and Carlos A. Tavares

211 Columbia St $910,000.

Alvaro V. Barreira to Ehr1 LLC

353 County St $465,000.

Juanito T. Fernandes and Marisa Vieira to Aramis Reyes and Nyurka Hernandez

750 Davol St Unit 517 $253,000.

Keith R. Allan to Antonio Almeida

32 Dover St $416,000.

Aamsh LLC to Kssm LLC

469 Eldridge St $490,000.

Amanda Santos and Jonathan D. Castro to Bryan and Kimberly Besse

25 Garfield St $160,000.

Janice H. Read and Jeanne Pereira to Karen E. Poissant

200 Griffin St $275,000.

Sandyside Properties LLC to Worada U. Piva

596 Harvard St $425,000.

Normand E. and Janice A. Tetreault to Patricia C. Allen

104 Hood St $295,000.

Mary Archmbault to Hurley Homes LLC

453 Hope St $580,000.

Abel A. Ferreira and Antonio Almeida to Joanna Burzynska

896 Langley St $420,000.

Lisa M. Carvalho to Malissa Holden and Seth Walker

486 Ludlow St $391,017.

Christopher and Nicole A. Lafontaine to Chad E. and Ashley F. Silva

175 Middle St $510,000.

Anna J. Gluchaki to Raymond Louis

51 Montgomery St $405,000.

Margaret M. Ponte to Ryanne E. Cochrane

5022 N Main St $630,000.

Michelle G. Costa to Amanda M. Santos and Jonathan D. Castro

5239 N Main St Unit 13 $325,000.

Karen L. Check to Rosemary Senra and Cynthia A. Clark

140 Pearce St $450,000.

Fabio Paiva and Freedom Mortgage Corp to Dna Investments LLC

83 Prevost St $265,000.

Viveiros Ursula D De Est and Maria Estacio to 83 Prevost St LLC

45 Slater St $554,990.

Lsf9 Master Participation and US Bank NA Tr to Mohammad Z. Khan

324 Stafford Rd $325,000.

Erika M. Andrade and Benjamin J. Coelho to Raslyn and Roland Richardson

828-830 Stafford Rd $550,000.

Alexander C. Greene to Mishel Gonzalez

22 Swan St $155,000.

Lorraine A. Camara to K&mb Investments LLC

50 Tecumseh St $385,000.

Nexgeforum LLC to Legacy Prop Inv Group LLC

631 Walnut St $455,000.

Rui M. and Joao R. Pereira to Alfred Ozil

786 Walnut St $299,900.

Lana Remy to Quintal Investments LLC

583 Wood St $495,000.

Jeffrey P. and Donald R. Gosselin to Adam Silva and Nahian Chowdhury

635 Woodman St $515,000.

Joseph P. and Brittany Almeida to Jacques and Mareleynne Mcguffie

FREETOWN

1 Ducharme Dr $325,000.

Nomura Hm Equity Loan Inc and Hsbc Bank Usa TrSouthcoast Constract LLC

51 Point Of Pines Rd $565,000.

Donald R. Schenck and Samantha R. Varney to John B. Nelson and Jacqueline P. Francisco

LAKEVILLE

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 13 $222,200.

Residences LLC to Trevor Bumpus

100 Lebaron Blvd Unit 3 $528,125.

Residences LLC to Alexander F. Paulo and Katherine M. Noyes

18 Nachaomet Rd $660,000.

Hassan Rt and James F. Hassan to Keith and Emily Greene

3 Pace Ct Unit 3 $625,900.

Sullivan Mayberry Ft and Alisha M. Bouchard to 3 Pace Ct Rt and Wayne J. Pimentel

