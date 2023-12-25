Weekly home sales: Historic Reed-Briggs house sells for over $400K
This week’s top-selling home in Dighton is a historical beauty that sold for $460,000.
The Reed-Briggs house built in 1840 at 2150 Pleasant Street, is nestled next to the Taunton River. The four-bedroom home has 2,469 square feet of beautifully maintained living space.
This stunning home has elegant features with its beamed ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and charming built-ins.
It boasts an inviting dining room with a stone fireplace, a living room on each floor, an office, and the potential for a second-floor kitchen.
Located on .60 acres of land, the property offers a stone patio area and a large two-story barn. The home was last sold in 1980 for $44,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Berkley
12 Jerome St, $455,000
Dagenais, Michael R to Albernaz, Cindy Albernaz, Paul
Dighton
316 Swanee Dr, $420,000
Kathryn Camp Duncan T Dinardo, Deborah to Almeida, Cintia H Almeida, Jose P
2150 Pleasant St, $460,000
Gannon, Karen M Gannon, Lawrence J to Kane, Jesse Kane, Megan
Raynham
12 Meghan Cir, $885,000
Doe Run Development LLC to Miller, Randy
15 Miller Ter, $480,000
Cavanaugh, Geraldine Peters, Mary K to Valade, Kerry Valade, Gregory J
Taunton
2 Karena Dr, $90,000
Whipple, Katherine to Carmichael, Samuel
8 Cherry Ave, $300,000
Medeiros, Antonio M Medeiros, Eduarda M to Demedeiros, Bryan Demeiros, Hailey E
935 Norton Ave, $692,000
Flanagan, Angela M Flanagan Jr, Robert F to Iwanicki, Scott W Iwanicki, Allyson B
9 Winthrop Ave, $421,500
Kehoe, Michael W to Jean, Ernecie D Jean, Yves
11 Powers Ave, $690,000
Cabral Ft Cabral, Joshua B to Laguerre, Junior Ferdinand, Daphnee
4 Dartmouth St, $540,000
Pelletier, Rosalie J Pelletier, Sandra to Peluzio-Gomes, Brena V Reis, Fabiano G
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Real estate transactions in the Greater Taunton area