Weekly home sales: Historic Thomas Soule home in Mattapoisett sold for $3.2M

This week’s top-selling home in Mattapoisett is a historic waterfront estate that sold for $3.25 million

This legacy home at 5 Shipyard Lane is the Thomas Soule house that was built in the late 1880s. Lovingly restored, the 5,630-square-foot colonial has stunning craftsmanship, hardwood floors, and fireplaces throughout.

It features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a three-story tower with stunning water views. It oozes elegance with its grand foyer, gourmet kitchen, formal setting areas, and enclosed sunroom.

Sit on the sprawling seaside decks to view the almost acre of manicured landscape complete with its own private sandy beach.

Top selling home in Mattapoisett.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

48 Guillotte St $271,558.

Matthew J. Gouveia to Jessica L. Lagneau

BOURNE

5 Desmond Rd $600,000.

Thayer Diane M Est and Warren L. Thayer to Scott A. Thayer and Ann E. Smith

11 Hillcrest Dr $556,000.

Brian M. and Denise Durante to Nicolas C. Tavares

51 Old North Rd $1,275,000.

Edward J. and Laurie M. Keohane to Susan Quinn

30 Tecumseh Rd $659,000.

Peter and Alice L. Barmashi to Mark J. Mcmahon

29 Washburn St $659,999.

C&n RET and Robert Bevans to Lonnie Fallin and Lori Hornsberger

CARVER

110 Meadow St $305,000.

Mark A. and Candice Silvia to Constitution Prop LLC

7 Morrisey Dr $500,000.

Michael G. and Janlyn A. Egan to Allison Boyle and John Picardi

DARTMOUTH

3 Carrollton Ave $430,000.

Juan Ovalle and Wanda Santos to Keith P. and Addle M. Moriarty

36 Chestnut St $660,000.

Michael W. and Elizabeth A. Turner to Jane Martin

710 Elm St $560,000.

Karen D. Pierce to Ian Woodcock

549 Horseneck Rd $899,900.

Costa Ralph E Est and Sheilarey Swallow to Caroline and Nathaniel Allen

57 Rosewood Ter $425,000.

Mcenaney Ft and Susan Moran to Jared Vasconcelos

1 Wamsutta St $2,750,000.

Wamsutta St RET and Ann W. Lipham to James D. and Sarah B. Treco

FAIRHAVEN

131 Cottonwood St $290,000.

Petra Bruce to Relentless Re Group LLC

35 Oxford St $620,000.

Craig A. Long and Jordinn K. Nelson-Long to Jeremy Borges

FALL RIVER

28 Almy St $350,000.

Paul F. and Joyce A. Sarro to Lindsey Medeiros

72 Belmont St $450,000.

Mello David J Est and Alex P. Mello to Tetrault Real Estate LLC

575 Cherry St $250,000.

Harold J. Vandenburgh to Nicholas A. and Tanya M. Vandenburgh

429 Emmett St $380,000.

Brian D. Belanger to Christopher Teves

46 Greenlawn St $395,000.

Rose M. Grant to Jonathan and Darcy Cohen

1132 Langley St $390,000.

John Andrew Brilliant T and Cheryl A. Bernard to laura R. Almeida and Garrett Grimley

100 Madison St $444,000.

Tanya Johnson to Donelys A. Almonte

25 Mason St $400,000.

Chibuzor Onujiogu to Tristan A. Demarco

1-5 Morton St $520,000.

