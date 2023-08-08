Weekly home sales: Middleboro home with two in-law suites sells for almost $1M

This week’s top-selling home in Middleboro is a unique multifunctional property that sold for $960,000.

Built in 1946, 56 France St. is a family compound in the making with two private in-law apartments that each have two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The main house is filled with natural lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and beamed ceilings. It has an open floor plan with five bedrooms, a gorgeous kitchen, and a screen-in porch with French doors.

The massive property is 2.35 acres with hiking trails, mechanic shops, a chicken coop, and multiple outbuildings. It was last sold in 2002 for $375,900.

Top selling house in Middleboro.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

13 Darling St $460,000.

Ronald Oliveira to Amanda J. Ferdinand

1561 Main St $715,000.

Andrew Gomes to Jeremy R. and Kimberly A. Pontes

658 Middle Rd $555,000.

A L & P E Perryman Irt and Steven T. Perryman to Gail R. Reynold and Rachel Holmes

248 Perry Hill Rd $508,000.

James L. and Lori A. Emond to Jeffrey and Laurie Sylvia

BOURNE

73 Adams St $220,000.

Kerri A. and Andrew R. Souto to Abigail E. Weber

5 Applewood Ct Unit 5 $610,000.

James and Joan Fagerberg to William C. and Sandra A. Maloney

5 Desmond Rd $600,000.

Thayer Diane M Est and Warren L. Thayer to Scott A. Thayer and Ann E. Smith

20 Edith Ave $395,000.

Rita Haskell to Devin E. and Stephanie A. Norton

5 Florence St $480,000.

Robert I. Spates to Deborah Cugini-Gering and Timothy Gering

27 Mirasol Dr $627,000.

Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Tyler C. Shute and Courtney L. Halpern

34 Olney Rd $295,000.

Pilgrim Hill Holdings LLC to Sandyside Props

34 Olney Rd $210,000.

Laplante Catherine G Est and Tammy Simmons to Pilgrim Hill Holdings LLC

90-92 Sandwich Rd Unit 201 $280,000.

