Weekly home sales: Immaculate custom built colonial in Swansea sells for over $900K
This week’s top-selling home in Swansea was a stunning contemporary colonial that sold for $930,000.
Custom built in 2017, 114 Winslow Way showcases attention to detail and style throughout. With 2,402 square feet of living space, the home offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It features 9’ ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, and crown molding throughout.
The home has a gourmet kitchen, a fireplaced family room, an expansive mudroom, and a main suite with two dressing rooms. For additional space, there is a full walkout basement and walk-up attic.
Situated on a .69 acre lot on Touiset Point the home is surrounded by lush landscaping and a beautifully maintained lawn. It was last sold in 2017 for $553,192.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
High Street, for $50,000
from Charles C Howland RET to Rutherford High St Rt.
27 Meadowood Drive, for $410,000
from Kevin M. Leahy to Alyson E. Lyons.
18 Norwell Street, for $405,000
from Janice M. Dunnet to Gian M. Souza.
17 Seminole Road, for $400,000
from Ronald G. Ruiz to Jason A. Ruiz.
337 Slocum Road, for $611,000
from Christopher W. Woodard to Craig Cote.
Fall River
156 Barnes Street, for $210,488
from Rego Maria E Est to Mercor LLC.
106 David Street, for $585,000
from Leonildo Sousa to Ashley Correia.
479 Durfee Street #10, for $195,000
from Richard P Schefer RET to Robert E. Beck.
49 Earle Street #B, for $265,000
from Eugenio S. Rebelo to Laura R. Barbosa.
153 Field Street, for $382,500
from James A. Cavanaugh to Jordan J. Moniz.
81 Forest Street, for $560,000
from T&a Realty TInc to Fm Investment LLC.
210 George Street, for $808,000
from Leonilda Soares to 210 Grorge St LLC.
Goodwin Street, for $150,000
from Michael K. George to Bph Holdings LLC.
5455 N Main Street #8F, for $215,000
from Brittany Andrade to Lisa M. Gulino.
371 Newhall Street, for $477,500
from John J. Dacey to Jesse L. Rivera.
517 Palmer Street, for $410,000
from 517 Palmer St LLC to Howard Sinclair & Son Ele.
1251 President Avenue, for $350,000
from Leslie Newton to John J. Dacey.
15 Progress Street, for $393,000
from Cheung W. Tso to Wanderson F. Medina.
282 Ridge Street, for $300,000
from Around The Clock Svcs Inc to Ednaldo F. De Brito.
739 Rock Street, for $678,000
from Matthew B. Chaves to Anne M. Robinson.
170 Rockland Street, for $450,000
from Eddie J. Sanchez to Akeen Walcott.
439 Smith Street, for $425,000
from Tiago Pacheco to Brittany Andrade.
90 Stanley Street, for $656,608
from Joseph Cipriano to Tertault Real Estate LLC.
51 Swindells Street, for $225,000
from Timothy Temple to Rebecca L. Collins.
452 Tecumseh Street, for $340,000
from 452 Tecumseh St LLC to Rubens Derisse.
1170 Wilson Road #36, for $331,000
from Davi R. Raymond to Stephen S. Ferreira.
85 Wingold Street, for $379,900
from Brenda L. Mccarthy to Mohamad Eleskandarani.
420 Woodman Street, for $200,000
from Michael K. George to Kane Rt.
Freetown
2 Doctor Braley Road, for $522,500
from Harrie E. Ashley to Cody B. Demedeiros.
41 Point Of Pines Road, for $1,100,000
from Curran Ft to 586 Manley St LLC.
6 Winfield Street, for $625,000
from Keith R. Nickerson to Jonathan Saizonou.
Little Compton
164 John Dyer Road, for $750,000
from Beverly J. Anarumo to Little Compton Agri Conse.
New Bedford
160 Belleville Avenue, for $300,000
from Adrian Dejesus to Benigna M. Chico.
544 Cottage Street, for $335,000
from George P Avila T to Robert Clermont.
596 Cottage Street, for $550,000
from Solange Nascimento to Matthew Damore.
199 Court Street, for $100,000
from Richard J. Sylvia to Boston Re Procurements LL.
15 George Street, for $325,000
from Relentless Re Group LLC to V&ll Investment LLC.
968 Geraldine Street #2C, for $330,000
from Wayne J. Goulart to Michael A. Beaver.
31 Hicks Street, for $205,000
from Deal Team Six LLC to Buzzards Bay Renovations.
44 Hussey Street, for $400,000
from Alpoim Barriga to Cynthia A. Roy.
110 Jenkins Street, for $540,000
from Yaxeny M. Padilla to Sofia L. Spinola.
148 Myrtle Street #1, for $222,000
from Spartan Ventures LLC to Richard Mcelroy.
2094 Phillips Road #32, for $100,000
from Ryan Demedeiros to Middleeboro Ark LLC.
17 Reynolds Street, for $551,000
from Kary Cummings to Thomas P. Saxonis.
162-1/2 Sawyer Street, for $420,000
from Maria R. Calvao to Furtado Family LLC.
164 Sawyer Street, for $420,000
from Maria R. Calvao to Furtado Family LLC.
54 Shawmut Avenue, for $340,000
from Pintos Homes LLC to Veronica Pancto.
54 Tremont Street, for $443,000
from Sophia A. Santos to Darryl J. Lopes.
31 Valerie Street, for $470,000
from Michelle Machado-Walsh to Keylin Coreas.
40 Valerie Street, for $300,200
from Cascade Funding Mtg T to Michael King.
Somerset
89 Olympic Road, for $290,000
from Jessica C. Pequette to John Housing Const Inc.
Swansea
135 Bushee Road, for $370,050
from Thea S. Pickering to Joshua M. Oliveira.
21 Deborah Lane, for $440,000
from Hurley Homes LLC to Joseph Giorlando.
203 Hornbine Road, for $200,000
from Pettie Ann Marie Est to Michael J. Pettine.
142 Marvel Street, for $887,000
from Gina Mendonca to Mark Tyrol.
114 Winslow Way, for $930,000
from William A. Surtel to Ross Lenzing.
Tiverton
37 Daniel T Church Road, for $1,245,000
from David S. Provan to Thomas K. Cook.
46 Kaufman Road, for $390,000
from June M. Mccloy to Jonah E. Hensley.
Westport
Forsythia Lane #75-69, for $325,000
from Forest Prak Westprot LLC to Gioiosa Rt.
6 Lakeshore Road, for $420,000
from Matthew Medeiros to Badiana Badio.
203 Mouse Mill Road, for $680,000
from Elaine A. Farias to William A. Wright.
676 Sodom Road, for $583,000
from Springwell Properties LLC to Lance N. Fiondella.
10 Stacy Lane, for $725,000
from Ronald Oliveira to Christopher Barbara.
256 Tickle Road, for $335,000
from Lisa M. Ellis to Joseph G. Vasconcellos.