Rego Irt and Antonio M. Rego to Roumel and Rousha Lafontant

444 Norman St $470,000.

Luis M. and Stacey Correia to Alberte Platel

273 Pearce St $559,000.

Elleni Skardeiros and Apollon Z. Skarpos to Tetrault Real Estate LLC

185 Stevens St $550,000.

Carlos A. and Maria M. Medeiros to Stelato LLC

348 Summit St Unit A $380,000.

Brandon J. Reis to Alisha L. Isidore and Sherry E. Mcconnell

402 Woodman St $280,000.

Cinquini Bruce P Est and Diane Chadwick to Daniel A. Ferreira

FREETOWN

72 High St $624,900.

Elizabeth Steely to Michel and Heather Campeau

88 Richmond Rd $225,000.

Carroll L. Wright to Tyler Tremblay

LAKEVILLE

26 Churchill Rd $180,000.

Donna P. Armstrong to Dantless Path LLC

3 Hollis Ave $380,000.

Joann M. Drabble to Emily Campbell and Sam Henrie

2 Morrison Way $565,000.

Derek Maksy to Michael R. St Don

8 Quail Run $615,000.

Tracy Janet L Est and Scott Beaulieu to Samantha and Michael Danna

29 Riverside Dr Unit 29 $462,900.

Stephanie A. Coe to David Gajeske

6 Robbins Ln $875,000.

Wallace and Donna Forth to John and Colette Riley

51 S Kingman St $535,000.

Sarah Perkins to Eliud Herrera and Krystal Hernandez-Herrera

36 Sherwood Ln $730,000.

Robert D. and Karyn E. Croce to John and Kristi Clarke

MARION

693 Point Rd $1,000,000.

Teresa Hoeg to Christian and Kathryn M. Swegles

7 Rebecca Dr $815,000.

James C. and Miranda Klippel to John A. and Emma C. Mcnamara

MATTAPOISETT

5 Shipyard Ln $3,250,000.

Bertram Zarins Irt and Laima I. Zarins to Ellen M Fitzpatrick T and Peter J. Fitzpatrick

MIDDLEBORO

26 Frank St $300,000.

Michael J. and Heather M. Campeau to Stingray City Realty Corp

98 Plain St $1,255,000.

Patricia J. and Joseph L. Disantis to Gar Con Corp

38 Rock St $335,000.

Gary and Linda S. Marcondes to David A. Morris

NEW BEDFORD

1261 Church St Unit 72 $205,000.

Church St Rt and John F. Dator to Eliza R. Avellar

142 Crapo St $560,000.

Carlos A. Brizida and Maria George to Oscar A. Duran

45 Eastland Ter $570,000.

Scott Fournier and Lori Sylvia-Fournier to Carlos Santos and Marilyn Tavares

170 Elm St $440,000.

Jeffrey and Joanna Pepi to Anabely M. Chach and Martin O. Castro

180 Irvington St $425,000.

Olmeda Homes LLC to Katelyn Santos

62 Jenny Lind St $365,000.

Lsf9 Master Part T and Us Bank TNa Tr to Eduardo C. Mabo and Melanie Cruz

37 Keene St $380,000.

Mem & Pep Lt and Robert A. Faria to Christian Pagan-Melendez and Marilyn V. Ortiz

1110 Pequot St $334,900.

Taylor and Elizabeth Massmann to Richard E. Sasseville

78 Rodney French Blvd $300,000.

Elena Adorno to Jose R. and Karri A. Santos

ROCHESTER

349 Cushman Rd $740,000.

Salvatore A. Santolucito to Teresa Hoeg

536 North Ave $495,000.

Barry M. and Maria O. Martin to Jessica K. and Aaron H. Soule

WAREHAM

2 Cranberry Grove Way Unit B $344,000.

Zopatti Karen L Est and Peter J. Cayan to Kathleen Chandler

21 Elizabeth Ln $1,200,000.

Sanford Nt and Stephen P. Sanford to Bernard and Krysten Barbour

25 Lakeview Dr $180,000.

Anthony S. Cerrato and Judianne M. Mckay to Calodesu LLC

20 Naushon Rd $410,000.

Ernest L. and Elinor J. Trox to Marvin Rodericks

17 Plymouth Ave $526,000.

Matthew D. and Meghan Conway to August R. Miranda

7 Rock Marsh Rd Unit B $429,000.

Robert R. and Iieana M. Stone to Claire F. Peterson

28 Starboard Dr Unit 63 $569,900.

Windward Pines Ii LLC to D & Patricia Terasi RET and David P. Terrasi

6 Trout Farm Way $489,000.

Betty-Jo Watson to Kristen J. Demoranville and Michael Weir

WESTPORT

745 State Rd $281,001.

Constance P. Taber and Mortgage Assets Mgmt LLT&r Realty TInc

9 Velvet Ave $349,900.

Jeffrey and Pamela Kuckuk to Susan J. Pickett

15 Winterberry Ln $879,000.

Riley Homes LLC to Brian and Nicole Belanger

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Mattapoisett sells for $3.25 million