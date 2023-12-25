Weekly home sales: Historic Reed-Briggs house sells for over $400K

This week’s top-selling home in Dighton is a historical beauty that sold for $460,000.

The Reed-Briggs house built in 1840 at 2150 Pleasant Street, is nestled next to the Taunton River. The four-bedroom home has 2,469 square feet of beautifully maintained living space.

This stunning home has elegant features with its beamed ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and charming built-ins.

It boasts an inviting dining room with a stone fireplace, a living room on each floor, an office, and the potential for a second-floor kitchen.

Located on .60 acres of land, the property offers a stone patio area and a large two-story barn. The home was last sold in 1980 for $44,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

12 Jerome St, $455,000

Dagenais, Michael R to Albernaz, Cindy Albernaz, Paul

Dighton

316 Swanee Dr, $420,000

Kathryn Camp Duncan T Dinardo, Deborah to Almeida, Cintia H Almeida, Jose P

2150 Pleasant St, $460,000

Gannon, Karen M Gannon, Lawrence J to Kane, Jesse Kane, Megan

Raynham

12 Meghan Cir, $885,000

Doe Run Development LLC to Miller, Randy

15 Miller Ter, $480,000

Cavanaugh, Geraldine Peters, Mary K to Valade, Kerry Valade, Gregory J

Taunton

2 Karena Dr, $90,000

Whipple, Katherine to Carmichael, Samuel

8 Cherry Ave, $300,000

Medeiros, Antonio M Medeiros, Eduarda M to Demedeiros, Bryan Demeiros, Hailey E

935 Norton Ave, $692,000

Flanagan, Angela M Flanagan Jr, Robert F to Iwanicki, Scott W Iwanicki, Allyson B

9 Winthrop Ave, $421,500

Kehoe, Michael W to Jean, Ernecie D Jean, Yves

11 Powers Ave, $690,000

Cabral Ft Cabral, Joshua B to Laguerre, Junior Ferdinand, Daphnee

4 Dartmouth St, $540,000

Pelletier, Rosalie J Pelletier, Sandra to Peluzio-Gomes, Brena V Reis, Fabiano G

