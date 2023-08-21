Weekly home sales: Inviting ranch in a great Tiverton neighborhood sells for over $500K

This week’s top-selling home in Tiverton is a well-maintained ranch that sold for $517,000.

Sitting on a half acre of land in a friendly neighborhood, 75 Ridgeside Lane is a cozy ranch perfect for a growing family.

The open-concept home has 1,976 square feet of living space with three spacious bedrooms including one with an en suite. It boasts an inviting living room, a functional dining room, and a nice kitchen. There is also an additional 728 square feet of bonus space in the basement.

The property has a large landscaped lawn with stone wall accents, a small deck, a shed, and a two-car garage. It was last sold in 2002 for $240,000.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

Chase Road, for $200,000

from Earle W Cooper RET to Agostinho Ponte.

34 Cove Road, for $338,000

from Kevin A. Melo to Shawn M. Pauline.

12 Davis Street, for $390,000

from Mel-Co Rt to Lucas T. Dexter.

Horseneck Road, for $300,000

from Robert C. Sylvia to 1eleven1 Rt.

11 Linden Lane, for $360,000

from John B. Resendes to Devin J. Resendes.

16 N Shore Drive #16, for $1,150,000

from Carlin M. Moroney to Michael Anderson.

236 Russells Mills Road, for $350,000

from Eunice M. Ormonde to Katherine H. Clark.

Fall River

478 3rd Street, for $373,000

from Ailton Baptista to Devin Rodrigues.

133 Bigelow Street, for $275,000

from Hunter John F Est to Quintal Investments LLC.

102 E Main Street, for $430,000

from Eric Jussaume to Jorge R. Rjoas.

751 Eastern Avenue, for $410,000

from Khoury Development LLC to Ddrr Eastern Ave Fall Riv.

320 Ferry Street, for $2,045,000

from Jij Properties Inc to Kssm LLC.

166 Mcgowan Street, for $465,000

from Richard G. Michaud to Samantha I. Mcqyeen.

1641 Pleasant Street, for $455,000

from Fall River Reo Inc to Spectrum Empowerment Proj.

87 Read Street, for $325,000

from Wolstenholme Peter F Est to Ronald Oliveira.

99 Robeson Street, for $2,045,000

from Jij Properties Inc to Kssm LLC.

109 Robeson Street, for $2,045,000

from Jij Properties Inc to Kssm LLC.

700 Shore Drive #810, for $325,000

from Richards Estelle R Est to Christopher M. Iannuzzi.

1158-1164 Stafford Road, for $2,045,000

from Jij Properties Inc to Kssm LLC.

598 Valentine Street, for $300,000

from Cecile Levesque to R&d Rt.

219 William Street, for $495,000

from Carlos J. Semedo to Francisca A. Ribeiro.

Freetown

15 County Road, for $480,000

from Bruce J. Haskell to Christopher H. Pacheco.

43 Mason Road, for $385,000

from Marion Inv Prop LLC to Michael W. Foster.

New Bedford

337 Austin Street, for $329,000

from Lilian Connor RET to Daniel D. Guillette.

86 Campbell Street, for $256,500

from Resi Asset Mtg Products I to Anef Realty LLC.

17 Canterberry Street, for $425,000

from Fernando Oliveira to Valerie Rugulo.

55 Carlisle Street, for $535,000

from Diligemce Investment LLC to Marcia Lima.

623 County Street, for $416,000

from Clemeno Paul V Est to Blue Canyon New Bedford L.

1253 Cove Road, for $60,000

from Speedway LLC to Murad Ali.

188-190 Dawson Street, for $430,000

from Beth A. Morrisseau to Haley B. Flannigan.

1142 Dutton Street, for $197,205

from Franklin F. Figueira to Rmac T.

212 Emerson Street, for $465,000

from Leonard E Dcmoranville T to Watch Me Fly LLC.

114 Grinnell Street, for $200,000

from Tammy L. Horsman to Prohome Buyers LLC.

382 Hathaway Road, for $5,000,000

from Hathaway Holdings LLC to Alpha Realty Holdings LLC.

113-1/2 Hathaway Street, for $265,000

from Lopez Holdings LLC to Richard R. Hunnefield.

115 Hillman Street, for $516,000

from Clemeno Paul V Est to Blue Canyon New Bedford L.

91 Jouvette Street, for $401,000

from Da Mota Irt to Joao P. Cardoso.

4 Kenyon Street, for $455,000

from Pinault Pamela M Est to 20 Kenyon St Rt.

20 Kenyon Street, for $455,000

from Pinault Pamela M Est to 20 Kenyon St Rt.

81 Lake Street, for $348,000

from Christopher J. Paiva to Ellen P. Costa.

161 Maxfield Street, for $370,000

from Clemeno Paul V Est to Blue Canyon New Bedford L.

40 Mosher Street, for $530,000

from Erica L. Trahan to Walter C. Gutierrez.

126 Nash Road, for $414,000

from Clemeno Paul V Est to Blue Canyon New Bedford L.

295 Pleasant Street, for $417,000

from Clemeno Paul V Est to Blue Canyon New Bedford L.

393 Pleasant Street, for $403,000

from Clemeno Paul V Est to Blue Canyon New Bedford L.

157 Richmond Street, for $400,000

from Luis L. Baptista to Julian M. Baptista.

698 Rockdale Avenue, for $359,000

from Robert N. Shubert to Anthony Kotai.

54 Russell Street, for $403,000

from Clemeno Paul V Est to Blue Canyon New Bedford L.

82 Ryan Street, for $335,000

from Hedwig L. Bodeau to Thomas A. Mestieri.

37 S 6th Street, for $835,000

from Clemeno Paul V Est to Blue Canyon New Bedford L.

46 S 6th Street, for $689,000

from Clemeno Paul V Est to Blue Canyon New Bedford L.

89 S 6th Street, for $460,000

from Clemeno Paul V Est to Blue Canyon New Bedford L.

91 State Street, for $605,000

from John D. Aevazelis to Henrique Rodrigues.

44 Stowell Street, for $555,000

from Manuel J. Louro to Catherine E. Romero.

218 Tinkham Street, for $377,000

from Clemeno Paul V Est to Blue Canyon New Bedford L.

430 W Clinton Street, for $462,000

from Nicholas R. Moniz to Tuyen K. Tieu.

223 Walnut Street, for $370,000

from Clemeno Paul V Est to Blue Canyon New Bedford L.

Somerset

258 Mohawk Road, for $305,000

from William M. Chebot to Paul E Cote Inc.

Tiverton

225 Brayton Road #304, for $231,000

from Annette M Foltz T to Carmen R. Duarte.

1070 Crandall Road #3, for $257,000

from James Pelletier to Manuel Nunes.

5 Pierce Court, for $426,000

from Jeremy A. Baer to Adam T. Conheeny.

75 Ridgeside Lane, for $517,000

from Donald E. King to David Ames.

76 Robin Drive, for $255,000

from Ernest M. Chretien to David R. Morgan

Westport

59 E Shore Road, for $712,000

from Peter T. Friar to Heritage Re Admd LLC.

196 Sodom Road, for $420,000

from Marcel E. Boutin to Dustin R. Levalley.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Tope selling house in Tiverton sells for $517,000