Banville Ft and Thomas E. Banville to Christopher Ashley

90 Sandwich Rd Unit 9 $275,000.

Meaghan E. Corcoran to Eric J. and Erica M. Smith

34 Seabreeze Dr $799,000.

Gibbons Ft and William T. Gibbons to Elena and Michael Langlois

Story continues

DARTMOUTH

21 Old Jetty Rd $3,125,000.

Mark and Peggy Gildersleeve to Derlene M Sheehan RET and Steven B. Cohen

521 Slocum Rd $395,000.

Polyearpo Ft and Joyce A. Esser to Michael C. and Nicole Mitchell

20 Stillman St $675,000.

John M Werly RET and Bonnie W. Werly to Ann W. Lipham

FAIRHAVEN

7 Delmont St $220,000.

Jason Lussier and Dana Lewis to Calodesu LLC and Michael J. Mcnally

7 Delmont St $210,000.

Kevin J. Rice and Us Bank TNa Tr to Dana Lewis

74 Elm Ave $215,000.

Laverne M. Cruz to 508 Realest8 LLC

3 Harbor Mist Dr Unit 3 $460,000.

Christopher J. and Dawn A. Ingrande to Marc A. Paige and Rene Barrientos

33 Huttleston Ave $485,500.

Scott and Cathleen A. Marchessault to 33 Huttleston Ave T and Karen M. Carroll

282 Mill Rd $235,000.

Randall B. and Renee D. Perry to Lou Kalifes Bldg Products

304 Mill Rd $750,000.

Christopher R. Moyer to Dawn A. and Christopher J. Ingrande

29 Winsegansett Ave $390,000.

Nora M. and Henry C. Bradford to Robert L. and Lori J. Pinard

FALL RIVER

115 Austin St $417,000.

Jose M. and Katherine T. Escobar to Paul A. and Sandra R. Zarrella

103 Blaine St $385,000.

Daniel L. Bibeau to Kristu T. Silva

145 Blaine St $475,000.

Molly E. Pavao to Donald J. Brown and Kristin S. Comstock

65 Brayton Ave $564,000.

Divine Development LLC to Rita F. Andrade

212 Brightman St $539,900.

Belmira Aduiar and Bella Medeiros to Brigantti LLC

83 Carlisa Dr $325,000.

Vanessa L. Rosario to Kyle G. Kelley and Hope S. Moran

306 Caroline St $320,000.

Rmac T and US Bank NA Tr to New Step Properties Corp

575 Cherry St $250,000.

Harold J. Vandenburgh to Nicholas A. and Tanya M. Vandenburgh

189 Columbus Dr $480,000.

Jo-Ann L. Polak to Andre and Kendra Demelo

37 Shawmut St $550,000.

Moss Home Solutions LLC to Marwan Dolabany

FREETOWN

19 Billys Ln $600,000.

Sky and Amy Beauregard to Elizabeth Tiago and Keegan Cravinho

175 Bullock Rd $437,500.

Fitzgerald Ft and Robert E. Fitzgerald to Shane Pimental and Amanda Westgate

43 County Rd $430,000.

Jls Ventures LLC to Renata W. Kosciuszko

16 Cranberry Dr $525,000.

Joanne Lyons to Benjamin Fernandes

38 Locust St $465,000.

Lucien M. and Heidi A. Bourbeau to Erika P. Kaufmann

92 Richmond Rd $250,000.

Mary E. Levesque to Jonathan Travaline

LAKEVILLE

53 Fuller Shores Rd $660,000.

Patricia B. Cavallaro to Ryan E. Cahill and Megan M. Klingston

12 Kenneth St $393,000.

Jeanne Freitas and Susan Sweed to Charles H. Glover

31 Riverside Dr Unit 31 $436,000.

Jared L. and Jillian L. Nickerson to Brain Moore

MARION

25 Main St Unit 4 $950,000.

Michaela and Colin Labrie to Sippican Investments LLC

MATTAPOISETT

5 Acorn Ln $745,000.

Kethleen M. Wilhelmsen to Leanne Lord and Jon Charlton

42 Church St $555,000.

Marilyn K Lee RET and Darcy H. Lee to Noel G. and Laura J. Bon Tempo

9 North Rd $1,390,700.

Kerri E. Dube to Gregory S. and Theresa A. Auda

11 Ridgewood Rd $425,000.

Kobak Ft and Theresa Giammalvo to William Wennerberg

5 Shipyard Ln $3,250,000.

Bertram Zarins Irt and Laima I. Zarins to Ellen M Fitzpatrick T and Peter J. Fitzpatrick

MIDDLEBORO

50 Cross St $475,000.

James A. Boen to Michelle Derouch and Patrick Luce

56 France St $960,000.

Timothy M. Durphily to Middleboro France LLC

5 Oak St $550,000.

5 Oak St Rt and Stephen D. Whitmore to Ncp 5 Oak St LLC

16 Old Wood St $345,000.

Scott Mclellan and Niki Dicicco to Devin Tellier

5 Plain St $560,000.

Christopher Cullivan to Paul Marckini and Stephen Coe

45 Silo Ln $670,000.

William C. and Sandra A. Maloney to Bruce E. Taillon and Maci J. Swede

223 Thomas St $735,000.

Kenneth P. Baldassini to Rebecca Rusinoski

NEW BEDFORD

166 Armsby St $391,000.

Frenette Ft and Jay Frenette to Drew T. Frenette and Samantha R. Perry

52 Ash St $538,000.

Southbridge Re LLC to Calderia LLC

52 Ash St $538,000.

Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Southbridge Re LLC

235 Austin St $350,000.

Guy C. Davis to Enya James and Jasmino Gomes

20 Bentley St $545,000.

Hall 20 Bentley Lp LLC to Rosa R. and Lidia J. Ruiz

18 Brightman Ct $165,464.

Joaquim M. Simoc and Us Bank TNa Tr to Dwelling Scrie Iv T and Us Bank TNa Tr

250-252 Central Ave $350,000.

250-252 Central Ave Rt and Michael Lopers to Kelly A. Dooner

1026 Cherokee St $450,000.

Michael Grandfield to Kenny and Kathryn Ponte

49 Clara St $380,000.

Antonio J. and Ann M. Pinho to Aneesa A. and Annette Baboolal

34 Dana St Unit 34 $323,000.

Elizabeth Tiago to Sarah Guy and Timothy P. Amaral

911 Lucy St $370,000.

Nicole Mitchell to Christopher R. Moyer

12 Market St Unit 2 $450,000.

Jamochamax Rt and James A. Muse to Jeffrey and Paulina Rose

513 N Front St $430,000.

Valerie Nicolas to Robert O. Gonzalez

226 North St $375,000.

Crolyn Metivier to Jose M. Gomes

173 Pitman St $343,000.

La T. Fermino to Hunter Cabral

1370 Pleasant St $285,000.

Yu Miao and Michael Williams to Hurley Homes LLC

345 Purchase St $170,000.

Francisco Barros to Andrade Associates Re Inc

34 Roy St $282,000.

Thomas M. St Pierre and AVAIL 1 LLC to 925 Nt and Robin L. Caron

51 Upton St $430,000.

David N. and Priscilla P. Burt to Jeffrey L. Resendes

ROCHESTER

31 Clapp Rd $874,900.

William D. and Lisa L. Clapp to Jonathan M. Fletcher and Christopher M. Farrell

405 Neck Rd $850,000.

Cynthia A. Decker to Michael Walsh

46 Quaker Ln $615,000.

Rusinoski Chad M Est and Rebecca R. Rusinoski toSteven S. Brum and Carolyn R. Wetivier

WAREHAM

34 13th St $440,000.

34 Thirteenth St Rt and Rudolph J. Cabral to Carlos R. and Melissa T. Figueroa

3 Beaver Path Unit A $390,000.

Louis A. and Arlene M. Lopes to Ashley Kenney and C Mclaughlin-Sniger

2271 Cranberry Hwy $280,000.

Perry Joanne Est and Ricardo Perry to Stormy A. and Shawne Baird

35 Depot St $150,000.

Com Fincl Consulting LLC to 35 Depot St T and Adam V. Boccalini

102 Highland Shores Dr $599,900.

Olivia J. Levine to Bruce B. and Jean N. Roberts

11 Perry Ave $950,000.

Edward and Rosary M. Demello to Robert P. and Andrea R. Savisky

28 Starboard Dr Unit 63 $569,900.

Windward Pines Ii LLC to D & Patricia Terasi RET and David P. Terrasi

WESTPORT

335 Gifford Rd $595,000.

Chris M. Silva and Kristy A. Tripp to Molly E. Pavao and Jeffrey A. Foster

298 Old Bedford Rd $591,000.

Fm Investment LLC to Miguel S. and Christina Ribeiro

771 Sanford Rd $410,000.

Jb Rentals LLC to Louis Y. Levesque

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling house in Middleboro sells for $960,000