MARION

7 Zora Rd $905,000.

7 Zora Rd RET and Harry J. Schmitt to Mark and Ashley D. Herman

MATTAPOISETT

16 Beach St $735,000.

Leclair M Donna Est and Leon R. Leclair to Maura A. Connolly

MIDDLEBORO

5 Stacey Rd $543,500.

Mark W. Parquette to Michelle Tees

NEW BEDFORD

195 Bedford St $550,000.

Thomas J. and Kathleen S. Dacosta to Mark D. and Jenny L. Duval

480 Bolton St $380,000.

William A. Viveiros to Josiah L. Cordero and Quinn L. Demelo

522 Bolton St $400,000.

Fernanda M. and Joseph A. Fumo to Shawn J. Fumo and John S. Ornellas

314 Chancery St $191,000.

Rosemary Villegas and Wintrust Mortgage to Ronald Oliveira

595-597 Coggeshall St $641,000.

Fernando J. Ferreira to Russells Mills Hldg LLC

1043 Cove Rd $310,000.

Wilmer A. Caranza to Jessica M. Silva

93 Deane St $350,000.

Around Clock Services Inc to Four Generations Prop LLC

1781 E Rodney French Blvd $425,000.

Escalante Beatrice A Est and Michelle L. EscalGabrielly E. Dornelles

75 James St $360,000.

Florence K. Santos to Hurley Homes LLC

5 Jean St $511,000.

Jared A. Machado to Juan Tecum-Toj and Maria E. Tino

37 Maryland St $306,000.

Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb3 to Four Generations Prop LLC

100 Parker St $425,000.

Olimpia J. Goncalves to Ambrocio Aj and Miria C. Ixcuna

208-210 Query St $450,000.

Eric and Beverly Rebelo to Shakeela Najjar and Sayed Mahmud

263 Reed St $279,900.

Kyle Brum to Natasha E. Trieb

107 Robeson St $450,000.

Thornton Capital LLC to Katia O. Almeida and Alexio Rocha

39 Smith St $457,000.

Julio and Helen Dias to Darline Martin

46 State St $530,000.

Jessica S. Dossantos and Mark C. Lewis to Kyle Sequeira

15 Tilton St $375,000.

Emanuel and Melissa A. Vieira to Richardo Irizarry and Jocclyn Pacheco

70 Winterville Rd $509,900.

Carina S. and John L. Antoni to James Pacheco

ROCHESTER

58 Alley Rd $551,000.

Edward C. and Christine B. Rossi to Justin White

370 High St $240,000.

Pierce James Est and Frederick E. Lacomb to Potential Properties LLC

11 Katlyn Cir Unit 12 $701,925.

Plumb Corner LLC to George A. and Lorraine G. Marceau

WAREHAM

49 E Central Ave $230,000.

Anthony Paganelli to Landing Investments LLC

49 E Central Ave $266,250.

First Lndg Invesements LL to Lucas Ricker and Nicholas Darzenta

14 Gray St $385,000.

Karen Truscott to Joan M. Flynn

333 Marion Rd $110,000.

Kelvin R. Britto to Kevin R. Britto

333 Marion Rd $110,000.

Gayle A. Britto to Kevin R. Britto

84 Martin St $420,000.

David and Christine Frye to Andrew and Susan Trask

10 Sherman St $212,920.

Mary J. and Anna T. Tynan to Bright Inv Prop LLC

24 Starboard Dr Unit 65 $589,900.

Windward Pines Ii LLC to James R. and Sally A. Smith

25 Starboard Dr Unit 51 $634,900.

Windward Pines Ii LLC to Stephen and Christine Brennan

WESTPORT

10 Adirondack Ln $520,000.

Morgan Santos and Justin Raposo to Steven P. Hebert

8 Jeffries St $160,000.

Alphonso Petrasso and Ann M. Lewis to 8 Jeffries St Realtrust and Patricia Alfonso

7 Lenox Ave $460,000.

John J. Reade to Donald J. and Loryn A. Silva

26 Tickle Rd $550,000.

Mcgarr Thomas J Est and Thomas S. Mcgarr to Cara L. and Ethan R. Grillo

